Salah spoils Gerrard's return to Liverpool

Salah spoils Gerrard’s return to Liverpool
Salah has now scored 21 goals in 22 games this season. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Salah spoils Gerrard’s return to Liverpool

Salah spoils Gerrard’s return to Liverpool
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ensured there was no happy return to Anfield for Steven Gerrard as Mohamed Salah’s second half penalty earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Gerrard said he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team. However, Villa barely laid
a glove on the Jurgen Klopp’s
men, who should have been far more convincing winners as they moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Gerrard was welcomed with gentle applause as he emerged from the tunnel, but there was no great fanfare for the man who scored 186 goals in 710 games as a Liverpool player.
Even a brief chant of his name from the Kop was drowned out by cries of “Liverpool” as the crowd focused their attention on maintaining pace with City at the top of the table.
The Reds should have been well in front by half time after dominating a frustrating 45 minutes.
Salah has now scored 21 goals in 22 games this season, but showed remarkable restraint to resist a shot at goal from Andy Robertson’s cut-back to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to blast an effort that was headed for the top corner until it deflected off Matt Targett and behind for a corner.
Robertson was the major threat for Klopp’s men as he exploited the space he was afforded down the left.

Topics: Liverpool

Carlos Sainz grateful for ‘F1 dream come true’ ahead of Abu Dhabi race

Carlos Sainz grateful for ‘F1 dream come true’ ahead of Abu Dhabi race
Updated 11 December 2021
Reem Abulleil

Carlos Sainz grateful for 'F1 dream come true' ahead of Abu Dhabi race

Carlos Sainz grateful for ‘F1 dream come true’ ahead of Abu Dhabi race
  • Spaniard hails his ‘best season to date,’ speaks on Hamilton vs. Verstappen showdown
  • Sainz is in a three-way battle with his teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris for P5 in the championship
Updated 11 December 2021
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: As he gets ready to wrap up his maiden Formula One season with Ferrari on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Carlos Sainz has not just fulfilled a lifelong dream of driving for the Maranello marque, but has the chance to secure his highest championship finish should things go his way at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Spaniard is in a three-way battle with his teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris for P5 in the championship, and is just 8.5 points behind the former and 4.5 points adrift of the latter entering the final race of the season.

Should he eclipse both of his rivals, Sainz would improve on the sixth-place championship finishes he achieved with McLaren in 2019 and 2020 and it would bode well for his upcoming sophomore season with the Prancing Horse.

Irrespective of where he lands in the standings after Sunday’s season finale, Sainz handled the pressure of driving for the most iconic team in F1 in impeccable fashion, and earned praise from Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto for how well he adapted to learning a new power unit in his first year in the red car.

“The better the driver, the quicker the process, and I think that Carlos in that respect has been very strong. We knew he was a good driver and this season he’s simply demonstrating it as well,” said Binotto on Friday.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, a former Ferrari team principal, said that Sainz is “without a doubt the big surprise of 2021.

“I have to say that he has surprised me. His adaptation, his solidity, his performance, his speed,” the Italian was quoted as saying by MARCA.

Sainz, who is in his eighth year in F1, says that 2021 has been his most enjoyable season to date. The 27 year old grabbed three podiums with Ferrari this campaign — in Monaco, Hungary and Russia — and had top-eight finishes in each of his last nine races heading into Abu Dhabi.

“I think it’s one of my favorite seasons in F1 in terms of just enjoying F1 and enjoying being part of this sport and this team,” said Sainz on Thursday.

“It’s been quite hectic — a lot of races, but also a lot of good times. I managed to enjoy myself and at the same time I managed to improve myself during the year. I feel like I’m finishing the season much stronger than I started it; that shows that there’s important progression inside the team.

“I’ve seen changes inside the team also that have gone in the right direction, so honestly the feeling going into next year is very positive. We’re going through a good moment and with good momentum.”

Being able to find joy in the process despite the added pressure of becoming a Ferrari driver is not an easy balance to strike, but Sainz has found comfort in knowing that he gets to live his dream every day.

