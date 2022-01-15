UK study finds more omicron hospitalizations in youngest children, but cases mild
LONDON: Infants under one are proportionally more likely to be hospitalized with the omicron variant of the coronavirus than older children but they did not become particularly sick, British researchers said.
Of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last four weeks, 42 percent were under one, compared with around 30 percent in previous waves, the early data showed.
Presenting the data, Russell Viner, professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, told reporters the trend was likely in part because omicron symptoms might resemble the sort of respiratory conditions that would encourage parents to take babies to hospital as a precaution.
“These are not particularly sick infants. In fact, they’re coming in for short periods of time,” study author Calum Semple, professor in child health and outbreak medicine, University of Liverpool, added, saying the proportion requiring oxygen was falling.
The vaccination of over-12s might explain some of the proportional fall in older children going to hospital, Semple said, but it did not explain it all. Viner said the data was very early and could change.
omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fueled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalizations. Children are less vulnerable than older adults to COVID-19.
The study was shared with government advisers, who published it on Friday.
Reacting to the research, the separate UK Health Security Agency said that data continued to show COVID-19 posed a very low risk to children and infants.
“We’ll be undertaking further analysis to investigate the small rise in the number of children admitted to hospital,” Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said.
“Early data shows that young children who are hospitalized experience mild illness and are discharged after short stays in hospital.”
Some 30 migrants rescued, one dead as dinghy capsizes in Channel
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
BERCK-SUR-MER, France: Some 30 migrants whose dinghy capsized in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain were rescued on Friday, while one man who was on board died, French authorities said.
A coast guard vessel reached the dinghy, which had set off from a beach near Calais, northern France, in the middle of the night, and was able to rescue most of those on board.
But one of the migrants, a young man from Sudan, was dead in the water, according to local Deputy Prefect Frederic Sampson. The man died from hypothermia, amid temperatures between -1 and -3 degrees Celsius on the open sea.
Once brought back to shore by rescuers, the survivors — some of whom wore flip flops and carried their belongings in plastic trash bags — boarded a large white coach to be sent to temporary housing in the region. They were flanked by police.
The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.
In November, 27 migrants died https://www.reuters.com/world/five-migrants-drown-crossing-channel-france-britain-bfm-tv-2021-11-24 in what was the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway, sparking a rift between London and Paris over who bore responsibility.
The number of people who capsized in the Calais region more than tripled last year, according to the French Immigration and Integration Office, which said that French authorities rescued 1,002 people in 2021.
British media earlier this month reported that, according to figures from the UK Interior Ministry, over 28,000 migrants made it to Britain by crossing the English channel in small boats.
In a makeshift camp in Dunkirk, near Calais, where families have pitched their tents along an old train line, the danger was not putting people off making the trip.
“I tried yesterday night, but I didn’t pass. But tonight, I want (to) try again, Inshallah,” said Arman Tahna, 25, using an Arabic term that means “God willing.”
Border walls symbolize a Europe where refugees are increasingly unwelcome
Thousands of migrants arrived on the Belarus-Poland border in late 2021 in the vain hope of crossing into Europe
Poland shut its borders in December with a 115 mile-long fortified wall, expect to cost nearly $300m when completed
Updated 29 min 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: In the absence of safe and legal passage to Europe, refugees fleeing war, poverty and persecution in their home countries are frequently met with barbed wire, suspicion and outright hostility when they land on the EU’s doorstep.
For several years now, the plight of migrants and refugees arriving in Europe has divided public opinion, throwing up competing narratives about compassion and national identity, while raising concerns over security and counterterrorism.
These divisions were brought to the fore in 2015 when hundreds of thousands of Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans, Iranians, Sudanese, Eritreans and other nationalities made the perilous journey to Europe overland or by sea, often with the help of traffickers.
Many of these debates resurfaced in the closing months of 2021 after tens of thousands of people, predominantly from the Middle East, arrived at the Belarus-Poland border, camping out on the bitterly cold forest frontier in the vain hope of crossing into Europe.
Earlier in December, Poland shut its borders by building a 115 mile-long fortified wall, expected to be complete by June of this year at a cost of nearly $300 million.
