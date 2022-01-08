You are here

Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic

Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic
This photo taken on January 19, 2018 shows a chef preparing a Halal meal at the Gaia Hotel, which caters to tourists from Muslim-dominant countries, in the Beitou district near Taipei. (File/AFP)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic

Prospects strong for halal tourism in 2022 despite pandemic
  • Pent-up demand, industry-wide adaptation to COVID-19 could fuel global tourism boom
  • UN: Pandemic has cost global tourism industry an estimated $4 trillion 
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LOND|ON: Despite the widespread disruption to the tourism industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the rapidly growing halal sector could be set for a bumper year, experts have told Arab News.

The global tourism industry was one of the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic — in November last year, the UN estimated it had lost $4 trillion in revenue over two years.

But 2022 could represent a step-change for the industry as borders reopen and vaccine rollouts kick in — particularly for destinations catering to the needs of Muslim travelers.

Ufuk Seçgin, chief marketing officer at HalalBooking, told Arab News that there is “pent up” demand for travel after two long years of pandemic-related restrictions.

His company, which directs travelers to halal-friendly accommodation, has actually experienced growth since April 2021 “despite all of the turmoil,” said Seçgin.

“We saw an excellent recovery,” he added. “We don’t have any reason to believe that this trend won’t continue.”

Fueling this growth, he said, is the adaptation that both customers and providers — such as airlines and hotels — have made to their travel arrangements.

“Customers are now getting more used to the environment. We have to live with the virus. Yes there will be some travel restrictions and some uncertainty — things can change, as we’ve seen now with omicron,” Seçgin added.

But this constant threat of disruption means that providers are now offering flexible refunds or adjustments to trips should they be required.

Because of this, “people have got confidence, they’ve got understanding that even if a trip is canceled they’ll be able to access full refunds,” said Seçgin.

“A lot of people still haven’t traveled for the last two years so they’re like, ‘OK, 2022 has to be the year’.”

Among the potential beneficiaries of this travel boom, said Seçgin, is Saudi Arabia, which has been investing heavily in its own tourism industry in recent years.

He added that during a recent visit to the Kingdom, he saw the potential in its tourism industry after managing to carry out Umrah, visit Jeddah for snorkeling and explore AlUla’s historical sites all in one trip.

Soumaya Hamdi, founder of the Halal Travel Guide, told Arab News: “One of the trends that we’re going to start seeing in 2022 is that non-conventional locations (for halal travel) are going to start to be more interested in attracting Muslim travelers.”

She said both the New York and Barbados tourist boards had already contacted her for advice on attracting more diverse tourists.

They “want to know how to speak to Muslim travelers,” she added. “That’s one of the key trends we’re going to see going forward: This recognition that halal tourism is here to stay.”

Hamdi echoed Seçgin’s thoughts on how the travel industry and its customers have adapted to the pandemic and its nuances.

“Some countries are making it a requirement that you have to have COVID-19 travel insurance,” she said.

“Jordan, for example, requires you to have travel insurance that covers you for COVID-19-related medical expenses before you enter the country.”

This, she said, “means there are lots of good offers now. At the start of the pandemic this kind of thing wasn’t available, but now they have to offer it.”

These measures have built consumer confidence and added to the wider tourism industry’s resilience to pandemic-related disruption.

Hamdi said her company, which runs halal trips to non-conventional locations, “offers a full service in terms of accommodation, activities and food. When consumers book with us, they know their payment is protected.” She added: “For travel companies, we have to be able to offer consumers that confidence.”

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient rock drawings across Saudi Arabia gain increasing attention

A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions. (Supplied)
  • Southwest part of Kingdom contains evidence from various periods, starting from Paleolithic age until Islamic times
  • Striking image dating back more than 4,000 years is still a source of mystery
Updated 08 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Rock drawings in Saudi Arabia — long considered crucial sources for the study of ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula — are gaining increasing attention as more are found in unlikely locations across the Kingdom.

The drawings represent the first pillars of writing. Their study reflects the changes and developments in the Arabian Peninsula’s history and cultures, and how ancient humans dealt with the environment.
A drawing featuring a carved illustration of two women in the southern Saudi city of Najran — one adorned with jewelry and ornaments, and the other dancing next to a man carrying a spear on his waist — has raised many questions about the location, significance and period of its creation.
Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, told Arab News that the most ancient rock drawings in the Arabian Peninsula date back 7,000 years and are found mostly on ancient trade routes. “The rock drawing includes inscriptions written in the Thamudic script used firstly in the eighth century B.C. and the Ancient South Arabian script used firstly in writings in the middle of the second millennium B.C. In some archaeological studies in the ninth and eighth centuries B.C. and, most recently, in the sixth century A.D.,” she said.
Hawsawi said that “the use of two types of scripts on the drawing has several meanings, one of which suggests that ancient humans’ knowledge of several scripts reflects the interaction between communities since it has been known that the Thamudic script originated in the north of the Arabian Peninsula and expanded afterward to most of its regions, noting that the diversity of literature in the region is a testimony of the civilizational progression.”
The region was one of the most important stops for trade convoys heading from the south of the Arabian Peninsula to the north and vice versa, she added.
The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.
According to Hawsawi, the human form in the rock drawing looks like the god “Kahl” of Al-Faw village, located in the center of the Arabian Peninsula, on a trade route from the south.

