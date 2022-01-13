You are here

  • Home
  • Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh

Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh

Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh
The game kicks off at 10:00 p.m. in Riyadh, with Real Madrid awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final. (Saudi Ministry of Sport)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpbdh

Updated 13 sec ago
Abdulelah Batobarh

Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh

Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh
  • Neither Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao have been having a great season
  • The last time the two sides met the match ended in a draw
Updated 13 sec ago
Abdulelah Batobarh

RIYADH: The second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao is just hours away.

The game kicks off at 10:00 p.m. in Riyadh, with Real Madrid awaiting the winners in Sunday’s final.

“I will go anywhere it takes to win a title,” Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez told a pre-match press conference.

Despite his confidence, neither side is having a great season. Reigning La Liga champions Atletico are currently fourth in the table and struggling for form. Even Antoine Griezeman has failed to rediscover the magic that endeared him to fans during his first stint at the club.

Teammate Luis Suarez — Atletico's top scorer last season — has also been struggling in front of goal.

Defending Super Cup champions Bilbao are currently ninth in La Liga and have also been short on goals. Their top scorer is Inkai Williams with just five for the season so far.

The last time the two sides met the match ended in a draw.

If Atletico Madrid get through tonight they will be keen to avenge their loss to Real Madrid in the 2020 final in Jeddah.

Tonight’s match is being billed as a battle of two goalkeepers. Bilbao’s Unai Simon is first choice for the Spanish national side, while Madrid’s Jan Oblak is considered by many, not least his teammate Koke, as the best in the world.

“We know the level of player he is. For me, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world,” Koke told a press conference on Wednesday.

“Maybe we aren’t having the luck we’ve had in previous years. When our opponents shoot, they score. But Jan is our vice captain, he’s important. He looks strong. He’s focused on doing the same work that he’s done all these years, to keep improving and helping the group.”

Topics: Spanish Super Cup

Related

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Sport
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 
Real Madrid beat Barca for 100th time to reach Spanish Super Cup final
Sport
Real Madrid beat Barca for 100th time to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle owners for ‘important’ signing Chris Wood
  • The New Zealand forward arrives at St James’ Park from Burnley for £25 million
  • Players signed before midday (GMT) on Friday will be free to play against Watford at St James’ Park on Saturday
Updated 44 min 56 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has praised the club’s Saudi owners for the swift capture of New Zealand international Chris Wood at a “crucial time” in the Magpies’ season.

On Thursday the £25 million ($34.3 million) capture of the 30-year-old striker was confirmed after the formalities of the deal were completed earlier this week.

It represents smart business for United, as they not only disarmed a direct rival — the Clarets are ahead of the Magpies on goal difference alone in the Premier League table — but also strengthened a position which has been severely weakened by the loss of Callum Wilson to injury and Dwight Gayle to an issue related to COVID-19.

The fast nature of the capture impressed Howe, with the PIF-led consortium in charge of the club moving at speed to get a priority position filled ahead of the club’s relegation six-pointer against Watford on Saturday.

Howe said: “Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.”

Burnley today officially confirmed United activated a release clause in Wood’s contract, after sources at Turf Moor had previously suggested no such clause existed.

Wood represents the second bit of business in the January window for Newcastle, the first buying opportunity since the majority buyout by the PIF was confirmed in October.

Arab News understands the club are working to try and get at least one more new face through the door before the registration deadline for this weekend.

Players signed before midday (GMT) on Friday will be free to play against Watford at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Wood, carrying a slight groin injury, is expected to be fit enough to make his debut against the Hornets, who sit 17th, two points above United.

A central defender is understood to be top of Newcastle’s lengthy shopping list this winter window, and talks remain alive for Lille’s Sven Botman, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile.

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Chris Wood

Related

Special Burnley striker Chris Wood poised to join Newcastle United
Sport
Burnley striker Chris Wood poised to join Newcastle United
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way
Sport
The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way

Passing of a player of grace is a reminder of Scottish cricket’s progress in recent decades

Passing of a player of grace is a reminder of Scottish cricket’s progress in recent decades
Updated 13 January 2022
Jon Pike

Passing of a player of grace is a reminder of Scottish cricket’s progress in recent decades

Passing of a player of grace is a reminder of Scottish cricket’s progress in recent decades
  • The game in Scotland has come a long way since Hamish More first took to the crease but the way to join the elite 12 now is to perform consistently well in limited-overs cricket
Updated 13 January 2022
Jon Pike

In my years of playing cricket, genuine characters were never far from sight — or out of earshot. No doubt this is true of many sports, but the nature of cricket and the length of time that participants are together, perhaps attracts people of a certain disposition. Last week, I learned of the death of a character with whom I was privileged to play in the later years of his career.

