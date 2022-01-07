Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

CHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was on Friday freed on bail by a court in northwest England.
Judge Patrick Thompson granted bail to the 27-year-old defender at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to “stringent” conditions, including the surrender of his passport.
Mendy, who is accused by five women of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has been in custody since being arrested and charged on August 26 last year.
The trial will not take place until at least June, Thompson said, and Mendy is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24.
The footballer who lives in Prestbury, near Macclesfield, was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. He has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Mendy had been held at Altcourse prison in Liverpool before recently being transferred to a prison in Manchester.
Iran’s Persepolis, Esteghlal expelled from 2022 AFC Champions League
Two giants of Asian football, Gol Gahar Sirjan F.C. have licenses to play in 32-team tournament revoked over logistical concerns
Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden
RIYADH:The route for Saudi Arabian clubs to the 2022 AFC Champions League title was made a little easier on Friday with news that Iranian giants Persepolis and Esteghlal have been expelled from this year’s tournament.
The two teams from Tehran have had their licenses to participate in the 32-team competition, which was won last year by Al-Hilal, revoked, meaning that they will not be allowed to take part when the group stage starts in April.
A third club, Gol Gahar Sirjan, did not qualify for the tournament but have also had their license revoked which means they cannot be considered as a potential replacement.
In a statement, the Asian Football Confederation said: “The Entry Control Body determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria … and, accordingly, should not have been granted licenses to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.”
While the AFC did not provide details, Arab News has been told that there were problems with the fact that Persepolis and Esteghlal, who share the same Azadi Stadium in the capital, have long been owned by Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth. Moves by authorities in Tehran to transfer ownership to different government departments were actions regarded as either insufficient or too late. There were also reportedly tax and debt issues as the organization tightens its regulations.
The decision will be a blow to Iranian football and the country’s two biggest clubs which have enjoyed some titanic struggles with Saudi Arabian teams over the years. In 2021 alone, Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal in the second round before going on to eliminate Persepolis at the quarter-final stage.
Persepolis have won the last five league titles in Iran and appeared in the final of Asia’s premier club competition in 2018 and 2020. Bitter rivals Esteghlal have won eight league titles and were crowned champions of Asia in 1970 and 1991.
Replacements will be announced in the coming days after the AFC has carried out licensing checks. Foolad are already assured of a place in the group stage by virtue of winning the Hazfi Cup, while Sepahan were in the play-off spots.
The draw for the group stage of the 2022 edition will be held on Jan. 17 in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Saudi Arabia have three representatives in the first round: Defending champions Al-Hilal, as well as league runners-up Al-Shabab, and King’s Cup winners Al-Faisaly. Al-Taawoun have been placed in the qualifying stages.
Champions Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahli will represent the UAE in the group stage while Al-Sadd, Al-Duhail, and Al-Rayyan will fly the flag for Iraq. Jordan’s Al-Wehdat, and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq, will also be there.
Defiant Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel
Djokovic and Voracova were kept at the modest Park Hotel in inner-city Melbourne, where scores of asylum seekers are also housed behind grey walls and locked windows
81st-ranked Renata Voracova planned to leave after being caught in similar circumstances, the Czech Foreign Ministry said
Updated 32 min 16 sec ago
Reuter
MELBOURNE: Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic was joined in Australian immigration detention by Czech women's player Renata Voracova on Friday in a row over COVID-19 vaccines that could scupper the Serbian's shot at a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam.
Both players were kept at the modest Park Hotel in inner-city Melbourne, where scores of asylum seekers are also housed behind grey walls and locked windows.
Unlike Djokovic, whose determination to resist deportation and play in the Australian Open has rallied his homeland, 81st-ranked Voracova planned to leave after being caught in similar circumstances, the Czech Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Renata Voracova decided to drop out of the tournament due to limited possibilities for training and to leave Australia," it said, adding that it had made a diplomatic protest and that several other players were caught in the same situation.
Djokovic, who opposes mandatory vaccinations and was widely criticised in 2020 for hosting a tournament as the pandemic was first raging, was held at the airport on Wednesday. Authorities revoked a visa granted on the basis of a medical exemption from Australia's strict vaccination requirements.
The Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Friday that one person had voluntarily left Australia while a third person's visa had also been cancelled. It did not give names.
The initial decision to grant Djokovic entry outraged many in Australia, which is battling its worst surge of infections and where the adult vaccination rate is more than 90%.
Canberra rejected on Friday suggestions by Serbian supporters, including Djokovic's family, that he was a prisoner. "He is free to leave at any time that he chooses," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told reporters.
Djokovic's lawyers won legal approval for him to remain until a full court hearing against the federal government on Monday. That should reveal more details about the exemption granted to Djokovic and the documentation he provided at the border to support it.
The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17, but the multi-millionaire superstar sportsman is constrained from training as he sits in a hotel where one Iranian detainee said he had found maggots and mold in the bread.