Fortified border walls began showing up after the 2015 refugee influx, mainly from the Middle East. Hungary’s wall alone cost the EU over 1 billion euros.
Similar fortifications have sprung up in Slovenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Spain and France, all with the aim of keeping migrants out.
The EU went from just two walls after the fall of the Berlin Wall to 15 by 2017, the equivalent of six Berlin walls. These new barriers reflect a general hardening of views against refugees in Europe.
INNUMBERS
* 26.6 million - Refugees globally as of mid-2021.
* 0.6 percent - EU population proportion who are refugees. (UNHCR)
Where once European leaders considered it a humanitarian duty to take in refugees, many now extract political capital from talking tough on illegal immigration. In the process, the issue of migration has become separated from the calamities that caused them to flee.
“It’s dehumanizing to say the least,” Wafa Mustafa, a Syrian journalist, activist and refugee living in Germany, told Arab News. “We can’t speak about refugees without talking about the reasons they became refugees.”
Mustafa’s father, Ali, a Syrian human rights activist, was arrested in July 2013 before disappearing into Bashar Assad’s notorious prison system. About 130,000 people are believed to be held in regime jails, where they reportedly endure torture and sexual abuse.
“We can’t ignore the fact that there are forces that push people to risk their lives, and those of their children and loved ones, that are more difficult than being left to die on the borders,” Mustafa said.
“I think the way the EU has been dealing with people stranded on its borders is a crime. We’ve been hearing about illegal entry as a crime, but I think that not allowing people to cross the borders and leaving them to die is the actual crime.”
Mustafa believes European politicians refuse to engage with the issue because “they would have to face the fact that they have failed at their jobs, and the international community failed to address the problem, in Syria’s case the Assad dictatorship.”
Witnessing this rush to fortify its borders, many could be forgiven for thinking the economic and social burden of the global refugee crisis fell mainly on Europe. Nothing could be further from the truth.
As the UN refugee agency UNHCR frequently points out, 85 percent of the world’s 26.6 million refugees (as of mid-2021) are hosted either in neighboring countries or elsewhere in developing regions.
Turkey, for example, has more refugees within its borders than any other country — more than 3.5 million, or 43 for every 1,000 of its own citizens. Jordan has almost 3 million, while tiny Lebanon hosts 1.5 million — more than 13 refugees for every 100 Lebanese.
By contrast, around 2.65 million refugees live among the EU’s population of 447 million.
After the Second World War, European states signed a raft of treaties designed to protect the rights of refugees, including the 1951 Refugee Convention, the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1980 European Agreement on Transfer of Responsibility for Refugees.
Despite these commitments, European leaders and sections of the media have instead created crude narratives of “worthy” and “unworthy” migrants to help justify turning refugees away.
“This is a dangerous narrative,” Mustafa said. “We need to look at them as humans, hear their stories, and provide them with resources to deal with the reasons they came to Europe.”
Abdulazez Dukhan, originally from Homs in western Syria, arrived in Greece in 2015 when he was just 17. It was there, while confined to one of the country’s overcrowded camps, that a volunteer gifted him a camera.
What began as a hobby soon developed into an illustrious photography career when he eventually settled in Belgium.
An exhibition of Dukhan’s photographs entitled “50 Humans,” held late last year in Brussels, set out to challenge the scapegoating of migrants and refugees, while demonstrating the positive contribution they make to multicultural societies.
INNUMBERS
Top 5 nationalities of first-time asylum applicants in EU (2020)
1. Syrian 63,600
2. Afghan 44,285
3. Venezuelan 30,325
4. Colombian 29,055
5. Iraqi 16,275
* Source: European Commission/Eurostat
“Their backstories made them who they are, but I don’t dwell on their past,” Dukhan told Arab News. “I focus on their present, answering moral arguments in the most subtle of manners. Forget wars and conflicts and focus on the now. These are their true stories.”
Those opposed to accepting refugees often argue they place a burden on the economy, taking jobs and running down wages or scrounging off state handouts. However, studies have shown that societies with a shrinking working-age population tend to benefit from the arrival of younger migrants.
A 2021 working paper from the IMF, titled “The Impact of International Migration on Inclusive Growth,” outlined some of the longer-term benefits of welcoming immigrants.
