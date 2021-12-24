You are here

TikTok tops Google as most popular website of the year, data suggests

ikTok has overtaken online giant Google as the most popular website of the year. (AFP)
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

  Internet security company Cloudfare's rankings put short-form video platform in No. 1 spot
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has overtaken online giant Google as the most popular website of the year, according to internet security company Cloudflare.

Google.com, which includes Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, among others, was the undisputed leader of Cloudflare’s 2020 rankings, with TikTok failing to make it to the top five.

However, this year told a different story. TikTok soared to the top spot for a day on Feb.17. It also saw some high-traffic days, commanding the top spot, in March and May. But it was not until August that TikTok started taking the lead consistently.

This trend continued through October and November when TikTok ranked the highest, including on high internet-traffic days, such as Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and Black Friday (Nov. 26).

The short-form video platform has run into trouble in the past. In 2019, it was temporarily banned in India and was under fire from lawmakers in the US. In 2020, Amazon asked its employees to delete the app — a move it later called a mistake — and this year, in September, TikTok’s lead data privacy regulator in the EU opened two inquiries related to the processing of children’s personal data and transfers of personal data to China.

But TikTok’s popularity continues to grow. The platform has been downloaded 3 billion times and was the most downloaded non-game app in the first six months of 2021, hitting 383 million installs from January to June 2021 alone, according to SEO consultancy Backlinko.

The popularity of content on TikTok, from fashion to food, has given rise to trends and alternate business opportunities for the company. The platform announced TikTok Shopping earlier this year during its first global virtual event, TikTok World.

“Over the years, we have seen the platform evolve into a place to shop and tell,” said Tao Baecklund, director of product management, during the event.

Users on the platforms like to share details of what they are buying and make recommendations to their audiences — a behavior that emerged organically, explained Baecklund. In fact, the trend led to the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt, and videos with this hashtag have amassed 4.6 billion views in 2021.

More recently, TikTok ventured into the restaurant business through TikTok Kitchen in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub.

Launching next year, TikTok Kitchen will allow consumers to order their favorite TikTok dishes, including baked feta pasta, pasta chips, smash burgers and corn ribs.

Starzplay partnership to provide bundled offers for Philips Android TV

Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

Starzplay partnership to provide bundled offers for Philips Android TV

  New customers will receive complimentary six-month subscription
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional streaming platform Starzplay has partnered with TP Vision, the wholly-owned subsidiary of TPV Technology, which produces and markets Philips TVs, to offer value-added benefits for Philips TV buyers.

As part of the partnership, customers buying any Philips Android TV will receive a complimentary six-month Starzplay subscription.

“Our latest partnership with TP Vision will enhance the overall viewing experience for our customers who can now enjoy our diversified content catalog on Philip’s Android sets which offer the latest technology and advanced features,” said Raghida Abou Fadel, senior vice president for business development and sales, Starzplay.

Offering value and choice to audiences is one of the platform’s key priorities, said Abou Fadel. “We have significantly invested in regional partnerships to bring our customers closer to unmatched content.”

For Philips, the partnership reinforces the brand’s presence in the Middle East.

“Customers today value great content, and by partnering with Starzplay we are offering them access to an incredible line-up of entertainment, coupled with high-tech TV features that will make the viewing experience even more memorable,” said Evelyn Koh, country general manager for TP Vision.

Starzplay’s content library offers a large variety of premium titles and one-click Arabic subtitling, as well as Arabic and French audio options. Premium titles include original shows such as “Baghdad Central” and “Power,” in addition to favorites such as “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Office.”

Subscribers will have access to all this content as well as add-on channels such as Discovery+, Majid TV and Blu TV.

Meta launches new tech to tackle harmful content

Updated 24 December 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Meta launches new tech to tackle harmful content

  'Few-shot learner' system needs fewer examples to identify damaging content, works faster
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Earlier this year, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked internal company documents, and accused the social media giant of prioritizing profit over safety by failing to adequately tackle the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

The whistleblower also said that 87 percent of misinformation spending is dedicated to English speakers, although only 9 percent of Facebook users are English speakers.

