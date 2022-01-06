You are here

2022 set to be bumper year for blockbuster movies

'Scream' (2022).
  • With COVID-delayed productions joining big-name franchise releases, 2022 should be a big year at the box office, as long as cinemas can stay open
DUBAI: As has been the case for the past decade or more, the blockbuster-movie roster for 2022 is dominated by superheroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has three films from its fourth phase slated for release as its multiverse becomes ever-more expansive. The most interesting of the three seems to be the one slated to drop first (in May): “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the titular magical mystic, whose casting of a forbidden spell opened the door to the whole multiverse thing, and allowed an alternate version of himself to turn up in “our” universe — presumably meaning he’ll have to do battle with himself at some point. Sam Raimi, who helmed the Noughties “Spider-Man” trilogy, directs. July will see the return of the Chris Hemsworth as the lead in “Thor: Love and Thunder” — the fourth solo outing for the Norse god. Taika Waititi is back in charge after directing 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” and has assembled a stellar cast including former Batman Christian Bale as supervillain Gorr, Jeff Goldblum as and Oscar-winner Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster having skipped “Ragnarok.” The “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast (including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan) also feature. Rounding out the MCU 2022 offerings is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The studio chose not to recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s role of T’Challa (wisely, considering how hard it would be for any actor to step into those shoes) and little has so far been revealed of the plot for this November release — although we know that most of the cast of the original “Black Panther” reprise their roles and that British actress, writer and director Michaela Cole (“I May Destroy You”) is an intriguing addition. 




"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (2022).

On the other side of the DC/Marvel divide, the DC Extended Universe has four releases set for this year: “Black Adam,” “The Flash,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” and “Batgirl.” We’re most excited about the first of those four, which will introduce the great antihero — and nemesis of Shazam (aka Captain Marvel, confusingly) — played by Dwayne Johnson. “The Flash,” due out in November, also seems interesting, with title character Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) traveling back in time to prevent the murder of his mother — and encountering Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as different versions of Batman on the way (both actors having played the Caped Crusader on screen before). And speaking of Batman, possibly the biggest film of 2022 will be “The Batman” (confusingly not part of the DCEU), due out in March. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, promo material so far suggests it may be an even darker take on the Gotham vigilante’s tale than Christopher Nolan’s excellent trilogy starring Christian Bale. The film is set early in Batman’s crime-fighting career and will see him pursuing the serial killer Riddler (played by Paul Dano). Zoe Kravitz plays Selena Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis plays Wayne’s butler and confidante Alfred, and Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, who is not yet the successful criminal he will ultimately become. 




"Avatar 2" (2022).

Hopes are also high for October’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” the first of a two-part sequel to 2018’s brilliant, computer-animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Shameik Moore will once again voice Miles Morales, the teenager from New York who is tasked with becoming the new Spider-Man.

There are some other high-profile animated movies due out this year, including “Minions: The Rise of Gru” — which will reportedly tell the titular wannabe-supervillain’s origin story; and a double-whammy from the legendary Pixar, “Turning Red,” due out in March — in which a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl called Mei changes into a red panda whenever she gets stressed (which — as you’d expect for a young adolescent — is often) — and “Lightyear.” The latter is the a blatant attempt to milk the “Toy Story” cash cow without actually releasing a “Toy Story” movie — it will apparently tell Buzz Lightyear’s fictional origin story (presumably the back story that originally caused Buzz to believe he was a genuine astronaut crime-fighter, rather than a toy) — but it’s Pixar, so we’ll forgive them. 




"Lightyear" (2022).

As you’d expect, there’s a lot of cash-cow milking going on in Hollywood. 2022 should finally see the release of the COVID-delayed Tom Cruise (now 59, but probably still the planet’s premier action star) vehicles “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The latter, in which Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, still one of the US Navy’s top pilots, but now an instructor at the Top Gun academy) is one of a slew of films that will bring old characters from popular films together with new ones in updated versions (see “The Flash” earlier). These include “Jurassic World Dominion,” in which Sam Neill and Laura Dern play the same characters we last saw back in 2001’s “Jurassic Park III” and will join up with the cast of the “Jurassic World” trilogy; “Halloween Ends” — which will once again see Jamie Lee Curtis, as Laurie, face off against the killer she first faced in 1978, Michael Myers; and “Scream” — the fifth installment in the popular slasher franchise (though billed as a relaunch), which will see Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell and others reprising their characters (after an 11-year gap), alongside a group of new youngsters.




"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (2022).