“It comes with a lot more pressure, it also comes with a bit of a busier schedule, being a Ferrari driver and having to have so many commitments, so it does make the season a bit more packed, a bit more stressful, a bit more with extra pressure,” he admits.

“But it’s been fairly easy for me to keep reminding myself that I am achieving a dream, that is to drive for the best team in Formula One and the most historic team in Formula One, and it’s a dream come true for me since I was a kid, to be driving for Ferrari.

“And if I keep reminding myself of this kind of thing then I actually go into the weekend always excited, always with good energy, always trying to learn, trying to become better, to make sure that if the chance of fighting for a world championship with Ferrari ever arrives, I’m going to be as prepared and as ready as possible.

“This has given me a good balance this year. It has allowed me to make another little step as a driver and to make me finish the season on a high and now ready for whatever comes in 2022.”

Sainz says that he feels “100 percent ready” to fight for the championship if the car becomes more competitive next year and is satisfied with how well he adapted to a new team this season, and how quick he was from the get go.

“When you think I’m still in the fight for P5 in the drivers’ championship, third in constructors’ standings looks good, so yes, I must have done a pretty decent season to be in that position,” he concludes.

Looking at the fierce battle taking place at the front of the grid as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen enter the final race on equal points, Sainz describes the situation as an “ideal scenario” for F1, and finds himself caught up in the gripping action, anxious to see how it all pans out.

He refuses to weigh in on who should be considered the driver of the season, though.

“Unfortunately on social media there is a lot of polarization. I wouldn’t say abuse between fans, but very polarized, and it makes the fight a bit less exciting when you see the two sides fighting each other so much. I think it’s just better to be a bit more neutral, enjoy the fight and let the best man win,” said Sainz.

“I’m not going to comment personally on who’s been my driver of the season, particularly because of that. If I will say one then one side will criticize me and say ‘mo, Lewis has had a better car,’or if I say Max, it’s too polarized. I just don’t want to take a stance because it doesn’t make sense looking at how polarized it is on social media.

“I think they’ve both done incredible seasons and they’re both driving at an incredible level. From my side, I just wish that they can keep it clean this last weekend and give it a good showdown, for the image of the sport more than anything else; for the benefit of Formula One and to show that we are still a sport, not only a show and show good sportsmanship and a good showdown in the grand final.”

On Saturday, Sainz out-qualified his teammate and will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from P5, with Leclerc two positions behind. But Norris put together a stunning lap to clinch P3 in qualifying, and will start in front of both Ferraris.

Topics: Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Carlos Sainz Ferrari

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah seals fifth FIA World Cup title with victory in Hail

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah seals fifth FIA World Cup title with victory in Hail
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah seals fifth FIA World Cup title with victory in Hail

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah seals fifth FIA World Cup title with victory in Hail
  • Qatari champion Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah sets sights on winning next year’s Dakar Rally
  • Al-Attiyah: It was a good last stage and completely different to the first three – it was all gravel through the mountains
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

HAIL: Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah set the fastest time on the short final stage of the Hail Cross-Country Rally to secure a fifth FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship title in emphatic style on Saturday.

Mathematically, the Qatari had won the title after recording two stage wins earlier in the event, but he and French co-driver Matthieu Baumel pressed on regardless in their Toyota Hilux to record three stage wins and a winning margin of 21 minutes, 51 seconds over the Russian duo of Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltsov. The success also marked their fourth FIA World Cup title together after three successive wins between 2015 and 2017.

Al-Attiyah said: “It was a good last stage and completely different to the first three. It was all gravel through the mountains. It was fantastic and we are obviously very happy with the result. I am so happy to win this race and to win the World Cup title. It was a great win. This was the last time for me in this car. The next step will be the T1+ in Dakar!”

Argentina’s Sebastien Halpern managed to best Vladimir Vasilyev on the final stage to snatch the last place on the podium in the second of the X-raid Mini Buggies. Fellow countryman Lucio Alvarez may have missed out on the Drivers’ title to Al-Attiyah, but his consolation was the third fastest time on the last stage, fifth overall and the runner-up spot in the championship in his Overdrive Racing Toyota.