Now, Facebook’s parent company Meta has developed a new artificial intelligence system called “few-shot learner (FSL)” that it claims is faster, more efficient and works in over 100 languages, including Arabic.

“AI needs to learn what to look for and it typically takes several months to collect and label thousands, if not millions, of examples necessary to train each individual AI system to spot a new type of content,” the company said in a blog post.

The new FSL system works within weeks, instead of months, by learning from different kinds of data, such as images and text. It does this through a system called “few-shot learning,” wherein the program starts with a broad understanding of various topics and then narrows it down to fewer examples to learn new tasks.

“By leveraging few-shot mode early in the process, we can find data (samples) to bootstrap the model more efficiently, allowing us to thus label more efficiently. These samples can then get fed back into FSL, and as FSL sees more such samples, it gets better and better,” a Meta spokesperson told Arab News.

So far, the new model has been tested on only a few problems. Although it is trained on all the integrity-violating policies that are a part of Meta’s community standards, it has been deployed on select events such as misleading information around COVID-19 and hostile speech related to bullying, harassment, violence and incitement, the spokesperson added.

According to initial tests, the company said, the new AI system was able to correctly detect posts that traditional systems may miss and helped reduce the prevalence of harmful content. Meta is currently working on additional tests to improve the system.

“We have seen that in combination with existing classifiers along with efforts to reduce harmful content, ongoing improvements in our technology and changes we made to reduce problematic content in News Feed, FSL has helped reduce the prevalence of other harmful content like hate speech,” said the spokesperson.

The FSL model shows just how reliant Facebook, now Meta, is on AI. In its latest earnings call, the company said that it expected capital expenditures of $29 billion to $34 billion next year compared with $19 billion this year.

David Wehner, chief financial officer of Meta, said that a large factor driving this increase is “an investment in our AI and machine learning capabilities, which we expect to benefit our efforts in ranking and recommendations for experiences across our products, including in feed and video, as well as improving ads performance and relevance.”

Although FSL is in its early stages, “these early production results are an important milestone that signals a shift toward more intelligent, generalized AI systems that can quickly learn multiple tasks at once,” Meta said in the blog post, adding that the company’s long-term vision is to achieve “human-like learning flexibility and efficiency.”

TikTok ventures into restaurant business

Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

TikTok ventures into restaurant business

  Short-form video app will now deliver the platform's most-popular dishes
Arab News

DUBAI: Short-form video app TikTok is home to some of the internet’s hottest trends, including food recipes that often go viral and are shared across other platforms.

In Ramadan this year, the company said more women used the app to look for short-form content related to cooking, especially around noon. Cooking is also one of the top categories during the holy month, giving rise to hashtags such as #RamadanFood, #SahoorTime and #CookFromHome.

It will soon be possible for consumers to order their favorite TikTok dishes from restaurants in the US as the app partners with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub to launch TikTok Kitchen.

Launching next year, TikTok Kitchen will feature branded delivery-only restaurants across the US. The menu will be based on the app’s most-popular dishes including baked feta pasta, which was ranked the most-searched dish of 2021 by Google, reported Bloomberg. Other initial menu items will include pasta chips, smash burgers and corn ribs.

The menu is expected to change on a quarterly basis, according to initial plans, with the potential of adding dishes that go viral on the platform, Robert Earl, co-founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, told Bloomberg.

TikTok said in a statement that it would dedicate some profits from the restaurants to the creators of the dishes, but it is unclear at this time how revenue sharing will work.

TikTok Kitchen plans to launch around 300 locations that will start delivering dishes in March, with plans to open more than 1,000 restaurants by the end of 2022.

Kantar releases media trends and predictions for 2022

Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Kantar releases media trends and predictions for 2022

  New report focuses on five key areas for next year
Arab News

DUBAI: Kantar, which bills itself as “a data-driven analytics and brand-consulting company,” has released a report on the trends and predictions it believes will shape the media industry in 2022.

“The media landscape has always been dynamic, with the pandemic further fueling all the change,” said Keerat Dhillon, the regional associate director and media effectiveness measurement lead for Kantar’s Insights division, in a press release.

