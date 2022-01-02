UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban

You are here

The British government gave a firm over £700,000 ($947,200) over five years to tell Afghans not to flee the country. (File/AFP)
  Home Office paid Hong Kong-based Seefar over £700,000 to tell people not to travel to the UK
LONDON: The British government gave a Hong Kong-based firm over £700,000 ($947,200) over five years to tell Afghans not to flee the country, according to The Independent, and is set to hand it another £500,000 in the coming years.

The company, Seefar, responsible for websites such as On The Move and The Migrant Project, and which describes itself as “a recognised leader in understanding migration behaviour change” and claims to offer services including “scripting lines for politicians to deliver” was hired in 2016 by the Home Office, with even more money possibly being awarded to it by the Foreign Office in the same period.

In a press release, Seefar said it conducted a “migration communications campaign in Afghanistan” throughout 2020, which had “successfully resulted in more than half of consultees making safer and more informed migration decisions, and avoiding potentially deadly encounters on the journey to Europe.”

Posing as a neutral non-profit organization, Seefar’s On The Move website urges migrants: “Don’t risk your life and waste hard earned money trying to reach the UK.”

The Home Office also paid social media platforms Facebook and Instagram over £23,000 to promote adverts for the company’s sites, which do not list details on safe ways to claim asylum in the UK.

In August 2021, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, with thousands of people killed, tens of thousands left stranded or in hiding, and the country facing a winter of shortages.

Seefar added that it used “unbranded” methods to dissuade Afghans leaving the country, and advised European governments not to link themselves to its methods.

The success of Seefar’s campaigns is set to be rewarded with a further £500,000 for a “organised immigration crime deterrence and influencing communications strategy” which “includes proposals to deter migrants and signposting migrants to credible alternatives … through a multilingual website and telephone service.”

The same month Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Seefar was also awarded a three-year deal to provide training for “strategic capability development programmes overseas on behalf of the Home Office” in relation to “borders, migration and asylum.”

Tim Naor Hilton, CEO of charity Refugee Action, told The Independent: “We have seen this year the tragic consequences of what happens when ministers waste money on a hostile policy of trying to keep people out, rather than keep people safe.

“The government must spend less time on these murky schemes and more on creating effective safe routes for refugees to claim asylum here.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the paper: “While lives are at risk, we make no apology for using every possible tool at our disposal to provide potentially lifesaving information to migrants.

“Highlighting the threats of these deadly journeys is vitally important in making clear that people risk their lives if they turn to people smugglers.”

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army
  • Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing regular and deadly attacks, particularly in the northern and eastern regions
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Eleven soldiers were wounded and 29 militants neutralized in a weekend attack on security forces in Burkina Faso’s troubled northwest, the army said on Sunday.
Military and police units came under attack on Saturday in the area of Gomboro “by armed individuals,” the army said.
“The fighting caused injuries to 11 soldiers who were treated. Their response and counter-offensive allowed the neutralization of 29 terrorists and the recovery of a large amount of combat materiel including weapons, vehicles and communication equipment,” the statement said.
On December 23, an ambush by suspected extremists targeting civilians and the VDP, an official self-defense force, in the northern You region left 41 people dead, including Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP.
That attack was the deadliest since the bloodshed in Inata in the country’s north in mid-November, which claimed 57 lives including 53 police officers.
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing regular and deadly attacks, particularly in the northern and eastern regions, close to Mali and Niger, countries also battling armed extremist groups.
These attacks, often coupled with ambushes and attributed to extremist movements affiliated with the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda, have killed more than 2,000 people and forced more than 1.4 million to flee their homes.

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
World
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters the blaze was under control
  • The cause of the blaze was not yet known
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

CAPE TOWN: A fire erupted at the South African parliament on Sunday, with flames bursting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away, but authorities said after several hours that firefighters had the situation under control.
Several hours after the blaze started in the legislative capital Cape Town, thick smoke was still pouring from one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters the blaze was under control. She said it was currently burning in the National Assembly chamber, but had been contained in other parts.
De Lille said there were no reports of any injuries in the fire.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Initial reports indicated that the fire started in an office space and spread toward a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.
Thick smoke billowed from the roof of the building and from the entrance as emergency services sprayed water inside.

South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
World
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
  • Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off — with lots of frustration.
By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 US flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That is the highest single-day US toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 US flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago — where forecasts called for 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow — the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines canceled more than 150.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule. A spokesperson blamed weather in Chicago, Denver and Detroit and COVID-19 illnesses.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,900 flights, including more than 1,000 in the US, had been canceled by late Saturday. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year's holiday, the airline said it wasn't sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.
Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.
Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
  • The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do so over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.
"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the AGOA trade preference program due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute," the US Trade Representative's office said in a statement.
Biden said in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the duty-free trading regime provided under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali and Guinea were targeted due to recent coups.
The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the country's nascent hopes of becoming a light manufacturing hub. It also piles more pressure on an economy reeling from the conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, and high inflation.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali, and by the gross violations of internationally recognized human rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia," the USTR statement said.
The AGOA trade legislation provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to US trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.
"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the Administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective," it added.
The Washington embassies of the three African countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ethiopia's Trade Ministry said it November it was "extremely disappointed" by Washington's announcement, saying the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly impact and harm women and children.

