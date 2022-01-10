You are here

  • Home
  • Ban on firearms in Philippines

Ban on firearms in Philippines

Ban on firearms in Philippines
Philippine gun laws allow the possession of pistols and handguns if the owner acquires a permit. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b33ne

Updated 10 January 2022
Ellie Aben

Ban on firearms in Philippines

Ban on firearms in Philippines
  • Carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons has been banned from Jan. 9 to June 8, when all election-related activities are scheduled to be completed, including vote counting
Updated 10 January 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The 2022 election period in the Philippines kicked off on Sunday, with some 14,000 military and police personnel deployed across the country to implement a nationwide ban on carrying firearms and prevent election-related violence.

The election period begins four months to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor of President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Philippine gun laws allow the possession of pistols and handguns if the owner acquires a permit, but carrying and transporting firearms and other deadly weapons has been banned from Jan. 9 to June 8, when all election-related activities are scheduled to be completed, including vote counting.

Only law enforcers and persons authorized by the election commission are exempted from the ban. Philippine National Police Chief Dionisio Carlos said 2,000 checkpoints have been installed in towns and cities to oversee compliance with the security measure.

 

Topics: Philippines guns

Related

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
World
Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
Philippines bans child marriage
World
Philippines bans child marriage

Australia COVID-19 infections hit 1 million as Omicron drives record surge

A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP)
A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP)
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Australia COVID-19 infections hit 1 million as Omicron drives record surge

A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP)
  • The rising hospitalisation numbers forced officials to reinstate some restrictions in states, meanwhile staff shortages due to isolation rules or people out sick have hit businesses
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalisation numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.
Having successfully kept a lid on its virus caseload through aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now suffering record infections as the country begins to live with the virus after higher vaccinations.
Australia's strict border rules are again in focus after authorities cancelled tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa over questions about his vaccine exemption. His battle to remain in Australia goes before the courts on Monday.
Djokovic, the world's number one player, argues that a recent COVID-19 infection qualified him for the medical exemption from the country's requirement for all visitors to be double vaccinated.
With New South Wales and Victoria on Monday reporting about 55,000 new cases between them, total COVID-19 infections in Australia touched 1.03 million since the first case was recorded nearly two years ago. Other states and territories will report their numbers later in the day.
A total of 2,387 deaths have been registered so far, though the death rate during the Omicron wave has been lower than during previous virus outbreaks, with 92% of people over 16 double dosed and the booster programme picking pace.
The rising hospitalisation numbers forced officials to reinstate some restrictions in states, meanwhile staff shortages due to isolation rules or people out sick have hit businesses.
Authorities have cut mandatory isolation times for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts but were still reviewing the rules for furloughing workers that have widened supply chain gaps.
From Monday, Pfizer's COVID vaccines will be offered to 2.3 million children aged five to 11 years old, amid reports of stock shortage of shots, which authorities ruled out.
"There is enough vaccine and there are enough points of distribution, it is just about a little bit of patience," Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

Related

Australia’s New South Wales marks its highest COVID-19 death count
World
Australia’s New South Wales marks its highest COVID-19 death count
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Sport
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (AP)
In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (AP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20

