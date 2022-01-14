Egypt wait for Salah lift-off after poor AFCON start

You are here

Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action in front of Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Egypt and Nigeria in Garoua, Cameroon, ON Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Footografiia)
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action in front of Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo during the African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match between Egypt and Nigeria in Garoua, Cameroon, ON Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Footografiia)
GAROUA, Cameroon: Egypt will expect more from star man Mohamed Salah against Guinea-Bissau as the record seven-time champions attempt to bounce back from an opening loss to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Liverpool forward cut an isolated and frustrated figure as Egypt lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles in Garoua, suffering their first group stage defeat at the continental tournament since 2004.
It could be argued there is no better player in the world right now than the 29-year-old forward, who has scored 54 times for Liverpool since the start of last season.
But Salah has struggled to hit those same heights of late for his country, and is without a goal for Egypt in his last six appearances having drawn a blank so far in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
He has downplayed Egypt’s chances of lifting the trophy, suggesting the Pharaohs are not the title favorites, but expectations remain high for a team that bitterly disappointed on home soil in 2019.
Dreams of an eighth Cup of Nations crown quickly turned into a nightmare three years ago as Egypt were bundled out in the last 16 by South Africa in front of 80,000 disbelieving fans in Cairo — and millions more around the country.
While the 24-team format affords sides more leeway, Egypt now face the very realistic prospect of drawing reigning champions Algeria or Ivory Coast in the next round — assuming they advance from Group D.
Carlos Queiroz, hired in September to replace Hossam El Badry, admitted Egypt need to raise their level.
“The performance in the first half was very poor and this is the truth, we were not on the field,” said Queiroz after the Nigeria defeat.
“We lost this match but there are six points we must get against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau to qualify.”

The odds will be heavily in Egypt’s favor against Saturday’s opponents, Guinea-Bissau, who are making their third consecutive finals appearance but have yet to win a game at Africa’s flagship competition.
For Egypt to make a deep run though, they will need Salah, one of three finalists for the FIFA best men’s player award, to rediscover his magic on the international stage.
“I don’t think we are the first candidate (to win) this tournament, but we do our best to win it,” Salah said earlier this week.
“We have a good coach. We have a good team. We have a very good group and they’ve played for the national team for 10, 11, years now so I know we have (a) very good team.
“So, we give our best and hopefully we win it.”
Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on Egypt’s fortunes, along with those of Sadio Mane’s Senegal, with contract talks involving Salah a key topic of conversation around Anfield.
Salah has fewer than 18 months left on his current deal and in a recent interview with GQ magazine said he wanted to be rewarded for his huge contribution.
“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands,” he said. “It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.
“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something (they should) because they appreciate what you did for the club.”

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup
Updated 14 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup

Athletic Bilbao to face Real Madrid in final of Spanish Super Cup
  • The Basque side fought back from a goal down, with 19-year-old winger Nico Williams bagging the winner against Atletico Madrid in Riyadh
Updated 14 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A late winner gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday in the second semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Bilbao, who defeated Barcelona in Seville to lift the Super Cup last year, now face Real Madrid in the final on Sunday, where they will be aiming to win back-to-back titles for the first time.

Substitute Nico Williams scored the late winner for Bilbao on 81 minutes, after which the 19-year-old winger received a long hug from veteran forward Inaki Williams, his teammate and brother. The goal completed the Bilbao’s comeback just four minutes after Yeray Alvarez pulled the Basque side level.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, right, and his brother Inaki Williams celebrate after beating Atletico Madrid in Riyadh on Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The game had been deadlocked for more than an hour, with little to separate the teams, before a stroke of luck gave Atletico Madrid the lead after 62 minutes. A header from Portuguese forward Joao Felix hit the post, before bouncing off the back of diving Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon and into the net.

As Bilbao fought hard to get back into the game, Atletico’s Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak — know as “Jump Jump” by the Slovenian press for his extraordinary agility — blocked shot after shot before the tide began to turn.

The defeat is another setback for manager Diego Simeone’s team, who are already facing a tough season and appear unlikely to be able to successfully defend their La Liga title.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in extra time on Wednesday in the first semi-final to book their place in the final.