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
World
Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

2022 ushered in with sadness for the dead, fear of more infections and hope for end to pandemic

Revelers wait to welcome the new year in Vienna on Friday. (AFP)
Revelers wait to welcome the new year in Vienna on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

2022 ushered in with sadness for the dead, fear of more infections and hope for end to pandemic

Revelers wait to welcome the new year in Vienna on Friday. (AFP)
  • France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among countries that set new records for COVID-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

PARIS: Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.
New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filling hospitals.
“We just need enjoyment,” said Karen Page, 53, who was among the fed-up revelers venturing out in London. “We have just been in so long.”
The mostly muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ushered in the fourth calendar year framed by the global pandemic. More than 285 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide since late 2019 and more than 5 million have died.
In Paris, officials canceled the fireworks amid surging infections and reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, an obligation followed by the majority of people who milled about on the Champs-Elysées as the final hours of 2021 ticked away.
In Berlin, police urged people not to gather near the Brandenburg Gate, where a concert was staged without a live audience. In Madrid, authorities allowed only 7,000 people into the city’s Puerta del Sol downtown square, a venue traditionally hosting some 20,000 revelers.
In the United States, officials took a mixed approach to the year-end revelry: Nixing the audience at a countdown concert in Los Angeles, scaling it back in New York yet going full speed ahead in Las Vegas, where thousands turned up for performances and a planned fireworks show on the Strip that was threatened by gusty winds.

FASTFACT

France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among countries that set new records for COVID-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022.

President Joe Biden noted the losses and uncertainty caused by the pandemic but said: “We’re persevering. We’re recovering.”
“Back to work. Back to school. Back to joy,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s how we made it through this year. And how we’ll embrace the next. Together.”
In New York, officials allowed just 15,000 people — vaccinated and masked — inside the perimeter around Times Square, a sliver of the 1 million that typically squeeze in to watch the famed ball drop. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, defending the event, said people need to see that New York is open for business.
Yet by Thursday, rapper LL Cool J had dropped out of the New York telecast after a positive COVID-19 test and restaurant owners battered by staffing shortages and omicron cancellations throughout the holiday season struggled to stay open.
“I’m really scared for our industry,” said New York restaurateur David Rabin, who watched reservations and party bookings disappear this month. “No one made any money in December. The fact they may have a good night tonight, it has no impact.”
Airlines also struggled as the year came to a close, canceling thousands of flights after the virus struck flight crews and other personnel and amid bad weather.
The pandemic game-changer of 2021 — vaccinations — continued apace. Pakistan said it had fully vaccinated 70 million of its 220 million people this year and
Britain said it met its goal of offering a vaccine booster shot to all adults by Friday.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic “isn’t retreating yet.” Russia’s virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.
“I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones,” Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones.
Elsewhere, the venue that many chose for New Year’s celebrations was the same place they became overly familiar with during lockdowns: Their homes.
Pope Francis also canceled his New Year’s Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter’s Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.
“A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,’’ Francis told the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica.
France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among countries that set new records for COVID-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022.
In London, the normal fireworks display, which would have attracted tens of thousands of people to the city center and the banks of the Thames, was replaced by a light and drones show broadcast on television. Location details about the spectacle were kept secret in advance to avoid crowds gathering.
“The last two years have been so difficult for so many people, so many have suffered and there is a point when we need to start coming together finally,” said Mira Lluk, 22, a special needs teacher.
France’s unprecedented 232,200 new cases Friday marked its third day running above the 200,000 mark. The UK was close behind, with 189,846 new cases, also a record. In London, officials said as many as 1 in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the UK rose 68 percent in the last week, to the highest levels since February.
In Brazil, Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach welcomed a small crowd of a few thousand for 16 minutes of fireworks. Rio’s New Year’s bash usually brings more than 2 million people to Copacabana beach. In 2020 there was no celebration due to the pandemic. This year there was music on loudspeakers, but no live concerts like in previous editions.
Yet boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the omicron variant. One medical expert predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new COVID-19 infections after the holidays.
At Expo 2020, the sprawling world’s fair outside Dubai, 26-year-old tourist Lujain Orfi prepared to throw caution to the wind on New Year’s Eve.
“If you don’t celebrate, life will pass you by,” she said. “I’m healthy and took two (vaccine) doses. We just have to enjoy.”
Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite reporting a record 32,000 new cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney’s Harbour Bridge and Opera House at midnight. Yet the crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years.

