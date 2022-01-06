You are here

  Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 
Mikhail Ulyanov briefs Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan and his team on nuclear deal talks in Vienna. (@Amb_Ulyanov)
  • The two officials also “exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue” in the Arabian Gulf
LONDON: Russia's envoy to talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal in Vienna met with the Saudi ambassador to Austria on Thursday.

Mikhail Ulyanov said he briefed Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan and members of his team on the “situation in the Vienna talks.”

The two officials also “exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue” in the Arabian Gulf.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and that the US hopes to build on that this week.

Topics: Austria Saudi Arabia vienna nuclear deal Russia

  • WHO lead on clinical management said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant
  • Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the variant should not be considered "mild" as global infections soar to records
GENEVA: The more infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorized as “mild,” World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.
Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalization from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta.
There appears also to be a reduced risk of severity in both younger and older people, she told a media briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
She did not give further details about the studies or the ages of the cases analyzed, but the impact on the elderly is one of the big unanswered questions about the new variant as most of the cases studied so far have been in younger people.
Speaking at the same briefing in Geneva, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the variant should not be considered “mild” as global infections soar to records, health care systems are overwhelmed and governments struggle to tame the virus, which has killed more than 5.8 million people.
He repeated his call for greater equity globally in the distribution of and access to vaccines.
Based on the current rate of vaccine rollout, 109 countries will miss the WHO’s target for 70 percent of the world’s population to be fully vaccinated by July, Tedros added. That aim is seen as helping end the acute phase of the pandemic.
WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said 36 nations had not even reached 10 percent vaccination cover. Among severe patients worldwide, 80 percent were unvaccinated, he added.
Another variant — labelled as IHU and first registered in September 2021 — is among those being monitored by the WHO but is not circulating widely, said the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove.
There are two other categories of greater significance the WHO uses to track variants: “variant of concern,” which includes Delta and omicron, and “variant of interest.”

Topics: WHO omicron COVID-19

Travel agent Tui agrees payout for families of Tunisia attack victims

On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
  • 38 people were killed in the 2015 terror attack
  • Tunisia’s tourism industry was ravaged by pervasive security concerns after the attack
LONDON: Travel operator Tui has reached a settlement with the families of survivors and relatives of British tourists killed in the 2015 Tunisia beach terror attack, the company and lawyers representing it have said.

The payout was reached “without admission of liability of fault” by the British branch of the German multinational. It is not currently known how much Tui paid.

On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. It was the deadliest attack in Tunisian history, with dozens more also injured in the violence.

The victims claimed that TUI UK was responsible for safety and security breaches at the hotel, which the company denied.

A joint statement released on Thursday by Tui and the law firm Irwin Mitchell, which is representing more than 80 claimants, said: “The tragic events of 26 June 2015 in Tunisia shocked and devastated us all and changed the lives of those affected forever. Tui has always expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those caught up in the terrorist attack that day and continue to extend deepest sympathy.

“Tui has worked collaboratively with the claimants and their representatives, Irwin Mitchell, to reach a settlement without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case, and in the hope that it will go some way to assisting the claimants.

“Tui appreciates how difficult it must be to move on from such a horrific incident but hopes today will provide the opportunity for those affected to start to do so.”

Tunisia’s tourism industry, an important sector for the small North African country, was hit hard by the attack and its aftermath as tourism collapsed over security concerns.

Tourist receipts dropped 50 percent year-on-year in 2016, and the number of border arrivals was down 18 percent, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism.

