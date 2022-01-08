You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
1 / 2
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021
2 / 2
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnzmc

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA)
  • The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority reported that it seized more than 37,000 kilograms of illegal drugs in 2021, in addition to 190 million pieces of the highly addictive Captagon pills.
It came as part of authority's mission to protect society, support the national economy and improve international trade.
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society, and poses a major threat to the growth of the economy, the authority said.
Hashish, heroin, cocaine and khat are among the most common illegal substances smuggled into the Kingdom.
The authority, working with other bodies including the Directorate General of Narcotics Control and General Directorate of Border Guards, also seized more than 234,000 liquor bottles and 4,155 liters of illegal alcohol last year.

FASTFACT

The authority seized more than 234,000 liquor bottles and 4,155 liters of illegal alcohol last year. It also confiscated more than 3.9 million counterfeit products as part of its efforts to eliminate commercial fraud.

It confiscated more than 3.9 million counterfeit products as part of its efforts to eliminate commercial fraud.
The authority operates in 41 customs ports around the Kingdom, using modern security techniques, sniffer dogs and other methods to seize contraband.


The authority’s record in 2021 demonstrates its success in tightening customs control over imports and exports, as well as combating smuggling in all its forms.
The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email ([email protected]).
Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Topics: drugs trafficing saudi customs

Related

Update Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-bound Hezbollah narcotics haul seized in major drugs bust
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling bid

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
  • Southwest part of Kingdom contains evidence from various periods, starting from Paleolithic age until Islamic times
  • Striking image dating back more than 4,000 years is still a source of mystery
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Rock drawings in Saudi Arabia — long considered crucial sources for the study of ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula — are gaining increasing attention as more are found in unlikely locations across the Kingdom.

The drawings represent the first pillars of writing. Their study reflects the changes and developments in the Arabian Peninsula’s history and cultures, and how ancient humans dealt with the environment.
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions about the location, significance and period of its creation.
Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News that the most ancient rock drawings in the Arabian Peninsula date back 7,000 years and are found mostly on ancient trade routes. “The rock drawing includes inscriptions written in the Thamudic script used firstly in the eighth century B.C. and the Ancient South Arabian script used firstly in writings in the middle of the second millennium B.C. In some archaeological studies in the ninth and eighth centuries B.C. and, most recently, in the sixth century A.D.,” she said.
Hawsawi said that “the use of two types of scripts on the drawing has several meanings, one of which suggests that ancient humans’ knowledge of several scripts reflects the interaction between communities since it has been known that the Thamudic script originated in the north of the Arabian Peninsula and expanded afterward to most of its regions, noting that the diversity of literature in the region is a testimony of the civilizational progression.”
The region was one of the most important stops for trade convoys heading from the south of the Arabian Peninsula to the north and vice versa, she added.
The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.
According to Hawsawi, the human form in the rock drawing looks like the god “Kahl” of Al-Faw village, located in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, on a trade route from the south.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.

• The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars.

• The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.