Hamish More, born in Edinburgh, Scotland, played 42 times for his country between 1966 and 1976, scoring more runs than any other Scottish player of that era. In Hamish’s view, the number should have been higher, although, by his own admission, it was partly his fault. Hamish was not known for being either tactful or taciturn. He was not shy in pointing out to selectors that he had scored 13 centuries in club and representative cricket before he was eventually selected. On that occasion he scored 50 against Cambridge University and, apart from becoming a regular in the national team, was invited to play in a number of select teams that included eminent international players of the time.

Another reason for not being selected more often was that Hamish took a break from representing his country in 1976 to care for his wife, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and a young family. Hamish’s softer side was always apparent when speaking of the effects of that stage of his life.

In 1979-80, he was selected for a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) party to tour Bangladesh, in which he was the only amateur player. Following this, he returned to his country’s colours in 1980, when he played in Scotland’s first foray into English domestic limited-overs cricket. One of our first conversations centred on this when he became aware that I was from Nottinghamshire. Conspiratorially, he beckoned me to sit down.

“I opened the batting in the match against Nottinghamshire. I had been away from this level of cricket for four years and they got me to open against two of the finest bowlers in the history of the game on a green wicket tailor made for them. I survived for 12 overs, scoring 16 runs, and then they were replaced by bowlers of lower speed and quality. The first ball that one of them bowled at me was short and I went to hook it, only to be too early with the shot, the ball hitting me in the mouth. The rest of my stay in Nottingham was spent in the city’s hospital.”

Unspoken was the thought that his mental lack of mouth control had delayed his elevation to the national team and the physical damage to it had caused his retirement. Hamish continued to play MCC and club cricket into his seventies. I first met him when playing in a six-a-side tournament in Chiang Mai, Thailand. This was an annual international six-a-side tournament populated by teams from England, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, plus local ex-pats. Some teams had former professionals among their ranks.

In one match, I was bowling to a former Sri Lankan international. He hit me for three successive boundaries. The next delivery went sailing for six. In my despair, I looked up to see our wicketkeeper appealing to the umpire and pointing at the stumps. During the act of despatching the ball, the bat, or some part of the body, had dislodged a bail, so that the player was adjudged out. Hamish strolled in from the boundary and announced that I had acquired yet another international victim. Behind this droll statement was a simple truth, rather than a lack of tact. The likelihood of me taking the wicket of an international cricketer was slim, other than via a slice of fortune.

During Hamish’s peak years, Scotland was beginning to emerge from a lengthy period when its international standing was low profile, few games being granted “first-class” status. This was despite a cricketing history dating back to 1785, with its introduction by garrisoned English soldiers. After breaking from the UK Cricket Council in 1992, Scotland became an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council in 1994, taking part in the ICC Trophy in Malaysia in 1997.

Since then, it has experienced a roller-coaster ride in establishing its international credentials. It is not one of the 12 leading cricketing nations that play Test matches, but this is its ambition. The way to make a case for inclusion is to perform consistently well in limited-overs cricket. Qualification was achieved for ODI World Cups in 1999, 2007 and 2015 and for T20 World Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2021. Progression to the main round was achieved in that last tournament through victories in all three first-round matches. In the second round, the major cricket playing teams proved to be too strong, although Scotland’s overall performance provided it with a breakthrough not experienced since the famous victory over England in June 2018, one that I know pleased Hamish enormously.

Since Hamish’s time at Scotland’s crease, the development of the national team, all part-timers, has improved steadily. It has built on a well-established recreational cricket structure, its 17,000 players making it Scotland’s second most popular sport. Yet, to achieve full-member status, more needs to be put into place. The further development of women’s cricket is one, and additional sponsorship is another, as is the expansion of cricket in schools, of which I am sure Hamish would approve.

One verse of the song “When an old cricketer leaves the crease,” by the English folk-rock musician Roy Harper, puts me in mind of Hamish.

