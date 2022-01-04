Saudi investment firm Arbah Capital acquires US-based Constitution Health Plaza in $87m deal

Will Elizabeth Holmes’ conviction sober up Silicon Valley?
In seven days on the witness stand, she cast herself as a visionary trailblazer in male-dominated Silicon Valley who was also a young woman emotionally and sexually abused by her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
AP
SAN JOSE, California: The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could do more than just send a once-celebrated ex-billionaire to prison. In theory, it could also deliver a sobering message to a Silicon Valley culture that often gets lost in its own hubris and swagger.
Will it? Don’t hold your breath.
For that change to happen, entrepreneurs would have to dial down their own hype, which could mean losing potential investors to louder startups with fewer qualms. Meanwhile, venture capitalists and other startup investors — always on the lookout for the next big windfall — would need to get a lot more skeptical about the ambitious pitches they’re hearing, despite the Valley’s decades-long habit of throwing money at a variety of sketchy startup ideas. Most fail, but the rare successes can more than make up for a passel of losers.
“I think it will generate some more caution among entrepreneurs, but for the most part, human nature being what it is, there is still going to be a tendency to exaggerate, especially when you know you might not get funded if you don’t,” said Richard Greenfield, a lawyer who represents investors in startups.
“And I don’t think it will change many investors’ attitudes,” he added. “People are still going to want to reach for the moon.”
Holmes got slapped down hard for going overboard with her relentless sales pitch while running Theranos, a blood-testing startup she founded as a 19-year-olld college dropout in 2002.
A jury found her guilty on Monday of duping investors into believing that Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. She could face up to 20 years in prison for each of those four convictions, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence. The jury also acquitted Holmes of four felony charges accusing her of trying to defraud patients that paid for Theranos blood tests.
Federal prosecutors depicted Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and fortune. In seven days on the witness stand, she cast herself as a visionary trailblazer in male-dominated Silicon Valley who was also a young woman emotionally and sexually abused by her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani.
The trial also laid bare the pitfalls of one of the go-to moves of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs — conveying a boundless optimism regardless of whether it’s warranted, known as “fake it ‘til you make it.” That ethos helped hatch groundbreaking companies such as Google, Netflix, Facebook, and Apple — the latter co-founded by one of Holmes’ heroes, Steve Jobs.
As soon as Holmes was indicted in 2018, the US Justice Department made it clear they hoped to use her case as a prod that would jolt Silicon Valley — not to mention Big Tech companies that continue to extend their dominance in everyday life — back to reality.
“They wanted to send a message,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond who followed the Holmes trial. “Now we shall see whether it’s enough to change some of the risky behavior we have been seeing for years.”
Few expect the Holmes conviction to lower the wattage on the brash promises and bold exaggerations that have become a routine part of the tech industry’s innovation hustle.
The Holmes verdict “will send a message to CEOs that there are consequences in overstepping the bounds,” suggested Ellen Kreitzberg, a Santa Clara University law professor who attended the trial. On the other hand, she said, “investors are still going to want to make more money on a promising idea. They will always go in for the golden ring.”
The bold dream Holmes pursued when she founded Theranos had become a nightmare by the time she was indicted on felony charges in 2018.
She set out to create a less painful, more convenient and cheaper way to scan for hundreds of diseases and other health problems using just a few drops of blood instead of filling vials with blood for each test. She aimed to upend an industry dominated by giant testing companies such as Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp, starting with setting up “mini-labs” in Walgreens and Safeway stores across the US that would use a small Theranos device called the Edison to run faster, less intrusive blood tests.
The concept — and the way Holmes presented it — enthralled wealthy investors eager to buy an early stake in a game-changing company. It helped Theranos raise more than $900 million from savvy billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and software magnate Larry Ellison, as well as well-to-do families such as the Waltons of Walmart and the DeVos clan behind Amway.
“Some people like to throw money at things and have too much unfounded optimism, and Elizabeth Holmes took full advantage of that,” Greenfield said.
Holmes also wooed a well-connected board that included two former US secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz: two former secretaries of defense, Gen. James Mattis and William Perry; former Sen. Sam Nunn; and former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich. She charmed former President Bill Clinton in an on-stage presentation and impressed then-Vice President Joe Biden, who effusively praised her during a 2015 tour of a Theranos lab.