“Kahl,” referred to as the “moon,” is considered the first god in the ancient religious Arab ideology. It was linked to the commercial convoys for economic purposes, with offerings, vows and votive inscriptions. Al-Faw village was a transit city for many, with an intermingling of peoples. “A religious, social, economic, and cultural exchange resulted from this intermix,” she said.
Hawsawi said that the resemblance between both forms might indicate a type of sacred ritual. The repetition of the scene in terms of details of the weapons, music instruments, and general form of the character in many rock drawings gives the impression that it is a war dance. She explained that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.
The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars. Overall, the artistic drawing shows the social, religious and cultural state of an ancient civilization in Saudi Arabia, with evidence of different scripts throughout the image, she added.
“Despite their different interpretations, they represent the history and civilization of human beings who lived in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula.”
Hawsawi said that the southwest region of the Kingdom is considered one of the most ancient human settlements, with archaeological evidence from various historical periods, starting from the Paleolithic age until Islamic times.
Inscriptions and rock drawings in the region offer information on clothing, ornamentation tools, weapons, stone fireplaces, rectangular and conical constructions, and basins. Drawings also show camels, cows, ibex, geese and wild animals, such as lions and wolves. Images also feature battles with knights using spears and hunting scenes. Larger-than-life drawings of humans show some wearing headscarves, with images of men with beards and pendants around their necks.
Saleh Al-Mureeh, a historical researcher, told Arab News that Najran is rich in archaeological and historic sites, making it a unique touristic model locally, regionally and globally.
“The ruins date back 4,000 years and, therefore, it is qualified to be a touristic and archaeological shrine by excellence.”
He said that the “two women drawing” is located in Sadr Al-Nakha in the governorate of Yadma in Najran, adding that the archaeological image has been subject to study, research and controversy for years.
“Some say they are reaching for the sky, while others say that these are a celebration and war dances. It gained a lot of attention from researchers, and it is located on the highest mountain. The Antiquities and Museum Commission discovered it and was shot by a professional Mexican photographer affiliated with the antiquities commission. The picture was publicly published in around 1997,” he said.
Al-Mureeh said that Najran is the home of civilizations and cultures stretching back thousands of years.
Archaeological sites were protected and fenced to avoid damage, while media campaigns have helped to raise residents’ awareness of the importance of these treasures and the need to preserve them as part of the historical identity of the region.

Topics: Thamudic script Arab civilizations Najran Saudi Arabia Arabian Peninsula

Related

Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)
Art & Culture
Ancient secrets of love and happiness — set in stone across Arabian Peninsula
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
Saudi Arabia
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries
Updated 08 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries

A new report highlights Saudi aid’s contribution to the wellbeing of developing countries
  • KSRelief paper, “Why the World Needs Partnership with Saudi Arabia,” details Kingdom’s long track record of generosity
  • Saudi Arabia has donated significantly to the wellbeing of over 150 countries for more than 46 years
Updated 08 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Since the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in 1970 calling on economically advanced countries to contribute at least 0.7 percent of their gross national income to developing countries in aid, the worldwide need for humanitarian and development assistance has moved in only one direction: Upward.

The latest Global Humanitarian Overview notes that 235 million people are in need and face an uncertain future, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered “the deepest global recession since the 1930s.”

Looking on the bright side, however, the past two decades have seen many aid conferences and fund-raising events being organized and a steady increase in the number of aid providers. The humanitarian and development assistance provided by Saudi Arabia alone is a testament to the significant impact that foreign aid, in combination with clear policies, efficiency and accountability, has been making on the lives of people in the recipient countries.

In 2020, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs financial tracking service showed that Saudi Arabia ranked sixth among the world’s most generous donors, providing 3 percent of global humanitarian aid. In October 2021, the Kingdom ranked third among the world’s top donors, its share of humanitarian assistance having risen to 5 percent.

For quite some time, the assistance provided by Saudi Arabia neither received the media recognition it merited nor found prominence in international aid platforms. The Kingdom itself did not publicize data or reports related to foreign aid, opting to keep a low profile in keeping with Saudi culture and the Islamic practice of preserving the dignity of the recipient during charitable giving. 

But now, a research paper titled “Why the World Needs Partnership with Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Global Humanitarian and Development Aid,” has shed light on how assistance provided by Saudi Arabia to developing countries worldwide has contributed significantly to their well-being.

FASTFACT

$5,211,331,962

Financial support from Saudi Arabia to different UN agencies

Published by the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, the paper unpacks the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development agenda, outlining the various categories of aid, where it is dispersed (by country and region), the targeted sectors and how it has evolved over time. It also highlights Saudi assistance to developing countries in their efforts to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and support provided to in-country refugees.

The author of the paper, Makki Hamid, who is the director of research and information at King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, said the Saudi Fund for Development, the Kingdom’s primary development aid provider, has generously financed projects in different fields — notably health, agriculture, irrigation, electricity and transportation — over the years in a large number of countries.

“Saudi development aid has been provided in forms of grants and concessional loans and has provided significant funding as budget and deposits in central banks of many low- and middle-income countries,” he told Arab News. “Such budget support and deposits contribute to strengthen and enhance the economy of these countries.”

