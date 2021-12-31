You are here

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. (Reuters)
Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool’s Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos
  • Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results
  • Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City
LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off.
Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session.
Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top.
“We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
“I’m not able to say who it is because we have to do the whole process, get a proper PCR (test), but you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet — it will be pretty clear who is affected or infected.”
The German, whose side are third in the table, a point behind Chelsea, added: “We never had this proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it. For us it is every day, another one, stuff happens more and more often.
“It’s like a lottery in the morning, waiting for the result. It is pretty much day-by-day, always one case, then another one.
“In this moment (we will) probably not (ask for a postponement) but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”
In addition to the three Covid cases, the injured Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara will miss the trip to Chelsea.
Klopp’s comments came as Southampton’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Sunday was postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.
The game at St. Mary’s is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday that the New Year’s Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was frustrated to miss Saturday’s match against City as he isolates following a second positive test.
“It will be very strange,” said Arteta, whose team are fourth in the table. “I will need a big room so I can walk and move a little bit, because I won’t be able to stand on my sofa.”
The Spaniard, who also had coronavirus in March 2020, added: “It is a big, big game for us and it is a very frustrating thing to not be able to be there helping the team.
“But I will do my best from here, with everything that I can do, and we have prepared for every scenario possible and they know what we have to do.”
Wolves boss Bruno Lage admitted even his players were unsure if they would be fit to face Manchester United on Monday after a virus outbreak forced the postponement of this week’s trip to Arsenal.
“After 10 days without playing, in your mind, to be ready to play is difficult,” said Lage. “Today I was talking with a player and I asked ‘are you ready to play?’
“He said: ‘I really don’t know’. After 10 days without playing and training you are slow to take the right decisions.”

Top eight Saudi women's football teams to contest national championships on New Year's Day

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day

Top eight Saudi women’s football teams to contest national championships on New Year’s Day
  • Al-Yamamah, Jeddah Eagles and Eastern Flames lead the qualifiers from the inaugural 16-team regional competition
Updated 31 December 2021
Arab News

King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah will welcome the eight top women’s football teams in Saudi Arabia on New Year’s Day as they compete for the national championship of the inaugural Regional Football League.

The 16-team competition — organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) — was split into three divisions, with the top three teams in the Central and Western regions and the top two from the Eastern region qualifying for national championships.

Central champions Al-Yamamah, Western champions Jeddah Eagles and Eastern title winners Eastern Flames will be among the favorites for the tournament. Miraas, The Storm, Sama, Al-Mamlaka and Challenge Al-Tahadi are the five other teams competing.

The championship kicks off on Saturday with two matches, Al Yamamah play Miraas at 6 p.m. local time, and at 9 p.m. Jeddah Eagles face Sama.

Sunday, January 2 will see The Storm face Al-Mamlaka, and Eastern Flames taking on Challenge Al-Tahadi.

The final will be played at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 8.

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
  • Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi
Updated 31 December 2021
AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal revealed on Friday he had arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open after recovering from coronavirus.
The 35-year-old Spaniard, whose only win at the tournament came in 2009, tweeted a photo of himself on an empty court at Melbourne Park with the comment ‘Don’t tell anyone... ... here I am’.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, saying he had experienced “some unpleasant moments.”
A number of other players who were in Abu Dhabi also tested positive, including Russia’s world number five Andrey Rublev, women’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Nadal’s arrival will be a boost for the organizers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on January 17.
There are still major doubts over whether world number one Novak Djokovic will play.
The 34-year-old withdrew from the ATP Cup team event days before its start on Saturday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.
Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Melbourne, has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, with all participants needing to be jabbed or have a medical exemption.
The field in Australia has been ravaged by injuries, with superstars Serena Williams and Roger Federer out, along with Dominic Thiem, Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu and Karolina Muchova.

Runners get ready for women's cross-country race in Jeddah

The Saudi Athletic Federation is organizing a first-of-its-kind cross-country running event in Jeddah. (Supplied)
The Saudi Athletic Federation is organizing a first-of-its-kind cross-country running event in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Runners get ready for women’s cross-country race in Jeddah

The Saudi Athletic Federation is organizing a first-of-its-kind cross-country running event in Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia organized a marathon race for women in 2018
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Athletic Federation is organizing a first-of-its-kind cross-country running event in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday.

The federation has invited individuals and teams to participate in the race, which is exclusively reserved for Saudi women and girls of all ages.

The federation said there were still spaces to compete in the race, with registration available through links posted on its website and on social media.

Roa Kattan, a member of the Technical Committee of the federation, said: “The race is dedicated for long distances and considered one of the athletic races, and in most countries, it is held in open places and on uneven terrain. This is the first time that the federation has held such a competition for women.”

She added: “It is an official championship to encourage women to participate and discover Saudi girls who would be able to represent the Kingdom as individuals or in teams.”

She continued saying: “We have received the applications of six teams and 87 female competitors and we hope to have more participants.”

Saudi Arabia organized a marathon race for women in 2018, with thousands running in Al-Ahsa, in the east of the Kingdom.

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open, say teammates
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open, say teammates
  • Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against COVID-19, with all participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world No. 1’s last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from this week’s teams event days before its start on Saturday, heightening doubts over whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic has refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against COVID-19, with all participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year needing to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

Dusan Lajovic, who will lead Serbia’s ATP Cup drive in Djokovic’s absence, said his teammate wanted to be in Sydney.

