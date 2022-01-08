You are here

Former world champion Paul 'Silky' Jones looks to give back to UAE's young boxing community

Former world champion Paul ‘Silky’ Jones looks to give back to UAE’s young boxing community
Fomer world boxing champion Paul "Silky" Jones is helping promote the sport across the UAE. (RBO)



  • The owner of PSJ Performance in Dubai and former WBO World Light Middleweight champion will work alongside local boxing gym, Real Boxing Only in Al-Quoz, to promote boxing in the UAE
Former boxing world champion Paul “Silky” Jones has partnered with one of Dubai’s leading boxing gyms to train the next generation of aspiring local fighters and help promote the sport’s grassroots scene across the UAE.

Known as Silky for his speed and skill in the ring, Jones boxed in the Light Welterweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight, Middleweight and Super Middleweight divisions, and was the first British-born fighter in history to win the WBO World Light Middleweight Championship.

Now residing in the UAE, the 55-year-old British trainer launched his own fitness center, PSJ Performance, and will be working alongside the Real Boxing Only gym to promote the sport in the Emirates.

“I believe that UAE’s boxing scene is really growing and something that needs special attention, it is a subject I am especially passionate about — inspiring the next generation and helping the young boxers who are just starting their amateur journey,” Jones said. “I know I can offer a lot of advice, on boxing and the boxing world. There need to be more role models for young talent, and I hope that I can contribute some of my expertise and years of experience to the talent coming out of Real Boxing Only gym.”

Paul’s glittering career saw him crowned WBO World Light Middleweight champion, WBO Inter-Continental Light Middleweight champion, WBC International Super Middleweight champion and Commonwealth Middleweight champion. He was also named WBO’s 1995 Fighter of the Year and awarded 1995 KO of the Year.

Now he will be involved in the gym that has been a base for several professionals and a number of rising stars in the UAE boxing scene.

“At our gym, our young boxers are really starting to burst into the amateur scene, and the more active they are the more opportunities I want to give them, whether that be more sparring events with other gyms, international amateur events or the type of role models who are accessible. Everything we do at [Real Boxing Only] is to contribute to the grassroots movement in the UAE,’ said Michelle Kuehn, founder of the Real Boxing Only gym.

“Just recently, we linked up our rising star Arjun Singh with up-and-coming professional Hamzah Sheeraz and now to have someone like Paul with such boxing knowledge right in house, we are truly honored and I feel we are creating a real boxing environment that will surely produce great talent.”

Topics: UAE boxing

Kieran Trippier: The sky’s the limit at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier was unveiled to the public on Friday after sealing a $16.2 million move to Newcastle from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. (Twitter: @NUFC)
Kieran Trippier was unveiled to the public on Friday after sealing a $16.2 million move to Newcastle from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. (Twitter: @NUFC)
Updated 08 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Kieran Trippier: The sky’s the limit at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier was unveiled to the public on Friday after sealing a $16.2 million move to Newcastle from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. (Twitter: @NUFC)
  • ‘We believe we are going to stay up,’ says new signing after $16.2mn move from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid
Updated 08 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier believes the sky’s the limit for Newcastle United after being paraded as the first signing of the new Saudi regime on Tyneside.

Trippier was unveiled to the public on Friday after sealing a $16.2 million move from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

And while critics claim the England international and former Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur defender has made the switch purely for money, Trippier himself says the project — and where it could take United — is what sold him on the switch.

“If people say it is about money, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But for me, know my reasons, and that’s not one of them,” said the 31-year-old, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at St James’ Park.

“This club can go as far as it wants to, but first we need to focus on this season. It is a big second half of the season for us players.”

Trippier added: “It is an exciting project. The owners want to make this football club very successful again.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Newcastle supporter and for the players as well,” he said. “You can see the direction the club wants to go now.”

While cash was not a driver in the move, both Eddie Howe’s presence and a desire to return back to the north of England were incentives for Bury-born Trippier.

“I made it clear a few months ago that if I was given the opportunity to come to the Premier League, I would like to do so,” he said.

“It is important for my family. And I am the type of player who loves challenges.

“I had a challenge at Atletico — changing countries, a different league and now I am at Newcastle. I know the position they are in. I am here to help on and off the field, as much as I can.

