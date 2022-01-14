You are here

UN experts decry imminent execution of Iranian child offender

Hossein Shahbazi was 17 years old when he was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a brawl. (Amnesty International)
Hossein Shahbazi was 17 years old when he was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a brawl. (Amnesty International)
  • Tehran set to execute man who was child when alleged crime committed
  • More than 85 juvenile offenders currently on death row in Iran
LONDON: UN human rights experts have expressed dismay at a decision by Iran’s judiciary to press forward with the execution of a juvenile offender, despite repeated calls to halt the killing.

Hossein Shahbazi was 17 years old when he was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a brawl.

The court that sentenced him relied in part on confessions that the UN experts claimed were obtained through torture and ill-treatment.

Shahbazi, 20, was also denied access to a lawyer and his family throughout the 11-day interrogation.

“We urge the Iranian authorities to immediately and permanently halt the execution of Hossein Shahbazi and annul his death sentence, in line with international human rights law,” said the experts, who are affiliated to the UN but do not work directly for the organization.

In a statement on Monday, the experts, including Javaid Rehman, special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, said: “We underline again that reconciliation efforts do not replace the government’s obligation to prohibit such executions.

“International law unequivocally forbids the imposition of the death penalty on persons below 18 years of age. Iran must observe its international obligations by imposing de jure and de facto moratorium on the execution of juvenile offenders once and for all.”

According to the experts, another juvenile offender was executed in November.

More than 85 people who committed crimes while children are currently on death row in Iran.

Turkey and Armenia hold talks in first steps towards normalization

The first face-to-face meeting between the two countries since 2009, welcomed by the EU and US, lasted for 90 minutes. (Turkish Armenian Business Development Council)
The first face-to-face meeting between the two countries since 2009, welcomed by the EU and US, lasted for 90 minutes. (Turkish Armenian Business Development Council)
Updated 14 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey and Armenia hold talks in first steps towards normalization

The first face-to-face meeting between the two countries since 2009, welcomed by the EU and US, lasted for 90 minutes. (Turkish Armenian Business Development Council)
  • Short-term breakthrough from meetings unlikely, foreign policy analyst tells Arab News
Updated 14 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia held their first round of talks in Moscow on Friday in the first steps towards normalization of diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Armenia will hope that the talks will help it break its regional isolation, while for Turkey they are part of its wider efforts to rebuild trust with its neighbors and reduce the potential risk of conflict.

The first face-to-face meeting between the two countries since 2009 lasted for 90 minutes. Armenia’s special envoy is 31-year-old deputy parliamentary speaker Ruben Rubinyan. Turkey’s representative is its former ambassador to the US Serdar Kilic, a 64-year-old senior diplomat.

The move was welcomed by both the European Union and the US.

According to an official statement from the Turkish side, the special envoys “conducted (talks) in a positive and constructive atmosphere” and “exchanged their preliminary views regarding the normalization process through dialogue between Turkey and Armenia.

“(Both) parties agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization. The date and venue of their second meeting will be decided in due time through diplomatic channels,” the statement continued.

Although experts hailed the beginning of talks between the two countries as a promising development, they also remained cautious and acknowledged that there will be no easy breakthrough in the frosty relationship.

Nigar Goksel, Turkey director of the International Crisis Group, told Arab News: “The Turkey-Armenia track and the Armenia-Azerbaijan track are referred to as ‘mutually reinforcing’ by Ankara, which reflects a hope that progress on one will positively feed into the other.

“Azerbaijan has regained the territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, which was the main issue holding back Turkey-Armenia normalization since 1993,” she continued. “However, Azerbaijan wants to see progress towards the opening of a new transit route to Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. The extent to which Azerbaijan’s expectations will bleed into Turkish-Armenian negotiations has yet to be seen.”

Both Baku and Ankara are keen to reopen a land link connecting Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan and on to Turkey through Armenia’s Syunik province.

Azerbaijan has also prioritized projects in the Zangezur corridor that will comprise roads and railways across territories in Syunik.

The renovation of rail connections between Armenia and Turkey is expected to bring economic benefits as they could be used by traders from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and Iran.

Because of its decades-long isolation, Armenia has been excluded from the key oil and gas pipelines, as well as rail networks, in the South Caucasus.

“Heading into the talks, stakes were high,” Samuel Ramani, a tutor of politics and international relations at the University of Oxford, told Arab News.