“When the moment comes and the gathering stands and the clock turns back to reflect

On the years of grace as those footsteps trace for the last time out of the act,

Well this way of life’s recollection, the hallowed strip in the haze,

The fabled men and the noonday sun are much more than just yarns of their days.”

Sadly, Hamish’s moments have been and gone. Recollection reveals him to have been a player of grace on the hallowed strip, an entertaining raconteur, friendly, engaging company with a sharp tongue, whose cricketing prowess contributed hugely to the success of both club and country and whose yarns stitched together the idiosyncrasies of cricket and its characters. I am honoured to have shared his company.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Hamish More Scotland

Related

The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland
Sport
The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race
Updated 13 January 2022
Ali Khaled

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race

Reema Juffali set for endurance battle in 24 Hours of Dubai race
  • After a landmark year on and off the track the Saudi driver is making the transition to a GT3 car with SPS Automotive Performance team at the Dubai Autodrome this weekend
Updated 13 January 2022
Ali Khaled

The landmark races are racking up for Reema Juffali. On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver is taking part in the 24 Hours of Dubai,  her first time in the endurance race at Dubai Autodrome.

It comes only weeks after the 29-year-old was nominated as an ambassador for the first Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah.

“It was great, it honestly felt like a dream somehow, it was a very magical weekend for Saudi as a whole,” Juffali said. “The whole race weekend was packed with new Saudi fans and enthusiasts alike. We were essentially introducing them to this world of Formula One. I think they took it on. From what I understand, it was one of the most viewed races of the year, so that just shows you that there’s definitely interest and excitement.

“I was so happy to play my part, whether it was sharing my stories as a racing driver, or representing Saudi, it was a great experience. I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Juffali has in recent years experienced some of the world’s most famous tracks and said Jeddah Corniche Circuit ranks alongside the toughest and best.

“A street track is one that’s in general quite a difficult one,” she said. “Exciting, but it’s always difficult because there’s no room for a driver. And this track was definitely very thrilling, but also on edge for a lot of the drivers having only come for the first time, so that made it very interesting.”

For Juffali on a personal level, watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a very poignant moment.

“In terms of the surroundings and facilities it was something special to be on the coast of the Red Sea in Jeddah, my city,” she said. “Around surroundings that I’m familiar with, and the race track was just at my doorstep, I recognised the mosque where we would walk by, and the pit, and the racetrack is just like one of the corners out there. So it was a very surreal moment and it just shows you how fast Saudi is growing and what it has to offer.”

She spent 2021 racing in the British F3 Championship with Douglas Motorsport, which was a huge learning curve.

“Overall, the experience was probably one of the toughest and maybe also the one that I’ve learned the most from as a driver. I feel like I’ve grown so much from it,” said Juffali. “But also, because of the circumstances, whether it’s the pandemic or being away from family and friends, and completely dedicating my time there, I think it definitely added value and also took some things away.”

In particular, she praised the “great team” at Douglas Motorsport as she now looks to the new stage in her career.

“The support I received from them, I really felt that I took big steps in my career, but unfortunately it wasn’t really reflected in my performance and results,” she said. “But I definitely feel a lot more confident and moving from an F3 and a jumping into GT3, and the fact that I felt comfortable in the GT3 from the start just tells me that I’ve taken the right steps and that I am ready for what’s to come and I’ve grown as a driver.”

Getting into the GT3 for the 24 Hours of Dubai will be a new experience for Juffali, one that required new levels of preparation and conditioning.

“To put it simply, I’m going from a sprint to a marathon,” she said. “So a lot of the prep that I’ve done outside of the track is working on my endurance, whether it’s cycling and running or power in my lower body. It’s a lot of repetition, a lot of focus and attention required. I’m in the car for three times as long, even more than that, as I am usually, so it’s going to require a lot of attention and pressure and managing different situations.

“The more physically fit you are, the more attention you have to focus on what you have ahead of you on the track. That’s what I’ve been doing a lot behind the scenes, just preparing myself physically and mentally for what’s to come.”

As part of SPS Automotive Performance team, Juffali is one of four drivers splitting the 24 hours at Dubai Autodrome on starting Friday.

“It’s split up equally, six hours, but obviously not six hours in one go,” she said. “I would say a minimum of an hour and a maximum of two hours per stint, depending on what’s happening on the track, of course. We will always adapt and adjust the strategy accordingly.”

