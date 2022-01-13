Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eyes silverware after booking place in Spanish Super Cup final 

You are here

Real Madrid first team manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to reporters in the post-match press conference in Riyadh after a swift victory for Les Merengues against Barcelona. (Saudi Ministry of Sport))
Real Madrid first team manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to reporters in the post-match press conference in Riyadh after a swift victory for Les Merengues against Barcelona. (Saudi Ministry of Sport))
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema speaks to reporters in a press conference in Riyadh after a swift victory for Les Merengues against Barcelona. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema speaks to reporters in a press conference in Riyadh after a swift victory for Les Merengues against Barcelona. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
Updated 13 January 2022
Abdulelah Batobarh
Zaid Khashogji

  • Win over arch-rivals Barcelona in extra time lifts confidence ahead of Sunday’s decider
RIYADH: Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Barcelona in extra time in the first El Clasico of the new year has given Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti his first chance of claiming silverware since returning to the club.

Asked who he would prefer to meet in the final, Ancelotti told Arab News in the post-match press conference: “It’s the same for me whoever we face. What matters is we’re in the final.”

League champions Atletico Madrid will play Copa del Rey runners-up Athletic Bilbao on Thursday in the second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup held in Riyadh. The winner will face Real in the final on Sunday.

“Both teams are good. I look forward to seeing them compete tomorrow,” Ancelotti added.

Barcelona put on a promising display on Wednesday, but are still finding their way as players return from lengthy layoffs.

However, following the introduction of new signing Ferran Torres, there is a renewed air of optimism.




Real Madrid first team manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to reporters in a press conference in Riyadh after a swift victory against Barcelona. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)

“We are on the right track,” Barcelona center back Gerard Pique said after the match. “Playing like this, we can begin to win and compete for titles.”

Federico Valverde scored the winning goal for Real Madrid to continue his outstanding record in this competition, but replied cautiously after the game: “They’re still Barcelona, even if the results haven’t been there. In my opinion, we have to convert more of the chances we get.”

In his post-match comments, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was critical of his players’ slow start to the game.

“For the first 20 minutes we still showed doubts from recent times, but we got rid of those and we competed,” he said.

Xavi agreed with Pique’s verdict that the club has a bright future, saying: “We’re not so far from what our La Liga standing reflects.”

After such a tight affair, Xavi’s frustration was clear as he told reporters: “We had it. We had it. It was a game that was a coin flip and it turned out one way, but it could have turned out another. We’re proud, we competed and we have to continue on this path.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid can look forward to the final on Sunday in Riyadh as they await the winners of the second semifinal.

Real Madrid beat Barca for 100th time to reach Spanish Super Cup final
Updated 13 January 2022
Abdulelah Batobarh

  • Barcelona twice equalized after falling behind at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh but Madrid ran out 3-2 winners in extra time
RIYADH: Real Madrid booked their place in the final of the 38th Spanish Super Cup with a 3-2 victory after a back-and-forth battle with arch rivals Barcelona at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The most notable absence from the starting lineups was Real Madrid’s David Alaba, who was sidelined with muscular discomfort and replaced by Nacho. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal returned from injury to reclaim his spot in the Madrid starting 11 and Marco Asensio continued his run on the right wing, in preference to Rodrygo, after his stellar performance against Valencia at the weekend.

Ferran Torres made his long-awaited Barcelona debut after completing his move from Manchester City, and Dani Alves returned to play in yet another El Clasico.

The game began with Real Madrid on the front foot, as a strike from Karim Benzema within the first two minutes blazed over the bar after a promising run from Marco Asensio. Barcelona struggled to find their rhythm early on and were unable to put any sort of pressure on Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Asensio and Vinicius Junior’s consistent link-up play proved to be too much for the Barcelona defense to handle, as the pair kept on carving out chances but failed to convert them.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Sergio Busquets was caught out in possession. Benzema received the ball from Luka Modric and in turn released Vinicius Junior, who found himself through on goal and finished off a beautiful sequence by scoring the first goal of the game.

Barcelona grew into the game as the half progressed and it became clear that their strength was the left wing, as crosses from Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba that found Luuk De Jong on multiple occasions.

They equalized in the 41st minute after a low, driven cross from Dembele was intercepted by Eder Militao. He could only clear it into the path of De Jong and the ball deflected off of him and into the goal.

Barcelona made two substitutions at the start of the second half, as debutant Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong were replaced by Pedri and Abde Ezzalzouli. These early changes nearly paid off, as Pedri’s introduction in particular gave his team more dynamism in the midfield.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti made his first change of the game on the 67th minute, with Asensio making way for Rodrygo. The change added venom to Real Madrid’s play and Benzema began to impose himself on the game. Shortly after the substitution he hit the woodwork after carving out a chance from nothing.

Real Madrid put themselves in the driving seat on 72 minutes after a Benzema shot was saved by Marc-Andre Stegen but fell for Carvajal. He cut it back to Benzema who found the back of the net.

But in the 83rd minute, against the run of play, Barcelona once again equalized when an Alba cross found the head of substitute Ansu Fati.

Still tied after 90 minutes, the game went into extra time and it was the Real fans who would be cheering when, eight minutes into the first period, Valverde scored what proved to be the decisive goal.