• Salma Hawsawi, a professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.

• The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars.

• The drawing also features a man holding three spears, two in his right hand and one in his left, a dagger on his waist, and a pendant for ornamentation purposes or with other religious significances. The spears and dagger symbolize power, or preparations to fight a battle and confront an enemy.

“Kahl,” referred to as the “moon,” is considered the first god in the ancient religious Arab ideology. It was linked to the commercial convoys for economic purposes, with offerings, vows and votive inscriptions. Al-Faw village was a transit city for many, with an intermingling of peoples. “A religious, social, economic, and cultural exchange resulted from this intermix,” she said.
Hawsawi said that the resemblance between both forms might indicate a type of sacred ritual. The repetition of the scene in terms of details of the weapons, music instruments, and general form of the character in many rock drawings gives the impression that it is a war dance. She explained that the picture features a drawing of two characters who seem to be two women: The first one on the left is seated next to a spear or a musical instrument that looks like the rebab, with writings carved in all directions.
The second woman is adorned with ornaments and jewels and has her hands raised, indicating dancing and body swaying. A hairstyle is also apparent in the drawing, suggesting the woman’s role in wars. Overall, the artistic drawing shows the social, religious and cultural state of an ancient civilization in Saudi Arabia, with evidence of different scripts throughout the image, she added.
“Despite their different interpretations, they represent the history and civilization of human beings who lived in the southwest of the Arabian Peninsula.”
Hawsawi said that the southwest region of the Kingdom is considered one of the most ancient human settlements, with archaeological evidence from various historical periods, starting from the Paleolithic age until Islamic times.
Inscriptions and rock drawings in the region offer information on clothing, ornamentation tools, weapons, stone fireplaces, rectangular and conical constructions, and basins. Drawings also show camels, cows, ibex, geese and wild animals, such as lions and wolves. Images also feature battles with knights using spears and hunting scenes. Larger-than-life drawings of humans show some wearing headscarves, with images of men with beards and pendants around their necks.
Saleh Al-Mureeh, a historical researcher, told Arab News that Najran is rich in archaeological and historic sites, making it a unique touristic model locally, regionally and globally.
“The ruins date back 4,000 years and, therefore, it is qualified to be a touristic and archaeological shrine by excellence.”
He said that the “two women drawing” is located in Sadr Al-Nakha in the governorate of Yadma in Najran, adding that the archaeological image has been subject to study, research and controversy for years.
“Some say they are reaching for the sky, while others say that these are a celebration and war dances. It gained a lot of attention from researchers, and it is located on the highest mountain. The Antiquities and Museum Commission discovered it and was shot by a professional Mexican photographer affiliated with the antiquities commission. The picture was publicly published in around 1997,” he said.
Al-Mureeh said that Najran is the home of civilizations and cultures stretching back thousands of years.
Archaeological sites were protected and fenced to avoid damage, while media campaigns have helped to raise residents’ awareness of the importance of these treasures and the need to preserve them as part of the historical identity of the region.

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists
Updated 04 January 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists

Saudi Arabia launches e-visa service for cruise tourists
  • Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030
Updated 04 January 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an e-visa service for cruise tourists.

Through Twitter, the ministry on Sunday said that the e-visa would be issued to people arriving in Saudi Arabia via cruises, and that applications could be filed through its electronic platform.

Proof of a cruise ticket purchase is required to apply for the visa, it added. Applications will then be processed before a visa is issued through the ministry’s digital embassy platform.

Tourism plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification.

As a result, Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 10 percent.

Part of the Kingdom’s strategy involves job creation and the construction of additional tourism facilities, including hotels.

Last month, the Madinah-based University of Prince Mugrin signed a deal with Cruise Saudi, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, to train national cadres in the tourism field.

Under the deal, young Saudis will be offered professional programs in various tourism specializations. It aims to develop the capabilities of the local workforce in the cruise industry, tourism and hospitality sectors. Cruise Saudi aims to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

Similarly, Saudia, the Kingdom’s national airline, signed an agreement last November with MSC Cruises and Cruise Saudi to provide 20,000 seats on its flights from Europe and North America to Jeddah.

