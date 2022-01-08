What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game

What We Are Reading Today: On Physics and Philosophy by Bernard d'Espagnat

Among the great ironies of quantum mechanics is not only that its conceptual foundations seem strange even to the physicists who use it, but that philosophers have largely ignored it.

Here, Bernard d’Espagnat argues that quantum physics — by casting doubts on once hallowed concepts such as space, material objects, and causality-demands serious reconsideration of most of traditional philosophy.

On Physics and Philosophy is an accessible, mathematics-free reflection on the philosophical meaning of the quantum revolution, by one of the world’s leading authorities on the subject.