Other franchise extensions that should be worth seeing include “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which takes place in the 1930s, in the lead up to World War II, and continues the adventures (set in the “Harry Potter” Wizarding World, before Harry’s time) of Eddie Redmayne’s ‘magizoologist’ Newt Scamander, as he assists the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) in his battle against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp), and the small matter of the sequel to the highest-grossing film of all time, when James Cameron’s “Avatar 2” comes out in December. Cameron has an impressive ensemble lined up for the follow up to his epic 2009 sci-fi film, with heavy hitters such as Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin joining original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana et al (and Sigourney Weaver, playing a different character) to continue the story of the blue-skinned Na’vi on their planet of Pandora.

Regionally, the most-anticipated release (arguably) is also a remake — one that’s already been done 18 times, but not previously in Arabic: “Perfect Strangers.” In his feature debut, Wissam Smayra directs an excellent cast including Mona Zaki, Nadine Labaki, Eyad Nassar and Adel Karam in a bang-up-to-date version set over one night during the Lebanese uprising and the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to stream on Netflix this month.

The Banat Collective's latest exhibition is a bold depiction of womanhood

The Banat Collective's latest exhibition is a bold depiction of womanhood

  Curators the Banat Collective discuss their powerful Abu Dhabi exhibition
DUBAI: A bed with a rumpled sheet in the center of a room. A woman in a checkered dress with her back turned. The bold art exhibition “As We Gaze Upon Her,” which runs until January 31 at Warehouse 421 in Abu Dhabi and is curated by The Banat Collective, doesn’t attempt to define womanhood, but it poses question after question in a delightful mix of exhibits designed to evoke an emotional response. It is a colorful, powerful depiction of womanhood in the Arab world.

The Banat Collective consists of Sara bin Safwan, who is a curator for the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi by day, and Sarah Alagroobi, an established artist, graphic designer and art professor. The duo curated the work of 27 male and female artists during the pandemic with a brief to creatively defy heteronormativity, confront patriarchy, and depict personal journeys.

Saba Askari, Untitled (Shelter, Flag), 2019.

The exhibition is divided into five main themes: “Subverting the Gaze” focuses on the male gaze, “Masquerade” addresses gender and heteronormativity, “Vindication of the Body” revolves around the female body, “Difference as Incompleteness” explores traditional cultural roles, and “Dysfunctionality” explores feminism.

“Banat Collective started in 2016 as a simple digital platform to interview artists and give them a platform to showcase their work,” Safwan tells Arab News. “It’s grown into this multifaceted exhibition. We wanted to explore womanhood in the context of this region, because the narrative was always written for us and about us, rather than by us. We took the challenge to group all of these artists together to reclaim our stories and identities.”

There are no holds barred in this progressive exhibition. Amina Yahya’s acrylic painting, “Te’rafy,” poses bodies wearing ‘modest’ and ‘immodest’ clothing — a differentiation often used to justify sexual crimes in her native Egypt. The short film “3aroosa,” (Bride), by Mashael Alsaie depicts the “performative rituals of the wedding night through the mechanical motions of oil machines.” The film uses real archival footage of an oil-rink petrochemical plant in Bahrain from 1968.

Jude Al-Keraishan, Sanad, 2019.

“We wanted to introduce concepts that had already been spoken about in the private sphere, but bring them out in public,” says Alagroobi. “The artworks showcase existing women’s struggles today.”

A range of emotions play out in the diverse works. There is pure rage in Rania Jishi’s installation “Dinner is Served,” where her contempt for domesticity comes alive in the form of cracked plates with words like “Anger” written on them. Utensils and food are missing from the traditional table setting. Similarly, Saudi artist Jude Al-Keraishan’s series of black-and-white photographs, titled “Sanad,” shows a wooden seat as it gets destroyed by an axe.

Others are playful, though equally thought-provoking. Maitha Hamdan’s “Precautions” spotlights a simple act — eating ice-cream — through a single-shot video showing the artist as she repeatedly devours an ice-cream cone through a veil in a deliberately unerotic manner. The ice cream acts as a “means of restaging gendered norms, repeated, reinforced and remediated as a radical, satirical and pictorial performance.”

Mashael Alsaie, 3aroosa "Bride," 2020.

Shamiran Istifan uses sugar wax in her work, creating a visceral experience as the wax melts, drips and echoes, aimed at “deconstructing the beautification and objectification of the exotic woman.” In “Untitled (Shelter, Flag),” Saba Askari transforms her used make-up wipes, leftover from everyday performances, into a sculpture. The material becomes both the subject and the object of her work, allowing for texture to take precedence over aesthetic. The work highlights the tiresome act of daily creation and erasure.

Through her multiple exposure, analogue photography, Aude Nasr appropriates traditional masculine clothing, such as the tarbouche, confronting divisive gender codes and constructs. The soft tones and deep contrasts in her work have a spectral quality, connecting ghosts of past tradition to a progressive future.