Military personnel and civil servants are working round the clock at Jeddah’s Red Sea Operations Center to provide tourist yachts with entry licenses. The multi-agency center assists foreign yacht owners and local agents in both Arabic and English, enabling them to enter Saudi waters.

It comes as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to reinforce tourism through marine activities, Cmdr. Hasan Al-Asmari, the manager of the center, told Arab News.

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected
Updated 03 January 2022
Nada Hameed

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture prohibits hunting and targeting the rare bird, warns that poaching attempts will face fines
Updated 03 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Thousands of animal species around the world are at risk of extinction due to different factors, including global warming, urbanization, and deforestation.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently revealed that the Asiri magpie, which is listed among the world’s rarest birds and can only be found in the Kingdom, is also endangered.
The ministry has prohibited any hunting activity targeting this bird and warned that any poaching attempts will cost people a fine of SR100.000 ($26,624).
The Asiri magpie is one of the most endangered birds in the country due to its specific behavioral preferences, such as isolation as they do not like to be noticed. There are also some genetic breeding issues, as well as environmental factors.
What distinguishes this magpie from other types of the bird are its large beak and the small white mark on the shoulders. It weighs 240 grams and measures 48 cm in length, including an estimated tail length of 20 cm.
The bird stands out for its distinctive features and also for the beautiful sound it makes. It is considered to be creative and quite intelligent when it comes to building and engineering its nest.

The name of the bird is inspired by its only natural habitat in Saudi Arabia, in the southern region of Asir. It is found mainly around Tanomah city, between Balsamar and Al-Namas, and there is also a small cluster found near Abha city and the mountains of Al-Qahr.
This magpie is found at an altitude of 2,100 meters in forested areas. It can also be found in cultivated areas and open hillsides that have juniper and acacia trees.
It is different in form and behavior from other magpies, and it is also genetically different. It is considered to be one of the most isolated types of the magpie species as it inhabits a relatively small geographical area.
The director-general and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Department at the National Center for Wildlife Ahmad Al-Booq said that latest estimates suggested there were between 50 to 135 breeding pairs in the wild, equivalent to only 270 birds, in the country. “This number is by far the lowest of any endemic bird in the Arabian Peninsula,” he told Arab News.
The Asiri magpie used to be found in Taif city in the north and also in Zahran in the south. Now it is only present in a few small patches of juniper forests in the southwestern highlands of Saudi Arabia, representing a shrinkage of more than 90 percent in less than 80 years.
Unfortunately, as the population of this bird dwindles over time, there is a clear path toward extinction. “Genetic studies indicate that the Asiri magpie lived in isolation for the past 1.4 million years,” said Al-Booq. “If the current rate of deforestation continues or accelerates, the Asiri magpie will be extinct within two decades.”
Several factors have caused this bird to decrease in number. Agricultural activities, road construction, and housing development have led to the removal of juniper and acacia trees, which are the preferred nesting and feeding sites for Asiri magpies. Other threats include indirect poisoning and the deterioration of environments suitable for breeding. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Asiri magpie is classified as endangered.
There are 27 types of endangered, critically endangered, and vulnerable birds in the world and the Kingdom, including the greater spotted eagle, the sooty falcon, the rustic bunting, the Egyptian vulture, the Yemen thrush, the Arabian grosbeak, and the Arabian woodpecker.
The National Center for Wildlife is developing a program to help the Asiri magpie with rehabilitation and improved breeding, in addition to several projects to protect endangered birds in the Kingdom by reducing the risks they face.

Eye in the sky finds ancient Saudi village beneath the sands

Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu, is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah. The team has so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images. (Supplied)
Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu, is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah. The team has so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images. (Supplied)
Updated 02 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

Eye in the sky finds ancient Saudi village beneath the sands

Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu, is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah. The team has so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images. (Supplied)
  • Approach, efforts to preserve Saudi Arabia’s archeological and historical landmarks have earned Erth Aerial Photography Team 1st prize in National Cultural Awards
  • Al-Oshairah in the Yanbu valley is believed to be where the first battle of Islam took place
Updated 02 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A village dating from the early days of Islam has been found in Yanbu by a team of Saudi enthusiasts who are documenting the Kingdom in an innovative way.

The head of the project, Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, who is the founder of Erth Aerial Photography Team, told Arab News that the team surveyed vast stretches of the region by remote sensing and helicopter in search of Al-Oshairah. “After recording its presence from the air, the team then found the settlement that was lying under the sands,” he said.
Al-Oshairah is thought to be the place where the first battle of Islam took place and where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and his companions stayed for more than a month.
The Erth Aerial Photography Team, which was founded in 2015, is a nonprofit national documentary initiative that is documenting Saudi Arabia from the sky. It is made up of 13 members with different skills — photographers, pilots, guides, historians, and others — who want to document various topographical and geographical areas of the Kingdom using a powered parachute aircraft and other technology.  
When the Erth team began searching for Al-Oshairah, they followed the research of Abdul Ullah Al-Aiashi, a historian on the team, which suggested a different location from the one that has become generally accepted.
After gathering all details, the team used satellite images and aerial photographs to search in different locations in the region.