As the paper notes, Saudi Arabia has an extensive history of providing aid to developing countries affected by natural disasters and countries in need of immediate assistance. It was reporting its aid data to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development–Development Assistance Committee for many years as an aggregated data set, until in 2018, when it became a participant member of the OECD–DAC, represented by KSRelief.

KSRelief began collating data from the Kingdom’s different aid providers to proceed with overseas aid via the UNOCHA Financial Tracking Services, the OECD-DAC and the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

Currently, Saudi Arabia provides several categories of Official Development Assistance — namely, humanitarian aid (given during emergencies), development aid (for improving the economic and social well-being of developing countries), and charitable aid (which is provided for cultural or religious purposes, such as building mosques or supporting Hajj pilgrims).

Saudi ODA is provided as financial assistance or in-kind assistance in the form of goods or services to a recipient’s organization or country. It can include food aid, vehicles, logistic support, medical supplies, medicines and equipment. The assistance is delivered through the Saudi Fund for Development, KSRelief and other donor entities registered under a unified database, the Saudi Aid Platform, established by a royal decree in 2018.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia provides aid bilaterally through governments, national non-governmental organizations, international NGOs, and multilaterally through institutions such as the UN agencies concerned and the Red Cross and Red Crescent organizations.

Through strategic partnerships, Saudi Arabia, a founding member of the UN, has provided financial aid totaling $5.2 billion to different UN agencies, with the World Food Program receiving the most ($1.9 billion), followed by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East ($955.5 million).

“Saudi Arabia provides bilateral aid based on a vigorous needs assessment to the countries and institutions eligible to receive such aid. Humanitarian and development projects are carefully identified and risk assessment is done before funding is dispatched,” Hamid told Arab News.

THE LIST

Top 10 ODA recipient countries between 1975-2021:

Yemen

Syria

Palestine

Pakistan

Sudan

Lebanon

Egypt

Morocco

Tunisia

“Funding is also paid in installments linked to clear outcomes. Monitoring and evaluation is carried out during the project implementation period to ensure that aid reaches the beneficiaries and makes the impact intended to achieve.”

Among its many achievements, Saudi Arabia played a prominent role in 2015 in the framing of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which primarily aims to reduce poverty by at least 50 percent by 2030. From 2016 to October 2021, the Kingdom gave $24.04 billion to low- and middle-income countries to enable them to achieve the UN’s sustainable development goals. 

A 2016 report by the UN Development Program noted that assistance provided by Saudi Arabia between 2005-2014 accounted for 1.9 percent of its ODA/GNI, breaking a record for the highest percentage achieved by a single donor.

In November 2020, as the chair of the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia succeeded in mobilizing donors to commit sizable funding to respond internationally to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Hamid’s report, the Kingdom’s COVID-19 international response amounted to over $825 million managed by KSRelief, including vaccines, medical supplies and medical equipment for 33 countries.

A further $10 million in financial support to the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund and about $300 million for vaccine research were provided by the Kingdom.

Overall, records show that Saudi Arabia, which has derived policy from Islamic teachings since its foundation, has contributed significantly to the well-being of over 150 countries for more than 46 years (1975-2021) through aid totaling $65.7 billion.

INNUMBERS

IN-COUNTRY ASSISTANCE TO “VISITORS”

Exemption from immigration fees $6.68 billion

Education support $4.96 billion

Free healthcare $4.37 billion

“The Kingdom is not a new donor. It has been providing significant humanitarian and development assistance to many countries around the world,” Hamid said, putting Saudi Arabia’s outsized contribution as an aid donor in perspective.

“However, in recent years, aid provided by Saudi Arabia has been systematically documented and registered in international aid platforms. Also, there is significant increase in aid provided by the Kingdom to combat the pandemic and for emergencies to countries such as Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Palestine. These are the factors that have contributed to the rise of Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian ranking.”

Last but not least, as the paper notes, Saudi Arabia is home to the sixth-largest population of refugees worldwide. The 1.07 million refugees hosted by the Kingdom in recent years are equivalent to 5.5 percent of its population.