But investors and board members were both surprised to learn that Theranos’ blood-testing technology kept producing misleading results. Evidence showed that Theranos took great pains to conceal that fact, including forcing patients to undergo regular blood draws instead of the promised finger sticks and secretly testing those samples with conventional technology.
Evidence presented at the trial also showed that Holmes lied about purported deals that Theranos had reached with big drug companies such as Pfizer and the US military.
The deception backfired in 2015 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit of Theranos uncovered potentially dangerous flaws in the company’s technology, leading to its eventual collapse.
During her testimony, Holmes occasionally expressed contrition for the way she handled a variety of issues. But she also often avoided answering pointed questions, saying she had forgotten the circumstance surrounding key events spotlighted by the prosecution. She insisted she never stopped believing that Theranos was on the verge of refining its technology.
“Let’s face it: Silicon Valley is based on dreams,” Greenfield said. “And you need people to keep stoking the fire to help keep those dreams alive.”
Soudah eyes 2 million annual visitors over 3,000 meters above sea level
The attraction is likely to contribute SR29 billion to Saudi gross domestic product by 2030
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Waffa Wael
RIYADH: It has been a busy year for Soudah, after the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund said that a new firm would turn the mountain destination in the Asir region into a world-class luxury resort.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the move on Feb. 24, which will see the Soudah Development Co. spend SR11 billion ($3 billion) to boost tourism in Soudah and parts of Rijal Alma’a governorate.
The move is a key driver of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and reduce reliance on oil.
Soudah mountain is the juniper- covered highest peak in Saudi Arabia, over 3,000 meters above sea level, which attracts about 1 million visitors a year. But the company targets 2 million annual visitors, to make the Soudah area an international tourist destination.
FASTFACT
1 million
The company announced during the Green Saudi Green Initiative in October that it would plant more than 1 million trees in Soudah and parts of Rijal Alma’a within eight years, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent.
SDC forecasts the attraction will contribute SR29 billion to the Saudi gross domestic product by 2030, it also expects to create 8,000 direct and indirect jobs by that time.
The firm signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asir municipality in May to organize building permits and allow commercial activities of all kinds. The deal also defined the areas proposed by the municipality for investment.
The company announced during the Green Saudi Green Initiative in October that it would plant more than 1 million trees in Soudah and parts of Rijal Alma’a within eight years, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent. This will lift naturally protected areas to more than 30 percent of the Kingdom.
SDC CEO Husameddin Al-Madani told Arab News at the green summit that $3 billion would be spent on transport such as primary, secondary and tertiary roads, with other invest ments going into energy and microgrid projects.
The company announced a deal with the Swiss in November to run scholarships for young people in Soudah and Rijal Alma’a to study at Switzerland’s best culinary, hospitality and business management schools.
The move will offer diplomas, undergraduate or postgraduate courses at four of Switzerland’s top schools — The Swiss Hotel Management School, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Hotel Institute Montreux.
Also, in November the SDC became a member of the UN’s Mountain Partnership, which aims to boost the sustainability of buildings in the region.
The development company also became a key partner in one of the world’s toughest endurance motorsports events, the 2022 Dakar Rally, which takes place across the Saudi Arabian desert, to promote adventure sports in the area.
The body finished the year strongly, by becoming an affiliate member of the World Tourism Organization in December, allowing it to work with more than 500 global companies, educational and research institutions, resorts, and Nongovernmental organizations.
SDC will release its masterplan in the first quarter of 2022 after discussions with local and international investment communities.
“We have started demolition and our site preparation work on the ground in preparation for starting our large construction program by April 2022,” said CEO, Al-Madani to Arab News in an interview.
Next year, SDC will release its masterplan in the first quarter of 2022 after discussions with local and international investment communities.
Just recently, the SDC has been confirmed as an official partner of the ongoing motorsport Dakar Rally 2022.
The partnership will see Soudah present traditional live performances as part of the post-racing entertainment in camps set up for participants, stakeholders, and the media.
