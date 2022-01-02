You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
Pakistani government and opposition shot down speculations they were not negotiating a ‘deal’ for the return of convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vjssk

Updated 9 sec ago

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
  • Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 7 years in jail
Updated 9 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government and opposition officials said on Sunday that they were not negotiating any deal for the return of convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since November 2019, after being granted eight-week medical bail.

The country’s key opposition leader, Sharif, 72, has dominated Pakistan’s politics for three decades and thrice served as its premier. He was removed from office by a Supreme Court order in 2017 amid revelations over his personal wealth.

In December 2018, he was convicted of corruption and sentenced to seven years in jail. He has consistently denied the accusations, saying they were politically motivated. Granted medical bail for treatment in London in 2019, Sharif has not returned to the country where he is facing non-bailable arrest warrants.

In August 2021, Britain’s Home Office refused to extend Sharif’s stay in the country on medical grounds — a decision the former prime minister has appealed via immigration tribunal.

After last week’s local media rumors over a “secret deal” between the Pakistani government and Sharif to bring him back home, State Minister for Information Broadcasting Farrukh Habib told Arab News there were no such negotiations.

“Not at all,” he said. “Law will take its course.” “He is an absconder, declared by courts. Lifetime disqualified by Supreme Court.”

HIGHLIGHT

Sharif was granted medical bail for treatment in London in October 2019 and has not returned ever since.

Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, also denied the rumors.

“There is no deal being negotiated with (the) government on the return of Nawaz Sharif. All the debate is speculative and sponsored by (the) government to divert attention from real issues faced by the public,” he told Arab News.

Iqbal added the rumors were meant to divert attention from a supplementary finance bill, popularly known as the mini-budget, which was passed last week, ending tax exemptions on nearly 150 items as a prior action for the revival of a $6 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund.

The other condition of the IMF was to grant complete autonomy to the central bank through amendments in the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2021. The government has tabled the revised bill amid accusations from the opposition that it was “selling” the country to the IMF.

“The government wanted to divert attention from (the) mini-budget and (the) state bank’s autonomy law, so they raised debate on this issue,” Iqbal said.

He said there were no current plans for Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

“He is in (the) United Kingdom on the doctor’s advice and will come back when his doctors will allow him. He is there on medical condition and will come back as soon as his doctors will give him permission.”

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Related

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army

Eleven troops hurt, 29 militants neutralized in Burkina: army
  • Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing regular and deadly attacks, particularly in the northern and eastern regions
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Eleven soldiers were wounded and 29 militants neutralized in a weekend attack on security forces in Burkina Faso’s troubled northwest, the army said on Sunday.
Military and police units came under attack on Saturday in the area of Gomboro “by armed individuals,” the army said.
“The fighting caused injuries to 11 soldiers who were treated. Their response and counter-offensive allowed the neutralization of 29 terrorists and the recovery of a large amount of combat materiel including weapons, vehicles and communication equipment,” the statement said.
On December 23, an ambush by suspected extremists targeting civilians and the VDP, an official self-defense force, in the northern You region left 41 people dead, including Ladji Yoro, considered a leader of the VDP.
That attack was the deadliest since the bloodshed in Inata in the country’s north in mid-November, which claimed 57 lives including 53 police officers.
Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing regular and deadly attacks, particularly in the northern and eastern regions, close to Mali and Niger, countries also battling armed extremist groups.
These attacks, often coupled with ambushes and attributed to extremist movements affiliated with the Daesh group and Al-Qaeda, have killed more than 2,000 people and forced more than 1.4 million to flee their homes.

Topics: Burkina Faso Militants attack

Related

Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
World
Suspected extremists kill 41 in Burkina Faso
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
World
Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban

UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban

UK hired firm to dissuade Afghan migrants before country fell to Taliban
  • Home Office paid Hong Kong-based Seefar over £700,000 to tell people not to travel to the UK
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British government gave a Hong Kong-based firm over £700,000 ($947,200) over five years to tell Afghans not to flee the country, according to The Independent, and is set to hand it another £500,000 in the coming years.

The company, Seefar, responsible for websites such as On The Move and The Migrant Project, and which describes itself as “a recognised leader in understanding migration behaviour change” and claims to offer services including “scripting lines for politicians to deliver” was hired in 2016 by the Home Office, with even more money possibly being awarded to it by the Foreign Office in the same period.

In a press release, Seefar said it conducted a “migration communications campaign in Afghanistan” throughout 2020, which had “successfully resulted in more than half of consultees making safer and more informed migration decisions, and avoiding potentially deadly encounters on the journey to Europe.”

Posing as a neutral non-profit organization, Seefar’s On The Move website urges migrants: “Don’t risk your life and waste hard earned money trying to reach the UK.”