“International migration is both a challenge and an opportunity for destination countries,” its authors wrote.
“On the one hand, especially in the short run, immigrants can create challenges in local labor markets, potentially affecting wages and displacing some native workers who compete with them. Their arrival may also impose a short-term fiscal cost.”
However, the report said that “especially in the medium and long run, immigrants can boost output, create new opportunities for local firms and native workers, supply abilities and skills needed for growth, generate new ideas, stimulate international trade and contribute to long-term fiscal balance, by making the age distribution of advanced countries more balanced.”
Nevertheless there is still a widespread perception in many European countries that new arrivals take more than they contribute. In reality, migrants receive little assistance from the state, forcing them to work hard to improve their circumstances.
“EU policies have made it difficult for immigrants and refugees, sticking labels on them. But that has not deterred them,” Dukhan said.
“Those who are arriving have work experience, degrees and were vital members of their former communities, and they want to do the same in their newfound homes. Though their degrees might not mean anything in the new country, many won’t sit idly by. They will get up, study, work odd jobs and more.”
Despite the potential benefits of immigration, many Europeans remain troubled by the influx of foreigners. Through his exhibition, Dukhan hopes to challenge the myths and misconceptions about migrants and refugees, and show them in a more honest light.
“They’re not miserable people,” Dukhan said. “The media has played a major role in portraying them and downgrading them to a social experiment, placing them in a bubble to scrutinize and ridicule.”
As Europe strengthens its borders and anti-immigrant sentiment continues to find favor, reversing these entrenched perceptions may prove easier said than done.
Ethiopia lashes out at WHO chief for Tigray war remarks
The government accused Tedros of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, its adversary in the 14-month war in the country’s north, and a listed terror group in Ethiopia
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP
NAIROBI: Ethiopia has asked the UN health agency to investigate its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “harmful misinformation” and “misconduct,” accusing him of backing rebels in his native war-torn Tigray region.
Tedros — the highest-profile Tigrayan abroad — this week described conditions in the Ethiopian region as “hell” and said the government was preventing medicines and other life-saving aid from reaching locals.
Addis Ababa said his comments threatened the World Health Organization’s integrity, and called for Tedros to be investigated for “misconduct and violation of his professional and legal responsibility.”
“He has been interfering in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, including Ethiopia’s relations with the state of Eritrea,” the Foreign Ministry said late on Thursday, quoting a letter it sent to WHO.
The government accused Tedros of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, its adversary in the 14-month war in the country’s north, and a listed terror group in Ethiopia.
Thousands have died in the fighting, with the United Nations on Friday saying that at least 108 civilians had been killed in air strikes in Tigray so far this year.
Many more are facing starvation, with the World Food Programme warning on Friday its operations were “grinding to a halt” in northern Ethiopia because fierce fighting was preventing aid from reaching millions in need.
DHAKA: Residents of Dhaka on Friday celebrated Shakrain, a centuries-old boisterous festival of kite-flying, despite the cancelation of official events due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Kite-flying has long been a passion in South Asia and Shakrain transforms Dhaka’s skies into a glittery kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of kites.
The festival observes the end of Poush, the ninth month of the Bengali calendar, to mark the beginning of the harvest season.
The annual event, which in the evening also features fireworks and fire-breathing performances, usually involves numerous events organized by city authorities. But this year, as the city endures a rapid omicron variant-fueled COVID-19 surge, all celebrations have been held in private.
Akand Mohammad Faisal Uddin, chief social welfare officer at Dhaka South City Corporation, told Arab News that the official events have been canceled “considering the people’s health and safety.”
But Dhaka residents, especially young people, say that they could not imagine a year passing without seeing the colors of Shakrain — a source of happiness and pride.
Sharmin Rahman Dipti, a 12th-grade student who lives in the old part of southern Dhaka, where colorful kites are flown high from the rooftops and kite-flyers indulge in duels, said that she “always looks forward” to the festival.
“I love to watch the people flying kites and competing with others over control of their kites. Everyone in our society loves this kite-flying,” Dipti added. “Not many cities in the world have this type of tradition and I am proud of being a part of this festival.”
Arafat Rahman, a university student and also a Dhaka native, has taken part in Shakrain kite duels for as long as he can remember.