Poland’s Jakub Przygonski was second quickest on the 148-kilometer final section, but a drive shaft issue had cost the Mini Buggy driver a potential podium finish on Friday and he finished in sixth place. Spaniard Laia Sanz brought her Mini home in a fine eighth overall, as she prepares for the forthcoming Dakar Rally with the X-raid team.

Martin Prokop used the event to shakedown his new Ford Raptor Cross-Country, alongside Frenchman Ronan Chabot and Argentina’s Juan Cruz Yacopini in a pair of Toyota Hilux T1+ machines run by Overdrive Racing. None of the three crews were eligible for FIA points, but Prokop set stage times worthy of seventh in the overall standings.

Michal Goczal bounced back from gearbox issues that cost him a potential win in the T4 section to set the fastest time on the final stage in his Can-Am. He beat his brother Marek by 2 minutes, 56 seconds, but it was his fellow Pole who claimed the win and a fine seventh in the overall classification.

Australia’s Molly Taylor finished second in T4, 31 minutes, 55 seconds adrift, and Dubai-based Briton Thomas Bell, Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych and Michal Goczal were third, fourth and fifth.

Pavel Lebedev missed two days of the rally after a first day crash that damaged his Can-Am’s suspension but, as per the regulations, he was able to tackle the final day and managed to win the T3 stage by 4 minutes, 54 seconds from overall category winner Saleh Al-Saif.

The Saudi recorded a winning margin of 47 minutes, 24 seconds over Mashael Al-Obaidan. Annett Fischer rounded off the podium places in her X-Raid/South Racing Can-Am and the Saudi female duo of Dania Akeel and Esraa Aldkheil were fourth and fifth.

“I am so happy to finish the Hail Rally,” said Akeel. “The whole stage today was flat and fast. I love going fast. I enjoy the dunes but today was so much fun. It was hard to pass cars in the dust but I took no risks. The whole week has been incredible and great experience for me.”

Ahmed Al-Jaber claimed the final motorcycle stage win by beating Abdullah Lanjawi by 1 minutes, 56 seconds but the outright victory went to Mishal Al-Ghuneim. Problems for Othman Al-Ghfeli cost the Saudi around 15 minutes on the last test and that dropped him behind his rival, with the pair separated by just 13 seconds at the finish.

Al-Jaber filled the last step of the podium, with Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Lanjawi rounding off the top five.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi sealed the quad win with another stage success on his Yamaha, the multiple Hail winner adding another success to his tally. His winning margin over Haitham Al-Tuwaijri was 1 hour, 56 minutes and 32 seconds, with Hani Al-Noumesi coming home in third.

Two-time Hail Rally winner Essa Al-Dossary comfortably won the last stage of the National/Open category in his Nissan Navara, but outright victory in the event went to Aliyyah Koloc, with Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri incurring time penalties and dropping to second place. Saeed Al-Mouri finished third in his Can-Am Maverick.

Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) sealed the win in the Truck category with the fastest time on the final stage. Teo Calvet lost the outright lead on day three and Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Al-Muhanna was able to snatch second place in his Mercedes Unimog.

Topics: Hail Cross-Country Rally Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah Matthieu Baumel Dakar Rally 2022

Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi hails ‘phenomenal’ Alonso ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November. (Supplied/Alpine)
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November. (Supplied/Alpine)
Updated 11 December 2021
Ali Khaled

Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi hails 'phenomenal' Alonso ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November. (Supplied/Alpine)
  • Spanish 2-time world champion sits 10th in 2021 driver standings, while teammate Ocon is one place behind
Updated 11 December 2021
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi has revealed his delight at having Fernando Alonso on the team this year as the two-time world champion from Spain and French team-mate Esteban Ocon prepare for the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was a year ago in Abu Dhabi that Daniel Ricciardo took part in his last race for the team, at the time still Renault. Alonso, Rossi says, has been “phenomenal” to work with.

