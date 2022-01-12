You are here

  • Home
  • BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
The agency has been working with the group and all of its importers for the past 11 years and will continue to do so. (HO)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qpw7

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
  • The appointment means that Serviceplan maintains its role as lead creative agency for BMW Middle East
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a multi-agency pitch that began in July 2021, BMW Group Middle East has retained Serviceplan Middle East as its lead creative agency.

“Our partnership with Serviceplan Group has always been built on trust and mutual growth. With this decision, we once again reinforce this trust in their product and people,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East.

The agency has been working with the group and all of its importers for the past 11 years and will continue to do so. In 2022, Serviceplan Middle East will tap into new audiences in the Middle East region and look for innovative ways of connecting BMW Group brands with consumers.

“It’s an honor for us to be selected once again as BMW Group’s lead creative agency. We used every creative muscle for this pitch, and we’re truly excited that our pitch ideas are soon going to be produced and launched in the region,” said Natalie Shardan, managing director of Serviceplan Middle East.

“I concede we had an unfair time advantage working on this pitch — we’ve been working on it for the last 5 years, and the work for the next one has already started,” said Akhilesh Bagri, chief creative officer of Serviceplan Middle East.

Topics: BMW

Related

TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Media
TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians
Middle-East
Emma Watson’s Instagram account shares message of solidarity with Palestinians

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
  • Agency will handle the regional PR for the hospitality group
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gambit Communications has been appointed as the regional PR agency for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the award-winning owner of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The decision follows an extensive tendering process in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group operates 35 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories. Gambit Communications will be responsible for both corporate and brand PR and communications for the Middle East region with a focus on the GCC, where the hospitality group has four properties.

“There is a beautiful sense of oriental wonder that surrounds the Mandarin Oriental brand, a timeless elegance that extends from its properties’ inviting décor and world-renowned customer service to its iconic fan emblem. There are so many stories in the brand and we are extremely proud to have the opportunity to tell them,” Jamal Al-Mawed, Gambit Communications’ founder and managing director told Arab News.

Topics: Mandarin Oriental hotel

Related

Exclusive Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China video
Business & Economy
Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China
Hyatt Centric debuts in Mideast with Dubai hotel
Corporate News
Hyatt Centric debuts in Mideast with Dubai hotel

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
  • Government and state television officials were not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian state television has barred all political parties from entering its buildings or taking part in talk shows in a serious setback for press freedoms, the country’s press syndicate said on Tuesday.

Mehdi Jlassi, the syndicate head, said the apparent ban had been in force since President Kais Saied seized most powers in July in moves that his foes have branded a coup.

He said it was the first time such a ban had been in place since the 2011 revolution that ended the autocratic rule of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and introduced democracy.

Government and state television officials were not immediately available for comment.

Jlassi said: “Since July 25, there has been a political decision to prevent all parties from entering television ... which is a very dangerous and unprecedented matter that seriously threatens freedom of the press and perpetuates individual power.”

In July, Saied dismissed the government and suspended parliament, saying these were necessary steps to stop the state collapsing after years of political party feuding and policymaking paralysis.

He has started preparing a new constitution that he says he will offer to a referendum in June.

Since Saied’s intervention, the state television channel Al-Wataniya has featured no political guests, On Monday he criticized local media, saying they “lie, lie like news bulletins.”

Only state media representatives were invited by the presidency to a press conference with the Algerian president last month.

However, the state news agency TAP still issues coverage critical of the authorities and gives space to the president’s political opponents. Wataniya’s main news bulletin has covered protests against Saied.

Saied, who became prominent as a law professor appearing on media shows to talk about the constitution after 2011, says he respects all freedoms and rights and will not become a dictator.

Topics: Tunisia press syndicate

Related

Italy to take back tons of waste sent illegally to Tunisia
World
Italy to take back tons of waste sent illegally to Tunisia
On June 26, 2015, Seifuddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including 30 Brits, at the Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel complex. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Travel agent Tui agrees payout for families of Tunisia attack victims

Blackstone buys production company behind hit Israeli show ‘Fauda’ 

Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Blackstone buys production company behind hit Israeli show ‘Fauda’ 

Faraway Road Productions is the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda” (pictured). (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Apart from “Fauda,” which is set to air its third season, Faraway Road Productions is also home to Netflix’s “Hit and Run”
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: American alternative investment management company Blackstone’s media company, Candle Media, has bought Faraway Road Productions, the company behind hit Israeli action show “Fauda.”

Reports suggest that the deal signed between Faraway Road’s Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, and Candle Media’s Tomm Staggs and Kevin Mayer, was completed for just under $50 million.

“Lior and Avi are world-class storytellers who produce exhilarating content that strikes a chord globally with audiences across cultures and languages,” Staggs and Mayer said in a statement. 

