You are here

  • Home
  • Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
FMS2022
FMS2022

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Arabia's vice-minister for mining affairs (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ajau

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

The world will owe the mining industry a debt of thanks if it succeeds in helping to deliver global climate change goals, a leading Saudi minister has claimed.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Kingdom’s vice-minister for mining affairs, called on young men and women to work in the sector to help develop the technologies needed to tackle environmental issues.

He said the whole of Saudi Arabia had better opportunities than it did even 10 years ago, but people needed to seize them.

Al-Mudaifer said that the region has “the potential to provide the critical minerals the world needs.”

Reflecting on the perception that the mining industry was not a solution to tackling climate change, Al-Mudaifer said: “That’s very important that we in the industry have to work (at) because mining, we all know it’s important and minerals are very important but the perception still needs a major change.

“I hope by 2032 we will be walking around the world and people will be thanking us as an industry, as miners, for making life a better life for them.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Special Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth  video
Business & Economy
Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

The largest desalination company in the world is close to reducing its carbon emissions by 60 percent, according to its governor.

Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told delegates at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh that his organization wanted to go further.

He issued a call for innovators across the world to come forward with ways to reduce the power needed to extract minerals from water.

The Saline Water Conversion Corporation runs 32 plants in 17 locations, and last April was recognized by the Guinness World Records for setting a global record in reducing energy consumption in water desalination to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter.

Speaking on Thursday, Al Abdulkarim set out the work the corporation had already done, saying: “With this mission we are focusing to reduce our carbon footprint, and they can congratulate our Vision2030 because we are just about to reduce 60 percent of our carbon emissions, by reducing 34 million tons a year from this emission.

“Yet we are in the near future we will see carbon neutrality from our industry, reducing the power consumption as one of our missions, and you know for sustainability, the key pillar for sustainability is innovation.”

Appealing to the best and brightest in the sector, he added: “We stand here looking for innovators worldwide to collaborate, looking for investors, looking for manufacturers, and we have all the doors open to collaborate getting the best to build a much more better world by reducing the power where we need to produce minerals and having again accessible, abundant and affordable source of minerals.”

Topics: FMS2022 Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Business & Economy
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell

Saudi main index rallies for fifth straight day on investor optimism, banks lead: Closing bell
Updated 13 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market wrapped up a positive trading session amid heightened investor sentiment, with the main index, TASI, trading above the 12,000 level for the first time in over 15 years.

At the closing bell, TASI extended four-day gains, up 1 percent to 12,079 points, while the parallel Nomu market edged up to 26,263 points.

This was driven by by major market players, banks in particular, and higher oil prices.

Among the risers were Aramco, the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, and Al Rajhi Bank.

Shares in Aramco were up 1 percent. The oil giant is to acquire a 30-percent stake in Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, it announced on Wednesday.

SNB – the Kingdom’s largest lender – added 1.5 percent, after completing the offer of $750 million worth of Shariah-compliant bonds, namely Sukuk.

Other banks, Riyad Bank and Bank Albilad led the gains, jumping over 5 percent each. Shares in Alinma Bank also weighed TASI higher, up 1.7 percent.

The hike was buoyed further by a 4.5 percent jump in the share price of utility provider ACWA Power, which started operations at the largest independent water desalination plant, namely Rabigh Three Co. IWP.

Losses were trivial when compared to wins today. The highest faller, the Co. for Cooperative Insurance, better known as Tawuinya, was down 3 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $84.4 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $82.1 per barrel as of 3:48 p.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 

Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Customer demand for low-carbon products is one of the key challenges facing the chemical industry, according to a top executive at Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Fahad Al Sherehy, vice president of energy efficiency and carbon management at SABIC, included the shift in attitudes from consumers among a list of issues his firm has to tackle.

Al Sherehy made the comments during a discussion at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday.

“Our industry, with minerals not an exception. is facing five key challenges.

