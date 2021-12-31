Saudi Islamic affairs minister visits Dawah and Guidance Center in Sakaka

RIYADH: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh inspected the Dawah and Guidance Center in Sakaka on Friday.
The visit comes as part of his trip to inspect the needs of the region’s Islamic affairs sector, and to inaugurate a number of programs and initiatives.
The minister toured the center’s facilities, departments and library, and listened to a full explanation of the center and its activities and the scientific and advocacy programs it offers. He also met with the employees in their offices and discussed their needs with them.
On Thursday, Al-Asheikh met Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz. The two men discussed the construction, maintenance and restoration of mosques — as well as the need for qualified imams, preachers and muezzins — in the province.
Following the meeting, the two men witnessed the signing of an agreement between the ministry’s branch in the province and the Jouf Association for Renewable Energy, of which Prince Faisal is honorary president. The agreement sets out plans for a transition to renewable energy in the province’s mosques and ministry buildings and also encourages anyone building a mosque to use solar power as an energy source for lighting and air conditioning.
Culture Ministry starts work on ‘Year of Saudi Coffee’ initiative
A wide range of programs, events and competitions will be held throughout 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture launched on Friday the visual identity of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative, which will accompany all activities that the ministry and its partners will hold throughout 2022 to celebrate Saudi coffee and its cultural value.
The ministry was inspired by the traditional Arabic coffee cup for the logo, which has always been associated with generosity and the unique Saudi hospitality.
The ministry started working on the “Year of Saudi Coffee” when Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan announced the initiative and allocated an electronic platform for the celebrations: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/year-of-saudi-coffee.
The ministry also provided a detailed description of the initiative and its objectives and set guidelines for using the visual identity. At the end of January 2022, the platform will provide a space to receive the ideas of individuals and all parties wishing to implement joint projects that serve the initiative and promote its objectives.
The initiative is part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 realization programs, through which the Ministry of Culture seeks to celebrate the cultural value of Saudi coffee and its close connection with the customs and traditions of the Kingdom.
The ministry, in cooperation with the Culinary Arts Commission, plans to hold a wide range of programs, events and competitions under the initiative’s umbrella throughout 2022, with government and semi-governmental agencies, private sector institutions, restaurants, hotels, cafes and individuals involved in this field.
Through this initiative, the ministry seeks to celebrate Saudi coffee as a distinctive cultural product of the Kingdom and contribute to its marketing locally and internationally, in addition to encouraging related products and activities.
It further aims to highlight the Khawlani coffee produced in southern Saudi Arabia and underline how coffee is prepared in different ways in each of the 13 Saudi regions. It also details how coffee is served to guests in various ways, which gives the Kingdom’s coffee a unique cultural depth.
2022 Look Ahead: Saudi Arabia’s booming entertainment sector is just getting started
Many Saudis are experiencing home-grown arts, culture and sporting events for the first time ever
After the delays and closures of the pandemic, the entertainment calendar is packed once more
RIYADH: For around 30 years, entertainment venues, from cinemas to concert halls, were bolted shut across Saudi Arabia, depriving citizens and visitors of outlets to enjoy cultural, sporting and artistic activities in public
All that began to change in 2016 with the establishment of the General Entertainment Authority as part of the Kingdom’s wide-ranging social and economic reform agenda, Vision 2030.
Five years on, the thirst for entertainment in Saudi Arabia is plain to see. In the space of just two months, up to 8 million people have taken part in Riyadh Season 2021 — a cultural extravaganza that was unheard of just half a decade ago.
The General Entertainment Authority was established to help drive ahead the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil, allowing it to become a global leader in the creative, leisure, tourism and hi-tech industries.
Now, Saudi citizens and international visitors, no matter their level of income, can enjoy a whole host of entertainment options previously denied to them, improving their quality of life and the Kingdom’s appeal as a work and investment destination.
Within just five years, the GEA has issued 2,189 licenses and 1,809 permits allowing more than 2,500 companies to launch home-grown entertainment ventures. The sector has already created more than $1 billion in profits and attracted over 75 million visitors.
Although Saudi Arabia’s entertainment revolution suffered setbacks in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with events suspended, venues closed, and international travel barred for several months, the cultural calendar returned with a bang in 2021. Much is still to come.
For a whole generation of young Saudis, this will be another year of firsts.
Until the late 1980s, Saudi cities enjoyed a flourishing artistic movement that offered the public a wide variety of entertainment options. However, this came to an end in the early 1990s.
For a time, just two music festivals took place per year — one at the Muftaha Theater in Abha, and another at Jeddah’s Summer Concerts — until these too were stopped. The last open concert in Riyadh took place in 1992 during Al-Janadriyah festival.