Unlike other countries that keep refugees in special camps, Saudi Arabia regards them as visitors, grants them an exemption from immigration fees, provides free healthcare and education for their children and gives them permission to work.

Such assistance and support, contributing to the financial stability of the visitors, amounted to $16.01 billion from 2011 to 2020.

Topics: Editor’s Choice King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Aid

Related

Yemen gets $20.5m in health funding from KSrelief: WHO
Saudi Arabia
Yemen gets $20.5m in health funding from KSrelief: WHO
KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief, UN official discuss humanitarian ties

Saudi Arabia says Dakar Rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

Saudi Arabia says Dakar Rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says Dakar Rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions

Saudi Arabia says Dakar Rally accident investigation shows no criminal suspicions
  • Kingdom liaising with French authorities to share available evidence related to the accident
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France are coordinating on the results of an investigation into an incident during the ongoing Dakar Rally, a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

Preliminary findings of the investigaiton did not find any evidence of criminal suspicion in the accident, which left one French contestant injured last week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom is liaising with the concerned French authorities to share available evidence related to the accident, the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry also said, in cooperation with the rally organizers, it was keen to implement internationally approved safety and security standards in order to maintain the safety and security of all Dakar Rally participants, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Motorsport Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022 Dakar 2022

Related

Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 7, 2022. (AFP)
Sport
Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control
Toyota's South African driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings of South Africa compete during the Stage 5 of the Dakar 2022 around Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 6. (AFP) photos
Sport
South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, Al-Attiyah retains lead

Saudi Day at Expo 2020 celebrates the Kingdom’s past, present and future

Friday’s special events paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural past but also offered a snapshot of the Kingdom’s present and a glimpse into its future. (SPA)
Friday’s special events paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural past but also offered a snapshot of the Kingdom’s present and a glimpse into its future. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Saudi Day at Expo 2020 celebrates the Kingdom’s past, present and future

Friday’s special events paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural past but also offered a snapshot of the Kingdom’s present and a glimpse into its future. (SPA)
  • The special day featured more than 18 events showcasing the nation, its heritage and culture and how it is transforming itself for the modern era
Updated 07 January 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: An excited crowd gathered outside the Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Jan. 7, their images reflected on its award-winning LED mirror-screen display as they awaited the start of the Saudi Culture Parade.

It was one of more than 18 events in celebration of the Kingdom that took place on Friday as part of the country’s special national day at the Expo.

The parade on Al-Ghaf Avenue, in front of the pavilion, was led by 80 members of a military band playing trumpets and drums. It also included women in traditional and contemporary Saudi dress, and men on horseback representing the Kingdom’s rich equestrian traditions.

The Saudi pavilion is proving to be one of the most popular attractions at the expo, attracting “over 2 million visitors over the first three months,” according to Hussain Hanbazazah, the commissioner general of the pavilion. This is “the largest number of visitors to any pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai,” he told Arab News. The figure equates to about 30 percent of the total number of visitors to Expo 2020 since it opened in October, according to event organizers.

Friday’s special events paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural past but also offered a snapshot of the Kingdom’s present and a glimpse into its future. They showcased contemporary trends and reforms, the revolutions that are taking place in technology and business, and the mega projects that are underway. Together they reflect an era of great transformation in the Kingdom, reflecting the aims of Saudi Vision 2030’s plans for development and diversification.

“Today we are celebrating the motivation that we want to take forward in the next three months of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and the culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Hanbazazah said.

“We also are celebrating the great transformation that is taking place in the country and our investment in Vision 2030. We are inviting everyone to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The day’s events also included the Saudi Business Briefing, in the pavilion’s Business Connect Center, at which dignitaries and business leaders joined representatives of the Ministry of Investment. The delegates heard updates about investment opportunities and programs in the Kingdom, including the latest news from the Red Sea Development Company, NEOM, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and ROSHN, Saudi’s largest real estate developer, about their projects.

