What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia

High-energy astrophysics involves the study of exceedingly dynamic and energetic phenomena occurring near the most extreme celestial objects known to exist, such as black holes, neutron stars, white dwarfs, and supernova remnants.

High-Energy Astrophysics provides graduate and advanced undergraduate students with the most complete, self-contained introduction to the subject available.

This textbook covers all the essentials, weaving together the latest theory with the experimental techniques, instrumentation, and observational methods astronomers use to study high-energy radiation from space.