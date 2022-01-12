You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian Ennahda official says party will defy COVID rules for protest
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Tunisian Ennahda official says party will defy COVID rules for protest

Tunisian Ennahda official says party will defy COVID rules for protest
Tunisians wearing protective masks walk in the Kram area of the capital Tunis on May 8, 2020, as authorities begin a gradual sector and region-based process to mitigate lockdown measures. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bcux

Updated 9 sec ago

Tunisian Ennahda official says party will defy COVID rules for protest

Tunisian Ennahda official says party will defy COVID rules for protest
  • Government said it was re-imposing a night curfew, banning all gatherings for two weeks and discouraging people from traveling
  • Ennahda and other parties had planned a major protest on Friday against Saied in central Tunis, but any public demonstration would be in breach of the new rules
Updated 9 sec ago

TUNIS: A senior official in Tunisia’s main opposition Ennahda party told Reuters it planned to go ahead with a protest against President Kais Saied on Friday in defiance of a new COVID-19 ban on gatherings.
The government said earlier it was re-imposing a night curfew, banning all gatherings for two weeks and discouraging people from traveling abroad to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.
Ennahda and other parties accuse the government of using the rules to stop protests against Saied, who in July sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed broad powers in moves they call a coup.
They had planned a major protest on Friday against Saied in central Tunis, but any public demonstration would be in breach of the new rules.
“In principle, Ennahda will go ahead with the Friday protest,” said the official, Mohamed Goumani.
The moderate Islamist Ennahda was the largest party in the suspended parliament with about a quarter of seats and had played a role in successive coalition governments since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
Saied, who insists his actions were necessary to save the state and denies harboring dictatorial ambitions, has started rewriting the country’s constitution and says he will put it to a referendum this summer before a new parliament is elected.
“The decision (to ban gatherings) is a political one, not a scientific one, especially given that hundreds of thousands of students will be going to school,” Goumani added.
The previous government’s perceived poor response to the pandemic, including a botched vaccine roll-out, raised the political pressure before Saied’s intervention in July.
Leaders of two other parties that had joined the call for protests on Friday also accused the government of restoring the health restrictions for political reasons.
“We will be on Revolution Street to protest whatever the cost,” Ghazi Chaouachi, the head of Attayar, which had 22 of the suspended parliament’s 217 seats, told reporters, using a nickname to describe the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue.
The measures were intended “to prevent a wave of popular anger that they can only confront by citing health conditions,” said the leader of the smaller Joumhouri Party, Issam Chebbi.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia Ennahda party

Related

Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
Media
Tunisia press syndicate says state TV bars political parties
Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics
Middle-East
Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics

Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda

Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda

Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
  • On Tuesday, the coalition announced the launch of a new military operation to liberate Yemen from the Houthis
  • Spokesman said the operation aimed to “purify Yemen” and establish safety, security, prosperity, and growth
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 200 Houthis have been killed in various operations in Yemen, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Wednesday.

­In oil-rich Marib province, more than 110 Houthi fighters were killed and 11 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The coalition also carried out strikes in Al-Bayda province which resulted in the deaths of over 90 Houthis and the destruction of 10 military vehicles.

On Tuesday, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki announced the launch of a new military operation to liberate the whole country from the Houthis.

In the wake of the victory in Shabwa on Monday when the whole province was reclaimed, Al-Maliki said the operation aimed to “purify Yemen” and establish safety, security, prosperity, and growth.

 

Topics: Houthis The coalition Yemen al-bayda Marib Shabwa

Related

Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber meets Dr. Rola Dashti in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, UN officials discuss Yemen’s development in Riyadh
Iran allegedly smuggling weapons to Yemen: Report
Middle-East
Iran allegedly smuggling weapons to Yemen: Report

British Council says Iranian employee Amiri released by Iran

British Council says Iranian employee Amiri released by Iran
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

British Council says Iranian employee Amiri released by Iran

British Council says Iranian employee Amiri released by Iran
  • Amiri was arrested in March 2018 during a visit to Tehran and sentenced to 10 years in prison
  • A number of British-Iranian nationals have been jailed in Iran on similar charges
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Council employee Aras Amiri has arrived in the United Kingdom after being released from an Iranian prison, the British Council said on Wednesday.
Amiri, an Iranian national who resides in Britain, was arrested in March 2018 during a visit to Tehran and sentenced to 10 years in prison the following year by the Iranian judiciary on charges of spying.
Due to tensions with Western powers, Iranian authorities banned cooperation with the British Council in 2019 and warned that such activity would result in prosecution.
“We are very pleased to confirm that British Council employee and Iranian citizen Aras Amiri has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in Iran of all charges previously made against her, following a successful appeal lodged by her lawyer,” the British Council said in a statement.
A number of British-Iranian nationals have been jailed in Iran on similar charges, including Thomson Reuters Foundation worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who was sentenced to an additional year in prison in April 2021, shortly before finishing her five-year sentence.
There was no official confirmation of Amiri’s release from Iranian authorities. Tehran is engaged in negotiations with major powers in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement which the United States abandoned in 2018, subsequently reinstating tough sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Topics: British Council Iran Aras Amiri

