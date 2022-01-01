You are here

Manchester City move 11 points clear, Tottenham close on top four

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (2R) and teammates after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AFP

  • Chelsea and Liverpool play each other in a bid to remain in touch with Guardiola's charges
LONDON: Manchester City took another giant stride toward retaining the Premier League title with a controversial 2-1 win at 10-man Arsenal, as Tottenham also needed a late winner to see off lowly Watford 1-0.
City are now 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 ahead of Liverpool, who face off on Sunday with precious little more room for error if they are to mount a title challenge despite having games in hand.
Liverpool will have to cope without manager Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge after he returned a suspective positive test for coronavirus.
The Reds have also suffered three other positive cases among Klopp’s backroom staff and will be missing three unnamed players due to the virus.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also absent from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time earlier this week.
But that had little impact on his side’s performance as the Gunners’ continued their impressive form by pinning the champions back for the first 45 minutes.
Arsenal took the lead when Bukayo Saka swept home Kieran Tierney’s pass, but felt they should have had more of a half-time advantage as Martin Odegaard was denied a penalty for a trip by Ederson.
The home side’s frustration at the officials boiled over after half-time as City were awarded a penalty after a VAR review for Granit Xhaka’s pull on Bernardo Silva, which Riyad Mahrez converted.
Gabriel Martinelli then missed an open goal with the chance to restore Arsenal’s lead and seconds later Gabriel Magalhaes was sent-off for two rapid yellow cards.
The 10 men nearly held out for a precious point, but City grabbed an 11th consecutive league win deep into stoppage time when Rodri poked home from close range.
“We saw our champions personality to go again,” said Rodri.
“You have to push always no matter what happens. We didn’t do a great game, but we push, we never drop and we always thought it was possible.”
Arsenal’s lead over the chasing pack for a place in next season’s Champions League is down to two points as Davinson Sanchez struck in stoppage time to save Spurs’ blushes at Vicarage Road.
Watford have now lost their last six games stretching back to November, but looked like holding out for a first clean sheet in the league this season till the Colombian flicked in Son Heung-min’s free-kick in the 96th minute.
West Ham can move to within a point of Arsenal and back above Tottenham into fifth if they win Saturday’s late game at Crystal Palace.

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup
SYDNEY: Greece badly missed elbow-injury victim Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday.

World No. 4  Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Kamil Majchrzak had defeated Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 earlier.

Tsitsipas watched from the team bench, with ice wrapped around his right elbow, as the 1,076th-ranked Thanos was outclassed by Hurkacz.

Greece then gained some consolation when Tsitsipas combined with Pervolarakis in the doubles to overcome Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Tsitsipas had an operation in late November, with a flare-up a concern ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

“The recovery from my elbow surgery is on track and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said. “We will see day-by-day, match-by-match until then.”

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories earlier on Saturday.

Argentina beat Georgia 3-0, while Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin at the tournament being played across two Sydney stadiums. World No.  13 Schwartzman defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2, after compatriot Federico Delbonis won by the same score against Aleksandre Metreveli to give Argentina a 2-0 lead from the singles matches.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni then gave the Argentines a clean sweep defeating Georgian pair Saba Pertseladze and Zura Tkemaladze 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles tie to give Argentina a 3-0 win.

World No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain an early lead as he rallied from being a break down in both sets to defeat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Roberto Bautista Agut appeared in excellent form as he disposed of Chile’s world No.17 Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 to seal the tie for Spain.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez clinched a clean sweep for Spain with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7 win over Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera and Tabilo.

Even without Rafael Nadal, whose preparation for the Australian Open has been disrupted by a positive test for coronavirus, Spain showed why they are among the favored teams at the tournament.

“Today was a good start for me, a very solid game, really happy. I like these conditions,” world No.19 Bautista Agut said.

The other eight teams begin play Sunday: Russia vs. France, Italy vs. Australia, Canada vs. the US and Germany vs. Britain.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue

resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
JEDDAH: Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue between Jeddah and Ha'il in the rally class with Australian Daniel Sanders leading the motocycle race.

The second part of the opening stage takes place on Sunday with the final day of action on Jan. 14.

Elsewere, French rally driver Philippe Boutron had to undergo surgery after suffering serious leg injuries in a car explosion and will return to France, race organisers said on Saturday.

Boutron was involved in the non-racing incident along with five unhurt people in his car on Wednesday.

Race director David Castera told France Info Boutron was planning to compete in the Dakar Rally for the ninth time and he is also president of third-tier French football club Orleans.

“His condition is improving and his repatriation to France is being prepared,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said.

“His vehicle was brought to a sudden halt by a sudden explosion, the origin of which is still unknown at this stage.

“The Saudi police immediately went to the scene and began their investigations," it added. The Saudi Interior Minister backed up ASO’s statement.

Najd crowned women’s handball champions

Najd crowned women’s handball champions
RIYADH: Najd have won the first women’s handball championship cup organized by the Saudi Handball Federation at Dar Al-Uloom University Hall in Riyadh.

The teams were Najd, with Jeddah Hands and Al-Majd in the first group, and Najd Al-Mustaqbal, Elite and Al-Himma making up the second group.

Opening the tournament, the women of Najd showed their strength and determination to win the title early, beating Jeddah Hands a 4-11.

Jeddah Hands player Alaa Sindi said she underwent intensive training with her team in preparation for the launch of the first women's league in the Kingdom for the game.

And she said she joined referee courses and participated as a goalkeeper and a referee at the same time in the tournament that concluded in Riyadh.

"With my team, Jeddah Hands, I played this tournament as a goalkeeper," she said. "I followed many training courses in goalkeeping as well as referee courses. I was hoping that we would win the championship. In Riyadh, we competed with five other teams from Jeddah and Riyadh."

