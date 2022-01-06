You are here

  Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
The Taliban insist figures representing the human form violate Islamic law. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
  Video clip goes viral showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies
  Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law.
A video clip showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies in Herat has gone viral on social media, drawing scorn both inside and outside the country.
Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and severely curtailed freedoms — particularly those of women and girls.
While the hard-line Islamists have not issued any formal national policy on mannequins — or other creeping restrictions — various local authorities are clamping down on what they say are immoral practices.
Aziz Rahman, head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, confirmed the order to AFP on Wednesday.
Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags, but Rahman said that did not go far enough.
“If they just cover the head or hide the entire mannequin, the angel of Allah will not enter their shop or house and bless them,” he said.
Several shopkeepers in the city of around 600,000 were angered by the order.
“As you can see, we have cut the heads off,” Basheer Ahmed, a garment seller, told AFP, adding each dummy had cost 5,000 afghanis (around $50).
“When there is no mannequin how do you expect us to sell our products? The customer likes it when the garment is draped properly over a mannequin.”
After returning to power on August 15 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 until 2001, when any artificial representation of the human form was outlawed.
But restrictions have been creeping back including local reports of orders for people to attend prayers five times a day, for men to grow beards, and for Western clothing to be discouraged.
Women, in particular, are feeling the brunt of the new orders, and are slowly being squeezed out of public life.
Most secondary schools for girls are shut, women are barred from government employment apart from select specialized areas, and last week new guidelines stated they cannot undertake long journeys unless accompanied by a male relative.
The Taliban have also stepped up raids on liquor sellers, rounded up drug addicts and banned music.
Their takeover has devastated aid-dependent Afghanistan’s economy, with billions of dollars of assets frozen by the United States and international aid largely paused.
However, the UN Security Council last week adopted a US resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while keeping funds out of the hands of the Taliban government, which has yet to be recognized by any country.

LONDON: Russia's envoy to talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal in Vienna met with the Saudi ambassador to Austria on Thursday.

Mikhail Ulyanov said he briefed Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan and members of his team on the “situation in the Vienna talks.”

The two officials also “exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue” in the Arabian Gulf.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and that the US hopes to build on that this week.

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO

Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO
  • WHO lead on clinical management said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant
  • Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the variant should not be considered "mild" as global infections soar to records
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: The more infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorized as “mild,” World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.
Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalization from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta.
There appears also to be a reduced risk of severity in both younger and older people, she told a media briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
She did not give further details about the studies or the ages of the cases analyzed, but the impact on the elderly is one of the big unanswered questions about the new variant as most of the cases studied so far have been in younger people.
Speaking at the same briefing in Geneva, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the variant should not be considered “mild” as global infections soar to records, health care systems are overwhelmed and governments struggle to tame the virus, which has killed more than 5.8 million people.
He repeated his call for greater equity globally in the distribution of and access to vaccines.
Based on the current rate of vaccine rollout, 109 countries will miss the WHO’s target for 70 percent of the world’s population to be fully vaccinated by July, Tedros added. That aim is seen as helping end the acute phase of the pandemic.
WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said 36 nations had not even reached 10 percent vaccination cover. Among severe patients worldwide, 80 percent were unvaccinated, he added.
Another variant — labelled as IHU and first registered in September 2021 — is among those being monitored by the WHO but is not circulating widely, said the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove.
There are two other categories of greater significance the WHO uses to track variants: “variant of concern,” which includes Delta and omicron, and “variant of interest.”

Travel agent Tui agrees payout for families of Tunisia attack victims

On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Travel agent Tui agrees payout for families of Tunisia attack victims

On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
  • 38 people were killed in the 2015 terror attack
  • Tunisia’s tourism industry was ravaged by pervasive security concerns after the attack
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Travel operator Tui has reached a settlement with the families of survivors and relatives of British tourists killed in the 2015 Tunisia beach terror attack, the company and lawyers representing it have said.

The payout was reached “without admission of liability of fault” by the British branch of the German multinational. It is not currently known how much Tui paid.

On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. It was the deadliest attack in Tunisian history, with dozens more also injured in the violence.

The victims claimed that TUI UK was responsible for safety and security breaches at the hotel, which the company denied.

A joint statement released on Thursday by Tui and the law firm Irwin Mitchell, which is representing more than 80 claimants, said: “The tragic events of 26 June 2015 in Tunisia shocked and devastated us all and changed the lives of those affected forever. Tui has always expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those caught up in the terrorist attack that day and continue to extend deepest sympathy.