The Banat Collective’s show must be lauded for its foray into gender constructs, typically a subject that is not openly tackled in the region. Front and center at the exhibition is Augustine Paredes’s self portrait of his back in a fetal position superimposed on a rumpled bed sheet, on a black steel-frame bed.

“With works like the bed, we’ve found so many new meanings related to gender roles and even the diaspora, as the artist is from the Philippines,” says Alagroobi. “As is the case with Nasr’s photographs and their expansive nature, we wanted to make sure we reserve space for works like these, because these are important conversations to have.”

Exhibition in Lebanon forges dialogue between antiquity and modernity

Mohamad Kanaan has crafted a series of seven mobile, interlocking sculptures which draw from Islamic, Roman and Phoenician mythologies.
Exhibition in Lebanon forges dialogue between antiquity and modernity

Updated 48 min 15 sec ago
DUBAI: A fascinating exhibition is being held in the grounds of Deir El Kalaa, an eighteenth-century monastery with extensive Roman ruins in the hills above Beirut. The open-air show presents the works of 37 Lebanese and international contemporary artists, forging a dialogue between antiquity and modernity.

Gaïa Fodoulian and Nathaniel Rackowe, Drop by Drop, 2021. Painted stainless steel and LED lights. 100 x 100 x 240cm.

Titled “Lost in the Right Direction,” the exhibition showcases works of design, photography and installation in different parts of the ruins. Running until Jan. 9, it has been organized by Art Design Lebanon (AD Leb), a cultural space directed by Annie Vartivarian.

Vartivarian set up AD Leb in honor of her late daughter, the up-and-coming designer Gaïa Fodoulian, who was killed in the Beirut explosion in 2020. “What is important for me is to just keep Gaïa’s name and memory alive,” she told Arab News. The title of the show was taken from an Instagram post written by Fodoulian.

Installation by artist Hussein Nassereddine.

Archaeology professor Assad Seif gave the artists tours of the site, feeding ideas into their artworks to help in the layout of objects and to offer a deeper understanding of the monastery’s history. “Every piece is in its right place,” said Vartivarian, “It’s lost but people have to find it out.”

At a time when morale in Lebanon is low, the show’s themes are varied, exploring loss, memory, the passage of time, the Lebanese landscape and a sense of hope. In a setting of ruins and mosaic floors, it offers a contemplative experience.

Totem, Infinity table and Adam's box 2 are part of an ongoing project by designer Karen Chekerdjian.

Looking at the art on display, Cambridge-born Nathaniel Rackowe’s stainless steel sculpture of black beams, tipped with golden endings, was inspired by drawings made by Fodoulian, who sketched stalagmites found in the caves of Lebanon’s Jeita Grotto.

Beirut-based Adrian Pepe, versed in embroidery, presents “Hush” – a floor to ceiling work in felt, with its nomadic associations.

Furniture designer Karen Chekerdjian produced “Adam’s Box II,” a bench made of sand collected from different Lebanese regions, with a base of cylindrical and triangular forms.

 

Palestinian artist Samia Halaby discusses her latest exhibition, 'Flurrying'

Palestinian artist Samia Halaby discusses her latest exhibition, 'Flurrying'

Updated 06 January 2022
DUBAI: The Palestinian artist Samia Halaby, who recently turned 85, has been painting for more than 60 years, and she is still learning and discovering. 

“Absolutely, you keep learning,” she tells Arab News from her New York studio. “If you stop learning, you’re repeating yourself; it becomes a performance, and at what point does that become boring?”

Halaby’s latest exhibition, “Flurrying,” which ran until January 5 at Dubai’s Ayyam Gallery, presents a series of personal memories and scattered shapes intertwining on abstract canvases, some of which were painted during lockdown. She experiments with hand movements, creating geometrical and gestural compositions that burst with color and movement. 

"Evening in the Desert," 2019.

A piece from 2021 shares the show’s name. The canvas is full of vibrant lines, almost attacking each other, representing a sight observed by Halaby on a winter’s day. “It was snowing between two buildings and the wind was casting the snow in all kinds of directions,” she recalls. “I took a video of it, and I thought, ‘Aha! This is the answer to all the questions I’m asking.’” 

For Halaby, her art is about trying to capture little moments that attract her eye and stay in her mind. “All of us have seen dandelions flying, snow flurrying or rain falling,” she explains. “Our brain registers them, our eye registers them. We may not have the verbal language to express them, but I’ve given you a visual language to express them.”

In “Evening in the Desert,” painted in 2019, a kaleidoscope of squares and cubes roam in tones of purple, blue, and yellow. “That’s a very special moment,” she says. “A good friend invited my sister and I to dinner in Jordan. We drove to the Ghor (in the Jordan valley) and we had a great day. On the way back, the sun was setting, and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at — the beauty of the color; the subtlety, the fine differences.”