Turkey closed its border with Armenia in 1993. The two countries reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations, but the peace accord — which was opposed by Azerbaijan — was never ratified.

Ankara announced that it is coordinating the current rapprochement process with its key regional ally Baku, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Armenia should establish good ties with Azerbaijan if it expects results from the current reconciliation.

“Turkey and Armenia have experienced disruptions to their bilateral relationship since 2009 and a cessation of all but indirect bilateral trade,” Ramani said.

However, Ramani warned, the talks are unlikely to lead to a short-term breakthrough.

“The 1915 massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire — considered as genocide by Armenia — continues to hang over the bilateral relationship, as do ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which (tend to) flare up but stop short of open conflict. What these talks might provide is a foundation for future, more comprehensive, discussions,” he said.

Yerevan expects that the talks will lead to the consolidation of diplomatic relations, the opening of land borders that have been closed since 1993, and the mutual appointment of ambassadors.

The opening of borders will help the landlocked Armenian economy increase its trade with Turkey, which was valued at $3.8 million in 2021, while Turkish goods will then have a good opportunity with compete with more-expensive Russian imports in Armenia. Armenia lifted its embargo on Turkish imports in December.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently floated the possibility of launching charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, which are expected to begin in early February.

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary

Founder of Lebanon’s canoe-kayaking federation found dead after suspected burglary
  • Killing of Ali Awada, country’s top canoer-kayaker, triggers social media frenzy
  • Victim stabbed in the chest over alleged burglary, says examiner
Updated 32 min 33 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s most famous kayakers and rafters, and founder of the country’s Canoe-Kayak Federation, was found dead on Wednesday after an alleged burglary of his house in the south of the country.
The body of Ali Mohammed Awada, who hails from the southern village of Khiyam, was discovered in a pool of blood at his home near Al-Kharadly Bridge in a suspected case of a bungled burglary.
Awada was also founder of the local Al-Kharadly Canoe-Kayak and Rafting Club, which was headquartered at his home in the town, close to one of Lebanon’s longest rivers — the Litani River — where his body was found.
Forensic examiner Ali Deeb told Arab News that the victim had been stabbed in the left side of his chest, which caused bleeding in his lungs and was the cause of death.
Deeb, who examined the crime scene, said: “He was obviously standing at the time he was stabbed since the blood dripped down to the floor.”
He said Awada must have tried to defend himself because his body had bruising.
According to the forensic examiner, the alleged burglars had brought with them an iron saw in an attempt to open Awada’s safe.
The time of death was estimated to be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Jan. 12.
An officer at the Internal Security Forces told Arab News that investigations were ongoing to identify the culprits responsible for the killing.
The founder and former secretary-general of the Lebanese Canoe-Kayak Federation, Awada had previously lived in Toulouse where he once served as a technical director for the French Olympic team.
He came to Lebanon in 1995 and established the federation in a bid to introduce canoeing and kayaking as a means to unite people after 20 years of civil war. He also helped to popularize rafting.
He returned to Lebanon for good in 2000 after the conclusion of the South Lebanon conflict.
Awada said he established the federation with the aim of developing the sports in Lebanon to produce athletes at a competitive level as well as to allow more people to participate in them.
Awada’s death triggered a social media frenzy with many followers, friends and members of his club mourning him and posting obituaries and condolences.
One of his close friends, Elie, commented on Awada’s Facebook page, saying: “Rest in peace my dearest friend…I cannot believe what I just read.”
Another friend, Mohammed, posted photos of them together and a long obituary commemorating Awada’s visit to Al-Hermel’s Assi river — one of Lebanon’s top rafting and kayaking spots — in 1998.

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters

Tunisia police use water canon on protesters
  • A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue
  • Dozens of police cars stood in the area and two water cannon were placed outside the Interior Ministry building
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian police used water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to reach central Tunis on Friday to demonstrate against the president in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.
A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations including during the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.
Police then tried to disperse several different groups of protesters, at least one of which had hundreds of demonstrators, witnesses said.
Opposition parties including the moderate Islamist Ennahda are protesting against President Kais Saied’s suspension of parliament, assumption of executive power and moves to rewrite the constitution, which they call a coup.
Dozens of police cars stood in the area and two water cannon were placed outside the Interior Ministry building, which is located on the same street.
Friday’s protest goes against a ban on all indoor or outdoor gatherings the government announced on Tuesday to stop a COVID-19 wave.
“Today Saied’s only response to opponents is with force and the security forces... it is so sad to see Tunisia like a barracks on the date of our revolution,” said Chayma Issa, an opposition activist.
Ennahda and other parties taking part in the protest accused the government of introducing the ban and resuming its night curfew for political rather than health reasons as a way of preventing protests.
Though Saied’s action in July appeared very popular at first after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, analysts say he appears to have since lost some support.
Tunisia’s economy remains mired by the pandemic, there has been little progress in gaining international support for the fragile public finances and the government Saied appointed in September has announced an unpopular budget for 2022.
Friday falls on what Tunisians had previously marked as the anniversary of the revolution, the day the autocratic former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled the country.
However, Saied decreed last year that instead of falling on the anniversary of Ben Ali’s departure into exile, it would be marked on the December anniversary of the self-immolation of a street vendor whose suicide triggered the uprising.

