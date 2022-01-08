Former world champion Paul ‘Silky’ Jones looks to give back to UAE’s young boxing community

Kieran Trippier: The sky’s the limit at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier believes the sky’s the limit for Newcastle United after being paraded as the first signing of the new Saudi regime on Tyneside.

Trippier was unveiled to the public on Friday after sealing a $16.2 million move from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

And while critics claim the England international and former Manchester City, Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur defender has made the switch purely for money, Trippier himself says the project — and where it could take United — is what sold him on the switch.

“If people say it is about money, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But for me, know my reasons, and that’s not one of them,” said the 31-year-old, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at St James’ Park.

“This club can go as far as it wants to, but first we need to focus on this season. It is a big second half of the season for us players.”

Trippier added: “It is an exciting project. The owners want to make this football club very successful again.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Newcastle supporter and for the players as well,” he said. “You can see the direction the club wants to go now.”

While cash was not a driver in the move, both Eddie Howe’s presence and a desire to return back to the north of England were incentives for Bury-born Trippier.

“I made it clear a few months ago that if I was given the opportunity to come to the Premier League, I would like to do so,” he said.

“It is important for my family. And I am the type of player who loves challenges.

“I had a challenge at Atletico — changing countries, a different league and now I am at Newcastle. I know the position they are in. I am here to help on and off the field, as much as I can.

“As everyone knows I have a great relationship with the manager — I have worked with him before,” Trippier said. “This is a challenge I am excited about.”

Trippier was Howe’s number one January transfer target, with United keen to improve their defensive lot this campaign.

The Magpies have conceded the joint-most goals in the Premier League — 42 — with 20th-placed Norwich City.

And this is the second time that Howe has signed Trippier, having previously done so as Burnley boss, when the Newcastle new boy was just a kid coming through the ranks at Manchester City.

“He is a great manager,” said Trippier. “I have kept in contact with him ever since I left Burnley. I think it was about 10 or 11 years ago.”

“I am here to fight. The players who have played with me and the managers who have coached me know what kind of character I am. No matter what team I have played for, I give 110 percent and that’s what I am going to do at Newcastle.

“Right now the aim is to stay in the Premier League.

“The whole project, you see the excitement around the club with the supporters, the owners and the manager. I am excited to be a part of it.

“We have a good squad, good players and a good manager. We believe we are going to stay up.”