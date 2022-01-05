You are here

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar 4th stage after Saudi driver pain

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar 4th stage after Saudi driver pain

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel in action during the Dakar Rally. (Reuters)
  • Qatari driver is seeking fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota
  • He pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

QAISUMAH, Saudi Arabia: Dakar Rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah took Wednesday’s fourth stage in Riyadh after Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi was caught out by a speeding penalty.
The home hope led the timings after the 465 kilometer trek across the desert from Qaisumah.
But a two minute sanction dropped him down to fifth, with Al-Attiyah handed the stage to add to his success in the prologue and first stage.
Al-Attiyah explained the inherited win had come at a price.
“We tried to set a high pace, but our plan was not having to open tomorrow (Thursday) because there will be no bikes and, therefore, no tracks,” he said.
“But, even if we falter a bit tomorrow in these conditions, it will put us in a favorable position for the next day.”
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38 minutes 5 seconds.
Loeb, runner-up in the stage ahead of Carlos Sainz in Audi’s new hybrid, had his prospects of overall victory dented on Tuesday after his car’s propshaft broke after just 10km into the third stage.
In the bikes category Spain’s Joan Barreda Bort notched up his second stage win in three days — his 29th career special stage win in the race — with Chile’s Pablo Quintanilla in second.
Briton Sam Sunderland leads the overall standings by three minutes over 2018 winner Matthias Walkner of Austria.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally 2022 Dakar 2022 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota

Al-Shabab's Ighalo could miss Nigeria's AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Shabab's Ighalo could miss Nigeria's AFCON campaign due to logistical error

Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
  • Nigerian Football Federation’s request for his release arrived after the deadline that obliges clubs to make players available for the tournament in Cameroon
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: Al-Shabab’s star striker Odion Ighalo is in the middle of a club vs country row that leaves his participation in the African Cup of Nations, which kicks off on Sunday in Cameroon, in serious doubt.

While club officials are refusing to comment on the situation, according to reports in Nigeria, Al-Shabab are refusing to release the former Manchester United forward on the grounds that the Nigerian Football Federation missed the official deadline to call up the 32-year-old.

Ighalo, who has netted 16 times for his country, is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League season, and his 11 goals have helped the Riyadh club climb to second place. 

Augustine Eguavoen, Nigeria’s interim coach who was appointed in December to take over from the sacked Gernot Rohr, has yet to make a statement on Ighalo, simply saying on Tuesday: “Hopefully Odion will come … The only thing is to change the style of play because the personnel is not there as we expected.”

The situation echoes December’s dispute between Nigeria and Watford after the English Premier League club refused to release Emmanuel Dennis claiming the African team missed the deadline to request his release. 

Local media quoted Eguaoven last Friday after an Abuja training session saying that Dennis wanted to go to Cameroon but was prevented from doing so by the relegation-threatened Hornets. 

“Watford stopped him from featuring at the AFCON,” Eguavoen said. “Dennis told me he wanted to come for the tournament but Watford threatened him (away) from coming.”

Watford coach Claudio Ranieri denied his side had disrespected Nigeria or Africa’s showpiece event.

“No, no. No, we respect everybody,” the Italian said. “They have a lot of players, and they changed the manager, then they change everything, and then we were ready. We knew we were ready to give the players, but they didn’t do this.”

Reports in Nigeria claim that the national team are hoping to call up Feyenoord striker Cyril Dessers to replace Ighalo. 

The Super Eagles, who won the last of their three continental titles in 2013, kick off their AFCON campaign in a eagerly-awaited Group D clash against Egypt next Tuesday. After that will come games against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria are accustomed to life without Ighalo, as he retired from international football after the 2019 AFCON when he finished as top scorer with five goals, which helped the team into third place. In November however, he answered the summons from his country and played against Cape Verde in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria are due to leave for Cameroon on Wednesday and, assuming that Ighalo is not on the plane, he will be available for three crucial league games over the next two weeks in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Shabab take on Abha, Ettifaq and Al-Fateh. As it stands, the club are just one point behind Al-Ittihad after winning eight of the last nine games. 

