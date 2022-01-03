Saudi Arabia’s defenses intercept Houthi ‘aerial target’ launched toward Taif

You are here

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile aerial target launched toward the Saudi city of Taif. (File/AFP)
  • Arab coalition kills 230 Houthi fighters in airstrikes on Marib and Shabwa in Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed a hostile aerial target launched toward the city of Taif, the Ministry of Defense said.
“The air threat was launched by the Houthi militia from inside Yemen,” the said, adding: “We are taking deterrent operational measures to neutralize the threat and protect civilians.”
The Houthi militia have been launching near daily cross border attacks on the Kingdom’s southern region, most of which are intercepted by Saudi defenses.
On Sunday, the coalition said three drones were intercepted and downed as they were headed for populated areas in Najran.
Meanwhile, the Arab coalition said it killed 97 Houthi fighters in airstrikes on Yemen’s Marib province in the past 24 hours, state TV reported.
The coalition added that it had carried out 12 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the energy-rich governorate, which is one of the last remaining government strongholds, and also destroyed five military vehicles.
It also said that it carried out 23 targeting operations in Shabwa, killing 133 militants and destroying 15 military vehicles.

  • The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses
RIYADH: A horse festival launched in Riyadh on Monday will bring together more than 350 horses to make it the largest international gathering of horses in the region.

Ubayyah in Diriyah takes place on Jan. 10 and runs for eight days at the International Equestrian Resort, under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The festival, in partnership with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, aims to showcase the beauty of purebred Arabian horses to the world, as part of the Kingdom’s cultural initiatives for Vision 2030.

“This festival is about highlighting the harmony between man and horse, and through different activities and shows, demonstrate how the horse has played a strategic role in aiding our founders to expand and conquer these lands,” said Prince Salman bin Faisal bin Salman Al-Saud, chairman of the festival’s higher committee. “We want our youth and our guests to know and cherish the deep value they have in the Kingdom.”

He said the festival aimed to take place at least once a year, every year, as the horse played a significant role in preserving the Kingdom’s identity. He hoped that the festival, using modern ways, would evoke the emotions that tied locals back to their forefathers.

Horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows. The festival will also include art competitions, live music, shops and restaurants, and many other events including the Ubayyah Experience, similar to the dining, wellness and hospitality concept of Sadu Escape in AlUla.

The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses, expected to take place on the third day of the festival, with the participation of 350 horses from different Arab countries and prizes worth more than SR2 million ($532,730).

The name of the festival comes from a famous stallion that belonged to the founder of the Kingdom, King Abdulaziz.

Visitors attending the opening will experience a horse auction called the Pride of Diriyah containing rare, purebred Arabian horses, with some of the proceeds going to charity.

They will also have the chance to see direct descendants of famous horses that were owned by Imam Faisal and King Abdulaziz, as well as taking advantage of a horse-riding area for all ages.

  • Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an e-visa service for cruise tourists.

Through Twitter, the ministry on Sunday said that the e-visa would be issued to people arriving in Saudi Arabia via cruises, and that applications could be filed through its electronic platform.

Proof of a cruise ticket purchase is required to apply for the visa, it added. Applications will then be processed before a visa is issued through the ministry’s digital embassy platform.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification.

As a result, Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 10 percent.

Part of the Kingdom’s strategy involves job creation and the construction of additional tourism facilities, including hotels.

Last month, the Madinah-based University of Prince Mugrin signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in various tourism specializations. It aims to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism and hospitality sectors. Cruise Saudi aims to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Saudia, the Kingdom’s national airline, signed an agreement last November with MSC Cruises and Cruise Saudi to provide 20,000 seats on its flights from Europe and North America to Jeddah.

Military personnel and civil servants are working round the clock at Jeddah’s Red Sea Operations Center to provide tourist yachts with entry licenses. The multi-agency center assists foreign yacht owners and local agents in both Arabic and English, enabling them to enter Saudi waters.

It comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reinforce tourism through marine activities, Cmdr. Hasan Al-Asmari, the manager of the center, told Arab News.