2016 General Entertainment Authority established.
2017 First public concerts in nearly three decades.
2018 35-year ban on public cinemas finally lifted.
2018 Kingdom’s first ever Diriyah E-Prix.
2019 Launch of Saudi Seasons initiative.
The silence was broken in March 2017 with the Kingdom’s first public concert in nearly three decades. Although attendance was limited to men only, tickets for the performance by Saudi artists Mohammed Abdu and Rashid Al-Majed sold out immediately.
Later that year, Saudi Arabia hosted its first public performance by a female artist. Lebanese singer Heba Tawaji performed on stage at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh to an exclusively female audience of 3,000.
During the same year, Greek composer and pianist Yanni performed in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. In a tweet before his arrival in Saudi Arabia, he said: “We are going to be experiencing history in the making and I would not miss it for anything in the world! First stop Jeddah! ...Yanni.”
The following year saw the launch of Ad Diriyah concerts, with several performances held on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s biggest event — the Formula E race in Diriyah — including an unforgettable show by French DJ David Guetta.
“That concert was magical. I loved every second of it,” music fan Eithar Alshadukhi told Arab News at the time. “David Guetta’s songs are amazing, but when he created a special piece for Saudi Arabia, it blew me away.”
In 2019, American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performed in Jeddah, making her the highest-profile international artist to perform in the Kingdom since the easing of restrictions on entertainment.
During the same year, K-Pop boy band BTS became the first foreign artists to play a solo stadium show in Saudi Arabia before an audience of over 60,000 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Music concerts are not the only field of entertainment that has blossomed in Saudi Arabia since 2016. Intensely proud of its heritage and natural beauty, the Kingdom has invested heavily in promoting leisure and tourism activities in its coastal, mountain and desert regions.
In the process, Saudi Arabia has broken several Guinness World Records, including a 2020 record for the largest hot air balloon glow show over the ancient city of AlUla, with 100 balloons spread across 3 km of sky.
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 also received two Guinness World Record certificates for “Avalanche.” With 24 lanes reaching a record height of more than 22 meters, it was recognized as both the world’s tallest fun slide and the one with the most lanes.
2,500 Companies licensed by General Entertainment Authority.
$1bn Saudi entertainment industry profits over past 5 years.
75m Visitors to recent Saudi-hosted events and activities.
Another area of entertainment that has boomed over the past five years is the film industry. In 2018, the 35-year ban on public cinemas was finally lifted, spurring the growth of a domestic market and the opening of “Movi” — the first nationally owned and operated cinema in Saudi Arabia — first in Jeddah then throughout the Kingdom.
In 2019, the Red Sea International Film Festival was launched, bringing together Saudi and international filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals to celebrate cinema and the world’s greatest on-screen talent.
The festival’s ambitious mandate is to develop and promote the film industry in Saudi Arabia, discover raw regional talent, and support a new wave of cinema worldwide.
To preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s rich and unique culture, while also boosting the domestic and international tourism market, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage launched the Saudi Seasons initiative in 2019 to high acclaim.
Festivals have taken place in Riyadh, Jeddah, Eastern Province, Taif, AlUla, Ad Diriyah, and elsewhere, celebrating the Kingdom’s diverse local crafts and traditions, while also creating jobs for young Saudis.
Tourism is one area Saudi Arabia is especially eager to promote with the launch of its Saudi e-visa in 2019. The Kingdom expects to have hosted 100 million tourists by 2030, drawn by a mixture of new luxury resorts on its coastline, educational outings among its spectacular ancient ruins, and adventure activities in its vast deserts and lush mountains.
So much has already been achieved in the Kingdom’s leisure and entertainment industries since reforms began just five years ago. No doubt 2022 will be another year of firsts on the road to 2030.
Who’s Who: Sami Al-Rasheed, co-founder and CEO of Lavad
Sami Al-Rasheed has been the co-founder and CEO of Lavad since 2021. The company offers influencer and performance marketing solutions.
It connects influencers to different brands on its platform, helping them to get an effective advertising plan.
Prior to his current position, Al-Rasheed worked as the co-founder and CEO of the Samaat Co. from 2012 to 2020, where he led the Saudi digital media and marketing agency with a large network of influencers.
His role at the Samaat Co. included creating and implementing growth strategies and ensuring a cohesive core message.
He was also responsible for making sure that company systems were constantly being built and updated. He helped to build many teams and create training plans to determine jobs that will create the most revenue growth.
Al-Rasheed also worked as a transformation electrical engineer in the Saudi Electricity Co. between 2012 and 2013. He was responsible for evaluating electrical systems, products, components and applications, as well as designing and conducting research programs.