His form this season has seen Ighalo linked with a move to struggling EPL team Newcastle United. Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has, however, warned the Magpies against taking a punt on the well-traveled forward.

“He is unreliable and I don’t think Newcastle are in a position where they can take risks,” Robinson told website Football Insider. “Financially, they are in a position where they can go and get a top quality striker who is less of a risk than he is. I just don’t think Ighalo is the player they are looking for.”

Topics: football soccer Afcon africa cup of nations Nigeria

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue

Tennis-Djokovic lands amid vaccine storm but held up by visa issue
  • Djokovic confirmed Tuesday that had received a vaccination exemption to allow him to bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison had already suggested Djokovic's participation was not a done deal and he would have to satisfy the federal government
Updated 05 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic landed in Australia on Wednesday in the middle of a political maelstrom over his COVID-19 vaccine status, as a visa dispute added a new twist to the world number one’s attempt to play in the Australian Open.
Djokovic, who has won nine titles at Melbourne Park including the last three, confirmed on Tuesday that had received a vaccination exemption to allow him to bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open, which starts on Jan. 17.
His announcement that he had received a medical exemption to play provoked outrage in Melbourne, which has endured the world’s longest cumulative lockdown and where an outbreak of the omicron variant has sent case numbers to record levels.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison had already suggested Djokovic’s participation was not a done deal and he would have to satisfy the federal government, which has responsibility for international borders and visas and was not part of the exemption process.
And Australian media reported that he had now been held up by a visa error after landing.
The Age newspaper said the federal Border Force had contacted the Victoria state government asking if it would support his application after his team applied for the wrong kind of visa.
While not confirming the reason, acting Victoria Sports Minister Jaala Pulford said: “The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s visa application to enter Australia.
“We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam.”
It was not clear whether the federal government would allow his entry. The Border Force could not be reached for comment.
Morrison said earlier there would be “no special rules” for Djokovic on his exemption.
“If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home,” Morrison told a media conference.
Tennis Australia and government officials moved quickly to stress that Djokovic, who has said he is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, had received no preferential treatment.
Australian tennis great Rod Laver, after whom the main showcourt at Melbourne Park in the state of Victoria is named, warned that Djokovic might face hostility from the local crowd.
“I think it might get ugly,” Laver told News Corp. “I’d think the Victorian people would be thinking ‘Yes I’d love to see him play and compete but at the same time, there’s a right way and a wrong way.’
“Yes, you’re a great player and you’ve performed and won so many tournaments, so it can’t be physical. So what is the problem?“
Melbourne local Christine Wharton said it was a “disgrace.”
“We’ve all done the right thing, we’ve all gone out and got our jabs and our boosters and we have someone that’s come from overseas and all of a sudden he’s been exempt and can play and I think it’s an absolute disgrace and I won’t be watching it.”
EXPLANATION ‘HELPFUL’
Organizers Tennis Australia have stipulated that everyone at Melbourne Park must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.
With the exemption, Djokovic will not be required to quarantine and will enjoy the same freedoms in Melbourne as someone who is vaccinated.
Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley said the independent panel consisted of doctors from the fields of immunology, infectious disease and general practice and all exemptions met conditions set out by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization.
“We completely understand and empathize with ... people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination,” he told reporters.
“It’ll certainly be helpful if Novak was to explain the conditions in which he’s sought an exemption ... but ultimately it’s up to him,” he said.
Playing will give Djokovic the chance to nose ahead of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, who also have 20 Grand Slam crowns.
In a social media post on Tuesday Djokovic said “Let’s go 2022” alongside a picture of himself at an airport as he confirmed he was heading to Australia with the exemption.
The decision has drawn a mixed reaction from players.
“I think it’s a tough one. As we’ve seen a little bit in the last day or so, from the Australian public, I know how hard it has been for Australians ... but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last 18 months and two years,” Australia’s Ash Barty, women’s number one, said.
American doubles specialist Nicole Melichar-Martinez tweeted: “I don’t understand why @DjokerNole is getting so much hate for his vaccine exemption. He’s within the rules, and the government could have said ‘no’ but they didn’t.”

