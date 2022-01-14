Who’s Who: Abdulaziz A. Alsheikh, co-founder and managing director of Spectropharma

Abdulaziz A. Alsheikh has been co-founder and managing director of Spectropharma, a Saudi company established to research, manufacture and market pharmaceutical and biosimilar products, since May 2021.
Spectropharma is in the process of developing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sudair Industrial City, 120 km northeast of Riyadh, designed to produce quality medicines for the Kingdom and export markets.
Alsheikh is a leading figure in the healthcare industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, and has held various leadership roles during the past 23 years.
In his long and illustrious career, Alsheikh is widely acknowledged for his transformational leadership and breakthrough commercial performances. While creating high-performance organizations, Alsheikh has maintained equal focus on creating warm, inclusive, and collaborative work cultures. He works persistently to further improve the healthcare industry in the Kingdom, along with supporting various social causes.
Prior to Spectropharma, he served as general manager of J&J Medical Device, Janssen Pharma from April 2015 to May 2021 and earlier led as the general manager of Banaja Medical Co., Banaja Holdings, between January 2008 and May 2015.
He was a country manager of LifeScan J&J between September 2004 and December 2007. Between 2002 and 2004, he was sales and product manager at Merck & Co., and also worked at Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US. He also serves on the boards of some leading corporations and served as chairman of Korn Ferry International between August 2008 and May 2011 where he was entrusted with providing strategic leadership to transform Korn Ferry into the Kingdom’s leading executive recruitment firm.
Alsheikh is a chemical engineer by training, attending King Saud University in Riyadh, and earned his MBA from the American University in Washington, DC.
Security forces from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman arrive in the Kingdom ahead of Arab Gulf Security 3
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded a joint maritime exercise with their counterparts from the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
Safe Beach 5, which began on Sunday, took place in the Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Fleet.
Maj. Gen. Ali bin Saeed Al-Shehri, commander of the participating forces, thanked the participants from the Royal Jordanian Naval Forces for their cooperation and said the fifth staging of the joint exercise had been completed with a high degree of skill.
The exercise is designed to boost military cooperation, coordination and the exchange of expertise between the nations’ forces, authorities said. A number of operations took place with the aim of raising levels of readiness and enhancing combat capabilities.
Col. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, the director of the exercise, said that the participants in Safe Beach 5 successfully completed all of its stages, theoretical and operational, with high levels of skill and proficiency, which reflected the quality of the preparation, coordination and implementation.
“The goals set for this exercise were achieved with all seriousness and in the spirit of unified joint action,” he said.
Meanwhile, security forces from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman arrived in the Kingdom ahead of Arab Gulf Security 3. The joint tactical exercise, involving security agencies from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province. Forces from the UAE arrived on Wednesday.
Commanders reported that the participants are prepared for the exercise, which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.
HAJJAH, Yemen: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s mobile medical clinics provided treatment to 328 patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate last week.
Meanwhile, the center’s artificial limbs center in Taiz governorate provided 1,339 services to 612 patients last month.
Those services included manufacturing and repairing artificial limbs for 371 patients, as well as providing physical therapy and specialist consultation to 241 people.
KSRelief is also continuing to distribute food and provide shelter to needy families in Afghanistan as part of the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by KSrelief to support the Afghan people.
The center distributed 20 tons of food in the Qala-e-Fathullah district of Kabul, benefiting 1,351 people.
RIYADH: Female camel owners last week had the chance, for the first time ever, to showcase their animals in a camel beauty contest at the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia. But they were not the only women to play a prominent role at the event; others contributed by providing the impressive accessories that helped the camels catch the eyes of the judges.
Noura Al-Ghannam, for example, is the owner of Safayef, a company that specializes in making customized camel capes, covers, necklaces and other accessories.
“I started my business two years ago, in 2019, but a year before that we studied the local market and the problems in traditional products and how they are limited,” she told Arab News.
She came to the conclusion that traditional capes for camels were very plain and simple and lacked style, so she decided to brighten them up with the addition of colorful embroidery and by offering a variety of fabrics. The name of the business, Safayef, refers to the decoration made from woolen threads that appears on the camel accessories.
“I realized that we need different fabrics for camel capes that are suitable for winter and summer, and some are only suitable for formal occasions,” Al-Ghannam said. “We also work on necklaces and medals.”
Sewing has been one of her passions since a very young age, she added.
“I loved embroidering and adding accessories on fabrics, and while most designers tend to design traditional clothes, I wanted to differ from them and decorate camels, as I have an interest in them,” she said.
One of the challenges she faced in setting up her business was the bespoke nature of the accessories she provides, which require precise measurements to ensure they perfectly fit the camel they are made for.
“One of the reasons why we don’t have a retail store is because these clothes are specially tailored and customized for one camel at a time,” Al-Ghannam said. “When we get an order we have to take the measurements of the camel so it can fit the clothes perfectly.
“One of the biggest challenges that we had was taking the measurements for a camel. However, after a year of working with camels, we overcame the problem and now it has become easier to do so.”
Al-Ghannam said that she wants to expand her business to all Gulf countries and aspires to it becoming the leading specialist brand for camel accessories.
Her clients include camel owners and the organizers of camel festivals, and she revealed that she also receives many requests for horse accessories.
“I know many horse owners want accessories for their horses,” she said. “However, Safayef is a business specializing in camel accessories only — and in any business, it is very important to focus on what you do best.”
Al-Ghannam said that when she started her business she contacted the Kingdom’s Camel Club and explained her business plans. They welcomed her with open arms, she added, and this year she participated in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival for the first time by providing flags, necklaces, scarves and embroidered covers.
Safayef has also supplied camel capes and team uniforms to the Eid Caravans initiative, organized by the Ahyaha Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Saudi Camel Club, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and the Imam Mohammad bin Saud Charity Society. The initiative involved a convoy of 14 camels loaded with gifts that were distributed to more than 400 homes. In addition, Safayef has participated in other special events, including for Saudi National Day and Eid.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov, during his visit to Moscow.
During the meeting, the most prominent joint parliamentary and judicial files were reviewed, in addition to discussing ways of enhancing legal cooperation between the two prosecutions, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Krasnov briefed Al-Mujib and the accompanying delegation on the long work record of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office and its most prominent historical turning points.
Al-Mujib spoke about the role of the Saudi Public Prosecution in pursuing criminals, bringing them to justice, and addressing everything that would harm the security, social and economic peace of the country, stressing the unlimited and continuous support that the Public Prosecution receives from the Kingdom’s leadership.
The Saudi Public Prosecution and its Russian counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019, which includes legal coordination between the two prosecutions, exchange of expertise and joint work in combating terrorism, corruption and transnational organized crime.
JEDDAH: The Saudi government has deactivated more than 303,000 landmines in Yemen laid by Houthi militia, to clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting that country’s embattled citizens.
The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
The demining has taken place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. There is also support provided for those injured by these devices.