Topics: UK Tunisia TUI terrorism

French presidential runner Pecresse to 'power hose' crime

French presidential runner Pecresse to 'power hose' crime
  • Pecresse vowed to deploy a power hose, known by the brand name Karcher in France
  • "In my republic, there will not be areas where drug dealers have the upper hand," she said
SALON-DE-PROVENCE, France: French right-wing presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse promised Thursday to clean out crime-hit urban areas with a power hose as she sought to portray President Emmanuel Macron as soft on crime.
Reprising a controversial expression made famous by former president Nicolas Sarkozy, her political mentor, Pecresse vowed to deploy a power hose, known by the brand name Karcher in France.
“We need to get the Karcher out again because it has been stored away in the basement... for the last 10 years,” the Republicans party candidate told journalists in the southern town of Salon-de-Provence.
“We’re going to need to clean up these neighborhoods that have become areas without laws and sometimes without France,” the head of the Paris region added.
“In my republic, there will not be areas where drug dealers have the upper hand.”
Security and immigration are among the leading concerns of voters ahead of presidential elections in April, behind worries about the cost of living and wages.
When asked if she could do better than the tough-talking Sarkozy during his 2007-2012 term in office, Pecresse replied: “I’m an Iron Lady. Ask people in my region.”
A new poll published on Wednesday evening by the Ifop-Fiducial survey group showed Macron extending his gains slightly over his challengers including Pecresse, as well as far-right rivals Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour.
It showed the 44-year-old centrist winning the first round, then beating Pecresse, his closest rival, by 55 percent to 45 percent in a second-round run-off vote.
Analysts warn that the election race remains highly uncertain, however, and Macron stirred up a major controversy on Tuesday evening after telling the Parisien newspaper that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated with more restrictions.
The use of vulgar slang — which was seen as stigmatising the unvaccinated — was condemned by his opponents including Pecresse, who said it was “not the president’s job to divide the French people into good and bad people.”
Pecresse, who is bidding to be France’s first woman president, unveiled her campaign team this week, which included all her Republicans party rivals for the nomination.
The highest-ranking aides, including former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, were notable for being all male and white.

Topics: France elections Emmanuel Macron Valerie Pecresse

Philippines bans child marriage

Philippines bans child marriage
  • Law lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18
MANILA: Child marriage became illegal in the Philippines on Thursday as a law banning the practice took effect in a country where one in six girls enters wedlock before the age of 18.
The impoverished Southeast Asian country has the 12th highest number of child marriages in the world, according to Britain-based rights group Plan International, with long-held cultural practices and gender inequalities hindering change.
But the new law, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte and released to the public on Thursday, lays out prison terms of up to 12 years for marrying or cohabiting with anyone under 18.
People arranging or solemnizing underage unions also face the same penalty.
“The state ... views child marriage as a practice constituting child abuse because it debases, degrades, and demeans the intrinsic worth and dignity of children,” the law states.
The government says the law is consistent with international conventions on the rights of women and children.
However, some portions of the legislation have been suspended for one year to allow for a transition period for Muslims and indigenous communities in which child marriage is relatively common.
A report last year by the United Nations Children’s Fund said more than half a billion girls and women worldwide were married in childhood, with the highest rates found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
But recent data indicates the practice is generally in decline on average across the globe.

