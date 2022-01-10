Saudi Arabia starts phase 2 of Aden International Airport rebuild project

ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has started the second phase of its project to repair and rebuild Aden International Airport.
The project includes repairs to the runway, passenger terminal building and cargo area, as well as energy efficiency upgrades.
Through the development of Aden International Airport, the project aims to boost transport infrastructure, support social bonds and improve the quality of services for travelers and airlines.
In total, the Saudi program has implemented 204 development projects and initiatives across Yemeni governorates. Projects have targeted key sectors including health, energy, transportation, water, education, agriculture and fisheries.
The design promotion platform Adhlal believes the festival will help to foster the skills of the next generation
Updated 10 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: One aim of the three-week Saudi Design Festival, which kicks off in Jax district in Diriyah on Sunday, is to share design resources to encourage local designers.
Presented by the Architecture and Design Commission, the festival will be a hub for creative dialogue, bringing design communities together to share their insights.
A driving force behind the festival is Adhlal, a platform set up to equip the future generations with the necessary design tools to build the future of the Kingdom.
Adhlal, which means mentors or patrons in research in Arabic, is running deep-dive discussions and design thinking workshops labs during the first two weeks of the festival. It has published white papers that analyze the local design community for emerging designers to utilize in their growth.
“For me it’s all about helping this younger generation. We are not doing this for us but it’s so exciting to think that my nieces are going to grow up in a world so different from the world I grew up in,” Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, the founder of Adhlal, told Arab News.
The major target is getting academia, industry, government, and the whole design community to participate in this connection that will help this new generation coming up.
Princess Nourah Al-Faisal
“Within the design community my target is the youngsters, undergraduates, postgraduates and absolutely the startups. I want them to be able to come and understand that we are trying to give them the tools they need to succeed,” she said.
“We are really pushing the understanding of design thinking from a young age and the necessity of that to navigate the fast-changing world, as it’s happening, whether you are a part of the design industry or not.”
Princess Nourah aims to promote design thinking applied in every form of life and to encourage designers to think local in their search for resources.
“The major target is getting academia, industry, government, and the whole design community to participate in this connection that will help this new generation coming up.”
She said that in the upcoming three weeks, Adhlal will explain a strategy that connects these four areas together.
She wants to strengthen the dialogue between academia and industry to ensure students are graduating and working in fields that are needed — “pulling out and understanding what design research is and how to really make sure we are using it correctly and that there is a dialogue between industry and academia,” she said.
Princess Nourah said that the next step in empowering designers in Saudi Arabia is to export Saudi design and Saudi design technique globally. For that step to be taken future generations must be equipped with the information and research to succeed.
“We are not teaching people how to design — we are telling you how to create a thriving ecosystem, we are telling you where the opportunities are,” she said.
Adhlal has compiled a report on its industry research and has put together opportunities and focuses for emerging designers to use, information that will be shared during discussions at the festival.
“We went to students in universities, startups, freelancers, retired people, and award-winning designers across the fields of architecture design, jewelry design, fashion design, graphic design,” she said.
“We really wanted to understand what the difficulties were that they encountered as a student and as an established designer,” Princess Nourah said.
She said that Saudi Arabia is advancing quickly and the design community must come together to share its knowledge, expertise and resources with the future generations of designers.
“Our goal is to accelerate. If we come together correctly in the right way, supportively as an ecosystem, we are already moving fast, just imagine what we can achieve,” she said.
Saudi, UN official discuss Yemen’s development in Riyadh
Dashti said the ESCWA partnership with the SDRPY was a distinguished one that was launched last month after the release of the report “The Arab Least Developed Countries
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, supervisor general of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, met Dr. Rola Dashti, under-secretary-general of the UN and executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, on Sunday.
During their meeting in Riyadh, the two sides discussed the steps that should be adopted after the issue of the UN report “Least Developed Arab Countries: Challenges and opportunities for Development” in order to strengthen the development partnership and unify development efforts in Yemen.
Dashti said the ESCWA partnership with the SDRPY was a distinguished one that was launched last month after the release of the report “The Arab Least Developed Countries (LDCs): Challenges and opportunities.” These included Sudan, Somalia, Mauritania, and Yemen, said Dashti, adding that Saudi Arabia was a leading party in providing aid to these countries.
She said the report came out with a complete and clear vision regarding the needs of the LDCs in the Arab region for the next decade until 2030. In addition, the meeting discussed ways to contribute to the perceptions and needs of the LDCs, especially Yemen, and how to contribute to activating the development vision and partnership with the international community, considered to be of the utmost importance in achieving these objectives so that Yemen could be safe, and politically, economically, and socially prosperous and stable.
The meeting also discussed the development vision and international partnership to achieve this development vision for Yemen and the Yemenis.
Who’s Who: Nawaf Attaf Al-Sahhaf, CEO of the Business Incubators and Accelerators Co.
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News
Nawaf Attaf Al-Sahhaf has been CEO of the Business Incubators and Accelerators Co. since June 2017.
Leveraging 15 years of proven experience in the executive management of companies and government programs, Al-Sahhaf has succeeded in positioning BIAC as an organization that provides consultations to governmental and private bodies, building a diverse portfolio of programs, projects and initiatives.
Al-Sahhaf has also been president of the Saudi Inventor Support Program since 2016.
Before that, he spent nine years in the Badir Program, which aims to promote and enhance the culture of innovation in the Kingdom. He began in the program as a business development manager from 2010 to 2013, technology commercialization manager from 2011 to 2013 and then served as CEO of the program from 2013 to 2019.
Al-Sahhaf also holds several positions in nonprofit organizations. He heads the e-commerce and SME program at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He is a board member of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Saudi Arabia.
Al-Sahhaf holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. He also holds a degree in international marketing from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.
In 2018, Al-Sahhaf won the Entrepreneurship Leader of the Year award in Saudi Arabia from Global Brands Magazine, a pioneering independent publication that honors excellence in the performance of trademarks.
He was recognized for his success in orchestrating the Kingdom’s chairmanship of the Arab Technology Incubators and Techno Parks Network, which was affiliated with the UN from 2019 to 2021.
Saudi aid center continues aid work in Jordan, Afghanistan
The aid comes within the framework of projects being implemented by Saudi Arabia to alleviate the suffering and improve the livelihoods of refugees and families in Jordan
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA
AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is continuing to distribute winter kits in Jordan as part of the project’s second phase.
KSrelief, in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, recently distributed 4,708 blankets and 2,354 winter bags to needy Jordanian families and Syrian and Palestinian refugees in a number of governorates, helping 11,770 people.
The aid comes within the framework of projects being implemented by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering and improve the livelihoods of refugees and families in Jordan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The center also distributed food and shelter aid to the neediest families in Afghanistan.
KSrelief teams distributed 600 food baskets with a combined weight of more than 36 tons in Kabul to help 2,100 people. The aid comes as part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by the center to support Afghans.
OIC hails launch of UN-facilitated dialogue in Sudan
The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has welcomed the announcement by the UN that it is ready to hold talks between all political parties in Sudan to resolve the current crisis and build sustainable peace and democracy in the country.
The OIC affirmed its support for dialogue and reconciliation efforts, engaging all Sudanese parties to realize their people’s aspiration for peace, democracy, security and development.
It is committed to channeling its full potential to facilitate dialogue in the current transitional phase, in line with the resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, the secretariat said.