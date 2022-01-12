You are here

Burnley striker Chris Wood poised to join Newcastle United

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Aston Villa. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • International forward likely to play against rivals Watford as Premier League relegation battle heats up
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are on the verge of completing their second signing of the Saudi-owned era with Burnley’s New Zealand international striker Chris Wood on Tyneside for a medical.

The signing of the seasoned Premier League performer is expected to be confirmed on Wednesday, with Wood likely to be thrown straight into action this weekend when relegation rivals Watford head to St. James’ Park.

Arab News understands the fee for the 30-year-old Wood is in the region of $27 million, although there are conflicting claims of a release clause being activated for the striker.

Reports suggest Newcastle United moved to activate a contract clause, but sources say the clause does not kick in until the summer, the final year of Wood’s contract at Turf Moor.

Whatever the circumstances, a move for Wood represents positive progress on a number of fronts for Newcastle United.

The move not only severely weakens a relegation rival, but also proves owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, can move swiftly and decisively to land a much-needed frontman.

The new signing is expected to replace the injured Callum Wilson, who will miss the next eight weeks with a calf issue.

Wood, a former Leeds United forward, is one of only six Premier League forwards to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four top-flight seasons — and is in elite company, joined by Mo Salah, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Jamie Vardy and Alexandre Lacazette.

It is thought United will continue their search for defensive recruits this week, as well as continue to drive on with a move for Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, as the Magpies look to sign proven Premier League quality to turn around their season-long slump.

Arab News understands a move for Lille’s Sven Botman is not yet dead, contrary to suggestions in the UK national media.