“As everyone knows I have a great relationship with the manager — I have worked with him before,” Trippier said. “This is a challenge I am excited about.”

Trippier was Howe’s number one January transfer target, with United keen to improve their defensive lot this campaign.

The Magpies have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League — 42 — with 20th-placed Norwich City.

And this is the second time that Howe has signed Trippier, having previously done so as Burnley boss, when the Newcastle new boy was just a kid coming through the ranks at Manchester City.

“He is a great manager,” said Trippier. “I have kept in contact with him ever since I left Burnley. I think it was about 10 or 11 years ago.”

“I am here to fight. The players who have played with me and the managers who have coached me know what kind of character I am. No matter what team I have played for, I give 110 percent and that’s what I am going to do at Newcastle.

“Right now the aim is to stay in the Premier League.

“The whole project, you see the excitement around the club with the supporters, the owners and the manager. I am excited to be a part of it.

“We have a good squad, good players and a good manager. We believe we are going to stay up.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Kieran Trippier

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland in promotional clip from atop Burj Khalifa

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland in promotional clip from atop Burj Khalifa
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland in promotional clip from atop Burj Khalifa

British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland in promotional clip from atop Burj Khalifa
  • Sunderland is filmed climbing to the top of the world’s tallest tower in his full riding gear
  • The clip ends with a still image of Sunderland, with outstretched arms posing for a photograph
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British motorcyclist Sam Sunderland has ditched his usual surroundings of deserts and off-road racing to film a promotional clip from atop the Burj Khalifa.

As part of a short film titled “Yalla,” released on Friday in a joint collaboration between Dubai Tourism and Red Bull, Sunderland is filmed climbing to the top of the world’s tallest tower in his full riding gear.

 

 

The 34-second clip, posted on Red Bull’s German account (@redbullGER), shows Sunderland ascending a metal ladder and footage from a helicopter shows him standing on top of Dubai’s best-known landmark.

In the clip, a voice can be heard telling the Red Bull biker: “You are now the highest person on a manmade structure.”

Dubai-based Sunderland responds: “It’s incredible, I’m not the kind of guy to get scared and freak out, but I feel scared.”

The clip ends with a still image of Sunderland, with outstretched arms posing for a photograph.

Sunderland, 32, told www.redbull.com that climbing the Burj Khalifa was “petrifying.” He explained how he and two assistants took the elevator to the 160th floor, two or three hours ahead of sunrise, then climbed a ladder for around 90 minutes until they reached the top.

Sunderland, who won the 2017 edition of the gruelling rally, leads the overall bike standings by two minutes and 38 seconds over 2018 winner Matthias Walkner of Austria.

Topics: Sam Sunderland Burj Khalifa Dubai

Eddie Howe says Trippier’s arrival from Atletico will convince others to join Newcastle

Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 07 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe says Trippier’s arrival from Atletico will convince others to join Newcastle

Eddie Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • England international is club’s first new player of PIF era
Updated 07 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes the signing of Kieran Trippier could be the catalyst to convince wavering world stars to join the Newcastle United revolution.

The PIF-financed project at St James' Park was kick-started on Friday with the $16.2 million arrival of England international Trippier from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

And for Newcastle, Arab News has been told, this is only the start as the Magpies look to recruit a further five new faces before the transfer window in England closes at 11 p.m. (GMT) on Jan. 31.

Howe thinks the capture of former Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur defender Trippier is a real statement of intent by the club's new owners, especially so early in the window.

And the head coach is sure this deal will do no harm in convincing others that Newcastle is the place to be, despite their lowly Premier League position. United are currently 19th in the top flight table at the halfway point of the season.

“We are delighted with the signing,” said Howe. “(He is) A player I know very well from our time at Burnley together. I know he is going to bring a huge amount on the pitch and off it. Off the pitch he has a winning mentality and is driven to succeed. All of the experiences he has accumulated in the game will help us in our current position.

“On the pitch we have an outstanding technical player who will attack very well and add calmness to our play on the ball. He is a top defender as well.”

The 31-year-old right-back leaves Atletico on the back of winning a league title in Spain and walks away from Champions League football to be part of Project Rebuild at United.

Howe said: “This club has a huge pull. Kieran hasn't come here for the financial benefits of the contract. He has come for the club and the challenge that the team faces, as well as the longer term vision. With his signing, I think other players around the world will look at it and share this vision - it could be big for us.”