“Unfortunately he’s not able to come here, but, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he’s not, and we’ve got to deal with it,” he said.

“I don’t know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows. He just said that he’s not coming to the ATP and trying to get to the Australian Open.”

Pressed on whether Djokovic would be at Melbourne Park, Lajovic said: “I mean, the decision, he said, ‘I’m not coming, guys,’ to the ATP Cup. We’ll see about the Australian Open. “He didn’t specify if he’s coming or not but that he’s waiting for a decision.”

It is not clear what that decision is, but if he were to apply for a medical exemption it would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

However, government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant for months that only vaccinated players can play the tournament from January 17-30.

“They’re the rules. Medical exemptions are just that — it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players,” the state’s Deputy Premier James Merlino said this month.

World No. 4  Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece’s ATP Cup against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.

“If he thinks he’s not ready to play here for whatever reason, it’s his choice. I think most of the players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose,” he said.

Asked whether he felt the rules to play the Australian Open were too tough, he replied: “The rules are rules, and the rules are established for a certain purpose and reason.

“So if some players decide not to follow them, it’s their choice. I wouldn’t say it’s right or wrong here.”

Spearheaded by Djokovic, Serbia won the inaugural ATP Cup in 2020, beating Rafael Nadal’s Spain. Nadal is another no-show in Sydney this year after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month.

Lajovic admitted Serbia’s task will be much harder without Djokovic when they open their campaign against Norway on Saturday.

“You know, it’s never the same when you have the number one in your team and then you don’t have him. It’s a big difference,” he said.

In Nadal’s absence, Spain are led by world No.  19 Roberto Bautista Agut.

They also open their tournament on Saturday, against Chile.

Defending champions Russia, led by Daniil Medvedev, play France on Sunday.

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Updated 30 December 2021
AP

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
  • Manchester City have risen above it all with 7 straight victories, an eight-point lead and a 10-match winning streak
  • “We have seven COVID cases, we have 5 or 6 players out for six or more weeks,” said Thomas Tuchel, the manager of second-place Chelsea
Updated 30 December 2021
AP

DUBAI: Chaos has reigned in the Premier League in December, with COVID-19 outbreaks decimating squads, forcing the postponement of 16 games and fueling talk of a pause in play that never materialized.
Manchester City have risen above it all with 7 straight victories, an eight-point lead and a 10-match winning streak.
Such is City’s sudden dominance of the league that one of their rivals appears to be waving the white flag.
“We have seven COVID cases, we have five or six players out for six or more weeks,” said Thomas Tuchel, the manager of second-place Chelsea. “How should we compete in a title race?”
While Tuchel was grumbling about his misfortune minutes after seeing Chelsea concede a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, City — playing just 5 miles (8 kilometers) further west of London — was seeing out a 1-0 win at Brentford to complete a perfect month of 21 points.
TV cameras panned to City substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, two of the team’s in-form players who had been given a rest and were sitting alongside each other in the dugout having clearly been told they wouldn’t be coming on. Indeed, City manager Pep Guardiola didn’t make a single substitution, having rotated his starting lineup that contained a completely fresh attacking trio of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.
What luxury, especially at a time when some teams have requested postponements because they couldn’t call up the minimum number of players required — 13 plus a goalkeeper.
And that just might be the difference. The best and most expensively assembled squad in the league — managed by possibly the world’s top coach — has coped best with the most grueling period of the season, when fixtures come thick and fast and English soccer attracts more eyeballs than ever because every other big European league is on a winter break.
It was in December last year that City began a 21-match winning run in all competitions that lifted the team from a mid-table position in the Premier League — albeit because the team had some games in hand — to first place and a lead of 15 points.
Fast forward a year and City were third, five points behind leader Chelsea, after their 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30. Ten straight wins later, City are eight points clear of Chelsea and nine ahead of third-place Liverpool, whose 1-0 loss at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday was another late Christmas present for Guardiola. Liverpool have a game in hand on both City and Chelsea.
City have a great opportunity to expand the gap, too. Chelsea and Liverpool meet on Sunday, so one or both of the teams are sure to drop points. By then, City will have played Arsenal.
While Chelsea have a defensive crisis with Ben Chilwell (knee) out for the season and Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James also out injured, Liverpool will lose its two star forward — Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) — to the African Cup of Nations following the Chelsea game.
City will also be deprived of Mahrez, who will play in the tournament for Algeria, but can still boast such an array of attacking options that the club was happy to sanction the sale of Spain forward Ferran Torres to Barcelona this week for an initial 55 million euros ($66 million).
Amid a widespread rush to label City as the hot favorites for another league title, Guardiola wasn’t getting ahead of himself.
“We are on a good run, but it’s the end of December,” he said after the Brentford game. “There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play.
“I’m not going to believe anyone who says it’s already done. The teams we have with (us) — Chelsea and Liverpool — are more than exceptional.”
City have managed to avoid being affected by too many COVID-19 cases among its playing staff, at least publicly anyway.
The team even has the fixture schedule on its side, having already played away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester in the league this season.
Heading into January, the champions have done the hard yards. A sixth league title in 11 seasons is already in sight.

