What We Are Reading Today: Worlds Enough by Elaine Freedgood

Now praised for its realism and formal coherence, the Victorian novel was not always great, or even good, in the eyes of its critics.
As Elaine Freedgood reveals in Worlds Enough, it was only in the late 1970s that literary critics constructed a prestigious version of British realism, erasing more than a century of controversy about the value of Victorian fiction.
Examining criticism of Victorian novels since the 1850s, Freedgood demonstrates that while they were praised for their ability to bring certain social truths to fictional life, these novels were also criticized for their formal failures and compared unfavorably to their French and German counterparts.