On Saturday, the Magpies start their FA Cup campaign - Newcastle are six-times winners of the competition - at home to lowly Cambridge United.

Will Trippier, handed the No.15 jersey, be available?

“Possibly, we are working towards that,” said Howe. “We need to be given the greenlight by the relevant bodies for that.”

Newcastle have now turned their attention to central defensive recruits with Lille's Sven Botman and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla, as top priorities.

Arab News understands that United are in negotiations with the French champions to sign Netherlands international Botman, and the player is reportedly keen on the move.

When quizzed on the situation, Howe refused to be drawn on specific targets.

Speaking from the club's Benton training base, he said: “I can never comment on individual players due to respect of the player and the club he plays for. I never want to avoid questions but on those type I have to steer clear.”

When pushed further on positions or the numbers of signings, he said: “I can't give any promises on that. We have been working on it for a considerable amount of time. We want to improve the squad. And at the moment there is nothing imminent. The outlook changes by the hour and that's the way this window will be.

“We are working very hard to improve the squad but we're in the hands of clubs selling players, agents, players wanting to come. There's no guarantees. It might sound simple from the outside but it's very different when you're on the inside. I'm confident but I have no promises.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe Kieran Trippier

Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control

Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 7, 2022. (AFP)
Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 7, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

Orlando Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Nasser Al-Attiyah in control

Argentinian driver Orlando Terranova and co-driver Daniel Oliveras Carreras of Spain compete during the Stage 6 of the Dakar 2021 near the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 7, 2022. (AFP)
  • Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi came in third, at 1:49, a result that saw him take second place in the overall standings
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

RIYADH: Argentinian veteran Orlando Terranova won the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally on Friday, driving his Prodrive car to a first stage victory since 2015.
“It was a difficult stage because there were the tracks of the bikes, but some went in the wrong direction, so we had to stay very focused,” said Terranova, competing in the Dakar for the 14th time.
“In the end, we won the stage and that’s a great feeling. The car is fantastic and we are going to carry on pushing because we know that there is still a long way to go and that we can put in some fine performances.”
Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom became the third of the Audi Sport team to climb onto the stage podium this year after Stephane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz when he finished second, 1min 06sec off Terranova.
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi came in third, at 1:49, a result that saw him take second place in the overall standings at the expense of France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.
Qatar’s three-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah dominates the general classification, now sitting 50 minutes ahead of his two closest rivals.
The 51-year-old, a 2012 Olympic shooting medallist, last won the title in 2019 and has finished second in four of the last six years, saying he was “quite happy” with his day’s racing and his co-pilot Mathieu Baumel’s navigation.
“We tried to push from the beginning, but some drivers made some mistakes,” the Qatari said.
“Mathieu navigated well and we drove all the stage without any problems. We are quite happy to have finished the first week of the Dakar with a good lead.”
But Al-Attiyah added: “This is the Dakar and we will try to manage next week without any risks.
“For victory, it is difficult to say — the Dakar is the Dakar, but we need to be careful and we need to be strong all the way. We need to have a good pace without any relaxing because when you relax you make a mistake.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Orlando Terranova Nasser Al-Attiyah Saudi Arabia Dakar 2022 Dakar Rally 2022

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
  • The judge granted bail to Mendy at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to "stringent" conditions
  • The 27-year-old defender is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24
Updated 07 January 2022
AFP

CHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, was on Friday freed on bail by a court in northwest England.
Judge Patrick Thompson granted bail to the 27-year-old defender at a hearing at Chester Crown Court subject to “stringent” conditions, including the surrender of his passport.
Mendy, who is accused by five women of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, has been in custody since being arrested and charged on August 26 last year.
The trial will not take place until at least June, Thompson said, and Mendy is due to appear again for a hearing on January 24.
The footballer who lives in Prestbury, near Macclesfield, was a £52 million ($70 million) signing from Monaco in 2017 and has played 75 times for City but his playing time has been limited by injuries and a loss of form.
The last of his 10 caps for France came in November 2019.
The left-back won the World Cup with France in 2018. He has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Mendy had been held at Altcourse prison in Liverpool before recently being transferred to a prison in Manchester.

Topics: Benjamin Mendy Manchester city France rape