Some are significant to Islam while others hail from the pre-Islamic period, such as Mada’in Saleh, the 2,000-year-old area of AlUla and natural landscapes of the Western region, including volcanoes and wells.

Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Founder of Erth Aerial Photography Team

“After 75 minutes of flying, the team was able to discover a destroyed village that is believed to be Al-Oshirah, mentioned in the Sunnah of the noble Prophet’s biography.”
“Our team is comprises of individuals who contribute to the missions by providing every detail needed. Abdul Ullah Al-Aiashi led us to the location of Al-Oshairah, which is located in the valley of Yanbu. It is one of the main destinations used by pilgrims while heading to Makkah,” Al- Dakheel said.
“You can’t find the site of the battle or recognize the village it took place in, but we were able to distinguish some pillar structures of the ancient village from a bird’s eye view.”
The Erth Aerial Photography Team will leave the study of the site and the validity of its claim for the site of the battleground to the competent authorities.

In their documenting missions, the team uses a two-seater powered parachute and a two-seater gyroplane.

Al-Dakheel said that every day they find new archaeological sites, hidden or lost monuments that are often of great interest.
“We document different historical civilizations in the Kingdom, mainly in the western region, such as castles and tombs. We also document the religious and historical landmarks of the Arabian Peninsula. Some are significant to Islam while others hail from the pre-Islamic period, such as Mada’in Saleh, the 2,000-year-old area of AlUla and natural landscapes of the western region, including volcanoes and wells.”
He revealed that last month the team discovered the ancient city of Al-Juhfa, which is located on the left bank of Wadi Al-Ghaidah, east of the city of Rabigh in the Makkah region. It lies about 5 km north of the Miqat Al-Juhfa on a rocky ridge. “It thrived hundreds of years ago, but the sand flooded it, leaving only a part of a single building.”
“The remains are of a fortress called Alia Palace, whose architectural style dates back to the Abbasid era and is still covered with sand, with many pieces of pottery and glass scattered around the site.”
Al-Dakheel explained that the team has overcome so many obstacles but will continue against all the odds: “It is a long process of trial and error. It is worth it, as images of such historical landmarks speak a thousand words and go a long way in preserving the history of Saudi Arabia.”
In their documenting missions, the team uses a two-seater powered parachute and a two-seater gyroplane.
Their innovative approach and their efforts to preserve Saudi Arabia’s archeological and historical landmarks have earned the Erth Aerial Photography Team first prize in the National Cultural Awards.
“It’s our duty as passionate explorers to document and show the beauty that our country has. For us it is not a business, we enjoy what we do from the air and we aim to make people aware of all these landmarks,” Al-Dakheel said.
The team have so far documented more than 12,000 aerial images in 50 different locations.

Saudi Arabia’s Dhee Ayn lit up to mark Arabic calligraphy’s addition to UNESCO list

According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom. (SPA)
According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 02 January 2022
SPA
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Dhee Ayn lit up to mark Arabic calligraphy’s addition to UNESCO list

According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • Its 58 multi-story stone palaces sit atop a mountain and surround a mosque that forms the nucleus of the village
Updated 02 January 2022
SPA
SPA

BAHA: Light shows illuminated the facades of 58 palaces in the archaeological village of Dhee Ayn in Baha to celebrate the addition of Arabic calligraphy to UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The Saudi Heritage Commission said the celebrations would last for a week and that light shows inspired by Arabic calligraphy, accompanied by audio shows, would highlight the value of this art form and its heritage as a symbol of Arab identity.
According to UNESCO, Dhee Ayn is one of the most important archaeological villages in the Kingdom.

FASTFACT

UNESCO said Arabic calligraphy was the ‘artistic practice of handwriting Arabic script in a fluid manner to convey harmony, grace and beauty.’

Its 58 multi-story stone palaces sit atop a mountain and surround a mosque that forms the nucleus of the village. It is famous for its abundant agricultural wealth and freshwater spring that has been spurting for hundreds of years.
The people of Dhee Ayn were proud of their village being chosen to celebrate the addition of Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Saudi Press Agency reported, especially since many delegations and visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom went to the village to learn about its heritage and history.
The addition of Arabic calligraphy on the UNESCO list follows the efforts of the Kingdom in cooperation with 15 other Arab countries.
UNESCO said Arabic calligraphy was the “artistic practice of handwriting Arabic script in a fluid manner to convey harmony, grace and beauty.”