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool's League Cup clash with Arsenal

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool's League Cup clash with Arsenal

Covid forces postponement of Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Arsenal
  • Liverpool closed their training ground on Wednesday
  • Manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders and several players presently isolating due to positive tests
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool’s League Cup semifinal first leg match with Arsenal, scheduled to be played on Thursday, has been postponed due to a surfeit of Covid-19 cases, Liverpool announced on their website.
Liverpool closed their training ground on Wednesday and have manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders and several players presently isolating due to positive tests.
Klopp and three players — Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino — were already isolating before the latest wave of infections.
“The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff,” read a club statement.
According to the club, Tuesday’s test results presented a stark picture.
“The latest round of testing on Tuesday returned a significant number of positives, including Pepijn Lijnders, who was due to take charge of the Reds at Emirates Stadium,” the club said.
“The outbreak has left Liverpool without a sufficient number of players and staff to fulfil the contest as originally scheduled.”
The two-legged tie will now see Liverpool host the first leg instead.
“The first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on Thursday January 13, kick-off 7.45pm (1945GMT). The return will take place at Emirates Stadium on Thursday January 20, also getting under way at 7.45pm.”
Liverpool have other personnel issues, with a number of players, including Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, all absent through injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Topics: Arsenal Liverpool Juergen Klopp COVID-19

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
  • Race on reconfigured track is highlight of motorsport action in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 6-8
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Marina Circuit will host the 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours endurance race as part of motorsport action taking place in Abu Dhabi from Jan. 6-8.

The grid will consist of 15 cars, with 12 GT3 cars and 3 GT4 machines lining up at the start. The 15 cars are made up of 10 teams representing six manufacturers, including Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren.

The traditional 12-hour endurance GT race, split into two six-hour sessions, will take place around the new circuit layout at Yas Marina Circuit.

Three new sections on the track — reconfigured for the first time since 2009 ahead of the recent Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — will test drivers and provide more opportunities for overtaking, wheel-to-wheel racing and a faster-flowing race.

Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We’re delighted to have the Gulf 12 Hour endurance race returning to our circuit for an exciting 10th event, with incredible teams, cars and drivers announced to line up on the starting grid. We saw some of the track changes at Yas Marina Circuit create some exciting moments during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and we look forward to seeing how this plays out in an endurance race, too. We anticipate many exciting moments.”

Gulf 12 Hours was first held at the Abu Dhabi circuit in January 2012. The most recent event, held in December 2019, was won by Audi, which scored its first win with the Attempto Racing car driven by Christopher Mies, Dries Vanthoor and Rinat Salikhov.

Andrea Ficarelli, director of race promoter Driving Force Events, said: “The starting grid once again demonstrates the world-class teams and drivers that are attracted to the Gulf 12 Hours. We look forward to celebrating our 10th edition with a memorable event.”

Topics: Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi UAE racing Gulf 12 Hours

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup

Battle of Portuguese coaches as Al-Hilal, Al-Faisaly clash in Saudi Super Cup
  • While Daniel Ramos can dream of 2nd piece of silverware for struggling Al-Faisaly, Leonardo Jardim knows defeat could spell end of reign at Saudi, Asian champions
Updated 05 January 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The Saudi Super Cup has only been around since 2013 but already seems like part of the football furniture with the latest instalment seeing champions Al-Hilal take on King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday.

In its seven editions, the Super Cup has been won four times by the league to three by the cup holders, and while the smart money is on Al-Hilal adding to their bulging trophy cabinet, Al-Faisaly are also desperate for another major trophy for reasons of their own.