In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (AP)
  • Guantanamo became the focus of international outrage because of the mistreatment and torture of prisoners and the US insistence that it could hold men indefinitely without charge for the duration of a war against Al-Qaeda that seemingly has no end
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Advocates for closing the Guantanamo Bay detention center were optimistic when President Joe Biden took office. And they were relieved this summer after the US released a prisoner for the first time in years. Many are now increasingly impatient.
In the months since that release, there have been few signs of progress in closing the notorious offshore prison on the US base in Cuba. That has led to increased skepticism about Biden’s approach as the administration completes its first year and the detention center reaches a milestone Tuesday — the 20th anniversary of the first prisoners’ arrival.
“President Biden has stated his intention to close Guantanamo as a matter of policy but has not taken substantial steps toward closure,” said Wells Dixon, an attorney with the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights, which has long taken a leading role in challenging the indefinite confinement without charge at the base.
“There’s a lot of impatience and a lot of frustration among advocates and people who have been watching this,” said Daphne Eviatar, director of the security with the human rights program at Amnesty International USA.
Without a more concerted effort, those who want the center to close fear a repeat of what happened under President Barack Obama. Obama made closing Guantanamo a signature issue from his first days in office, but managed only to shrink it in the face of political opposition in Congress.
“We can’t forget what this country did 20 years ago and is continuing to do today,” Eviatar said. “This administration has a lot on its plate, certainly, but this is such an egregious human rights offense.”
There are 39 prisoners left. It’s the fewest since the detention center’s earliest days, when the initial groups, suspected of having a connection to Al-Qaeda or the Taliban, arrived on flights from Afghanistan — hooded, shackled and clad in orange jumpsuits — to what at the time was a sleepy US outpost on the southeastern coast of Cuba.
Guantanamo became the focus of international outrage because of the mistreatment and torture of prisoners and the US insistence that it could hold men indefinitely without charge for the duration of a war against Al-Qaeda that seemingly has no end. The critics grew to include Michael Lehnert, a now retired Marine Corps major general who was tasked with opening the detention center but came to believe that holding mostly low-level fighters without charge was counter to American values and interests.
“To me, the existence of Guantanamo is anathema to everything that we represent, and it needs to be closed for that reason,” Lehnert said.
At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. President George W. Bush released more than 500 and Obama freed 197 before time ran out on his effort to whittle down the population.
President Donald Trump rescinded the Obama order to close Guantanamo, but largely ignored the place. He pledged during his first campaign to “load it up with some bad dudes” but never sent anyone there and said the annual cost of operating the detention center was “crazy,” at around $13 million per prisoner.
Of the remaining prisoners, 10 face trial by military commission in proceedings that have bogged down for years. They include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Two others still at Guantanamo have been sentenced and one of them, former Maryland resident Majid Khan, is expected to complete his sentence next month.
The other 27 include 13 who have been cleared for release, including eight under Biden who could now be returned to their homeland or resettled elsewhere. Two dozen have not been cleared and have never been charged, and likely never will be, a status that some Republicans continue to defend, including in a Senate hearing last month.
“We’re not fighting a crime. We’re fighting a war. I don’t want to torture anybody. I want to give them due process consistent with being at war, and, if necessary, I want to hold them as long as it takes to keep us safe or we believe that they’re no longer a threat,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
A senior Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal policy, said the National Security Council is “actively” working with the Defense, State and Justice departments and other agencies to reduce the population within restrictions imposed by Congress. The restrictions include a ban on returning prisoners to certain countries, including Yemen and Somalia, or sending any to the US, even for further imprisonment.
The official said the administration is committed to closing the detention center, an effort it “jump-started” after four years of inaction under Trump.
One sign of progress is the eight approved for release through a review process created under Obama. Under Trump, just one detainee was cleared and the only release was a Saudi sent back to his homeland as part of an earlier military commission plea deal.
Critics want the Biden administration to get busy repatriating or resettling the detainees who have been cleared and to restore a State Department unit devoted to the effort that was eliminated under Trump.
“Until I see some visible signs that the administration is going to do something about it, I am not heartened,” said Lehnert, the retired Marine Corps general. “If there is somebody in charge of closing Guantanamo, I have not talked to anybody that knows who they are.”
Advocates argue the administration could resolve the fate of the rest through plea agreements with those charged in the military commission cases and releasing the rest.
Biden’s low-key approach could be a smart strategy considering the political opposition encountered by Obama, argues Ramzi Kassem, a law professor at the City University of New York who with his students has represented 14 Guantanamo prisoners since 2005.
“President Biden appears to have learned from Obama’s missteps, transferring one prisoner and clearing many without being too loud about it and painting a target on his own back,” Kassem said. “Still, the administration must up the pace because, at the rate of one prisoner a year, it won’t come close to shuttering the prison.”

Topics: Guantanamo

Related

In first under Trump, Guantanamo Bay inmate transferred
World
In first under Trump, Guantanamo Bay inmate transferred
Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse
World
Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne
  • Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

LONDON: The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, and festivities marking the anniversary will culminate in a four-day weekend of events June 2-5. It wasn’t immediately clear which events the queen, 95, would take part in after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.
The weekend, which includes an extra public holiday in honor of the queen, will begin on Thursday June 2, with Trooping the Color — — the annual military parade that marks the queen’s official birthday.
That will be followed on June 3 by a service of thanksgiving honoring the queen’s service to the UK, her other realms and the Commonwealth.
In a nod to coronation chicken — the concoction of cold chicken, curry powder, mayonnaise and other ingredients served at garden parties marking the queen’s formal ascent to the throne — the palace will sponsor the Platinum Pudding competition to create a new dessert dedicated to the monarch.
The competition will be open to UK residents as young as 8 and will be judged by television cooking personalities Mary Berry and Monica Galetti, together with Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan. The winning recipe will be published ahead of Jubilee weekend so it can be part of the celebrations.
Some 1,400 people have already registered to host Jubilee lunches on June 5, with flagship events set to take place in London and at the Eden Project in Cornwall. The palace expects there will be some 200,000 neighborhood events across the UK
The weekend will end with a pageant honoring the monarch’s service and looking ahead to the next 70 years. Dancers, musicians, military personnel and key workers will “tell the story of the Queen’s reign,’’ while children will create a picture of their hopes and aspirations for the planet, the palace said.

