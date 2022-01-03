RIYADH: Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile aerial target launched toward the city of Taif, the Ministry of Defense said.
“The air threat was launched by the Houthi militia from inside Yemen,” the said, adding: “We are taking deterrent operational measures to neutralize the threat and protect civilians.”
The Houthi militia have been launching near daily cross border attacks on the Kingdom’s southern region, most of which are intercepted by Saudi defenses.
On Sunday, the coalition said three drones were intercepted and downed as they were headed for populated areas in Najran.
Meanwhile, the Arab coalition said it killed 97 Houthi fighters in airstrikes on Yemen’s Marib province in the past 24 hours, state TV reported.
The coalition added that it had carried out 12 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the energy-rich governorate, which is one of the last remaining government strongholds, and also destroyed five military vehicles.
It also said that it carried out 23 targeting operations in Shabwa, killing 133 militants and destroying 15 military vehicles.
Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercept Houthi ‘aerial target’ launched toward Taif
https://arab.news/9wb3z
Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercept Houthi ‘aerial target’ launched toward Taif
- Arab coalition kills 230 Houthi fighters in airstrikes on Marib and Shabwa in Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile aerial target launched toward the city of Taif, the Ministry of Defense said.