Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Bahraini counterpart in Manama

Bahraini Shoura Council Speaker Ali Saleh Al-Saleh receives Saudi Shoura Council Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh in Manama. (SPA)
Updated 05 January 2022
  • Ali Saleh Al-Saleh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad have made remarkable efforts, based on the directives of both countries’ kings
MANAMA: Bahraini Shoura Council Speaker Ali Saleh Al-Saleh commended Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role and contributions at the regional and international levels, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting with Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh and his delegation in Manama.
Al-Saleh also praised the strong relations between the two nations under the support of Bahrain’s King Hamad and King Salman.
He added Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad have made remarkable efforts, based on the directives of both countries’ kings, to deepen the level of cooperation in all areas, and noted that both have forward-looking visions and ambitions for a bright future for their peoples.
Al-Asheikh expressed his pride at the historic ties, partnerships and cooperation between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and said that the two kingdoms were moving ahead with a steady will and strong resolve toward garnering more comprehensive development achievements in important fields to realize their sustainable development goals, welfare and prosperity.

 

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis
  • The food baskets benefitted 4,800 people
  • The relief center distributed 137 winter bags in Marib province
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 85 tons and 600 kilograms of food baskets in Yemen’s Aden province, state news agency SPA reported.

The food baskets benefitted 4,800 people, the report said.

The move is part of a project to support food security in the country during 2021-2022.

KSrelief further said it aimed to distribute more than 20,000 tons of food baskets to families in 15 Yemeni cities.

Meanwhile, the relief center distributed 137 winter bags in Marib province, benefiting 822 people.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief efforts being provided by KSrelief to Yemenis.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. In total, the center has implemented 644 projects in Yemen for a total cost of more than $3.92 billion.

Saudi Arabia launches forum for confronting Houthi terrorism and extremism in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs launches the ‘Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism’ forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs launches the ‘Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism’ forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches forum for confronting Houthi terrorism and extremism in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs launches the ‘Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism’ forum in Riyadh. (SPA)
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have unveiled a forum for Yemeni scholars and advocates that aims to assist efforts to combat terrorism in the war-torn country.
At the launch of the “Yemen and the Kingdom in confronting Iranian Houthi Terrorism and Extremism” forum in Riyadh, Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh affirmed the support of his country, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the Yemeni people.
He said Yemeni scholars play an important role to play in the challenges facing the country and a responsibility to their countrymen and women to help achieve security and stability.
Yemen has been engulfed in a civil war since 2014 between the internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi militia. According to the UN, 24.1 million people in Yemen, 80 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid and protection amid “the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.”
Al-Asheikh said his ministry is keen to support the efforts of Yemeni scholars to convey their advocacy, scientific and intellectual messages, and the dangers of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to the Islamic faith and identity. He called for the coordination and redoubling of efforts in Yemen to save the people of the country from losing their identity.

Mohammed Shabiba, the Yemeni minister of religious endowments and guidance, praised the Kingdom for its support of the Yemeni government and people, which is he said is something “that history will not forget.”
He also praised the ministry for its part in supporting and sponsoring the work of the Communication with Yemeni Scholars Program, and said that Saudi Arabia and Yemen are of one body, one illusion and one cause.
Shabiba emphasized the need to coordinate the work of scholars and advocates to help preserve the Yemeni Islamic identity, which he said the Houthi militia is trying to hijack by excluding its youth and instilling racist ideas that are alien to Arabism, morals, values and Islam.
Mohammed Al-Arifi, the supervisor of the Communication with Yemeni Scholars Program at the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, highlighted the work of the program and its achievements in harnessing all capabilities to support the efforts to confront extremist ideas, especially the Houthi ideology.
The efforts of the Kingdom to combat Houthi extremism, and the country’s humanitarian role were also discussed, along with the role of the Saudi government and the Arab coalition in confronting Houthi aggression.
Delegates also discussed what human rights and humanitarian organizations can do to help, and reviewed evidence of Houthi violations carried out against the Yemeni people.

US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

US, Saudi and UAE foreign ministers discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • They also discussed developments in Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts to discuss Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken spoke separately with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, where they also discussed a number of bilateral and regional issues and developments, including Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan.
Prince Faisal and Blinken spoke about ways of developing areas of cooperation and joint coordination, strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and regional and international efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Blinken also congratulated Sheikh Abdullah for the UAE’s assumption of its seat on the UN Security Council earlier this month.

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar
People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar
  • Cabinet also told people to register for a booster shot as soon as possible
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday urged people to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures and to register for a booster shot as soon as possible as the country’s daily number of cases was witnessing a sharp increase.
The announcement was made following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh, with the Kingdom’s Health Ministry recording 2,585 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The Cabinet reviewed developments in the epidemiological situation of coronavirus and its mutations, reports on the latest local and international statistics and indicators, and the evaluation of the precautionary measures taken to protect the health of citizens, residents and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and preserve their safety, Acting Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said.
At the beginning of the session, King Salman thanked the Shoura Council for its efforts in carrying out its functions and tasks, while the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the king’s annual speech during the opening of the Shoura Council’s work for the second year of the eighth session.
The king laid out a comprehensive vision that reflected the established constants to achieve internal growth, prosperity and progress in various fields in line with the Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s foreign political and economic positions, its efforts to enhance regional and international peace and security, and to support the lowest-income and afflicted countries, refugees and people affected by crises.
The Cabinet reviewed the meetings and talks that took place between the Kingdom and a number of countries over the past few days, aimed at strengthening joint cooperation and working toward upgrading relations.
Al-Qasabi said that the Council of Ministers dealt with a number of regional and international issues and developments, and the global efforts made to enhance security, peace, stability and prosperity.
The Cabinet authorized the information minister to sign a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of media cooperation with Iraq, and for the finance minister to sign an MoU with the UK to enhance cooperation in developing financial and public financial services.
The ministers also approved a MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Japan’s Ministry of Environment for cooperation, and an MoU with Oman for cooperation in the field of investment promotion.
The Cabinet authorized the president of the Islamic University to sign a draft agreement with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and approved a MoU between the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Russia’s Ufa State Petroleum Technological University for cooperation in the field of desalination technologies and the operation and maintenance of pipelines.
The ministers agreed to regulate the governance of export prevention and control measures and approved the elderly rights and care system.
The Cabinet also reviewed other topics on its agenda, including annual reports for the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Makkah Region Development Authority, and the Sharqia Development Authority, and took the necessary measures.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone in Yemen’s airspace that was launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, state TV reported on Tuesday.

The coalition said the drone was launched from the capital, Sanaa, to target civilians in the Kingdom.

“Attempts to target civilians require an immediate response to deal with the sources of the threat,” it added in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have been launching near daily cross border attacks against Saudi Arabia, most of which are intercepted by the Kingdom’s defenses or coalition forces.

The attacks have been widely condemned by the international community.

Later on Tuesday, the coalition announced that it carried out airstrikes on legitimate military targets in response to the threat of the drones from Sanaa and destroyed two drones depots and two workshops for assembling and booby-trapping drones.

The coalition said it has taken measures to avoid any collateral damage to civilians and civilian objects.

