RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Thursday until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Wednesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate rains in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al=Baha, Tabuk,, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, and Al-Jawf.
It also warned of heavy rain and brisk winds on Friday and Saturday that may lead to torrential flows and flooding, while the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the civil defense, called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
He added that the civil defense is ready to implement the necessary plans and measures for weather-related incidents.
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant
https://arab.news/4g923
Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant
- The authority warns of heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding
- It also says the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall
RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Thursday until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Wednesday.