BMW retains Serviceplan Middle East

DUBAI: Following a multi-agency pitch that began in July 2021, BMW Group Middle East has retained Serviceplan Middle East as its lead creative agency.

“Our partnership with Serviceplan Group has always been built on trust and mutual growth. With this decision, we once again reinforce this trust in their product and people,” said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, managing director of BMW Group Middle East.

The agency has been working with the group and all of its importers for the past 11 years and will continue to do so. In 2022, Serviceplan Middle East will tap into new audiences in the Middle East region and look for innovative ways of connecting BMW Group brands with consumers.

“It’s an honor for us to be selected once again as BMW Group’s lead creative agency. We used every creative muscle for this pitch, and we’re truly excited that our pitch ideas are soon going to be produced and launched in the region,” said Natalie Shardan, managing director of Serviceplan Middle East.

“I concede we had an unfair time advantage working on this pitch — we’ve been working on it for the last 5 years, and the work for the next one has already started,” said Akhilesh Bagri, chief creative officer of Serviceplan Middle East.