Djokovic, 34, has not revealed the grounds for his exemption and has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status. Vaccines are not mandatory in Australia but are required for some activities.
ANTI-VAXX HERO
Hailed as a hero online by anti-vaccination campaigners, Djokovic's plight drew a mixed response from his peers.
Former World No. 1 Boris Becker, who has coached Djokovic, said he was making a big mistake with his anti-vaccination stance. "It is one that threatens what remains of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time," Becker wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Spain's Rafael Nadal, who like Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slams, said he felt sorry for his rival "but at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago".
Australia's Nick Kyrgios said he supported vaccination "but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad".
Djokovic's wife Jelena posted a photo of the couple embracing on a beach to mark Orthodox Christmas, saying: "The only law that we should all respect across every single border is love and respect for another human being".
Djokovic had received permission to enter Victoria without a vaccination from the state government, which however does not have the authority to issue visas to international visitors.
The Age newspaper reported that the exemption was because he had contracted COVID-19 in the past six months.
Tennis Australia and Victoria government officials said Djokovic had received no preferential treatment, adding that he was among a handful of approvals for exemptions in an anonymous and independent assessment of 26 applications.
Some critics say Prime Minister Scott Morrison is using the issue to boost his pandemic-fighting credentials with an election looming, which the government denies.
The Professional Tennis Players Association, a breakaway group launched by Djokovic, said they were in contact with him.
"Djokovic has verified his wellbeing to us," the group said in a statement. "He has also requested that we allow him to personally share the facts of his detainment in his own words, and in his own time."
Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders
The north London club’s players will wear unique all-white Adidas jerseys — drained of the club’s traditional red colors
The one-off kits will not be sold anywhere, and will be released as gifts to community organizations working to tackle the causes of youth violence
Updated 07 January 2022
AP
LONDON: The teenage blood being increasingly shed on the streets of London made Arsenal realize it had to use its platform as a Premier League club to help curb the scourge of youth violence.
As 2021 drew to a close last week, the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy saw London mourn a record 30th teenage homicide in a year just as Arsenal was already preparing to roll out its “No More Red” campaign.
The north London club’s players will wear unique all-white Adidas jerseys — drained of the club’s traditional red colors — for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest.
“The white shirt is a symbol of that stand against knife crime,” said Jack Ironside, who has worked on Arsenal’s schemes in London communities for 15 years. “It’s devastating for individuals, it’s devastating for families and devastating for the communities that they live in.
“That trauma is lived by their friends and their families that live on. But what we’ve got an opportunity to do here is raise awareness and look at solutions — not answers. We don’t have the answer but positive contributions.”
The one-off kits will not be sold anywhere. Only those worn by the starting 10 outfield players in Sunday’s match will be released as gifts to community organizations working to tackle the causes of youth violence which mostly involves knife crimes.
As a senior manager for social inclusion, Ironside’s work with Arsenal involves collaborating with youth offending services and prisons, trying to help young people find alternative pathways through a career rather than resorting to violence.
“Our priorities are social outcomes rather than sports outcomes,” Ironside said in an interview. “What we’re trying to do with this campaign is really try to raise awareness and create awareness around this important issue and then make some tangible differences.”
Those include offering hope to youngsters, particularly in more deprived parts of the capital, and renovating footballing facilities they can use.
“Those are much more than football pitches,” Ironside said. “They are actually safe spaces for young people to spend their time and connect with others and spend time with positive role models.
“What we are trying to do there is actually work with young people off the pitch rather than on it. So that the pitch itself and that football activity is the tool to engage. But it’s actually how we support them away from that football pitch that really matters.”
A campaign video features the actor Idris Elba, who grew up in east London and has his own “Don’t Stab Your Future” initative.
“From the time young people leave school, until the time they’re at home with family, there is often a void, a dangerous spike of nothing to do, where nothing can easily turn to something dangerous,” Elba said in a statement. “If there continues to be no options for this after-school period, we will always see gangs form. Let’s create options for these young people.”
Kieran Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle’s new Saudi owners
The 31-year-old full-back moves back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee
Updated 07 January 2022
AP
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle began its first transfer window under Saudi ownership by signing England fullback Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, highlighting the level of player the club can attract now it is one of the richest in the world.
Trippier, who started the European Championship final in July, has swapped the Spanish champion for a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League in a move that is reportedly costing Newcastle 12 million pounds ($16.25 million).
I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work
Newcastle is in next-to-last place in the league after winning just one of its 19 games so far. Its chances of escaping relegation could hinge on how successful its January transfer window proves.
The resources available to the club are significantly greater than its relegation rivals following Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund’s purchase of Newcastle in October, and more high-profile signings could follow this month.
Trippier returns to the Premier League 2½ years after leaving Tottenham to join Atletico. He was previously at Burnley under manager Eddie Howe, who is currently in charge at Newcastle.