"Surprising Pathways," 2019.

Another piece on display was inspired by a conversation between Halaby and a fellow Palestinian painter, who creates calligraphy-based works. “She said, ‘I’m thinking of my parents and I’m writing them letters, telling them about what we’re going through in Palestine,’” says Halaby. “She was crying as she was writing those letters. It was so touching. So, I was kind of being influenced by her.” 

“Written in White Air for Palestine” is rendered in a flurry of brush marks, in which one can almost spot an Arabic letter or two, as part of what she calls ‘calligraphic movement.’ It hits close to home in several ways. 

"Flurrying," 2021.

Born in Jerusalem, Halaby left her native country 70 years ago. She began painting during her childhood. “I remember my paternal aunt once found me making brushes out of chicken feathers,” she says. “My sister and her friend used to ask me to draw for them. The idea of becoming a painter professionally was thanks to my mother, who encouraged me.”

Since Halaby was 14, the US has been her home, but the memory of her true homeland still influences her art. “My commitment to Palestine is permanent. It’s part of me,” she says. “I lived through my father and mother and their generation being torn apart.”

Halaby is now a member of a respected tier of Arab modernists from the second half of the 20th century; she is friends with Jordanian sculptor Mona Saudi and exchanged letters with the late poet and painter Etel Adnan. An admirer of nature and Islamic geometry, abstraction is and has been her craft, which she describes as “the language of the future for painting.” 

"Written with a Brush," 2019.

Even with all her years of experience, though, she says it can still be difficult to know when a painting is finished. “It’s one of the hardest things. I don’t think I have a (comprehensive) answer,” she says. “It’s easy to ruin a painting, but it’s also important to recognize that you’ve ruined it too.”

There is something warm and assuring about Halaby — she encourages viewers to stick to their own interpretation and understanding of an artwork, even if it’s not the one its producer intended.

“I think viewers should trust their own sensations. When you look at a painting and you see hints, you should trust that,” she says. “The fact that you come to the painting and see something in it — no matter what you see — only makes me feel better.”

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

  • The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena
  • Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns
LOS ANGELES: The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant.
This came as a signal of what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.
The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances, but no new date is on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the academy said in a statement.
Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.
It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were set separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.
“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the academy statement said.
Finding that date could be complicated, with two professional basketball teams and a hockey team occupying the arena. The Recording Academy made no mention of a possible venue change in its statement.
The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.
The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.
The Grammys’ move could be the beginning of another round of award-show rescheduling after another winter coronavirus surge, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March.

Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils 'Stay Close'

'Stay Close' is now streaming on Netflix.
Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils 'Stay Close'

Updated 05 January 2022
CHENNAI: US author Harlan Coben inked a 14-novel deal with Netflix in August 2018 — the on-screen adaptation of “Stay Close” follows “Safe,” “The Stranger,” “The Woods” and “The Innocent.” The latest, despite a brilliant cast, stretches on for far too long at eight episodes. There is just not enough meat to keep the series flowing without hiccups and the time-worn trope of having a lead character’s past catch up with them is becoming less and less effective, as evidenced here.

"Stay Close" stars Cush Jumbo, Daniel Francis and Sarah Parish.

Directed by Daniel O’Hara and others, “Stay Close” takes us to British suburbia where Meghan Pierce-Shaw (a wasted Cush Jumbo) lives in domestic bliss with her three children and fiancé, Dave Shaw (Daniel Francis). They are planning to wed soon, but an unexpected twist occurs. Her past catches up with her in the form of an old friend, Lorraine (Sarah Parish), who comes armed with a warning. She informs Meghan that a stalker from her past life, Stewart Green, is back on the streets, despite the mother-of-three’s attempts to create a new identity for herself. Her biggest blunder — or so it seems — is that she did not move away from her old neighborhood, which is a bizarre and weak plot point to say the least.

Coben also introduces another angle to these mysterious goings on. Hard-bitten detective Broome (James Nesbitt) and his ex-wife, Erin Cartwright (Joe Joyner), are now professional partners probing a string of missing men, including Green who disappeared 17 years ago.

The series boasts eight episodes.

The series stays true to Coben’s strong suit — his novels are always about the uncovering of past crimes and secrets — but it fails to create any sort of meaningful tension and cliches and cliffhangers fail to hit the mark.

The twist at the end is much too feeble to make any impact or sense in a story that often runs like an Agatha Christie murder mystery, with just about everybody seemingly a suspect.

“Stay Close” does not quite stay with you, despite some great pieces of acting from Jumbo and Nesbitt.