“Digital consumption increased massively, and while some newer players grew exponentially during this time, advertisers still need to think very strategically about how to steer and operate in this changing landscape,” she added.

The report focuses on five key areas: video streaming, remodeling of the commercial internet, performance media and marketing, a new approach to data, and adapting to COVID-era behaviors.

As more video-on-demand viewing figures are published, content owners and producers will command higher licensing and carriage fee negotiation rights than before, and streaming platforms for sports and e-sports will gain more traction with fans, Kantar predicts.

Single-subscription offerings will become less common as platforms continue to consolidate due to the need to offer better and more content bundles to attract viewers in an increasingly crowded space.

A serious recalibration of the commercial internet is now underway, the company says. “Brands and agencies are experimenting with hybrid data strategies that fully encompass privacy, purposefully blending their owned consumer data with panel-based sources and other high quality — and fully consented — third-party data,” the report states. Targeting is expected to become more contextual and brands are expected to invest heavily in direct-integration-based management systems to measure campaign effectiveness.

During the pandemic, many brands shifted to performance-based strategies to survive. Now, as the market rebounds, Kantar’s experts expect to see increased competition for performance marketing spend, with local retail giants becoming more sophisticated at e-commerce. They also anticipate a rebalancing of spend across performance media and brand-building campaigns.

Data is at the center of a lot of these changes, and advertisers’ attitudes toward data are also expected to change, with high-quality data becoming the fastest-growing issue in the next year, the company predicts. Kantar’s experts anticipate that brands will lean into their direct consumer relationships to make the most of their own data. They will also experiment more and develop new ways of using this data to tackle the lack of competitive data intelligence in the hope of developing greater understanding of their consumers.

Finally, there is no doubt that consumer behavior has changed during the pandemic and some of these changes are here to stay, the company says. “Brand offerings will need to reflect and shape the changed realities of consumer behavior,” the report says. Businesses will need to focus on consumer needs including convenience, value, sustainability, and innovation. Although this can be a challenge, it is also an opportunity for brands to explore different and deeper audience segments and grow their brand beyond existing audiences.

“There’s a real dilemma of effectively reaching consumers, especially with the increase in penetration for online yet stability of offline,” said Rana Mokhtar, director brand and analytic at Kantar’s Insights division.

“While we’re living in the time of digital diversity, offline still has its strength in reaching wider segments and causing different impacts. Multimedia use, with the correct balance in spend and content, is, therefore, the secret to media-planning success in 2022,” she added.

Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist

Afghan journalist Jawed Yusufi was recently stabbed and beaten in Kabul. (CPJ via Jawed Yusufi)
Updated 21 December 2021
Arab News

Rights group condemns attack on Afghan journalist

  Yusufi told the rights group that, while the men did not take anything from him, one of them called him "the foolish journalist" during the attack
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the violent attack on an Afghan reporter who was beaten and stabbed in Kabul while on his way home.

Jawed Yusufi, who works for the independent online Ufuq News Agency, was followed by a group of four unidentified men. 

They punched him, kicked him repeatedly, and stabbed him in the back several times while he was trying to escape. They then fled the scene.

“The Taliban must take swift action to apprehend the men behind the brutal attack on journalist Jawed Yusufi and bring them to justice,” said CPJ’s Asia coordinator, Steven Butler. “Prosecuting those who attack journalists is an essential measure to assure any semblance of press freedom in Afghanistan.”

Yusufi told the rights group that, while the men did not take anything from him, one of them called him “the foolish journalist” during the attack.

Following the assault, Yusufi reportedly called a Taliban spokesperson and reported the attack.

A Taliban agent met the journalist at the hospital he had been taken to and asked if he was okay.

On Monday, Taliban authorities blamed “armed thieves” for the attack.

Assaults against Afghan journalists are not infrequent.

Last month, a similar attack took place on Ahmad Baseer Ahmadi. He, too, was beaten by a group of unidentified men while on his way home.

In October, unidentified gunmen injured journalists Abdul Khaliq Hussaini and Alireza Sharifi in separate attacks in Kabul, while Taliban members beat and detained Zahidullah Husainkhil.