After the Saudi Culture Parade a fashion show took place on an outdoor, circular runway in Al-Forsan Park, as part of the Saudi Experience Festival. It showcased contemporary collections by the next generation of Saudi designers and labels, including 1886, R9 Designs, Kaf by Kaf and Reem Al-Kanhal.

“This is my first-ever fashion show,” said Saudi designer Reem Al-Dossary, who presented the latest collection from her label, R9 Designs. “I am so proud to represent my country in such a big event. My brand is inspired by my heritage and my country — it is where culture meets fashion.”

Al-Dossary said that her new AlUla Collection is inspired by the landscape and heritage of the ancient desert region.

Fellow designer Reem Al-Kanhal told Arab News: “Many of my designs are inspired by Saudi culture but through a modern way. We are showing pieces from the Comeback Collection, whereby I have revived the pieces that have been inspired by our Saudi culture. One, a white shirt, for example has been inspired by … the Najd culture.”

The Saudi Experience Festival also included a traditional craft section, including several of the Kingdom’s famous “Flower Men.” Predominantly from the Qahtan tribe in Asir region, they are renowned for their intricate floral headpieces, examples of which they made for visitors to wear.

The day of celebrations concluded with the Saudi Cultural Show in the evening at Expo 2020’s Al-Wasl Plaza. Broadcast live on the dome’s huge LED screen, the largest of its kind in the world, it presented visually rich narrative that revealed the Kingdom’s rich cultural past and its exciting plans for the future.

Attended by an audience that included VIPs, government officials and business leaders, the show also included live performances by a 90-member orchestra and an opera singer, and a display of the ardah sword dance in honor of traditional Saudi culture. A fireworks display marked the finale of a day that celebrated the country’s incredible past and looked forward to a bright future.

“We are sharing our culture, our achievements and our future goals with the rest of the world,” said Hanbazazah.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Saudi culture minister to open Saudi Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture minister to open Saudi Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors

Who’s Who: Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi, vice president of the Saudi Electronic University

Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi. (Supplied)
Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi, vice president of the Saudi Electronic University

Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Dr. Wafi bin Hammad Albalawi was recently appointed vice president of the Saudi Electronic University.
Albalawi, an associate professor of management information systems, is also an experienced adviser with a proud legacy of working in the government administration industry and the private sector.
Albalawi received a bachelor’s degree in computer sciences and information systems from King Abdulaziz University in 1995.
Four years later, he got a master’s degree in computer sciences from Missouri University of Science and Technology, US. In 2003, he received another master’s degree from West Virginia University for his thesis on higher education.
In 2004, he obtained a Ph.D. in information technology from West Virginia University. In 2013, he was awarded an executive master’s degree in leadership by Georgetown University, Washington, DC.
For two years, beginning in 2006, Albalawi served as the dean at the college of teachers at the University of Tabuk. In 2008, he moved to Fahad bin Sultan University, where he served for two more years as dean of its college of computing.
From 2010 to 2013, he worked as an assistant director at the Saudi Arabian Cultural Commission to the US. Between 2013 and 2017, Albalawi chaired the management information system department at King Saud University.
From 2017 to 2019, he served as an adviser at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, where he advised on improving the quality of service provided to citizens.
From 2019 to 2021, he led the advisory team at the Government Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority, where some of his tasks included reviewing spending efficiency for government agencies, representing the authority to the Council of Experts and the ministerial committees.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Turki Altheeb, PR director at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Turki Altheeb, PR director at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport
Who’s Who: Obaid Abdullah Al-Rasheed, CEO & managing director of Arab National Bank
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Obaid Abdullah Al-Rasheed, CEO & managing director of Arab National Bank

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game
What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game
Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
Eight killed in ‘shocking’ West Bank road crash
Palestinian cyclists wait at the temporarily closed Qalandia checkpoint on the crossing between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Israeli-occupied east Jerusalemon on December 7, 2020. (AFP)
The rise of cryptocurrencies — Year in Review
The rise of cryptocurrencies — Year in Review
Billionaire’s looted art still on display at Israel Museum
A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.