Al-Hilal defeat Al-Faisaly to win Saudi Super Cup after dramatic penalty shootout
The Saudi and Asian champs fought back from two goals down, leveling the match after their opponents were reduced to 10 men
Updated 07 January 2022
John Duerden
RIYADH: Al-Hilal on Thursday lifted the Saudi Super Cup for a record third time, defeating 10-man Al-Faisaly 4-3 in a penalty shootout after 90 minutes of exciting action ended with the scoreline tied 2-2.
The heroes for the victors were Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored a magnificent goal to get Al-Hilal back in the game, and goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who saved two during the penalty shootout, with the decisive stop denying Waleed Al-Ahmed.
The result was hard on Al-Faisaly, who had played their part in making the annual clash between the Saudi Pro League champions and the King’s Cup holders an exciting contest.
Mohammed Al-Amri and Romain Amalfitano had put the side, who are currently battling the prospect of relegation in the SPL, two goals ahead before the half-hour mark. But after Al-Dawsari pulled one back, and with the cup winners reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half when Julio Tavares received his marching orders, Al-Hilal took advantage shortly after the break with an equalizer from Yasser Al-Shahrani. The champions could not get the third goal they needed but held their nerve right to the end in the shootout.
The Super Cup is a second trophy in the space of six weeks for Leonardo Jardim’s men, who won the AFC Champions League trophy against Korea’s Pohang Steelers at the same venue, King Fahd International Stadium, in November. However, they faced a much tougher test this time.
Fans were treated to a breathless first half. In a repeat of last week’s SPL clash between the two sides Al-Hilal, who ended up winning that game 3-2, found themselves 2-0 down with a lot of work to do.
Al-Faisaly took the lead in spectacular fashion after 16 minutes, not long after Al-Hilal’s Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira had fired a shot straight at the keeper when put through on goal.
Al-Hilal managed to clear a corner from the left side but the ball fell to Al-Amri on the edge of the area and the defender chested the ball down and then lashed it into the top-left corner.
The league strugglers extended their advantage eight minutes later with another set piece, this time from a deeper position on the left side of the Al-Hilal half. Guilherme Augusto sent in an inswinging cross that was headed into the bottom corner of the goal by Frenchman Amalfitano, who had been an injury doubt ahead of the game.
Seven minutes before the break, the leaders almost pulled further ahead but Al-Mayouf got down well at his near post to palm a Guilherme shot out of play for a corner that came to nothing.
Then came a goal of stunning quality that put Al-Hilal back in the game. This time it was Mohammed Al-Breik doing the attacking and Guilherme the defending, and the right-back twisted the Brazilian inside out before chipping a cross into the area. Nobody expected what came next, as Al-Dawsari, standing on the penalty spot with his back to goal, launched himself into the air and sent the cleanest overhead kick you will see all year into the roof of the net.
If that put a spring into Al-Hilal’s step — with Yasser Al-Shahrani firing just over the bar soon after — there was even more bounce when, during first-half stoppage time, Al-Faisaly were reduced to 10 men. Star striker Tavares was found, after Dutch referee Danny Makkelie consulted the video monitor, to have slapped, or attempted to slap, defender Jang Hyun-soo and so the forward, who had delayed his departure to join up with Cape Verde at the African Cup of Nations so that he could play in the final, was shown a red card.
Al-Faisaly came out for the second half braced for an assault and tried at every opportunity to run down the clock. It was an understandable strategy though not a successful one; after 54 minutes, Al-Shahrani scored with the simplest of tap-ins after Moussa Marega escaped down the right and sent over a perfect square ball across the area. An Al-Hilal victory seemed inevitable.
Yet somehow Al-Faisaly had the ball in the net on the hour mark, courtesy of Guilherme. But after a review by the video assistant referee, the Brazilian was judged to have been offside by the narrowest of margins. The close call served as a reminder to the champions that the game was not yet won.
Al-Dawsari showed he is only human when, with 18 minutes remaining, he blasted over from inside the area after a header by Mohammed Kanoo rebounded off the crossbar. Soon after, a low shot on the turn from Bafetimbi Gomis forced a smart save from Mustafa Malayekah. Al-Faisaly continued to defend well and took the game into penalties.
Marega and Guilherme scored the first kicks for their respective teams, before substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan’s “panenka” put Al-Hilal ahead, only for Ismael Silva Lima to keep his cool and draw Al-Faisaly level again. Al-Dawsari was next to find the net, sending Malayekah the wrong way.
Then came four misses in a row. Al-Mayouf got down low to save substitute Mohammed Al-Saiari’s effort and put Al-Hilal in the driving seat. Pereira then saw his shot saved but then Raphael Silva sent his wide.
Next up was Gomis, who could have won the cup for Al-Hilal but blasted over. Igor Rossi’s subsequent success meant sudden death. Salman Al-Faraj, the captain of the champions, stepped up and scored, and when Al-Ahmed’s attempt was saved it meant the cup was staying in Riyadh in Al-Hilal’s packed trophy cabinet.