This was Madrid’s 100th El Clasico victory, and it earned them a place in Sunday’s final. Their opponents will be Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who face each other in the second semi-final on Thursday at the same venue.

Manchester City annual report shows return to profitability after pandemic disruption

Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in May 2021. (Reuters)
Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in May 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Manchester City annual report shows return to profitability after pandemic disruption

Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League at Etihad Stadium in May 2021. (Reuters)
  • Club posted profits of $3.3mn, while revenues increased by 19 percent
  • City's latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, reflect highly successful campaign for Pep Guardiola's side
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have released their 2020-21 annual report, announcing a return to profitability and the long-term trend of steady growth that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club saw an increase in total revenues, increasing by 19 percent to $780 million, with a profit of $3.3 million.

It was another successful year for Manchester City on the field, with the men’s team breaking several records, finishing the season with the Premier League title, winning the Carabao Cup and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League Final for the very first time in the club’s history.

“The success of our men’s first team — this year’s trophies represent our fifth Premier League title and sixth League Cup of the last decade — is our story today,” Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak said in the report. “Our story tomorrow will be written by the next generation, who made history this year when the EDS and U18 teams won their respective leagues, meaning Manchester City hold the titles at all three levels of the men’s game.”

Al-Mubarak highlighted Manchester City’s positive financial performance over the past season, attributing the return of profitability to the impact of the club’s long-term strategy to diversify and globalize revenues, the team’s results and the support of partners and shareholders.

“His Highness Sheikh Mansour’s vision, set in 2008, is the reality we are living 13 years later,” he said. “We are a sustainable and socially responsible organization, finding and developing talent and competing for trophies on both the domestic and European stage.”

CEO Ferran Soriano pointed to the character of the men’s first team following a challenging start to the season, which saw the team sitting in 13th position in late November 2020.

He said: “You could sense the focus and the resolve of the team and the togetherness of the whole club. It was by harnessing that togetherness, that the team pulled themselves up from that point and went on to have one of the best seasons in Manchester City’s history.

“From a business perspective, we were pleased to return to profitability, having successfully navigated the revenue challenges created by the pandemic. COVID-19 did not stop us, and we continued to grow, innovate and develop new ideas.”

The chairman concluded with his thoughts on the Champions League Final, and said: “(Although) the disappointment of the defeat in the final in Porto ran undeniably deep, we were incredibly proud to have reached it in the first place.

“We look ahead with the knowledge that we are going to come back stronger and more experienced, knowing that we have reached not only that benchmark, but also a level of consistency which gives us great confidence for the future.”

Topics: Manchester city Manchester United Premier league

Related

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (2R) and teammates after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. (AFP)
Sport
Manchester City move 11 points clear, Tottenham close on top four
Manchester City and Masdar will collaborate on a range of partnership activations, including the launch of a new global campaign.
Corporate News
Manchester City announces global partnership with Masdar

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup
  • The win continues Inter’s sparkling form, with eight wins from their last eight matches in Serie A
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

MILAN: Alexis Sanchez struck in the final seconds to hand Inter Milan the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday in a dramatic 2-1 win over old rivals Juventus after extra-time.
With penalties looming at the San Siro Sanchez poked home from close range in the 121st minute of a gruelling contest to hand Simone Inzaghi his first trophy since arriving at Inter to replace Antonio Conte in the summer.
Chile forward Sanchez was submerged by celebrating teammates as he charged to the sidelines to celebrate his winner, which came after Lautaro Martinez’s first-half penalty had levelled Weston McKennie’s opener for Juve.
The win continues Inter’s sparkling form, with eight wins from their last eight matches in Serie A, which they lead by a point from city rivals AC Milan.
For Juve meanwhile it was another disappointment in a season which had looked like it was getting on track in recent months after an inconsistent opening.
Martinez could have put Inter ahead within eight minutes when completely unmarked he somehow didn’t meet Stefan De Vrij’s header from a corner, and seconds later flashed a first-time effort wide when laid on by Nicolo Barella.
McKennie silenced the Inter fans in the 25th minute when after Alvaro Morata collected on the edge of the area the Spain forward clipped over a cross which was deflected straight into his American teammate’s path.
However Inter were level 10 minutes later thanks to Martinez, who rifled home a precision spot-kick after Edin Dzeko was taken out by Mattia De Sciglio.
Juve started the second half with their tails up but apart from two efforts from Federico Bernardeschi it was Inter who were the dominant team after the break.
They had the best chance to break the deadlock in normal time when Mattia Perin pushed Denzel Dumfries’ close-range header onto the bar just before the hour mark but struggled to create much more danger despite being clearly the better team.
Inter went close again five minutes into extra-time and again it was Martinez who should have done better, this time heading narrowly wide from Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner.
However with both sides preparing for spot-kicks, Alex Sandro miscontrolled a cross, allowing Matteo Darmian to nip in and push the ball to Sanchez, who sent the Inter fans into raptures with his simple finish.

Topics: Alexis Sanchez Inter Milan Italian Super Cup Juventus

Related

Alexis Sanchez out to prove he can still cut it at the top
Sport
Alexis Sanchez out to prove he can still cut it at the top
Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the winners’ trophy after the Italian Super Cup. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next season