From 2007 to 2010 he worked as a designer and programmer at an advertising agency called Microvision, where he developed designed specifications following business requirements and issues. He also recommended strategic improvements to optimize the company’s performance.
Al-Rasheed has co-founded several companies and applications during his career, including Foodie Block, Media Food Network and live streaming app Loops Live.
He earned a master’s degree in business from King Saud University, Riyadh in 2017. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the same university in 2012.
Indian envoy highlights key ties between his country and Saudi Arabia
Dr. Ausaf Sayeed talked about partnerships in fields such as medicine, trade, defense, tourism and education
Saudi Arabia continues to be the second-largest source of India’s crude oil imports
RIYADH: Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted some of the most important partnerships between the two countries in fields such as medicine, trade, defense, tourism and education, along with the high level of mutual trust that exists.
He pointed out that on Dec. 1, the Saudi Ministry of Health added Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine developed in India, to its list of approved vaccines.
"There is a need for international collaboration,” Sayeed told Arab News. “There is a commitment by India, globally, to supply vaccines for those countries who don’t have the facilities to manufacture them.”
He also discussed ways in which Saudi Arabia and India have worked together during the pandemic, giving as an example the fact that India is now sending vaccines to the Saudi market, but that when India was having a difficult time during the second wave of the pandemic, the Kingdom sent vaccine supplies to India.
“More importantly, since India has emerged as a global pharmacy and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, with Covaxin, we are in talks with many agencies and our effort is to encourage Indian pharmaceutical companies to come to Saudi Arabia and set up manufacturing here,” the envoy said.
Indian pharmaceutical companies setting up facilities in the Kingdom is in line with the localization aims of Saudi Vision 2030, and will create many job opportunities.
Dr. Ausaf Sayeed
Indian pharmaceutical companies setting up facilities in the Kingdom is in line with the localization aims of Saudi Vision 2030, and will create many job opportunities, he added.
Turning his attention to trade and commerce, Sayeed said that India remained Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner, after China, during the first nine months of 2021. Between April and October, exports from India to the Kingdom were worth $5.2 billion, while trade in the opposite direction was worth $15.6 billion. That put the overall total value of trade between the two countries from April to October this year at $20.8 billion, compared with $22 billion for the whole of the previous financial year.
Saudi Arabia also continues to be the second-largest source of India’s crude oil imports, after Iraq, he added. During the financial year 2020-21, India imported $10.7 billion of crude from the Kingdom, which represented about 18 percent of total crude imports.
In the realm of defense, the ambassador said that Saudi Arabia and India are maritime neighbors and share a common perspective on ensuring that international sea lanes in the region are secure, to ensure the maintenance of a rules-based order and freedom of navigation.
In an effort to help the Kingdom’s tourism industry access and benefit from the Indian market, Syeed said, Saudi Arabia has opened three tourism offices in India — in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.
Education initiatives by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, he added, include a collaboration with CGI, an information technology consulting company, and the launch of the Indian Education Forum in August this year to promote and develop educational partnerships between the two nations.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Bader bin Jadid — a young star at Diriyah
A pioneering Saudi graduate development program, launched by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in 2019, has empowered Saudi youth talent to play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future.
Bader bin Jadid is proudly from Diriyah, continues to live there and is fully committed to developing it through his full-time role at the DGDA.
Jadid is a graduate of the Diriyah Gate Development Program 2021. He currently works in the marketing department of the media production unit and takes an active role in all aspects of the DGDA community.
Run in four stages over 12 months, the initiative provides university graduates from Diriyah with a range of training and professional opportunities to prepare them for the jobs market.
The scheme includes on-the-job training and courses designed to equip trainees with the practical and theoretical skills required for their personal development.
The DGDA’s chief shared services officer, Abdullah Al-Ghanim, said: “We are proud to be part of this stage, which is very important for Saudi youth in general, and Saudi women in particular, where women make up the majority of those enrolled in the program.
“We, at DGDA, seek to develop the region in general and focus on serving Diriyah’s community in particular. Within the framework of our relentless pursuit to develop Diriyah’s community, we became fully aware of what is needed to pave the path for future talents.
“Those enrolled in the program have demonstrated their distinction and merit, and I am confident that they will play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future, and this is what makes us proud of this step.”
The program is part of the authority’s efforts to improve community interaction, attract local talent and create a strong economy to contribute to the Kingdom’s prosperity.
Focus has been placed on promoting key professional skills such as effective communication, presentation, and project management, in addition to interpersonal skills including analytical thought, time management, and relationship building, with an emphasis on achievement and entrepreneurship.