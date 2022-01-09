56 inmates injured in Mexico prison riot over extortion

You are here

In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo, relatives of inmates stand outside the Topo Chico prison, where a riot broke out overnight in Monterrey, Mexico. On Saturday, 56 inmates were injured at Apodaca prison, just outside Monterrey.(AP File Photo)
MEXICO CITY: A riot erupted inside a northern Mexico prison over prisoners trying to extort money from others and 56 inmates were injured, authorities said Saturday.
Officials said the riot began Friday at the Apodaca prison, just outside the city of Monterrey.
Aldo Fasci, the public safety secretary for Nuevo Leon state, said that the injuries were all caused by beatings and that no firearms were involved.
“There were no firearms, all the injuries were caused by blows, The head wounds were caused by blunt objects, either rocks or in some cases by (smashing them) on the floor,” Fasci said.
He said many inmates at the prison work in industrial plants and are usually paid on Friday. He said at least five gangs are extorting money from other inmates inside prison walls.
Authorities acknowledge that inmates have been in partial control of the facility.
“We have to keep working to eliminate shared rule” of prisons, Fasci said.
He said a sweep after the situation was brought under control found prohibited cellphones, beer and drugs among inmates’ possessions.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: An estimated 200 people or more have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said on Saturday.
Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organize mass burials, they told Reuters. The state government said 58 people had been killed during the attacks.
Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said around 154 people had been buried including several vigilantes who were killed. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.
Reuters reported on Friday that at least 30 people had been killed in the Anka local government area in Zamfara, when more than 300 armed bandits on motorbikes stormed eight villages and started shooting sporadically on Tuesday.
The military said it had conducted air strikes in the early hours of Monday on targets in the Gusami forest and west Tsamre village in Zamfara state, killing more than 100 bandits including two of their leaders, following intelligence reports.
One resident who declined to be identified told Reuters the attacks on the villages could be linked to the military strikes.
There have been a series of attacks in northwest Nigeria, which has seen a sharp rise in mass abductions and other violent crimes since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain law and order.
In a separate incident, 30 students abducted from their college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi were freed on Saturday, a spokesman for the Kebbi governor said, without providing details.
President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Saturday the military had acquired more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that have been subjecting people to a reign of terror, including through the illegal imposition of taxes on communities under siege.
“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces,” Buhari said.
Buhari added that the government would not relent in its military operations to get rid of the bandits.

RIO DE JANEIRO: At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil, authorities said Saturday.
Rescue teams including a dive squad and members of the Brazilian Navy rushed to Furnas Lake in Minas Gerais state, where panicked tourists had watched helplessly as a large rock fragment broke off a ravine and plunged atop three boats.
The latest official toll is “seven dead and three missing,” Minas Gerais firefighters’ spokesman Pedro Aihara said on Saturday night.
Another 32 were wounded, including nine who had to be hospitalized, authorities said.
Firefighters had initially reported 20 missing, but “that number was substantially reduced because a good part of the victims who were unaccounted for were people who moved by their own means to hospitals,” Aihara said in a voice message sent to reporters.
Tourists flock to see the rock walls, caverns and waterfalls that surround the green waters of Lake Furnas, formed by the hydroelectric dam of the same name.
Dramatic videos shared on social networks caught the exact moment when the cliff fell on the three boats.
Another video posted on social media shows the minute before the fall, in which several people warn that “lots of stones are falling” and yell at the occupants of the other boats to move away from the wall.
President Jair Bolsonaro retweeted some of these videos on his account, and reported that “as soon as the unfortunate disaster occurred, the Brazilian Navy moved to the site to rescue victims and transport the injured.”
The divers’ search will be interrupted overnight for safety reasons and resumed in the morning, but other rescuers continue to work at the site.
Very heavy rain has fallen in recent days in southeastern Brazil, making the collapse more likely, according to firefighters.

 

 

ISLAMABAD: At least 21 people, including nine children, have died in freezing temperatures after being stuck in their vehicles in the Pakistani hill station of Murree, government and rescue officials said on Saturday, as travelers were stranded overnight on roads in a crisis that has trapped thousands.

Tens of thousands of people arrived in Murree over the past two days to see the snow, despite appeals by authorities to postpone plans because of bad weather and roadblocks.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree and the Galiyat mountain region from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9.
On Saturday, the local administration declared Murree, 64 kilometers northeast of the capital Islamabad, “calamity hit,” with long lines of cars stuck in the resort town after a snowstorm making the roads impassable, stranding motorists without food and water in the freezing cold.
According to a list issued by the Rescue 1122 emergency service, 21 people died in the freezing weather, including nine children.
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and ordered an inquiry into the incident.
“Shocked and upset at the tragic deaths of tourists on the road to Murree,” he said in a tweet.