Beyond the 24 Hours of Dubai race, Juffali is keeping her options open as to the next steps in her career. There is, however, one destination she is hoping to reach ultimately, one of motorsport’s most famous races.

“I think for me, it’s now about taking this next step into GT racing and looking at that as the way forward,” she said. “I’m not ready to announce my plans for the upcoming season, but I can definitely say that I’m moving in this direction and getting closer to my aspiration, which is to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Topics: Reema Juffali

Related

Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January
Sport
Saudi star Reema Juffali to compete in 24 Hours of Dubai race in January
The Kingdom’s first female racing driver, who is also a Race Ambassador for the grand prix, spoke to Arab News ahead of Sunday’s raceday. (Supplied)
Sport
Formula One is transforming Jeddah, says Saudi trailblazer Reema Juffali

Over 700 entries from 22 countries vying for Saudi Cup meeting’s $35m prize money

Over 700 entries from 22 countries vying for Saudi Cup meeting’s $35m prize money
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Over 700 entries from 22 countries vying for Saudi Cup meeting’s $35m prize money

Over 700 entries from 22 countries vying for Saudi Cup meeting’s $35m prize money
  • Last year’s winner of showpiece race, Mishriff, will become highest-earning horse of all time if he repeats his feat on Feb. 26
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2022 Saudi Cup meeting has attracted over 700 entries from 22 different countries, including 71 international Group 1 winners, all vying to claim some of the $35.1 million prize money across the two-day meeting on Feb. 25-26.

Reigning Saudi Cup champion Mishriff (Ireland) has already achieved impressive career earnings of $15 million, a figure that currently leaves him ninth in the list of all-time highest-earning thoroughbreds.

If he were to record a historic second successive triumph in the third running of the Saudi Cup (1,800m), which will be run as a Group 1 for the first time, he would become the highest-earning racehorse of all time, eclipsing Australian "wonder mare" Winx.

Tom Ryan, director of strategy and international racing at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the entries for the 2022 Saudi Cup meeting. Not only do we have a huge number, over 300 more than last year, but the quality is exceptional with 71 individual Group 1 winners, including last year’s Saudi Cup champion Mishriff."

He added: “We are also absolutely delighted to see that more countries have made entries, with 22 in total compared with 19 in 2021. That goes to show how quickly the Saudi Cup meeting has had an impact globally and become a key target for owners and trainers.

“It was such a proud moment for everyone at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia when the Saudi Cup was promoted to a Group 1, as well as the supporting races achieving Group 3 status and the Obaiya Classic being upgraded from a Listed content to a Group 2. The support we have received from horsemen and women all over the world has been incredible and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Riyadh next month.”

Japan, a country that won two races on last year’s Saudi Cup card, is responsible for over 90 entries at the meeting and is set to be represented in the Saudi Cup by T O Keynes, most recently seen landing the Champions Cup, a qualifying race for the Saudi Cup. Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Marche Lorraine (Japan) is another who could take her place in the $20 million contest.

There is a strong US contingent with over 150 entries, including a number of high-profile contenders. Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and 2021 Saudi Cup fourth Knicks Go has been given an entry, along with Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile champion Life Is Good. Other possible runners from the US include Hot Rod Charlie, Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon.

South American superstar Aero Trem (Brazil), currently in Dubai, has been entered, while there are some interesting European contenders, including Group 1 winners Sealiway (France), Skaletti (France) and Pyledriver (Britain).

 
Five Group 3 races and Group 2 Obaiya Arabian Classic on Saudi Cup undercard

The $2.5 million Group 3 Red Sea Turf Handicap (3,000m) has attracted entries from 15 different countries. Japan Cup runner-up Authority and Deep Bond could represent Japan, while Sisfahan (France), Sonnyboyliston (Ireland), Princess Zoe (Germany) and Nayef Road (Ireland) make up a deep European contingent.

Hollie Doyle landed the 2,100m Group 3 Neom Turf Cup ($1.5 million up from $1 million in 2021), on True Self last year and there are some strong global entries, including Lord North (Ireland, Pyledriver (Britain), Grand Glory (Britain), Square De Luynes (France) and the evergreen Lord Glitters (France) from Europe. Japan have Authority, Sanrei Pocket and So Valiant entered, while Col. Liam could run for the US.