“One is related to the government and the regional compliance requirements.

“Second, our customer expectation and demand for low carbon footprint products.

“Third, the investors and financial institutions that are demanding the same.

“(Fourth) transparency and reporting required by key stakeholders.

“Finally, disruptive innovation.”

Al Sherehy’s comments were made during a debate focused on how mining could be reinvented in light of a drive towards a circular economy in the region. 

This means that every form of debris is the raw material for a fresh product or energy source — a key part of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability drive. 

Reflecting on this, Al Sherehy said: “In SABIC, we see the circular carbon economy, which Saudi Arabia during the G20 last year got approval for as a framework to address climate change, as a real enabler to achieve our carbon neutrality strategy.”

“It takes into consideration different options around the four Rs: reuse, reduce, recycle, remove.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3 video
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 January 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia

Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
  • The Canada-based mining firm has recently employed six women in the Jabal Sayid Mine – a rural mine
Updated 13 January 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Barrick Gold, a global mining company, is aiming to forge a strong relationship with Saudi-based Ma’aden, its CEO Mark Bristow said in a press briefing.

While Barrick is mainly interested in gold and copper, Bristow added any other metals they will find in the Kingdom will be transferred to Ma’aden.

“Our commitment is to build a strong partnership with Ma’aden in our endeavor to develop world-class business in Saudi Arabia,” Bristow said.

In what he termed as a “critical milestone,” the Canada-based mining firm has recently employed six women in the Jabal Sayid Mine – a rural mine. Three of those women were from the local community and one was an engineer.

He also said production at that site rose by 50 percent while costs declined to increase efficiency.

He added the Arabian Shield – located in the western part of the Kingdom at the Red Sea Coast – is a very large, “effectively unexplored” area for potential mining.

“Saudi Arabia has amazing data, but no one’s really processed it. That’s why it’s attractive for us because the path to new opportunities is much shorter in this terrain and it would be a much more mature terrain geologically,” the South African businessman explained.

On the other side of the Red Sea, the Nubian Shield offers similar opportunities. He described Egypt’s Sukari gold mine as a “tier-one” asset and one of the largest gold deposits in the world.

Topics: Barrick Gold FMF2022 Gold Mining copper

Related

NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Business & Economy
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
Special Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia encourages downstream mining activities in aid of climate action: NIDLP

Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

Hyundai Heavy Industries’ proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. to create the world’s biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition.


Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, announced the deal in 2019 in part to tackle overcapacity in the sector.


The shipyard, which sought EU antitrust approval for the takeover in November 2019, said it may challenge the EU prohibition and criticized the regulator’s focus on market shares.


The South Korean industry ministry said it regretted the EU decision on a deal already cleared by China, Singapore and Kazakhstan.


The European Commission said the deal would create the world’s largest shipbuilder with a combined market share of at least 60 percent, leaving few alternative suppliers for customers.


The EU competition enforcer said the tie-up would reduce competition in the global market for the construction of large liquefied gas (LNG) carriers.


It also said the companies did not make a formal offer of remedies to address competition concerns.

It said demand for large LNG carriers was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while the future demand outlook was very positive.


Reuters reported on Dec. 10 that the deal would be blocked by the EU executive.


“Given that no remedies were submitted, the merger would have led to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG. This is why we prohibited the merger,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.


This is the Commission’s first merger veto since it blocked Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel’s plan to form a landmark joint venture in 2019, on worries that the deal would have pushed up prices and reduced competition. 

 

Topics: economy Hyundai Heavy Industries shipbuilders Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) LNG

Related

US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022
Business & Economy
US to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022

Latest updates

Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings
Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings
Army chief thanks Saudi Arabia’s leadership for supporting security and stability of Sudan
Army chief thanks Saudi Arabia’s leadership for supporting security and stability of Sudan
Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss
Our carbon emissions are down almost 60%, says Saline Water Conversion Corporation boss

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.