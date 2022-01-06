You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia

What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia

What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia
Short Url

https://arab.news/64fcy

Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia

What We Are Reading Today: High-Energy Astrophysics by Fulvio Melia
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

High-energy astrophysics involves the study of exceedingly dynamic and energetic phenomena occurring near the most extreme celestial objects known to exist, such as black holes, neutron stars, white dwarfs, and supernova remnants. 

High-Energy Astrophysics provides graduate and advanced undergraduate students with the most complete, self-contained introduction to the subject available.

This textbook covers all the essentials, weaving together the latest theory with the experimental techniques, instrumentation, and observational methods astronomers use to study high-energy radiation from space.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data
books
What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data
What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World
books
What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data

What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data

What We Are Reading Today: Text as Data
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Authors: Justin Grimmer, Margaret E. Roberts and Brandon M. Stewart 

From social media posts and text messages to digital government documents and archives, researchers are bombarded with a deluge of text reflecting the social world.

This textual data gives unprecedented insights into fundamental questions in the social sciences, humanities, and industry.

Meanwhile new machine learning tools are rapidly transforming the way science and business are conducted. 

Text as Data shows how to combine new sources of data, machine learning tools, and social science research design to develop and evaluate new insights.

Text as Data is organized around the core tasks in research projects using text — representation, discovery, measurement, prediction, and causal inference.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World
books
What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World
What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
books
What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman

What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Turtles of the World
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Authors: Jeffrey E. Lovich and Whit Gibbons

Turtles of the World reveals the extraordinary diversity of these amazing reptiles.

Characterized by the bony shell that acts as a shield to protect the softer body within, turtles are survivors from the time of the dinosaurs and are even more ancient in evolutionary terms than snakes and crocodilians.

Of more than 350 species known today, some are highly endangered. In this beautiful guide, turtle families, subfamilies, and genera are illustrated with hundreds of color photographs.

Each genus profile includes a population distribution map, a table of information, and commentary that includes notable characteristics and discussion of related species.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
books
What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
books
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman

What we Are Reading Today: The Central Philosophy of Tibet by Robert A. F. Thurman
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

This is the paperback edition of the first full study, translation, and critical annotation of the Essence of True Eloquence by Jey Tsong Khapa (1357-1419), universally acknowledged as the greatest Tibetan philosopher.

Robert Thurman’s translation and introduction present a strain of Indian Buddhist thought emphasizing the need for both critical reason and contemplative realization in the attainment of enlightenment.

This book was originally published under the title Tsong Khapa’s Speech of Gold in the “Essence of True Eloquence.”

“I am very happy that Tsong Khapa’s masterpiece of Tibetan Buddhist philosophy has been translated into English, and can now be studied by Western philosophers and practitioners of Buddhism. It has long been one of my favorite works, and I hope that others will appreciate its deep thought and lucid insights as we have for centuries in Tibet.” —  From the foreword by the Dalai Lama.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
books
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III
books
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson

What We Are Reading Today: A History of Ambiguity by Anthony Ossa-Richardson
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Ever since it was first published in 1930, William Empson’s Seven Types of Ambiguity has been perceived as a milestone in literary criticism—far from being an impediment to communication, ambiguity now seemed an index of poetic richness and expressive power.

Little, however, has been written on the broader trajectory of Western thought about ambiguity before Empson; as a result, the nature of his innovation has been poorly understood.

A History of Ambiguity remedies this omission. Starting with classical grammar and rhetoric, and moving on to moral theology, law, biblical exegesis, German philosophy, and literary criticism, Anthony Ossa-Richardson explores the many ways in which readers and theorists posited, denied, conceptualized, and argued over the existence of multiple meanings in texts between antiquity and the 20h century.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III
books
What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III
What We Are Reading Today: The Spirit of Green by William D. Nordhaus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Spirit of Green by William D. Nordhaus

What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III

What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III

What We Are Reading Today: Drawing Down the Moon by Radcliffe G. Edmonds III
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

What did magic mean to the people of ancient Greece and Rome? How did Greeks and Romans not only imagine what magic could do, but also use it to try to influence the world around them? In Drawing Down the Moon, Radcliffe Edmonds, one of the foremost experts on magic, religion, and the occult in the ancient world, provides the most comprehensive account of the varieties of phenomena labeled as magic in classical antiquity. Exploring why certain practices, images, and ideas were labeled as “magic” and set apart from “normal” kinds of practices, Edmonds gives insight into the shifting ideas of religion and the divine in the ancient past and later Western tradition.

Using fresh approaches to the history of religions and the social contexts in which magic was exercised, Edmonds delves into the archaeological record and classical literary traditions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Spirit of Green by William D. Nordhaus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Spirit of Green by William D. Nordhaus
What We Are Reading Today: Europe’s Birds: An Identification Guide
books
What We Are Reading Today: Europe’s Birds: An Identification Guide

Latest updates

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
US gig driver sues city officials for letting K-9 maul him over missed car rental payments
US gig driver sues city officials for letting K-9 maul him over missed car rental payments
California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open
How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.