“Unprecedented snowfall and a rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught the district administration unprepared. I have ordered an inquiry and strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.”
Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that it was the first time in about 20 years that so many people had flocked to the hill station.
“Between 16 and 19 people died in their vehicles,” he said in a video message. “Now we are allowing vehicles carrying blankets and food.”
The minister said that the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations and police were working to rescue the stranded, and that five army platoons, Rangers and Frontier Corps had also been called in.
The army announced on Saturday afternoon that it had established four camps in the area, a “control division” and rescue centers.
“Heavy machinery from the Murree army engineers division and Frontier Works Organization is working without any pause to assist people who are struck,” the army’s media wing said. “Troops are out in the field. Where machinery can’t reach, troops have been moved and they are clearing traffic and opening roads.”
On Friday evening, the Islamabad administration announced that it was closing roads leading to Murree for the rest of the weekend “in the public interest.”
For hours overnight and well after daybreak on Saturday, thousands of cars lined the snow-clogged roadway as drivers grew increasingly desperate and exasperated by what appeared to be a slow response by authorities.
Officials in Rawalpindi, which is adjacent to Islamabad, said on Saturday that more than 23,000 stranded vehicles had been evacuated from Murree.
“Around 1000 are still stranded. The district administration is working round the clock to evacuate the remaining vehicles safely,” the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Rawalpindi said in a Twitter post on Saturday morning.
A strong westerly wind hit Pakistan’s western and northern regions earlier this week, bringing heavy rain and snowfall. It is forecast to remain until Sunday.

NEW DELHI: A weekend curfew began in India’s capital New Delhi and several other regions on Saturday as the country is bracing for a third wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases amid a rapid surge in new infections fueled by the omicron variant.
Indian health authorities recorded nearly 142,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a tenfold increase from last week, bringing the country’s tally to over 3.5 million. The death toll increased to over 483,400 with 285 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
Delhi alone registered over 20,000 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since the beginning of May, when a deadly second wave of the virus wreaked havoc in the country. At least 178,000 people died of COVID-19 between March and May 2020, when an outbreak of the delta variant paralyzed India’s medical infrastructure.
The even faster spreading omicron variant, first detected in South Africa in November, has now overtaken in India the previously dominant delta strain.
Besides Delhi, weekend curfews have also been imposed in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, and in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, where the number of new cases has jumped from about 800 to over 6,800 since last week.
“The weekend curfew is important because people have become very careless. People think that since they are vaccinated, they will not get infected,” Dr. Rama V. Baru of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News on Saturday. She said people are “forgetting the bitter memory of the second wave.”
“The public health system is fatigued,” Baru added. “A two-day curfew, one may presume, will reduce transmission. The government doesn’t want a situation in which the health system gets overwhelmed.”
Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi said that 66 out 100 patients who have undergone COVID-19 screening have tested positive for the virus.
“The number of patients is increasing, and if many of them require hospitalization, we are not equipped because it would be difficult to manage the huge population,” he told Arab News.
“We are still unaware of how the new omicron variant is going to behave. We should be prepared for the worst situation, and we have to build our infrastructure accordingly.”
He also said more health workers need to join hospitals to address the COVID-19 surge.
India has one of the worst doctor-to-patient ratios in the world — just 1 to 1,456. About 45,000 junior doctors are expected to join the medical workforce soon, after the Supreme Court on Friday cleared their admission process to practice at government health facilities.
The admissions were stalled for months by legal disputes, prompting practicing doctors to go on a month-long strike from early December until last week amid fears that a looming third wave could overwhelm understaffed medical facilities.

PARIS: More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron used unsavoury language to describe those refusing the jab.
The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.
The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events.
On Thursday, France’s lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by January 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.
Interior ministry officials said 105,200 people participated in Saturday’s protests across France, 18,000 of them in the capital Paris, where police reported 10 arrests and three officers slightly injured.
Elsewhere there were 24 arrests and seven police officers lightly injured according to the ministry.
Among the larger demonstrations, around 6,000 demonstrators turned out in Toulon, while in Montpellier police used teargas during clashes with protesters.
France recorded 303,669 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid mounting pressure on hospitals.
The Paris protesters, many of them unmasked, braved the cold and rain brandishing placards emblazoned with the word “truth” and “No to vaccine passes.”
Others took aim at Macron, using the same coarse language he employed in his attack on people holding out against vaccination earlier in the week.
Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to “piss off” people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
The earthy language and uncompromising approach provoked uproar in French media and from opponents.