RIYADH: The Saudi and Jordanian foreign ministers on Monday condemned attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 
The remarks were made during held a press conference in Amman during which Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said he discussed with Jordanian counterpart Iran’s destabilizing role in the region and the world. 
Meanwhile, the Jordanian foreign minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed the Hashmite kingdom’s stance towards any threats to Saudi stability.

  • Health ministry says 341 patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours
  • Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia recorded a 70 percent increase in daily coronavirus cases, according to a report by the Saudi Health Ministry on Monday.
The ministry confirmed 1,746 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 559,852.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 437, followed by Makkah with 374, Jeddah with 340, Madinah confirmed 84, and Dammam recorded 81.
The report also showed that the number of virus-infected critical cases jumped to 90, reflecting a 50 percent increase in one day.
It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,881.
The report added that 341 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 542,754.
The ministry has issued reassurances that a booster shot against the omicron variant can help people avoid the acute complications the virus can cause.
More than 51.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 23.2 million people fully vaccinated.
The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app.


Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 1,261 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities on Sunday. Authorities recorded 77 violations and closed six businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Al-Baha Municipality carried out 2,211 tours on Sunday and field teams issued fines to 50 commercial outlets and closed 20 others for breaching protocols.
Dr. Ali Al-Sawat, the mayor of Al-Baha, said that teams are continuing to intensify their field tours to monitor all facilities around the clock, adding that violating facilities will not be tolerated and maximum penalties will be applied, from issuing fines and penalties to closing businesses.
Authorities in Najran recorded 11 violations on Sunday during 263 monitoring rounds, and in Al-Ahsa, seven businesses were shut and 84 violations issued during 188 field tours.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 290 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.46 million.

  • For decades, train driving has been viewed as a masculine career profession
  • While Saudi women have broken records in traditionally male activities, they were left out of railway employment — until now
JEDDAH: The Saudi Railway Polytechnic is training women to drive trains on the Kingdom’s Haramain High Speed Railway, in a project seeking to break taboos.

For decades, train driving has been viewed as a masculine career profession.

And while women in Saudi Arabia have broken records in traditionally male activities, including racing and flying, they were left out of railway employment — until now.

The SRP project, announced on Jan. 2, will see Saudi women operating the train line that links the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

SRP opened a registration portal for the program through the srp.edu.sa website. It will close on Jan. 13.

Training will last for one year, during which trainees will receive theoretical and practical lessons. Classes are taking place in Jeddah beginning Jan. 15.

Joining the program will guarantee trainees several benefits, including medical insurance, registration in General Organization for Social Insurance and a monthly SR4,000 ($1,065) bonus during the training period.

The program also offers graduates a guaranteed position with Renfe KSA, one of the companies operating the high-speed train project. Once female graduates are employed with Saudi Arabia Railways, they will receive a monthly salary of up to SR8,000.

SRP Director Engr. Abdulaziz Alsogair told Arab News that trainees will be selected based on several qualifications, including English language tests.

“Transportation operation systems worldwide depend on good language knowledge, thus joining the program requires scoring at least 3.5 in IELTS,” he said.

“Applicants with better language levels will have priority in joining the program.”

The program also demands at least a high school degree with a grade rating of 70 percent and above. “Trainees must be aged between 22 and 30,” Alsogair added.

SRP is expected to train 50 women in the first cohort. “The number of trainees will increase in the coming years,” Alsogair said.

The program will teach trainees all there is to know about transportation systems, including safety measures, railway economics, communications, mechanical brake systems and engines.

Trainees will practice on train simulators as part of their practical training courses. “There will also be training trips, where trainees will have the chance to drive the actual railway train,” Alsogair said.

Haramain High Speed Railway transports about 60 million passengers per year. Demand is expected to grow significantly over the coming years, especially in the Umrah and Hajj seasons.

Alsogair said that Saudi railways aim to transport 1.5 billion Muslim passengers with full operational capacity in the future.

“There will be a high demand for train drivers of both genders, which will accordingly bring more vacancies to the field to be filled by the daughters and sons of our beloved homeland.”

Saudi women will help meet the demand for qualified drivers, he added. “This is how we achieve sustainability — one of Vision 2030’s most important goals.”

Women graduates will work together with their male counterparts, who graduated from previous programs.