Related

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
World
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
Iranian court upholds new 1-year sentence for Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iranian court upholds new 1-year sentence for Zaghari-Ratcliffe

80-year-old found dead after Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

80-year-old found dead after Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
AFP

80-year-old found dead after Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

80-year-old found dead after Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians
  • Clashes break out frequently in Palestinian population centers in the West Bank when Israeli troops mount incursions to carry out arrests
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: An 80-year-old Palestinian was found dead in a village in the occupied West Bank early Wednesday, his body still handcuffed after an Israeli arrest raid, its mayor said.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment when contacted by AFP.
Around 30 to 40 Israeli troops took part in the pre-dawn operation in the village of Jiljiliya, north of Ramallah, mayor Fuad Moutee told AFP.
Omar Abdulmajeed Asad and other family members were returning from visiting relatives when they were stopped by the soldiers, Moutee said.
“They stopped the cars in the village center and arrested the passengers inside and handcuffed them,” he said.
After the troops withdrew, villagers found Asad’s body in a building under construction.
In a brief statement, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the mayor’s version of events, adding that Assad had died of a “heart attack.”
His death comes after clashes between troops and students on Tuesday at Birzeit University, near Ramallah, as well as as an attempted car ramming attack in which an Israeli soldier was injured near a Jewish settlement.
Clashes break out frequently in Palestinian population centers in the West Bank when Israeli troops mount incursions to carry out arrests.
Israel has occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank regarded as illegal under international law, alongside more than 2.9 million Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Palestine clashes

Related

Israel weighs extending detention of sick Palestinian teen
Middle-East
Israel weighs extending detention of sick Palestinian teen

Several killed in extremist-claimed blast in Somali capital

Several killed in extremist-claimed blast in Somali capital
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

Several killed in extremist-claimed blast in Somali capital

Several killed in extremist-claimed blast in Somali capital
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Several people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, officials said.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabab extremist group, which said in a brief statement that it was targeting “foreign officers.”
It took place only days after Somali leaders had agreed on a new timetable for long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa country.
The government said in a statement on Twitter that it condemned the “cowardly” suicide attack, and gave a toll of four dead and six injured.
“Such acts of terrorism will not derail the peace & the ongoing development in the country. We must unite in the fight against terrorism.”
Local government security officer Mohamed Abdi had earlier told AFP that at least six people were killed.
“It has also caused devastation in the area,” he said, warning that the toll could be higher because a large number of people were in the area.
Witnesses said a multi-vehicle private security convoy escorting foreigners was passing by the area in southern Mogadishu when the explosion hit.
“I saw some of the passengers injured and being carried after the blast,” said one witness, Osman Hassan.
Another witness, Hassan Nur, said: “The blast was so huge that it has destroyed most of the buildings nearby the road and vehicles passing by the area.
“I saw several dead and wounded people strewn in the road.”
Somalia has been in the grip of a political crisis since February last year after it failed to reach agreement on holding new elections.
The impasse set off a bitter power struggle between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, and his Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.
Under a deal announced late Sunday after talks between Roble and state leaders, parliamentary polls that should have wrapped up last year are now due to be concluded by February 25.
The agreement appeared to ease the standoff between Roble and Farmajo, who said in a statement late Monday that he applauded the “positive result” on the election timetable.
The crisis had set alarm bells ringing in the international community, which fears it threatens the stability of a fragile country still battling a violent insurgency by Al-Shabab.
The Al-Qaeda-linked extremists have been waging a deadly campaign against the weak central government since 2007 but were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 after an offensive by an African Union force.
However the militants retain control of vast rural areas of Somalia, from which they frequently launch deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere against civilian, military and government targets.

Topics: Somalia

Related

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
World
Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Update Saudi Arabia announces reopening of Kingdom’s embassy in Somalia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces reopening of Kingdom’s embassy in Somalia

US senators issue scathing remarks on Houthi militia

US senators issue scathing remarks on Houthi militia
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

US senators issue scathing remarks on Houthi militia

US senators issue scathing remarks on Houthi militia
  • US Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, said Iran was the root of evil in the Middle East
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US senators blasted Iran’s backing of the Houthi militia on Wednesday in the wake of the group’s military losses in Shabwa and Marib.

In a statement to Al-Arabiya, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, labeled the Houthi militia as Iranian agents that destabilize the region, adding that it targets Saudi Arabia and its civilians.

“As long as the Houthis remain a proxy force for the Iranians, we will face a problem,” he said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, said Iran was the root of evil in the Middle East.

“The world should alert Iran that its subversive behavior must stop,” he said, adding that Tehran was looking for chaos.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson echoed his statement, telling Al Arabiya: “We would love to see peace in Yemen, but Iran is not helping.”

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, labeled the situation in Yemen as “tragic” while calling for an increase in humanitarian aid.

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Topics: Yemen

Related

Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Middle-East
Yemen troops prepare to seize key province from Houthis
Arab coalition kills 270 Houthis in Yemen airstrikes
Middle-East
Arab coalition kills 270 Houthis in Yemen airstrikes

Latest updates

Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Top copper producer ERG ready to invest in Saudi Arabia ‘immediately’
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Coalition says over 200 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Bayda
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed
Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub
Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.