Topics: Philippines

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
  • Pakistani Taliban are regrouping and reorganizing, with their leadership headquartered in neighboring Afghanistan
PESHAWAR: Each year on Jan. 17, Shahana bakes a cake and invites friends to her home in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. They sing happy birthday for her son, even light a candle. But it’s a birthday without the birthday boy.
Her son, Asfand Khan, was 15 in December 2014 when gunmen rampaged through his military-run public school in Peshawar killing 150 people, most of them students, some as young as 5. Asfand was shot three times in the head at close range.
The attackers were Pakistani Taliban, who seven years later have once again ramped up their attacks, seemingly emboldened by the return of Afghanistan’s Taliban to power in Kabul. In the last week of December, they killed eight Pakistani army personnel in a half dozen attacks and counter attacks, all in the country’s northwest. Another two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack on Taliban outposts late Wednesday night.
The Pakistani Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, are regrouping and reorganizing, with their leadership headquartered in neighboring Afghanistan, according to a UN report from July. That is raising fears among Pakistanis like Shahana of a return of the horrific violence the group once inflicted.
Yet the Afghan Taliban have shown no signs of expelling TTP leaders or preventing them from carrying out attacks in Pakistan, even as Pakistan leads an effort to get a reluctant world to engage with Afghanistan’s new rulers and salvage the country from economic collapse.
It is a dilemma faced by all of Afghanistan’s neighbors and major powers like China, Russia and the United States as they ponder how to deal with Kabul.
Multiple militant groups found safe haven in Afghanistan during more than four decades of war, and some of them, like the TTP, are former battlefield allies of the Afghan Taliban.
So far, the Taliban have appeared unwilling or unable to root them out. The sole exception is the Islamic State affiliate, which is the Taliban’s enemy and has waged a campaign of violence against them and for years against Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, killing hundreds in dozens of horrific attacks targeting, schools, mosques, even a maternity hospital
Washington has identified the Islamic State branch, known by the acronym IS-K, as its major militant worry emanating from Afghanistan. The Taliban’s longtime ally Al-Qaeda is not seen as a strong threat. Though US military leaders say there are signs it may be growing slightly, it is struggling near rudderless, with its current leader, Ayman Al-Zawahri, alive but unwell, according to the July UN report.
Still, there are plenty of other militants based in Afghanistan, and they are raising concerns among Afghanistan’s neighbors.
China fears insurgents from its Uighur ethnic minority who want an independent Xinjiang region. Russia and Central Asian nations worry about the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, which in recent years went on a recruitment drive among Afghanistan’s ethnic Uzbeks.
For Pakistan, it is the TTP, which stands for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group perpetrated some of the worst terrorist assaults on Pakistan, including the 2014 assault on the military public school.
The TTP numbers anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 fighters, according to the UN report. It has also succeeded in expanding its recruitment inside Pakistan beyond the former tribal regions along the border where it traditionally found fighters, says Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, an independent think tank in the capital Islamabad.
Analysts say the Afghan Taliban’s reluctance to clamp down on the TTP does not bode well for their readiness to crack down on the many other groups.
“The plain truth is that most of the terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, aside from IS-K, are Taliban allies,” says Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “And the Taliban aren’t about to turn their guns on their friends, even with mounting pressure from regional players and the West.”
The militants’ presence complicates Pakistan’s efforts to encourage international dealings with the Afghan Taliban in hopes of bringing some stability to an Afghanistan sliding into economic ruin.
Analysts say Pakistan’s military has made a calculation that the losses inflicted by the TTP are preferable to undermining Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers by pressing them on the issue. A collapse would bring a flood of refugees; Pakistan might be their first stop, but Islamabad warns that Europe and North America will be their preferred destination.
Islamabad attempted to negotiate with the TTP recently, but the effort fell apart. Rana of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies said Pakistan’s policy of simultaneously negotiating with and attacking the TTP is “confusing” and risks emboldening like-minded insurgents in both countries.
It also worries its allies, he said.
China, which is spending billions in Pakistan, was not happy with Islamabad’s attempts at talks with the TTP because of its close affiliation with Uighur separatists, said Rana. The TTP took responsibility for a July bombing in northwest Pakistan that killed Chinese engineers as well as an April bombing at a hotel where the Chinese ambassador was staying.
Pressure is mounting on Pakistan to demand the Afghan Taliban hand over the TTP leadership.
But Islamabad’s relationship with the Taliban is complicated.
Pakistan’s powerful military, which shepherds the country’s Afghan policy, has ties to the Taliban leadership going back more than 40 years to an earlier invasion. Then, together with the US, they fought and defeated the invading former Soviet Union.
After the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan was accused by Washington and its Afghan allies of aiding the Taliban. Pakistan denied the accusations, even as Taliban leaders and their families lived in Pakistan while waging their insurgency against Kabul.
But the Taliban also have interests divergent from Pakistan’s, particularly the issue of the two countries’ 2,500-kilometer border. Afghanistan has never recognized the border, known as the Durand Line, which was drawn by British colonial administrators in the 19th Century.
Last week, Afghan Taliban anger over Pakistan’s construction of a border fence threatened to turn violent. Videos shared on social media showed Taliban destroying rolls of barbed wire meant for the fence and threatening to open fire on Pakistani troops.
The Taliban’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying Pakistan had no right to erect a border fence. On Wednesday Pakistan’s military spokesman Gen. Babar Iftikar said the fence was 94 percent done and would be completed.
“The fence on the Pak-Afghan border is needed to regulate security, border crossing and trade,” he said. “The purpose of this is not to divide the people, but to protect them.”
Even if Pakistan were to ask the Taliban to hand over TTP leaders, it shouldn’t expect any results, says Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal which tracks global militancy.
“The Afghan Taliban will not expel the TTP for the same reasons it won’t expel Al-Qaeda,” he said. “Both groups played a key role in the Afghan Taliban’s victory. They fought alongside the Afghan Taliban and sacrificed greatly over the past 20 years.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban

