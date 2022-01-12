You are here

  • Home
  • Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO

Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO

Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xq6w

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO

Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO
  • WHO said the huge global spike in cases was being driven by Omicron but insisted there should be no surrender to the variant of concern
  • "We mustn't allow this virus a free ride or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the world remain unvaccinated,” said WHO chief
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The omicron variant of Covid-19 is dangerous — and especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The WHO said the huge global spike in cases was being driven by omicron but insisted there should be no surrender to the variant of concern.
“While omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
“We mustn’t allow this virus a free ride or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the world remain unvaccinated.
“In Africa, over 85 percent of people are yet to receive a single dose of vaccine. We can’t end the acute phase of the pandemic unless we close this gap.”
Tedros wanted every country to have 10 percent of their population vaccinated by the end of September 2021, 40 percent by the end of December, and 70 percent by mid-2022.
But 90 countries had still not reached 40 percent, 36 of them still short of the 10-percent mark, he said.
The “overwhelming majority” of people admitted to hospitals around the world were unvaccinated, he added.
While vaccines remain very effective at preventing death and severe Covid-19 disease, they do not fully prevent transmission, said Tedros.
“More transmission means more hospitalizations, more deaths, more people off work — including teachers and health workers — and more risk of another variant emerging that is even more transmissible and more deadly than omicron.”
Tedros said that the numbers of deaths worldwide had stabilized at around 50,000 per week.
“Learning to live with this virus does not mean we can, or should, accept this number of deaths,” he said.
WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan added: “This is not the time to declare this is a welcome virus.”

Topics: WHO omicron Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Related

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
World
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
World
Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge

Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference

Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference

Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference
  • Ex-UK PM: ‘We are witnessing a shameful but also self-defeating failure to prevent famine’
  • ‘The devastation the world was warned about months ago is no longer a distant prospect’
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to help organize an aid conference to raise $4.5 billion for Afghanistan, warning that tens of millions of Afghans face starvation if funds are not raised.

“We are witnessing a shameful but also self-defeating failure to prevent famine,” Brown said, adding that Britain should lead on restarting aid to the Taliban-controlled country.

In an opinion piece for The Guardian, he wrote that cash has been available to support Afghans but donor countries fear retribution following strict US sanctions that were applied on the Taliban regime. 

Brown said those sanctions could and should be relaxed if the Taliban demonstrates progress on women’s rights.

The UN on Tuesday launched a call for $4.5 billion in aid for 2022, the largest appeal in the organization’s history.

The US has committed $308 million, which are expected to be sent through various independent humanitarian groups.

Brown said this is insufficient, adding: “The 35-country, American-led coalition that ruled Afghanistan for 20 years under the banner of helping the Afghan people has still put up only a quarter of the money that would allow UN humanitarians to stop children dying this winter.”

He said he had written to Truss and Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission president, calling for them to host a donor conference “in January or at the latest in February” to allow the urgently needed aid to be sent.

The UN has detailed how the Afghan economy has totally destabilized since US-led forces left the country last summer, with a 40 percent contraction mooted by experts. 

International aid was plugged almost instantly once the Taliban took power amid US sanctions.

“The devastation the world was warned about months ago is no longer a distant prospect,” Brown wrote, adding that the UN “forecasts that if we do not act, 97 percent of Afghans will soon be living below the poverty line.”

He outlined how roughly 90 percent of the country’s health clinics “do not have the funds to keep themselves open.”

UK aid to Afghanistan, which was increased to £286 million ($391 million) in August, has been central to healthcare provision.

“Aid workers now find children huddled together under threadbare blankets in temporary camps and hovels or lying wrapped in their mothers’ burqas outside hospitals waiting for treatment that is now simply not available,” Brown said.

Topics: Afghanistan Gordon Brown Liz Truss

Related

Special US conference calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
World
US conference calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge

Austria’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record in omicron surge
  • Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records
  • The conservative-led government wants to avoid reintroducing a full lockdown like the one the country emerged from last month
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters
VIENNA: Austria’s daily coronavirus infections have hit a new record as cases continue to surge while the extremely contagious omicron spreads, government data showed on Wednesday.
Austria is bracing for infections to rise far above previous records, in line with what has happened elsewhere in Europe recently. The conservative-led government wants to avoid reintroducing a full lockdown like the one the country emerged from last month, it’s fourth of the pandemic.
New daily coronavirus infections rose above 17,000 for the first time on Wednesday, to 17,006, data from the interior and health ministries showed. The previous peak was 15,809 on Nov. 19, though figures vary by source — public health agency AGES lists the previous peak as 16,474 on Nov. 16.
“We have today roughly 17,000 positive test results in Austria. That is a new record,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told a news conference, adding that current measures, which include a lockdown for the unvaccinated and a 10 p.m. closing time for bars and restaurants, were the right ones.
“These figures have been forecast for 14 days, so that is no surprise. We have an intensive-care unit occupancy rate of around 12 percent and regular hospital-bed occupancy has fallen from 3,000 to around 650.”
Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday that cases had risen above 18,000, citing a national register separate to the ministries’ figures.
Although omicron is more contagious than previous variants, a smaller proportion of people infected require treatment in hospital, but it is still unclear how hospitalizations will evolve, Mueckstein said.
“We have a paradigm shift. We must ensure that we avoid a general lockdown. We must also, however, ensure that Austria keeps running. We must ensure that with so many positive tests people can keep working,” he said, referring to recently eased quarantine rules.

Related

Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
World
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people
People take part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions against measures to battle the coronavirus pandemic in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP)
World
Mass protest in Vienna against Austria’s controversial COVID restrictions

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud

Son of hate preacher Abu Hamza jailed for identity fraud
  • Tito ibn Sheikh sentenced to almost 4 years in prison after being convicted of laundering $476,000
  • Abu Hamza, jailed in US for life, featured in Arab News ‘Preachers of Hate’ series
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The eldest son of hate preacher Abu Hamza has been sentenced to almost four years in jail after being convicted of laundering £350,000 ($476,000) with a banking accomplice.

Tito ibn Sheikh, 35, set up fraudulent bank accounts with the corrupt HSBC employee between May 2018 and December 2019.

The eldest of Abu Hamza’s eight children, Ibn Sheikh set up fraudulent bank accounts using 14 fake identities, a London court heard.

Following in his father’s criminal footsteps, Ibn Sheikh had been jailed for 12 years in 2014 for leading a gang who kidnapped and tortured a man over a £15,000 debt. He was released from prison on license while he committed his financial fraud.

Judge Andrew Goymer said Ibn Sheikh had “used considerable skill, ingenuity and industry towards this fraudulent scheme.”

Ibn Sheikh was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars after admitting two counts of conspiracy to convert criminal property, possession of an article for use in fraud, possession of fraudulent identity documents and possession of criminal property.

Abu Hamza, 63, was the notorious preacher and terror supporter at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London. He is jailed for life in the US after being convicted of terror offenses there and in Britain.

Arab News featured him in its “Preachers of Hate” series, outlining his connection with violent extremism.

Ibn Sheikh’s lawyer Bill Evans told the court that his client had changed names to distance himself from Abu Hamza. 

“His father has a degree of notoriety, which has caused him substantial difficulty and he and other members of his family have changed their names as a result,” Evans said.

Southwark Crown Court was told that on the occasion of Ibn Sheikh’s arrest in December 2019, he was found in possession of 12 iPhones, 10 bank cards in various names and 14 different identity documents. 

Prosecuting barrister Kelly Brocklehurst said Ibn Sheikh would set about creating identities around his documents through utility bills, national insurance cards and UK driving licenses.

The various mobile phones were used to ensure each fake identity had a means of being contacted.