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage

Al-Attiyah 33 minutes up on Loeb before last Dakar stage
  • Instead of finishing runner-up to Carlos Sainz on the 346-kilometer loop stage into the Saudi dunes north of Bisha, Loeb’s time penalty dropped him to eighth
  • The standings aren’t expected to change on the last stage on Friday, a short 164-kilometer sprint from Bisha to Jeddah, where the rally started on New Year’s Day
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

BISHA, Saudi Arabia: A fourth Dakar Rally title is in reach for Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who will take a 33-minute lead into the last stage.
Al-Attiyah stuck fast to his nearest rival Sebastien Loeb on the 11th stage on Thursday and ended up gaining some seconds after the Frenchman was penalized five minutes for speeding in a restricted zone.
Instead of finishing runner-up to Carlos Sainz on the 346-kilometer loop stage into the Saudi dunes north of Bisha, Loeb’s time penalty dropped him to eighth.
Instead of gaining more than four minutes on Al-Attiyah, he lost 39 seconds. His sixth bid for a first Dakar title appears over.
The standings aren’t expected to change on the last stage on Friday, a short 164-kilometer sprint from Bisha to Jeddah, where the rally started on New Year’s Day.
Al-Attiyah has led the entire way.
“To control the Dakar is not easy, but I think we have a lot of experience now and we just need to manage the situation and to finish,” he said.
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, racing his third Dakar at home and lying third overall more than an hour behind, is expected to make the podium for the first time.
Sainz led the penultimate stage throughout, winning his second stage of this Dakar and 41st in his career. Lucio Alvarez of Argentina was three minutes behind in second, and Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden third. Al-Attiyah was seventh.
British rider Sam Sunderland regained the overall motorbike lead by taking fast advantage of others’ tracks as he expected to when he was the 14th starter in the morning.
“Not just me, but a lot of guys sort of took it easy yesterday on the stage to have a better start position today,” Sunderland said. “You saw that today. Everybody pulled the pin; it was, ‘Let’s go.’ I was the same, all in, and here we are. It’s not a smart plan until the race is finished and you’ve done the job.”
Sunderland, the 2017 champion, has led for most of the rally until this second week, but wasn’t too unhappy with his position on Wednesday night. He showed why on Thursday.
He was among the leaders at every checkpoint, and was beaten to the stage win by four seconds by Kevin Benavides, the defending champion who suffered mechanical problems and didn’t finish on Wednesday but was allowed, under new rules, to continue racing.
Sunderland’s main rivals, Matthias Walkner of Austria and Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, were five and seven minutes back at Bisha.
The biggest loser was Adrien van Beveren, who had the overnight race lead. The Frenchman was among the riders to open the way and suffered navigation errors. He lost more than 19 minutes, and dropped from first to fourth overall, more than 15 minutes behind Sunderland.
Sunderland goes into the last stage leading Quintanilla and Walker by around seven minutes. With the end in sight, the trio will believe they can win. Van Beveren has likely missed out on a first Dakar podium finish.

Newcastle to travel to Saudi Arabia for mid-season warm weather training camp

Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle to travel to Saudi Arabia for mid-season warm weather training camp

Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Magpies will meet chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and other Saudi dignitaries as part of their trip
Updated 13 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: PIF-owned Newcastle United will jet to Saudi Arabia for an impromptu warm weather training camp this month.

And it is understood the Magpies will meet chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and other Saudi dignitaries as part of their trip.

United are understood to have arranged the visit to take place following the club’s Premier League trip to Leeds United, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Magpies do not have another game until they face former manager Rafa Benitez and Everton on Feb. 8 — this is due to the fact they crashed out of the FA Cup against lower league Cambridge United last weekend.

The weekend of Jan. 29 is set aside for the fourth round of the competition.

As well as being a welcome PR exercise for the football club, which is 80% owned by the Public Investment Fund, it gives head coach Eddie Howe a welcome opportunity to embed new players into the squad in new surroundings and in warmer climes.

United are yet to officially confirm the trip to Riyadh, but are likely to do so with more than just England international Kieran Trippier and $34 million frontman Chris Wood on their books.

It is Arab News’ understanding that United are still on the hunt for four more players, with two central defenders, another striker and midfield reinforcements at the top of their wanted list. It is also understood the Arab owners are keen for the club to bring in a marquee name, although those kinds of deals may have to wait until Premier League safety is secured and the summer transfer window arrives.