The Home Office also paid social media platforms Facebook and Instagram over £23,000 to promote adverts for the company’s sites, which do not list details on safe ways to claim asylum in the UK.

In August 2021, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, with thousands of people killed, tens of thousands left stranded or in hiding, and the country facing a winter of shortages.

Seefar added that it used “unbranded” methods to dissuade Afghans leaving the country, and advised European governments not to link themselves to its methods.

The success of Seefar’s campaigns is set to be rewarded with a further £500,000 for a “organised immigration crime deterrence and influencing communications strategy” which “includes proposals to deter migrants and signposting migrants to credible alternatives … through a multilingual website and telephone service.”

The same month Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Seefar was also awarded a three-year deal to provide training for “strategic capability development programmes overseas on behalf of the Home Office” in relation to “borders, migration and asylum.”

Tim Naor Hilton, CEO of charity Refugee Action, told The Independent: “We have seen this year the tragic consequences of what happens when ministers waste money on a hostile policy of trying to keep people out, rather than keep people safe.

“The government must spend less time on these murky schemes and more on creating effective safe routes for refugees to claim asylum here.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the paper: “While lives are at risk, we make no apology for using every possible tool at our disposal to provide potentially lifesaving information to migrants.

“Highlighting the threats of these deadly journeys is vitally important in making clear that people risk their lives if they turn to people smugglers.”

Topics: UK Taliban Afghan migrants Afghanistan

Related

UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul
World
UK national arrested by Taliban in Kabul

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town

Fire at South African parliament in Cape Town
  • Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters the blaze was under control
  • The cause of the blaze was not yet known
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

CAPE TOWN: A fire erupted at the South African parliament on Sunday, with flames bursting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away, but authorities said after several hours that firefighters had the situation under control.
Several hours after the blaze started in the legislative capital Cape Town, thick smoke was still pouring from one of the several buildings that make up the parliament complex.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille told reporters the blaze was under control. She said it was currently burning in the National Assembly chamber, but had been contained in other parts.
De Lille said there were no reports of any injuries in the fire.
The cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Initial reports indicated that the fire started in an office space and spread toward a gym, said Jean-Pierre Smith, a Cape Town mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security.
Thick smoke billowed from the roof of the building and from the entrance as emergency services sprayed water inside.

Topics: Cape town

Related

Update Farewell to ‘our national conscience’ at funeral of South Africa’s Tutu
World
Farewell to ‘our national conscience’ at funeral of South Africa’s Tutu
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
World
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
  • Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off — with lots of frustration.
By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 US flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That is the highest single-day US toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 US flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago — where forecasts called for 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow — the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines canceled more than 150.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule. A spokesperson blamed weather in Chicago, Denver and Detroit and COVID-19 illnesses.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,900 flights, including more than 1,000 in the US, had been canceled by late Saturday. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year's holiday, the airline said it wasn't sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.
Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.
Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Topics: New year air travelers

Related

UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Offbeat
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Update New Year's Eve fireworks lighting the landmark Burj Khalifa tower at midnight in Dubai. (AFP) video
World
World rings in New Year under COVID-19 cloud

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program
  • The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali
Updated 02 January 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's threat to do so over alleged human rights violations and recent coups.
"The United States today terminated Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from the AGOA trade preference program due to actions taken by each of their governments in violation of the AGOA Statute," the US Trade Representative's office said in a statement.
Biden said in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the duty-free trading regime provided under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region, while Mali and Guinea were targeted due to recent coups.
The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the country's nascent hopes of becoming a light manufacturing hub. It also piles more pressure on an economy reeling from the conflict, the coronavirus pandemic, and high inflation.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned by the unconstitutional change in governments in both Guinea and Mali, and by the gross violations of internationally recognized human rights being perpetrated by the Government of Ethiopia and other parties amid the widening conflict in northern Ethiopia," the USTR statement said.
The AGOA trade legislation provides sub-Saharan African nations with duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as eliminating barriers to US trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.
"Each country has clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and the Administration will work with their governments to achieve that objective," it added.
The Washington embassies of the three African countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ethiopia's Trade Ministry said it November it was "extremely disappointed" by Washington's announcement, saying the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly impact and harm women and children.

Topics: duty free UA Ethiopia mali Guinea

Related

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
World
Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war
Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
World
Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

Latest updates

Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
Pakistan government, opposition deny ‘deal’ to bring convicted ex-PM home
Asiri magpie to become extinct if not protected
Asiri magpie to become extinct if not protected
Yemeni troops recapture district in Shabwa from Houthis
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government patrol in the Maqbana area of Yemen's southwestern province of Taez, on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 
Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 
Algerian president and Saudi interior minister discuss security cooperation
Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune receives Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.