“They are exactly the type of partners we and Blackstone are looking to invest behind — and we are excited to work with them to further accelerate Faraway Road’s growth trajectory.”

Apart from “Fauda,” which is set to air its third season, Faraway Road Productions is also home to Netflix’s “Hit and Run” which, while popular, was canceled after one season due to high production costs.

Topics: media blackstone Fauda Israel TV

Related

‘Fauda’ makes Israeli-Palestinian conflict a must-see TV hit
Art & Culture
‘Fauda’ makes Israeli-Palestinian conflict a must-see TV hit
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again
Lifestyle
Watching over: The best TV shows of 2021 worth binging again

Associated Press to launch its own NFT photography marketplace

Associated Press to launch its own NFT photography marketplace
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Associated Press to launch its own NFT photography marketplace

Associated Press to launch its own NFT photography marketplace
  • The marketplace and first NFTs will debut on Jan. 31
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Associated Press has announced that it will launch its own non fungible token marketplace built by blockchain technology provider Xooa, where the news agency’s photojournalism work may be purchased.

The marketplace and first NFTs will debut on Jan. 31 and will be minted on the Polygon blockchain.

The initial collection will feature photography by current and former AP photojournalists and a selection of digitally enhanced depictions of their work, including Pulitzer Prize-winning images.

“For 175 years AP’s photographers have recorded the world’s biggest stories through gripping and poignant images that continue to resonate today,” said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP’s director of blockchain and data licensing, in a statement.

Each NFT will come with a set of metadata including the time, date, location, equipment and technical settings used for the shot.

The AP Marketplace will feature a queue line; those interested can join 30 minutes before new NFTs drop and wait in the virtual waiting room. When users get to the front of the queue, they will enter a different virtual room where they can purchase an NFT if there are any available.

The marketplace also supports secondary market transactions so buyers can sell their NFTs through the same marketplace for their asking price, although there is a 10 percent fee on secondary market sales.

AP said that as a “not-for-profit news cooperative, proceeds go back into funding factual, unbiased AP journalism” and that “collectors of all levels will be able to seamlessly buy, sell and trade official AP digital collectibles through the marketplace.”

Each NFT piece will be priced differently, making it more accessible to collectors, but AP has not released any more details on pricing yet.

“Xooa’s work with brands around NFTs and metaverse marketplaces provides inherent scarcity and utility for collectors as well as a powerful connection between the virtual world and the real world,” said Zach Danker-Feldman, Xooa’s head of marketplaces.

“In this (AP) marketplace deployment, emphasis has been placed on accessibility for all types of collectors to empower them to join a community that shares their interest in stunning photography,” he added.

Topics: media AP

Related

Adidas launches NFT collection; Russia calls cryptocurrencies ‘swindle’: crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Adidas launches NFT collection; Russia calls cryptocurrencies ‘swindle’: crypto wrap
Saudi-based NFT marketplace Nuqtah closes its pre-seed round
Business & Economy
Saudi-based NFT marketplace Nuqtah closes its pre-seed round

Goli Sheikholeslami named as new CEO of Politico Media Group

Goli Sheikholeslami named as new CEO of Politico Media Group
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Goli Sheikholeslami named as new CEO of Politico Media Group

Goli Sheikholeslami named as new CEO of Politico Media Group
  • Sheikholeslami currently serves as President and CEO of New York Public Radio
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Politico Media Group has appointed Goli Sheikholeslami as its new CEO from February 2022. The group includes Politico, its tech news counterpart Protocol and Politico Europe.

She will also become chairperson of the shareholder advisory board of Politico Europe, based in Brussels. Sheikholeslami replaces Patrick Steel, who left the company in December.

“Goli’s track record is defined by growth, innovation, and a commitment to high-quality journalism,” said Jan Bayer, president of news media at Axel Springer, which owns the group.

“With her vast experience and aspiration, Goli was by far our top choice for the role and will further our vision to build the global news and information leader on politics, policy, and regulation in power centers across the world,” he said.

Sheikholeslami currently serves as President and CEO of New York Public Radio. She has nearly three decades’ experience in public and private media, including senior leadership roles at The Washington Post, Chicago Public Media, Conde Nast and Time Warner.

She also served on the board at NPR from 2016 to 2019 and currently serves on the board of Patreon, the membership platform for artists and creators.

Sheikholeslami said: “What I admire most about Politico is the tenacity that underpins the organization’s fearless, fact-based journalism and its successful business model.”

“With this strong foundation, no other media organization is better positioned for growth, and I look forward to working with such a talented group of journalists and professionals to write Politico and Protocol’s next chapter.”

Topics: Politico

Related

Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO
Media
Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO

Latest updates

BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East
French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
India’s Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand
India’s Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand
Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Pakistan introduces new rules for pilgrims traveling to Syria
Pakistan introduces new rules for pilgrims traveling to Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.