“Tui has worked collaboratively with the claimants and their representatives, Irwin Mitchell, to reach a settlement without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case, and in the hope that it will go some way to assisting the claimants.

“Tui appreciates how difficult it must be to move on from such a horrific incident but hopes today will provide the opportunity for those affected to start to do so.”

Tunisia’s tourism industry, an important sector for the small North African country, was hit hard by the attack and its aftermath as tourism collapsed over security concerns.

Tourist receipts dropped 50 percent year-on-year in 2016, and the number of border arrivals was down 18 percent, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism.

French presidential runner Pecresse to ‘power hose’ crime

French presidential runner Pecresse to ‘power hose’ crime
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

French presidential runner Pecresse to ‘power hose’ crime

French presidential runner Pecresse to ‘power hose’ crime
  • Pecresse vowed to deploy a power hose, known by the brand name Karcher in France
  • "In my republic, there will not be areas where drug dealers have the upper hand," she said
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

SALON-DE-PROVENCE, France: French right-wing presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse promised Thursday to clean out crime-hit urban areas with a power hose as she sought to portray President Emmanuel Macron as soft on crime.
Reprising a controversial expression made famous by former president Nicolas Sarkozy, her political mentor, Pecresse vowed to deploy a power hose, known by the brand name Karcher in France.
“We need to get the Karcher out again because it has been stored away in the basement... for the last 10 years,” the Republicans party candidate told journalists in the southern town of Salon-de-Provence.
“We’re going to need to clean up these neighborhoods that have become areas without laws and sometimes without France,” the head of the Paris region added.
“In my republic, there will not be areas where drug dealers have the upper hand.”
Security and immigration are among the leading concerns of voters ahead of presidential elections in April, behind worries about the cost of living and wages.
When asked if she could do better than the tough-talking Sarkozy during his 2007-2012 term in office, Pecresse replied: “I’m an Iron Lady. Ask people in my region.”
A new poll published on Wednesday evening by the Ifop-Fiducial survey group showed Macron extending his gains slightly over his challengers including Pecresse, as well as far-right rivals Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour.
It showed the 44-year-old centrist winning the first round, then beating Pecresse, his closest rival, by 55 percent to 45 percent in a second-round run-off vote.
Analysts warn that the election race remains highly uncertain, however, and Macron stirred up a major controversy on Tuesday evening after telling the Parisien newspaper that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated with more restrictions.
The use of vulgar slang — which was seen as stigmatising the unvaccinated — was condemned by his opponents including Pecresse, who said it was “not the president’s job to divide the French people into good and bad people.”
Pecresse, who is bidding to be France’s first woman president, unveiled her campaign team this week, which included all her Republicans party rivals for the nomination.
The highest-ranking aides, including former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, were notable for being all male and white.

Philippines bans child marriage

Philippines bans child marriage
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

Philippines bans child marriage

Philippines bans child marriage
  • Law lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

MANILA: Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as a law banning the practice took effect in a country where one in six girls enters wedlock before the age of 18.
The impoverished Southeast Asian country has the 12th highest number of child marriages in the world, according to Britain-based rights group Plan International, with long-held cultural practices and gender inequalities hindering change.
But the new law, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and released to the public on Thursday, lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18.
People arranging or solemnizing underage unions also face the same penalty.
“The state ... views child marriage as a practice constituting child abuse because it debases, degrades, and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children,” the law states.
The government says the law is consistent with international conventions on the rights of women and children.
However, some portions of the legislation have been suspended for one year to allow for a transition period for Muslims and indigenous communities in which child marriage is relatively common.
A report last year by the United Nations Children’s Fund said more than half a billion girls and women worldwide were married in childhood, with the highest rates found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
But recent data indicates the practice is generally in decline on average across the globe.

Gaps remain in Syrian regime response to chemical weapon concerns, UN hears
Resolution 2118 was unanimously adopted in September 2013 after a UN investigation confirmed the use of chemical weapons against civilians in a Damascus suburb the previous month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Fare play: Saudi women told they can become taxi drivers
Fare play: Saudi women told they can become taxi drivers
Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources meeting to convene as part of FMS
Arab Ministers for Mineral Resources meeting to convene as part of FMS
Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges
Dutch stop funding Palestinian NGO, question Israeli charges
South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, Al-Attiyah retains lead
Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings of South Africa compete during the Stage 5 of the Dakar 2022 around Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 6. (AFP)