“I have been participating in the kite festival from my childhood. Every year, we have kite-flying competitions among friends,” he told Arab News. “I spent about $10 to prepare colorful kites and apparatus this year.”
During fights, kites are flown with thick strings or sharp wires, sometimes reinforced with chemicals so that they can better attack opponents’ kites, slice their strings and release them into the air.
The festival is not only about color, performance and competition, Muntasir Mamoon, a history professor, said. “It also plays an important social role in the Bangladeshi capital.”
He added: “In the early 20th century, it became very popular among the people of Dhaka, and they adopted it as a part of culture.
“People, irrespective of class, caste and religion participate in this festival, which increases communal fraternity.”
Renowned cultural activist Nasiruddin Yousuf told Arab News that Shakrain used to be held by kings and royals to entertain the community during the harvest season. Kites were added much later, but are now the central feature of the festival.
“People exchange the joy of life through Shakrain,” Yousuf said. “It has become a part of our tradition and we need to nurture it.
“This type of event helps in creating a unique identity.”
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s first female general, Nigar Johar, who in November was appointed colonel commandant of the Army Medical Corps, has hailed Saudi Arabia for introducing “commendable” reforms for the welfare of women.
Lt. Gen. Johar joined the Army Medical College in 1981 and graduated four years later. She subsequently became the only woman in the history of the Pakistan Army to reach the rank of a three-star general, and was asked to lead a corps.
A native of Swabi, a small settlement in the conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan’s northwest, Johar said the environment of her town when she was growing up did not prevent her from dreaming of a professional career, adding women should believe in themselves as they are capable of excelling in any field.
She also praised the recent reforms undertaken by Saudi Arabia to empower women.
“In Saudi Arabia, where there were restrictions, females are driving there after commendable steps taken by His Majesty (King Salman),” she told Arab News in an exclusive interview earlier this week. “I was recently there for Umrah and saw female drivers there which made me very happy.”
Women’s rights are one of the issues that have benefited most from Saudi Arabia’s reform push in recent years. Saudi women have been appointed to high-ranking positions in the public and private sectors, as well as diplomatic missions. More Saudi women are also working in the legal profession and have opportunities to represent clients in court and work at public prosecution offices.
In her own case, Johar attributed professional success to a clear sense of purpose along with a system of meritocracy in the Pakistani armed forces.
“If you know your job and work hard with clear direction and sincerity, there is no reason why you would be left behind,” she said. “The army system is merit-based. This is also exemplified by my presence here.”
Explaining her passion for the armed forces, she said her father was an artillery officer who inspired her.
“He was my ideal,” she said. “I had seen him in uniform from the beginning which influenced my decision to become a doctor and join the army.”
Johar’s dedication and professional excellence captured the attention of her superiors, who gave her positions of command and authority, making her feel she was facing “the biggest challenge” of her life.
She said her first leadership role arrived when she was asked to command a hospital as a brigadier
“That was definitely a huge challenge, since you have to prove yourself,” she said. “Then you feel a burden of responsibility because you know that you are there to make it or break it for females coming there after you.”
With the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic, Johar was asked to convert the Military Hospital Rawalpindi into a fully equipped COVID-19 center within a week.
She recalled the daunting challenge, saying: “We converted it into a COVID hospital by spreading oxygen services to over 100 beds and expanding its intensive care unit.”
As the disease started spreading in the country, she took the initiative to add a further 3,000 beds by taking over the Army Public School building.
“We worked day and night with our team to manage the emergency situation,” she said. “Now, I can proudly say that we did quite well, because our mortality ratio was very low.”
In the beginning of her career, Johar said she had faced gender-based discrimination, which was a global issue present in every field.
She remembered how female doctors were initially not allowed any specialty other than gynecology in the army, but said things have now changed.
“I wanted to be a cardiologist but I couldn’t because I was a female and they were not allowed to be cardiologists,” she said. “Now, we have females in so many areas in the army.”
Although her initial dream of a medical career did not come true, she believes her life took a better turn.
“I feel that my destiny turned out to be better than what I had planned for myself,” Johar said. “I could not become a cardiologist but I am sitting here now, which is better for me.”