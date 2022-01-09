You are here

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup
The resumption of protests since the coup has been met with a crackdown that has killed at least 60 people. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup

Sudan security forces fire tear gas as thousands protest coup
  • “No, no to military rule,” the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag
  • Medics in white coats were seen joining Sunday’s rallies to protest the security forces’ storming of hospitals
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Security forces fired tear gas Sunday as thousands rallied in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and other cities, witnesses said, keeping up pressure on the military following a coup 11 weeks ago.
The coup, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25, derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly established in the wake of longtime autocrat Omar-Al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019.
Security forces fired tear gas as pro-democracy protesters headed toward the presidential palace in central Khartoum as well as in North Khartoum, witnesses said.
Main streets around the capital have been sealed off to prevent people converging there and at army headquarters — the epicenter of mass demonstrations that forced Bashir out.
Protesters also rallied in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city across the Nile, and Wad Madani to the south, witnesses said.
“No, no to military rule,” the demonstrators chanted as they waved the national flag.
“We will not take less than a full civilian government,” said 27-year-old protester Ammar Hamed in Khartoum.
The protests since the coup — one of several power grabs in Sudan’s post-independence history — has been met with a crackdown that has killed at least 60 people, according to medics.
Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting protesters and insist scores of security forces have been wounded during demonstrations that have often “deviated from peacefulness.”
Medics in white coats were seen joining Sunday’s rallies to protest the security forces’ storming of hospitals and medical facilities during previous demonstrations.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, affiliated with the protest movement, said Saturday that medics will deliver a memorandum to UN officials listing and complaining about “assaults” against such facilities.
Last week, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned saying the country was at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”
He had only taken his position back up on November 21, having originally been ousted along with his government in the October coup.
On Saturday, the United Nations said it would facilitate talks between key Sudanese stakeholders in a bid to resolve the crisis.
But the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian alliance which spearheaded the protests against Bashir and became integral to the transition government, said it had not received “any details” about the UN initiative.
On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association — similarly instrumental in the anti-Bashir protests — said it completely “rejected” the UN-facilitated talks.
“The way to resolve the Sudanese crisis begins with the complete overthrow of the putschist military council and the handover of its members to face justice over the killings committed against the defenseless (and) peaceful Sudanese people,” the SPA said in a statement.
Burhan has insisted that the October military takeover “was not a coup” but only meant to “rectify the course of the Sudanese transition.”
The UN Security Council is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan.

Topics: Sudan protests Sudan Khartoum

Lebanon goes dark after bungling protesters disable key power plant

A picture taken on July 27, 2020 shows part of Lebanon’s capital Beirut in the dark caused by fuel shortages. (AFP)
A picture taken on July 27, 2020 shows part of Lebanon’s capital Beirut in the dark caused by fuel shortages. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon goes dark after bungling protesters disable key power plant

A picture taken on July 27, 2020 shows part of Lebanon’s capital Beirut in the dark caused by fuel shortages. (AFP)
  • Patriarch says it is unacceptable for Cabinet to remain suspended when any IMF needs its approval
Updated 22 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese population was subjected to collective punishment on Saturday night after protesters stormed a key power station and tampered with the electrical equipment, inflicting power cuts on the whole country for hours.

Protesters stormed the main power station in the Aramoun area, 22 km from Beirut, and tampered with its contents to secure electricity for their neighborhoods, causing a problem that affected all power generation plants.

They claimed that that there is discrimination in the distribution of electricity. They said that “the electric current is available to areas under the authority of the Free Patriotic Movement, while it is totally absent from areas that are considered an incubator environment for the movement’s opponents.”

The owner of a private electric generator in the Choueifat area near Aramoun said that as electricity supplies on Sunday morning returned to the same rationing levels in the Lebanese regions, resentment over what is happening could break out at any time.

Nabih Al-Durra told Arab News that “one hour in the morning and another hour at night is the total electrical energy provided by Electricite du Liban (Lebanon’s state electricity company) to people.”

The rest is provided by private generators, which are too expensive for many people and are also facing difficulties.

Al-Durra said that the number of subscribers had fallen by 25 percent because people are unable to pay LBP 7,100 ($ 4.72) for a kilowatt of electricity.

Electricite du Liban said in its statement that some protesters had broken into its Aramoun power station — “endangering their personal safety and the safety of the station’s workers.”

Their activities in the power station led to disturbances in the electrical network, which in turn disconnected all power production plants around the country, leading to a national blackout,  Electricite du Liban said.

The company renewed its appeal to “all authorities and security forces about the necessity of protecting all the establishment’s facilities from any other attacks and restoring control over the substations outside its control.”

It pointed out the strategic importance of the main Aramoun station. This station is the main linking station between Al-Zahrani power plant and the rest of the electrical network.

Meanwhile Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi reiterated his concern on Sunday over the current political and economic crisis.

“It is unacceptable for the Cabinet to remain suspended, especially since any agreement with the International Monetary Fund requires the approval of the Council of Ministers as a whole,” he said in his Sunday sermon.

He stressed that “Lebanon’s Arab affiliation is in harmony with its natural surroundings and the interaction of the Lebanese and Arab civilizations throughout history. This is what determines its existence, not the regional conflicts, nor any sectarian project.”

He spoke as the official dollar exchange rate broke the LBP 30,000 barrier on Sunday. The Lebanese pound lost about 95 percent of its value against the dollar since November.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
Updated 09 January 2022

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees

Taliban FM visits Iran for talks on trade, border and refugees
  • First high-profile delegation visit to Tehran after group took control of Afghanistan
  • Iran has so far not recognized interim government, formed by Taliban in September
Updated 09 January 2022
BAKER ATYANI

ISLAMABAD: A delegation led by the Taliban foreign minister is in Iran to discuss border, economic and refugee issues, a senior foreign ministry official in Kabul said on Sunday.