Al-Hilal have lifted the prize twice before, in 2013 and 2018, but also know what it is like to be on the losing side; in 2016 and last year when they crashed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr. Two weeks later coach Razvan Lucescu was out of a job.

Current coach Leonardo Jardim also needs to be careful. Defeat on Thursday would be dangerous for a boss whose job is not quite as secure as he would like.

Jardim may have won the AFC Champions League in November but results since then have been patchy. Indeed, last Friday’s 3-2 league win over Al-Faisaly was necessary as it followed a run of two points from the previous four games. At 2-0 down, the champions were in danger of dropping out of the title race altogether and as everyone in Saudi Arabian and Asian football knows, that could have spelt the end for the ex-Monaco manager.

Despite the continental crown, the league is Al-Hilal’s bread and butter and there is work to do for the powerhouse to get back in the title race. There is still a long way to go but sitting eight points behind the in-form leaders Al-Ittihad is far from ideal. Defeat on Friday will add extra fuel to the debate that surrounds Jardim’s future at the four-time continental champions.

The criticism is that Jardim is not getting the best out of what is surely the strongest team in Saudi Arabia and probably Asia. So often this season, Al-Hilal have relied on a moment of brilliance from one of their major stars such as Bafetimbi Gomis, Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega, or Salman Al-Faraj to get the points rather than the coach lifting the quality of the team as a whole.

There have also been questions asked about Matheus Pereira. The Brazilian playmaker shone last year in the English Premier League despite playing for West Bromwich Albion, a team that ended up getting relegated. Despite playing for the Saudi and Asian champions, the 25-year-old, who was chased by a number of clubs in England’s top tier as well as elsewhere in Europe, has yet to really stand out.

The Super Cup then is an opportunity to start the new year with a new trophy and Jardim will be pleased to welcome back South Korean defensive stalwart Jang Hyun-soo and midfield lynchpin Al-Faraj from injury.

Compared to the rarefied air at the top of the Saudi Pro League, there is less pressure at Al-Faisaly though that does not mean that their coach Daniel Ramos can relax when he comes up against his Portuguese compatriot for the second time in seven days. The King’s Cup win last year was the club’s first major trophy and to lift a second piece of silverware on Friday would be a huge deal.

Ramos has taken his players to a training camp in Dubai in order to prepare as well as possible.

The 51-year-old said: “In Dubai, we are working hard for the upcoming games. This does not just mean the Super Cup but also upcoming league games as well as the AFC Champions League. We are working hard to improve our performance both offensively and defensively.

“The Saudi Pro League is difficult, and we have seen clubs near the bottom win against the top teams and the strength of competition strengthens everyone’s desire to collect points,” he added.

His words are correct. Al-Faisaly have struggled this season in the league and losing their last three games has put them just a place and a point above the relegation zone. Winning the Super Cup would be a prize in itself but could also be a turning point in the season for the club and coach even if they are very much the underdogs.

“It is normal for everyone to expect Al-Hilal to win the Super Cup because they are a great team and Asian champions, but we are ready to give our best performance and surprise them,” Ramos said.

Ultimately, Ramos, who is working outside Portugal for the first time in his 20-year coaching career, knows in Saudi Arabia that losing important games can result in an early exit. “The large number of dismissals of coaches causes pressure for any coach, and I will do my best to get the best possible results in the coming period,” he added.

While the coach was at pains to point out that the team is not reliant on one player, it is understandable that Al-Faisaly were keen to delay the departure of Julio Tavares to the Africa Cup of Nations. The striker has scored six goals, 40 percent of the team’s tally this season, but has been called up by Cape Verde and is unlikely to be allowed to delay his departure. With French midfielder Romain Amalfitano battling for fitness, there is plenty of work for Al-Faisaly to do but a second major trophy is still in sight.

While Al-Faisaly would love to win the Super Cup, Al-Hilal simply need to. It should be quite a game.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

