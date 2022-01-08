Former world champion Paul ‘Silky’ Jones looks to give back to UAE’s young boxing community

Former boxing world champion Paul “Silky” Jones has partnered with one of Dubai’s leading boxing gyms to train the next generation of aspiring local fighters and help promote the sport’s grassroots scene across the UAE.
Known as Silky for his speed and skill in the ring, Jones boxed in the Light Welterweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight, Middleweight and Super Middleweight divisions, and was the first British-born fighter in history to win the WBO World Light Middleweight Championship.
Now residing in the UAE, the 55-year-old British trainer launched his own fitness center, PSJ Performance, and will be working alongside the Real Boxing Only gym to promote the sport in the Emirates.
“I believe that UAE’s boxing scene is really growing and something that needs special attention, it is a subject I am especially passionate about — inspiring the next generation and helping the young boxers who are just starting their amateur journey,” Jones said. “I know I can offer a lot of advice, on boxing and the boxing world. There need to be more role models for young talent, and I hope that I can contribute some of my expertise and years of experience to the talent coming out of Real Boxing Only gym.”
Paul’s glittering career saw him crowned WBO World Light Middleweight champion, WBO Inter-Continental Light Middleweight champion, WBC International Super Middleweight champion and Commonwealth Middleweight champion. He was also named WBO’s 1995 Fighter of the Year and awarded 1995 KO of the Year.
Now he will be involved in the gym that has been a base for several professionals and a number of rising stars in the UAE boxing scene.
“At our gym, our young boxers are really starting to burst into the amateur scene, and the more active they are the more opportunities I want to give them, whether that be more sparring events with other gyms, international amateur events or the type of role models who are accessible. Everything we do at [Real Boxing Only] is to contribute to the grassroots movement in the UAE,’ said Michelle Kuehn, founder of the Real Boxing Only gym.
“Just recently, we linked up our rising star Arjun Singh with up-and-coming professional Hamzah Sheeraz and now to have someone like Paul with such boxing knowledge right in house, we are truly honored and I feel we are creating a real boxing environment that will surely produce great talent.”