It is the first time that a high-profile delegation from Kabul is visiting the neighboring country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is accompanied by the ministers of economy and commerce, as well as the governor of Afghanistan’s central bank.

The delegation arrived in Tehran on Saturday, on the invitation of the Iranian government.

“During this visit, very important issues, including the border and crossing points, refugees, the economy and strengthening political relations with Iran will be discussed,” Waliullah Shaheen, director of the Institute of Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan believe that Iran is an important neighbor for Afghanistan, especially at this time.”

Iran, like other nations, has so far not recognized the interim government of Afghanistan, formed by the Taliban in September last year.

Since the fall of Kabul’s Western-backed administration on Aug. 15, billions of dollars in foreign assistance to Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy have been suspended and some $9.5 billion of Afghan Central Bank assets parked overseas have been frozen.

With aid suspended, its new rulers unrecognized, and the financial system paralyzed, Afghanistan is facing a looming humanitarian crisis.

Iran is a key trade partner to Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

Tensions on its 900-kilometer border with Afghanistan, an active smuggling and human trafficking route, have been a long-standing issue.

In December, Taliban authorities reported the killing of several Iranian border guards following fuel smuggling attempts from the Iranian side to Nimroz Province in southwestern Afghanistan.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan Taliban

Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House

Iran will face ‘severe consequences’ if it attacks Americans: White House
  • Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans on Saturday over the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
  • Jake Sullivan says the US will protect and defend its citizens
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON/WASHINGTON: The US said on Sunday that Iran will face “severe consequences” if it attacks any Americans, including the 52 people Tehran imposed sanctions on a day earlier.
“We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran,” the White House said in a statement, quoting National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.
Sullivan said the US will protect and defend its citizens, including those currently serving the country and those who formerly served.
He added that the Iranian regime imposed the sanctions while its “proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world.”
Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.
Those added to Iran’s sanctions list included US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
Iran and the US are currently holding indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal. 
(With Reuters)

Topics: United States Iran Jake Sullivan White House Qassem Soleimani

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
  • Army, Giants Brigades’ advance helps relieve pressure on loyalists defending Marib
  • The coalition also carried out 15 air raids in Marib that killed 65 Houthis and destroyed 11 militia vehicles
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army and Giants Brigades forces loyal to the government on Sunday seized control of parts of Ain district, the last pocket of territory held by the Iran-backed Houthis in the southern province of Shabwa, local officials and media reports said.

The Giants Brigades, supported by warplanes belonging to the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, punched their way into the Ain district after securing the neighboring districts of Ouselan and Bayhan, triggering limited clashes with Houthi militia who fled to their territory in the central Al-Bayda province.

During the early hours of Sunday, government forces quickly seized control of Al-Saq area in Ain as Houthis abandoned their positions. Loyalists later engaged in heavy fighting with the rebel militia on the edges of Ain district center.

By Sunday afternoon, the advancing forces tightened their grip on the center of Ain and surrounding areas, and engaged in battles with small numbers of Houthis who refused to surrender.

“They are battling some pockets of Houthis in Ain,” a local official told Arab News by telephone.

If government forces take full control of Ain, Shabwa province will be liberated from the Houthis for the first time since September 2021.

Other military forces from the Giants Brigades simultaneously pushed deeper into the Houthi-controlled areas in Al-Bayda under heavy airstrikes from coalition warplanes.

Residents said that the retreating Houthis on Sunday blew up a steep road linking Shabwa with Al-Bayda in an effort to slow the advancing forces.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday that it had killed more than 290 Houthis in Shabwa during the past 24 hours after targeting their military vehicles and gatherings with 39 airstrikes.

The coalition also carried out 15 air raids in the central province of Marib that killed 65 Houthis and destroyed 11 militia vehicles.

For the first time in two years, the Houthis have suffered a string of military setbacks. Earlier this month, the Giants Brigades — an umbrella term for government-backed forces previously battling the Houthis in coastal areas on the Red Sea — seized control of swathes of land in Shabwa province and Al-Bayhan, including key military bases and rebel supply lines.

The military gains on the battlefields in Shabwa and Al-Bayda have helped ease Houthi pressure on loyalists defending the central city of Marib.

Dozens of Houthis and government soldiers, including several leaders, were killed in the fighting in Shabwa.

Yemen’s government on Sunday mourned the death of Brig. Majidi Al-Radfani, commander of the Giants Brigades’ 3rd Brigade, who was killed in fighting in Shabwa.

Al-Radfani was the second high-ranking military officer to die during the military operations in Shabwa.

At least two Houthi military leaders were reportedly killed in fighting or by coalition airstrikes in Shabwa in the past 48 hours.

Topics: Yemen The coalition Houthis Shabwa Ain district

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 

Kazakhstan to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine 
  • Minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin
  • Vaccine will be subject to the necessary analyses and checks by Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety
Updated 09 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Kazakhstan intends to supply Egypt with 5 million doses of its locally made QazVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as soon as it is approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

The decision came during a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Egypt Khairat Lama Sharif and Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

The meeting saw the two parties discuss cooperation in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, through Egyptian vaccine producer Vacsera and the Medical Research Center in Kazakhstan, as well as cooperation in the medical field at large.

The minister stated that the procedures for registering and approving the QazVac vaccine in Egypt would soon begin and that the vaccine would be subject to the necessary analyses and checks in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority to ensure its safety and effectiveness before it is approved.

The two parties also discussed travel safety and movement between Egypt and Kazakhstan, as well as the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.

The ambassador expressed his hopes that cooperation between the two countries would continue and that Egypt would continue sharing its expertise in manufacturing vaccines with Kazakhstan.

Topics: Coronavirus QazVac Egypt Kazakhstan

