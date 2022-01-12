You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Worlds Enough by Elaine Freedgood

Now praised for its realism and formal coherence, the Victorian novel was not always great, or even good, in the eyes of its critics.

As Elaine Freedgood reveals in Worlds Enough, it was only in the late 1970s that literary critics constructed a prestigious version of British realism, erasing more than a century of controversy about the value of Victorian fiction.

Examining criticism of Victorian novels since the 1850s, Freedgood demonstrates that while they were praised for their ability to bring certain social truths to fictional life, these novels were also criticized for their formal failures and compared unfavorably to their French and German counterparts.

 

What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence

What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence

What We Are Reading Today: The End of Ambition by Mark Atwood Lawrence
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

At the start of the 1960s, John F. Kennedy and other American liberals expressed boundless optimism about the ability of the United States to promote democracy and development in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

With US power, resources, and expertise, almost anything seemed possible in the countries of the Cold War’s “Third World”— developing, postcolonial nations unaligned with the US or Soviet Union.

Yet by the end of the decade, this vision lay in ruins.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game

What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game

What We Are Reading Today: Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Author: Michael Lewis

Billy Beane, general manager of MLB’s Oakland A’s and protagonist of Michael Lewis’s Moneyball, had a problem: How to win in the Major Leagues with a budget that’s smaller than that of nearly every other team. Conventional wisdom long held that big name, highly athletic hitters and young pitchers with rocket arms were the ticket to success.
Besides being one of the most insider accounts ever written about baseball, Moneyball is populated with fascinating characters.
But the most interesting character is Beane himself. A speedy athletic can’t-miss prospect who somehow missed, Beane reinvents himself as a front-office guru, relying on players completely unlike, say, Billy Beane.
Lewis, one of the top nonfiction writers of his era (Liar’s Poker, The New New Thing), offers highly accessible explanations of baseball stats and his roadmap of Beane’s economic approach makes Moneyball an appealing reading experience for business people and sports fans alike.

Topics: Books