Russell Tyner of the Crown Prosecution Service’s organized-crime division said: “Ibn Sheikh was perfectly willing to bank and move large amounts of stolen money. The number of passports and other ID showed he was more than just a neutral recipient of the cash. He was an active and willing participant in the conspiracy and he had the ability and means to create false accounts to launder cash.”

Topics: Abu Hamza UK

Related

Extradited UK preacher Abu Hamza now in US
World
Extradited UK preacher Abu Hamza now in US
Abu Hamza files last-minute appeal against deportation
World
Abu Hamza files last-minute appeal against deportation

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family

French police arrest suspect over 2012 Alps killing of British family
  • The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual’s movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on Sep. 5, 2012
Updated 12 January 2022
AFP

GRENOBLE: French police on Wednesday detained a suspect over the 2012 killing of a British family of Iraqi origin in a remote Alpine region, prosecutors said, a rare development in one of France’s most notorious unsolved cold cases.
The arrest will allow investigators to carry out searches and check the individual’s movements around the time of the killing of three members of the Al-Hilli family and a passing cyclist on Sep. 5, 2012, prosecutors in Annecy said.
The individual, whose age and gender were not specified, was detained by police from the Alpine town of Chambery.
Saad Al-Hilli, a 50-year-old Iraqi-born British tourist in France, was gunned down along with his 47-year-old wife Iqbal and her 74-year-old mother in a woodland car park close to the village of Chevaline in the hills above Lake Annecy.
Each was shot several times in their British-registered BMW estate car and more than two dozen used bullet casings were found near the vehicle.
The couple’s two daughters, aged seven and four at the time, survived the gruesome attack, but the older girl was shot and badly beaten.
A 45-year-old French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, was also killed after apparently stumbling upon the scene.
Almost a decade after the killings, French and British police have so far failed to make any real progress in the case despite a massive effort involving officers on both sides of the Channel.

Topics: France British family Shooting

Related

Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 8, 2022. (Free Ramy Shaath Campaign/Reuters)
Middle-East
Palestinian activist Ramy Nabil Shaath, freed by Egypt, lands in France
Macron defends his rude remarks about France’s unvaccinated
World
Macron defends his rude remarks about France’s unvaccinated

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
  • Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand is planning to collect a 300 baht ($9) fee from foreign tourist from April to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for foreigners unable to pay costs themselves, senior officials said on Wednesday.
Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.
Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists,” Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.
“We’ve encountered times when insurance didn’t have coverage for tourists ... which became our burden to take care of them,” he said, adding that funds would also be used to upgrade tourism infrastructure.
The fee adds to a list of requirements for foreign tourists seeking entry to Thailand, which include pre-payment for COVID-19 tests, hotel accommodation or quarantine, and having insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least $50,000.
Thailand waived its strict quarantine measures in November in place of a “Test & Go” scheme for vaccinated visitors, but suspended that late last month over concerns about the spread of the omicron variant.
The new fee will be priced in with airline tickets and is part of the government’s sustainable tourism plans, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.
Thailand expects between 5 and 15 million foreign arrivals this year, depending on policies in place in its main tourism markets, Thanakorn said.
Foreign tourists are expected to generate 800 billion Thai baht ($23.97 billion) this year, he said.
Thailand’s leading business group on Wednesday forecast foreign tourist arrivals for the year to be 5 to 6 million arrivals. ($1 = 33.3700 baht).

Topics: Thailand Travel tourist fee

Related

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
World
Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event
World
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event

Latest updates

BBC pledges to broadcast views of ‘flat-earthers’
BBC is reportedly dealing with internal staff battles over its approach to covering topics such as politics, race and gender self-identification. (Shutterstock)
Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO
Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated: WHO
Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Egypt to produce first electric car in 2023: El-Sisi
The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000. (Supplied)
Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference
Gordon Brown calls for Afghanistan donor conference

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.