She said she was relatively new to the game, but said loved it a lot, adding that she was not put off by the roughness of the sport.

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku

Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku
LONDON: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel plans to hold talks with Romelo Lukaku after the striker said he was unhappy at the London club and expressed a wish to rejoin Inter Milan.

In a pre-recorded interview with Sky Italia released on Thursday, the 28-year-old Lukaku said “I’m not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

“Tuchel has chosen to play with another system,” Lukaku said.

Tuchel responded at a news conference on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

“I will wait to see what Romelu has to say and then we will deal with this,” Tuchel said. “The thing with Romelu is that I don’t think anyone in this building is aware he’s unhappy. That’s why (there is) surprise at the statement. That’s why we need to check with him now, because I can see no reason why it should be like this.”

Lukaku first joined Chelsea in 2011 but spent two years on loan before being sold to Everton in 2014. He returned to Chelsea this past offseason in a deal worth nearly 100 million pounds after he netted 24 Serie A goals to help Inter win the Italian league title for the first time since 2010.

But Lukaku has had a frustrating first season back in London as he was out injured for a month and missed time in December after contracting COVID-19. Now his public comments add an unwanted distraction for Tuchel in the middle of a tight title race.

“We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful,” Tuchel said. “But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.”

Chelsea is second in the Premier League, eight points behind leader Manchester City and with Liverpool one point behind in third place, having played one game less.

“It’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment,” Tuchel said. “If it’s an interview from a person of that kind of interest, an important player, I totally understand the process. That’s why it’s a lot of extra noise.”

Tuchel said he believed Lukaku was in good spirits.

“I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite. I would say he is absolutely fine,” Tuchel said. “If there is something to discuss, it’s behind closed doors, for sure. Maybe we can take the time to try to understand what’s going on. Because it does not reflect his daily work, it does not reflect his daily attitude.”

In the interview, Lukaku pledged to give his best for Chelsea but spoke fondly of Inter.

“I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” he told Sky Italia. “It’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so.”

In two seasons at Inter, Lukaku scored an impressive 64 goals in 95 games overall and became hugely popular with fans. He suggested that he did not want to leave.

“I am in love with Italy, this is the right moment to talk and let people know what really happened,” Lukaku said.

The Belgian has scored a modest seven goals in 18 matches overall this season.

Tuchel joined Chelsea after being fired by Paris Saint-Germain midway through last season and helped Chelsea win the Champions League for the second time in its history.

At PSG he earned a reputation as a powerful motivator who was close to striker Kylian Mbappe, but also as an innovative coach who perhaps tinkered too much with his formations.

His dismissal from PSG followed comments of his own to German broadcaster SPORT1.

The German coach reportedly claimed managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final in 2019.

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations

Premier League stars set for ‘exceptional’ Africa Cup of Nations
JOHANNESBURG: Premier League trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will be star attractions in Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, which promises to be “exceptional” according to the top football official in the continent.

The 36-match group phase kicks off on Jan. 9 at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde and the tournament concludes at the same 60,000-seat venue on Feb. 6 with the final. Champions Algeria top a 24-team cast that includes former title-holders Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Tunisia. While record seven-time winners Egypt will be making an unrivalled 25th appearance at the African football showpiece, Comoros and Gambia are debutants.

It is a wide-open competition with Algeria, unbeaten in 33 matches since late 2018, the logical favorites, but there are at least seven other nations capable of conquering Africa.

Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will believe they can go all the way while Burkina Faso, Ghana and Mali should not be underestimated. Guinea, who rank among the outsiders, have been told by junta leader Mamady Doumbouya that they must repay state-funded preparation costs if they do not return to Conakry as champions.

The buildup to the biennial tournament has been marred by rumors that it would be postponed or canceled owing to a worldwide coronavirus surge.

There have also been reports of Cameroon racing against the clock to complete preparations for the biggest African sporting event.

This is the fourth attempt by the central African state to play hosts after failing to meet 2019 deadlines and being replaced by Egypt, then losing out to unfavourable weather conditions and COVID-19.

But as Liverpool forwards Salah and Mane, Manchester City winger Mahrez and other Premier League stars prepare for action, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe is upbeat.

“We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful AFCON (Cup of Nations),” he said during a visit to Yaounde.

“The world will witness the best of African football and hospitality. We can host a football tournament as good as any in Europe.”

Motsepe and Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o, now head of the national football federation, have been stung by suggestions that the Cup of Nations should be delayed or scrapped over the pandemic.

“If the Euros took place this year in the middle of a pandemic, with full stadiums in many cities, why would the Cup of Nations not be played in Cameroon?,” asked Eto’o in a Canal+ interview.

“Or are people trying to say that, as always, Africans are not worth anything so we have to put up with it?”

As Cup of Nations organisers applied finishing touches to the six venues, from Douala on the Atlantic coast to Garoua in the north west, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stirred a verbal storm.

Klopp referred to the Cup of Nations as a “little tournament” during a press conference only to later say “I did not mean it like that”.

Senegal coach and former star Aliou Cisse was furious, asking reporters in Dakar “Who does Klopp think he is?

“I respect Liverpool but not Klopp, who undermines African football. He is where he is today because of African footballers like Salah, Mane, (Naby) Keita and (Joel) Matip.”

Having to free Africans during the European season is a sore point with managers and Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti labelled the Cup of Nations an “invisible monster”.

The Serie A title challengers could lose Algerian Adam Ounas, Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Nigerian Victor Osimhen and Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly for close to six weeks.

Senegal-born Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says the Cup of Nations “needs to be more respected because this tournament is as important as the Euros”.