“I always say, when people asked me that I was anticipating a grenade in my hand, ready to explode,” he said. “Because everyone was telling me you’ll see from Alonso, he’s hard to manage, he’s difficult and his performances are not going in the right direction. And in fact, nothing like that. Nothing at all. First of all, when this guy shows up, you see everyone’s back straightening up. Everyone is like, okay, this is a double world champion. They give their 200 percent best.”

Alonso sits in 10th place in the driver’s standings going into the race at Yas Marina Circuit, with Ocon one place behind.

“So immediately, right off the bat, this guy (Alonso) is bringing the level one notch up,” said Rossi. “And then in terms of a collective dynamic with the engineers, with Esteban, with the rest of the team, it’s phenomenal. I mean, he’s always looking for answers to problems in a very respectful manner, he will ask you 10 times why are you suggesting this or that, but not to put you under the grill, just to get to the bottom of everything.”

Rossi says the whole team has benefited from his presence.

“We’ve really maxed out on the potential of the team collectively, not just the car, the full team, by looking into every single problem and extracting as much performance as we can,” he said. “A lot of credit goes to Fernando, really. Personally, he’s a fantastic person. Honestly, he’s a great guy to work with, perhaps because we have the same approach to performance, which is to ask questions, never hesitate, and don’t leave any door unopened or any stone unturned. And then he’s a super funny person. We have a lot of fun with him, as he’s always up for a joke or something like that. So the dynamic with Fernando is exceptional.”

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week, Ocon, who had already bagged a win at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this year, was agonizingly beaten to third place by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Rossi says that in a challenging year for the 25 year old, he has more than proven his worth.

“Well, it’s been very good,” he said. “He’s had a bit of a trouble in terms of performance, but it was mostly the car. And initially, some people, perhaps the team, had a bit of doubt. But then when there were performance troubles … it was the same problems around cooling or some tire adaption. We quickly realized that there was something, a couple of things, we didn’t understand well enough. And that’s when we looked into every single problem and tried to find the answer collectively. And when you isolate those moments and put them aside, Esteban has been delivering a very solid season.”

The 2021 season has ended in a Middle East swing of races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and Rossi believes that these modern circuits are raising the bar in Formula One.

“It’s great to be racing in this part of the world, because it’s opening to more spectacular tracks that are a bit less conventional,” he said. “All different, which is nice as well. They’re extremely different, the three races. The infrastructure is top quality, which is also very good because we’re struggling in some historical tracks, where the infrastructure is very, very antiquated.

“Honestly, there’s not much we could improve,” Rossi said. “I think it’s more like setting the bar quite high for the others back in the rest of the world, because it makes some races look very old, compared to the ones in the in the Middle East. So I think it’s good for the sport because it shows where we should be heading.”

Jeddah Corniche Circuit — which Rossi called “a Monaco on high-speed track” — delivered a dramatic, accident-interrupted race last week, and this weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be contested on a Yas Marina Circuit reconfigured — at three key areas — for the first time since 2009.

“It’s good for at least two reasons,” Rossi said. “One is it becomes a new track for most of the drivers, for all the drivers, in fact, so they have to relearn the track, which is always good. They make progress throughout the weekend, getting to know the track better. And also, overall, it seems like it’s more conducive to overtakes and probably going to give this track even more of the entertainment aspect.”

Rossi called Yas Marina Circuit a “beautiful track with a beautiful setting.”

He added: “But if on top of that it becomes an exciting one on the driving side with a bit of overtake, it’s going to become probably one of the highlights of the season.”

Looking ahead, Rossi said that his targets are consistent improvement, season after season.

“We’re on the roadmap to get back on top of the podiums by the end of the regulation era, which is to say, about four years from now,” he said. “This means constant progress. And it’s important because the team has already made progress this year, and even though the car didn’t evolve so much, we certainly made a lot of progress as a team … to improve the performance with a given car. So that’s very good. We want to continue that and obviously improve the car as well next year, which will enable us to climb the ladder, one step at a time.