Hundreds of riders, drivers and crew will experience live traditional Asiri music and performances alongside the culture of Soudah and Rijal Almaa after completing a tough day’s racing.
These performances will take place during the Riyadh, Jeddah, Bisha and Ha’il stages of the rally.
The partnership, the company said, reflects its commitment to “promoting the Soudah and Rijal Almaa region as a destination for sports and adventure tourism,” as part of its wider goal to become a leading luxury mountain destination.
Now in its 44th edition, the Dakar Rally is organized by AOS in partnership with the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), The Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation as well as other local authorities
More than 1,000 participants from 70 countries aboard over 600 vehicles will travel across Hail, Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Asir region as part of the race.
The Dakar Rally 2022 is the first sporting event sponsored by Soudah Development since its launch last February.
“We have started demolition and our site preparation work on the ground in preparation for starting our large construction program by April 2022,” said CEO, Al-Madani to Arab News in an interview.
Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity
European gas prices soared more than 30 percent on Tuesday after low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as colder weather approaches
Updated 49 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
PRISTINA: Kosovo’s government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages.
“All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production,” Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement.
Due to cheap power prices in Kosovo in recent years, many young people in Kosovo have got involved in crypto mining.
Faced with coal-fired power plant outages and high import prices authorities were forced last month to introduce power cuts.
European gas prices soared more than 30 percent on Tuesday after low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as colder weather approaches.
In December, Kosovo declared a state of emergency for 60 days which will allow the government to allocate more money to energy imports, introduce more power cuts and harsher measures.
One miner, who spoke on condition of anonymity and who has 40 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), told Reuters he was paying around 170 euros per month for electricity and is getting around 2,400 euros per month in profit from mining.
Coin mining has been on the rise in northern Kosovo, mostly populated by Serbs who do not recognize the state of Kosovo and refuse to pay electricity.
The country of 1.8 million people is now importing more than 40 percent of its consumed energy with high demand during the winter when people use electricity mainly for heating.
Around 90 percent percent of energy production in Kosovo is from lignite, a soft coal that produces toxic pollution when burnt.
Official figures show Kosovo has the world’s fifth largest lignite reserves of 12-14 billion tons.
Saudi G20 Sherpa holds workshop on Kingdom’s agenda for 2022
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Officials in Saudi Arabia held a workshop to discuss the Kingdom’s G20 agenda for this year and follow-up on its efforts and representation in meetings, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The workshop was chaired by the G20 Sherpa of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, assistant minister for macro fiscal policies and international relations, and held at the MInistry of Finance on Monday, in the presence of a number of representatives of government agencies.
The workshop aimed to harmonize the Kingdom’s positions on topics raised during the upcoming Indonesian presidency of the G20, in coordination with relevant government agencies participating in the meetings, the statement said.
The workshop also discussed the progress made by the working groups of the finance and sherpa tracks for Indonesia’s G20 presidency, and reviewed the work plan and necessary preparations for the upcoming ministerial and sherpa meetings, in the lead-up to the G20 Summit at the end of October.
Chemical industries top list of Egyptian exports in 2021
The chemical industries and fertilizers sector occupied the first place in the volume of Egypt’s exports
Updated 04 January 2022
The chemical industries and fertilizers sector occupied the first place in the volume of Egypt’s exports, achieving an annual growth of 43 percent during 2021.
The sector recorded $6.6 billion in 2021, compared to $4 billion in the year before, the head of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, Khaled Abu Al Makarem, said.
The importance of the sector's exports stood out, reaching about 22 percent of the volume of Egyptian non-oil exports.
EU countries accounted for the lion’s share with 29 percent of the total chemical exports, followed by Asian countries and Arab countries with 21 percent each.
This increase is attributed to the ministry of trade and industry’s efforts to support the export sectors during the pandemic, Abu Al Makarem said.
The ministry avoided the closure of factories to preserve the markets, as a number of them relied on Egyptian products to replace the ones from factories that stopped working due to the pandemic, he explained.
Additionally, the immediate payment initiative launched jointly by the ministries of trade and industry, and finance has allowed exporters to pay arrears to meet their commitments towards customers.
Exports also benefited from the free trade agreements signed between Egypt and African countries, which achieved high growth rates in the import of Egyptian products.