The Japanese have a strong entry in the Group 3 1351 Turf Sprint ($1.5 million up from $1 million in 2021), where Grenadier Guards is guaranteed a spot after winning the Hanshin Cup. He could meet Ho O Amazon and Songline, with Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint runner-up Lt. Dan an interesting US entry.

In the $1.5 million Group 3 Riyadh Dirt Sprint (1,200m), the US look to hold a strong hand with Group 1 winners Dr. Schivel and Kimari, as well as the promising Cezanne. The nine-year-old Secret Ambition (Britain) could line up, while last year’s winner Copano Kicking (US) is entered to defend his crown for Japan.

A strong Latin American entry includes both Irwin (Argentina) and Prelude Rye (Argentina) in the 1600m G3 Saudi Derby ($1.5 million).

Smile Happy, Newgrange, MacKinnon and Rockefeller are possible runners from the US, and in the $2 million G2 Obaiya Arabian Classic, last year’s one-two, the locally trained stablemates Mubasher Alkhalediah (KSA) and Mutwakel Alkhalediah (KSA) are set to take each other on again.

 

International Jockeys Challenge, Saudi International Handicap and Al Mneefah on Friday, Feb. 25

The highlight on the opening day of the meeting, Friday, Feb. 25, is the stc International Jockeys Challenge, where seven female and seven male jockeys from around the world compete against each other. Last year’s winner Shane Foley from Ireland is back to defend his crown, and other jockeys confirmed at this stage are the UK’s Hayley Turner and Glen Boss from Australia.

Friday sees the second running of the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap, a race designed for horses trained in IFHA Part II or Part III countries, with horses entered from 10 countries: Bahrain, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay.

A new addition to the Friday card is the Listed Al Mneefah Cup, an international race for purebred Arabians over 2,100m on turf with prize money of $1 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Horse Festival gallops into Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury

Ons Jabeur retires from Sydney quarterfinal with back injury
  • Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit advances after Tunisian retires with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

SYDNEY: Ons Jabeur retired hurt in her Sydney Classic quarterfinal on Thursday, allowing Anett Kontaveit to move into the semifinals.
The fourth-seeded Kontaveit advanced when seventh-seeded Jabeur retired with a lower back injury after losing the opening set 6-4.
After nearly an hour on court, Jabeur received a medical timeout after the set, and attempted to start the second set. But after serving a let and a first-serve fault, the Tunisian walked to the net for a match-ending hug. She is seeded ninth for the Australian Open next week.
“I really hope that Ons is going to be fine for next week and that it’s nothing too serious,” Kontaveit said. “The first set was really competitive and we’ve had some tough matches before, but she’s always come on top. I was really happy to get the set and that I was playing the way I was playing.”
Attempting to reach a fourth straight final, Kontaveit advanced to a semifinal against third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, who beat France’s Caroline Garcia 6-0, 6-2.
Through two matches Krejcikova has lost eight games.
In the men’s tournament in Sydney, former No. 1 Andy Murray, playing on a wild card, advanced to the semifinals when eighth-seeded David Goffin retired at the start of the second set. Murray took the first set 6-2 in 50 minutes.
At the Adelaide International, former US Open champion Marin Cilic beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 and reached the semifinals for the second straight week.
In a match of strong servers, Cilic served 14 aces to Paul’s eight and won 84 percent of his first-serve points.
Third-seeded Karen Khachanov, runner-up at the first Adelaide International last week, was beaten in his quarterfinal by 58th-ranked qualifier Arthur Rinderknech of France 7-6 (7), 7-5.
In the women’s draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.

Topics: tennis Australia Ons Jabeur

Related

Ons Jabeur looks to make more resolutions come true after starting 2022 in style
Sport
Ons Jabeur looks to make more resolutions come true after starting 2022 in style
Ons Jabeur makes history as 1st Arab to claim Mubadala World Tennis Championship victory
Sport
Ons Jabeur makes history as 1st Arab to claim Mubadala World Tennis Championship victory

Latest updates

Two wounded in Iraq rocket attack: security source
Two wounded in Iraq rocket attack: security source
India, UK start talks on free-trade deal
India, UK start talks on free-trade deal
Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh
Countdown on to Spanish Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh
English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children
English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages: Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace said. (AFP/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.