“The most important thing is from wherever we start next year, to make progress race after race, season after season,” Rossi concluded. “For me, that’s the dynamic. I won’t deviate from the plan. I’m not going to change anything dramatically as of race number three — if we’re 16, for instance, as long as I see progress back to where we want to be. So that’s the idea.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Abu Dhabi UAE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Alpine Racing

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 11 December 2021
AFP

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year
  • With the two drivers locked together on 369.5 points after 21 of the 22 races the stakes could not be higher for the duelling duo
Updated 11 December 2021
AFP

ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.
Lando Norris was a surprise third to start on the second row alongside Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.
The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.
Hamilton, seeking a historic eighth world title, was favorite to secure the final pole of 2021 after his Mercedes left Verstappen’s Red Bull trailing in his wake in practice.
But after Red Bull’s mechanics worked on Verstappen’s car overnight, the Dutchman produced a blistering flying lap in Q3.
His time of 1min 22.109sec left Hamilton over half a second behind.
That forced the seven-time world champion back onto the heavily modified Yas Marina Circuit for one last throw of the dice.
But although he reduced the gap to 0.371 at a venue where he is a five-time winner he could not knock his arch rival off the top of the grid.
“It’s an amazing feeling, we definitely improved the car in qualifying,” said Verstappen.
The 24-year-old added: “I’m incredibly happy with this. It’s what we wanted but it was not easy with Mercedes’ form. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, that’s the most important.”
With the two drivers locked together on 369.5 points after 21 of the 22 races the stakes could not be higher for the duelling duo.
Aside from pole Verstappen has another advantage over Hamilton.
Should the pair end up all square — (one finishes ninth, the other 10th with the fastest lap) — or fail to score any points then the title is his on the strength of his nine race wins to Hamilton’s eight.

Topics: Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton

FIA praise for Middle East’s ‘long-term dedication’ to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA praise for Middle East’s ‘long-term dedication’ to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 11 December 2021
Reem Abulleil

FIA praise for Middle East's 'long-term dedication' to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FIA praise for Middle East’s ‘long-term dedication’ to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • FIA secretary general Peter Bayer impressed by organization and state of the art facilities at circuits in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE
  • Bernie Ecclestone: ‘We don’t want a Formula One world championship without Abu Dhabi in the last race – they’ve always been the last race and it should stay that way’
Updated 11 December 2021
Reem Abulleil

As the Formula One season draws to a close on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, so too does the Gulf region’s thrilling triple-header that saw Qatar and Saudi Arabia host Grand Prix for the first time, ahead of the season finale in the UAE — all within a four-week period.

The 2021 F1 campaign included four stops in the GCC, starting in Bahrain last March and wrapping up in the UAE capital this weekend; a clear indication of the growing importance of the region in the global motorsport calendar.

“I can certainly tell you from the teams’ perspective, they’ve been very happy to come here, simply because things have been organized at a very high level, since many years,” FIA Secretary General Peter Bayer told Arab News on Friday.

“Qatar was obviously new on the calendar, we were trying to help them as much as we could, but it was a great race.

“We then went to Saudi, which was a big success, I think given the short time you had available, it was outstanding, honestly, the achievements.”

The F1 traveling circus will return to the GCC in less than four months as the 2022 season starts with a double-header in Bahrain and Jeddah end of March, and will once again have its typical curtain-closer in Abu Dhabi. Qatar will skip next year’s term as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup but starts a 10-year deal with F1 from 2023 onwards.

Bayer was particularly impressed by how the inaugural Saudi Grand Prix turned out and how it set up the world championship for a gripping title decider at Yas Marina Circuit.

“I was in Jeddah in January with president (Jean) Todt, because we went to see the Dakar Rally with Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal (president, Saudi Arabian Motor Federation), who took us to Jeddah to have a look at the track. And at the Corniche, he said, ‘Here will be the Formula One race’,” Bayer recalls.

“And we literally said, ‘We don’t believe you’, and he said, ‘You will see, we can do it’. And they delivered. Honestly, it was an outstanding event. Obviously the spectacle was clearly . . . given the media record figures, also because of the world championship fight is so close; so we’re very happy to come back to our traditional season finale in Abu Dhabi now, knowing it’s an experienced crew, outstanding event, so we’re looking forward to I think the most exciting final since 1974.”