Topics: United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth II

Related

Update Barbados ditches Britain’s Queen Elizabeth
World
Barbados ditches Britain’s Queen Elizabeth
Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service
World
Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless

A general view of the fire that broke out at the Balukhali rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
A general view of the fire that broke out at the Balukhali rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless

A general view of the fire that broke out at the Balukhali rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 9, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • In March last year, 15 people died and about 50,000 were left homeless in Bangladesh after a huge fire destroyed Rohingya homes in the world’s biggest refugee settlement
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Thousands of people were left homeless after a fire gutted parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.
About 850,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority — many of whom escaped a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators concluded was executed with “genocidal intent” — live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.
“About 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire,” said Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp.
The fire started at Camp 16 and raced through shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin, leaving more than 5,000 people homeless, he said.
“The fire started at 4:40 p.m. (1040 GMT) and was brought under control at around 6:30 pm,” he told AFP.
Abdur Rashid, 22, said the fire was so big that he ran for safety as his house and furniture were engulfed by the blaze.
“Everything in my house was burnt. My baby and wife were out. There were a lot of things in the house,” he said.
“I saved 30,000 taka (350 dollars) from working as a day laborer The money was burnt in the fire.
“I am now under open sky. I lost my dream.”
In March last year, 15 people died and about 50,000 were left homeless in Bangladesh after a huge fire destroyed Rohingya homes in the world’s biggest refugee settlement.
Mohammad Yasin, 29, bemoaned the lack of fire safety equipment in the camps.
“Fire occurs here frequently. There was no way we could put out the fire. There was no water. My home is burnt. Many documents, which I brought from Myanmar, are also burnt. And it is cold here,” he said.
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in refugees who poured across the border from Myanmar, but has had little success finding them permanent homes.

Topics: Cox’s Bazaar

Related

Special Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops
World
Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops
Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock
World
Bowing to international pressure, Indonesia allows stricken boat with over 100 Rohingya refugees to dock

19 dead, including 9 children, in New York City apartment fire

19 dead, including 9 children, in New York City apartment fire
Updated 10 January 2022
Agencies

19 dead, including 9 children, in New York City apartment fire

19 dead, including 9 children, in New York City apartment fire
  • The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said
  • Some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze in the 19-floor affordable housing development
Updated 10 January 2022
Agencies

NEW YORK: At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed after fire tore through a Bronx apartment building Sunday in what’s become New York City’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the children killed were 16 years old or younger.
Thirteen people remained hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were hurt. Most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation, fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Adams called the fire’s toll “horrific” and said “this is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times.”
“We’ve lost 19 of our neighbors today. It’s a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said. “That is unprecedented in our city.”
Approximately 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m. Sunday, and some ran out of oxygen in their tanks but pushed through anyway to rescue people from the building, Adams told CNN. Initial reports said the fire was on the third floor of the 19-story building, with flames blowing out the windows.
US Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat whose district includes the building, told MSNBC “decades of disinvestment” in affordable housing developments such as this one poses safety risks to residents and leaves such buildings “wide open to catastrophic fires that can cost people their lives.”
News photographers captured images of firefighters entering the upper floors of the burning building on a ladder, multiple limp children being given oxygen after they were carried out and evacuees with faces covered in soot.
Resident Vernessa Cunningham, 60, said she raced home from church after getting an alert on her cellphone that the building was on fire.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I was in shock,” Cunningham said from a nearby school where some residents gathered. “I could see my apartment. The windows were all busted out. And I could see flames coming from the back of the building.”
Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment spanning the second and third floors, Nigro said. Firefighters found the door to the apartment open, he said, which apparently allowed the fire to quickly accelerate and spread smoke upward.
The fire is not believed to be suspicious, but the cause is under investigation, officials said.
Building resident Cristal Diaz, 27, told the New York Post she started putting wet towels at the bottom of her door after smelling smoke while drinking coffee in her living room.
“Everything was crazy,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. We looked out the windows and saw all the dead bodies they were taking with the blankets.”
The 120-unit building in the Twin Parks North West complex was built in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing in the Bronx.
“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” US Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents the area, told The Associated Press. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system. And so the housing stock of the Bronx is much more susceptible to devastating fires than most of the housing stock in the city.”
Nigro and Torres both compared the fire’s severity to a 1990 blaze at the Happy Land social club where 87 people were killed when a man set fire to the building after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the Bronx club.

Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the Happy Land fire. It was also the deadliest fire at a US residential apartment building since 2017 when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
That fire started with a 3-year-old boy playing with stove burners and led to several law changes in New York City, including having the fire department to create a plan for educating children and parents on fire safety and requiring certain residential buildings to install self-closing doors.
Sunday’s fire happened just days after 12 people, including eight children, were killed in a house fire in Philadelphia. The deadliest fire prior to that was in 1989 when a Tennessee apartment building fire claimed the lives of 16 people.
“I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today. My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
(With AP and Reuters)

Topics: New York fire United States Eric Adams Daniel Nigro Bronx bronx fire

Related

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
World
US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles
Offbeat
Pandemic sidelines 800 police, firefighters in Los Angeles

Latest updates

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Australia COVID-19 infections hit 1 million as Omicron drives record surge
A flight crew walk through the terminal at Sydney Airport, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP)
Biden’s low profile on Guantanamo rankles as prison turns 20
In this Feb. 6, 2002, file photo a detainee is led by military police to be interrogated by military officials at Camp X-Ray at the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (AP)
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne
Fire at Bangladesh Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless
A general view of the fire that broke out at the Balukhali rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 9, 2022. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.