Meanwhile, Wood, United’s new No. 20, was unveiled to the public on Thursday. And the player made clear his intentions, having swapped one relegation-threatened side — Burnley — for another.

“You’ve got to go along with what your gut says and it was just one of those feelings. I think it is the right time in my career,” said the New Zealand international.

“I was very happy and comfortable at Burnley but nothing ever great happens in your comfort zone. I’m a firm believer in stepping out of your comfort zone to achieve greatness.

“I’m under no illusions that this is going to be a big challenge for me but it could potentially be great for me, and at the same time, great for the club. That’s how I knew it was the right time and decision to head this way.”

The Clarets ownership are understood to be angered by Wood’s decision to leave Turf Moor after a number of Premier League goal-laden years in the north west of England.

But for the player, there is no ill-feeling, despite the fact he will have to return to his former club on the final day of the top flight season, if fit.

Wood said: “For me, there is no bad blood there at all. I really enjoyed my four and a half years at Burnley.

“The highs we had playing in the Europa League and pushing for 10th in the league. Even when we were fighting relegation, the crowd was absolutely superb, they were always behind the lads and me as a striker. I have great memories from there.

“It was a case of this being a massive opportunity, massive club and something I couldn’t turn down.”

Messi ‘takes longer than expected’ to recover from COVID-19

Lionel Messi said Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. (AFP)
Lionel Messi said Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from COVID-19

Lionel Messi said Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. (AFP)
  • PSG star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario
  • "It has taken me longer than I thought to be OK but I'm almost recovered,” he said on Instagram
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: Lionel Messi said on Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.
Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario before flying back to the French capital on January 5.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has missed two PSG matches while in self-isolation.
“As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you all for the messages I received,” Messi posted on Instagram.
“It has taken me longer than I thought to be OK but I’m almost recovered and I’m looking forward to getting back on the field.
“I’m training to get back to being at 100 percent, great challenges are coming this year and I hope we can see each other again,” he added.
Since testing negative last week he has trained alone at PSG’s headquarters.
According to ESPN Argentina the former Barcelona attacker will miss this weekend’s home Ligue 1 game against Brest.
Messi’s club team-mates including Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Julian Draxler have also tested positive for coronavirus since the Christmas break.
The Parisians host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on February 15.

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich’s citizenship

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich’s citizenship
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich's citizenship

Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich’s citizenship
  • Abramovich was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalisation to descendents of Sephardic Jews
  • The inquiry by the Institute of Registries and Notary comes amid criticism from some activists, commentators and politicians
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

LISBON: The Portuguese authority responsible for nationality matters has opened an internal inquiry into the granting of citizenship to billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, the government said on Thursday.
Russian-born businessman Abramovich was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalization to descendents of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the medieval Inquisition.
A spokesperson for Abramovich did not immediately reply to a request for comment. There is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia, although Abramovich is a common surname of Ashkenazi Jewish origin.
The inquiry by the Institute of Registries and Notary (IRN), which provides nationality and passport services, comes amid criticism from some activists, commentators and politicians who say the law must be reviewed as they believe it is being used by oligarchs to get a foothold in the EU.
“Everything indicates that behind a well-intentioned law a passport mafia has been set up,” Joao Batalha, anti-corruption activist and founder of the Portuguese branch of Transparency Internacional, wrote on Twitter.
The justice ministry said the inquiry — first reported by radio station Renascença and later confirmed by Reuters — was a standard process.
“It is a normal procedure adopted whenever there are situations or news that refer to any possible irregularity in the procedure carried out,” it said in a statement sent to Reuters.
“The IRN only intends to establish, without any room for doubt, whether...there was any kind of irregularity,” it added.
Thousands of Israeli Jews have been granted Portuguese citizenship since the law was passed in 2015. The number of such applications has risen in Portugal since a similar citizenship offer to Sephardic Jews by Spain ended in 2019.
Applicants’ genealogies are vetted by experts at one of Portugal’s Jewish centers, Lisbon or Porto. The Porto center was responsible for Abramovich’s process.
Abramovich, who made his fortune in Russia’s oil industry, has donated money to projects honoring the legacy of Portuguese Sephardic Jews in the German city of Hamburg.
In a blog post, Porto’s Jewish center said Abramovich’s process had the stamp of approval from some of the “most prestigious international Jewish institutions.”