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
  • The minister stated that it’s not yet the right time to make any concrete decisions on the matter
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan will continue to offer assistance that will contribute to the welfare of the people in Lebanon, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said at a press conference on Friday. 

“This is because we consider that peace and stability in Lebanon is extremely important for the Middle East as a whole,” he said in response to a question regarding Japan’s possible contribution to the French-Saudi Fund in support of Lebanon. 

“We are aware of the press reports that said the UAE will join,” Hayashi said.

“At this juncture, the details of the fund have not been made clear,” he continued.

With this in mind, he stated that it’s not yet the right time to make any concrete decisions on the matter. 

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships

Foreign seafarers tricked into servitude aboard dangerous Iranian ships
  • Young Indian workers risk being caught up in Tehran’s geopolitical games
  • Some sailors reported being kidnapped by IRGC agents and detained
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian shipping companies have worked in league with international shipping recruitment firms to force large numbers of Indian seafarers to work in dangerous conditions with little or no pay, The Washington Post has reported.

Thousands of Indian men are reportedly lured to Iran each year by recruiters who guarantee them salaries and experience on reputable ships, sometimes promising assignments in other Middle Eastern countries.

The newspaper interviewed dozens of seafarers who said that they are instead sent to Iran, denied food, and at times forced to transport drugs and sanctioned cargo.

Ashkay Kumar, a 24-year-old cadet from Delhi, said: “They target seafarers for work without salary. It’s all a big trap. They forced us to work like slaves.”

Another, Ashwani Pandit, said that he had to take out loans to pay a recruiter $2,600 to secure a job onboard a ship that he believed was based in Dubai.

But he was then unexpectedly handed a plane ticket and visa for Iran.

When he found out at the last minute that he had been tricked, he was denied a refund and had little choice but to travel to Iran, where he worked on a small cargo boat for seven months transporting urea and iron to Iraq.

“My friends working on vessels in Iran warned me that companies there don’t pay salaries,” he added. “The same thing happened to me.”

Dozens of others reported paying thousands of dollars to recruiters for jobs and visas, only to find that they were tricked into working in Iran, rather than a more desirable Middle Eastern country.

Pandit left Iran empty-handed in August 2020 — his employer refusing to sign an exit visa until he had signed a contract stating that he did not require payment for his work.

Indians make up a significant portion of maritime workers worldwide. About 316,000 seafarers — or 20 percent of the total worldwide workforce — hail from India.

And Indian labor is especially appealing to Iranian companies, which struggle to recruit because of crippling sanctions that make the hiring process more difficult.

Andy Bowerman, regional director for the Middle East and South Asia at the Mission to Seafarers charity, told The Washington Post: “There is a close relationship between Iran and India, and therefore it is quite attractive in terms of securing visas.”

He added: “There are a lot of desperate people who will take a contract that they may or may not know has some risk to it.”

Many of those people working on Iranian ships also risk being caught up in geopolitical events far beyond their own control.

Jameel Akhtar, 29, from Mumbai, was among a group of seafarers who told of working on vessels smuggling fuel and other Iranian goods facing restrictions under US sanctions.

Akhtar said that after his tanker was caught transporting Iranian fuel in late 2020, it was detained by authorities from the UAE and remained anchored in port for months.

Then in July, four people wearing black masks and goggles, and brandishing guns, boarded the ship, tied the crew members’ hands behind their backs and threatened to shoot anybody who moved.

The crew was held hostage while the tanker was sailed to Bandar Abbas, Iran. Crew members were then released and assisted by the local Indian embassy to fly home.

Investigators concluded that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was likely responsible for the abduction.