Abu Dhabi made its F1 debut in 2009 and on Thursday it was announced the emirate has extended its contract for another 10 years. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone wishes it were a 50-year extension, not just 10.

“It’s obviously what they deserve; they do a first-class job, a lot of promoters have tried to follow them. Certainly when they came into Formula One, they started to raise the bar a bit, so it’s been good for Formula One,” Ecclestone said in a video message released by Yas Marina Circuit.

“But I’m a bit disappointed that the contract is only for 10 years because Formula One is for sure going to last another 50 years and the contract therefore should be extended for 50 years, because we don’t want a Formula One world championship without Abu Dhabi in the last race. They’ve always been the last race and it should stay that way.”

Bayer believes Abu Dhabi, and the region as a whole, has shown huge development in the sport and insists that the F1 calendar remains balanced, even with four stops in the Gulf scheduled for 2023.

“For us there are many reasons why we like to come here. If you look at next year’s global calendar, 23 events, we have 12 events in Europe, three in the Middle East, three in Asia-Pacific region and five in the Americas,” he explained.

“We will obviously increase by one in 2023 with Qatar coming back in the region with four, but at the same time Asia-Pacific will go one up with China coming back on the calendar; we cannot race there next year due to COVID-19.

“So we believe, as we are a global federation, that globally the balance of the events here is absolutely justifiable and perfect. At the same time it’s a region which is growing, which is diversifying a lot, which is something that’s extremely important for us.”

For the drivers, Abu Dhabi has grown to become a comfortable and popular place to finish the season each year. After a long and gruelling nine months of racing, returning to a destination renowned for its supreme hospitality has its perks.

“We’ve had Abu Dhabi as the last race for many years now. It’s quite a nice, it looks still impeccable, it’s a bit like Disneyland in many ways,” said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday.

“The track’s great, they’re trying to make it even nicer this year, looking forward to that. It’s obviously getting quite cold at home so it’s nice to have a couple of extra days in the warmth and to see new places as well. We had the Grand Prix in Saudi, the people there were quite enthusiastic, it was a very exciting track.

“It’s always nice to go to new places, meet different people and see different cultures.”

Bayer is pleased to see the “long-term dedication” of this region to the sport, and hailed Bahrain for stepping up when the pandemic hit and offering to host two races to make up for other canceled events.

“There is flexibility, there are perfect facilities, they’re state-of-the-art, there is no doubt in any of the countries what we’ve seen in the Middle East. For us it’s certainly one of the pillars F1 is building as a global sports and entertainment property,” Bayer said.

“I think it’s helping us also in the transition of our mindset, because we see here many countries which are oil or gas-driven originally, which are now transforming themselves into, be it tourism destinations, be it sustainable resource destinations, so there’s a lot of that happening, which is kind of the same transition Formula One is going through.

“From being a pure motorsport spectacle, developing into something which is a lot more; maybe you’ve seen our purpose-driven campaign, it’s very important for us to be at the forefront of sustainability and diversity matters.

“So we’re happy to benefit from the transition here, but at the same time also help to foster the steps that need to be made here.

“We’re perfectly happy to come back and obviously to have these long-term agreements being signed, which is extremely important for the sustainability of the sport. We have recently heard about Qatar, which is another 10-year agreement and we know about Saudi and Bahrain and their long-term dedication.”

With UAE’s Mohammed Bin Sulayem running for FIA presidency this month as Jean Todt ends his highly-successful 12-year tenure, Bayer sees that as yet another clear sign of how much the region is developing in the sport.

He believes the next step should be further efforts put into grassroots initiatives to foster local interest and talent.

“We need to see young people being drawn into the sport, we need to see karting facilities, karting championships; we need to see drivers’ development programs,” Bayer said.

“I think we need to make sure that between the local ASN, the governing body, and the organizers needs to be close collaboration with schools.

“One of the areas we are very keen on developing is STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — because not everybody can be a driver, but there are plenty of other opportunities in this world and we hope that together with the schools and our ASNs and the organizers, we can develop that path. That’s what we need to focus on for the future.”

Topics: Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Bernie Ecclestone Peter Bayer

