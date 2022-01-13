You are here

  • Home
  • France to ease UK travel restrictions

France to ease UK travel restrictions

France to ease UK travel restrictions
A blanket ban on non-essential travel to and from Britain, announced on December 16, caused major disruptions over the Christmas and New Year holidays. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct2bx

Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

France to ease UK travel restrictions

France to ease UK travel restrictions
  • The unvaccinated will have to provide a “compelling reason” to travel such as a family emergency
  • The opening of the border will allow thousands of winter-sports enthusiasts to head to the French Alps
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: France will on Friday ease coronavirus travel restrictions for travelers from Britain, enabling vaccinated tourists to visit if they have a negative test, the government announced.
A blanket ban on non-essential travel announced on December 16 caused major disruptions over the Christmas and New Year holidays, but was justified by the French government as needed to keep the spread of the omicron variant at bay.
“The wide circulation today of the variant in both countries has led the government to make the following changes,” a statement from Jean Castex’s office said.
From Friday, all vaccinated travelers entering France from the UK will only have to show a negative PCR or antigen test taken 24 hours before their departure.
The unvaccinated will have to provide a “compelling reason” to travel such as a family emergency, however, and have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in France at an address that must be registered with security forces.
The opening of the border will allow thousands of winter-sports enthusiasts to head to the French Alps, which are popular with British skiers who had to cancel holidays booked over the Christmas and New Year period.
“We’re very relieved and very happy to get operational again, starting this weekend,” Alex Sykes, flight operations manager at the UK-based Mark Warner travel operator, told AFP.
“We’re hoping this is the last of the disruptions this winter season.”
The curbs over Christmas meant all of the company’s French ski holidays were canceled and “a big business period was lost,” he added.
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride for nearly two years now.”
The restrictions also dealt an economic blow to French Alpine ski resorts, which were closed last winter because of Covid restrictions in France.
French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said last week that stays in the Savoie and Haut-Savoie areas, where most resorts are located, had been down by 10-20 percent over the Christmas and New Year period compared with 2019.
Lemoyne said Thursday that Britons accounted for 15 percent of all visitors to French ski resorts, and even more in some of the biggest high-altitude resorts.
“The decision this morning will enable them to recoup some of their losses, I hope,” he told the TV5 Monde channel.
The head of the National Association of Ski Resort Mayors Jean-Luc Boch told the Dauphine Libere newspaper that the changes were “excellent news for sales, for visitor numbers and above all for British people.
“They are certainly the most loyal customers in our resorts,” added the mayor of La Plagne, a large ski station.
The French travel rules came at a time when relations between the British and French governments were at historic lows over a host of disagreements related to Brexit, as well as cross-Channel migration and a poached submarine contract with Australia.

Topics: UK France Travel restrictions

Related

France urges EU sanctions against Mali
World
France urges EU sanctions against Mali
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
World
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

Alabama woman who joined Daesh stuck in refugee camp

Alabama woman who joined Daesh stuck in refugee camp
Updated 7 sec ago

Alabama woman who joined Daesh stuck in refugee camp

Alabama woman who joined Daesh stuck in refugee camp
Updated 7 sec ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama: Attorneys for a woman who left her Alabama home to join Daesh plan to continue fighting for her and her young son even though the Supreme Court declined to consider her lawsuit seeking to re-enter the United States, one of the lawyers said Wednesday.
Hoda Muthana and her 4-year-old child, the son of a man she met while with Daesh, have been living in a Syrian refugee camp for nearly the entire life of the child, and it’s unclear what steps might come next to argue for their admittance into the United States, said Christina Jump, who represents the woman’s family.
But Jump, who works with the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America, said attorneys are considering options.
“We intend to stand by Hoda and her son and their rights to citizenship,” she said. “We do intend to keep working on her behalf.”
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the appeal of a lawsuit filed by relatives on behalf of Muthana, who was born in New Jersey and fled her home in suburban Birmingham in 2014 to join Daesh, apparently after becoming radicalized online.
She later decided she wanted to return to the United States, but the government determined she was not a US citizen and revoked her passport while she was overseas, blocking her return. The government cited her father’s status as a diplomat from Yemen at the time of her birth in 1994.
While the Supreme Court refused to consider overturning lower court rulings that said Muthana could be kept out of the country, Camp said she still believes “the Department of State does not have the authority to revoke citizenship in the manner that was done to Ms Muthana.”
Both relatives and lawyers have a hard time maintaining regular contact with Muthana because she isn’t allowed to have her own cellphone in the camp where she lives and Internet service is spotty, said the attorney.
Muthana has renounced Daesh and both she and her son have been threatened because of her stance, Camp said. The child’s father is dead.
The decision to revoke her passport was made under former President Barack Obama. The case gained widespread attention because former President Donald Trump tweeted about it, saying he had directed the secretary of state not to allow her back into the country.

Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment

Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment

Indonesia to focus Afghan aid on women’s empowerment
  • Indonesia has pledged $2.85 million in aid for Afghanistan
  • Taliban takeover rolled back advances in women’s rights in the war-torn country
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The Indonesian government pledged on Thursday to focus on women’s empowerment and education in Afghanistan, as part of its aid commitment made during last month’s extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Afghanistan’s fragile economy has been on the brink of collapse, with rapid food price increases and widespread hunger, since the abrupt withdrawal and freezing of foreign aid after the Taliban takeover in August. The international community has been pressurizing the country;s new rulers to commit to upholding women’s rights as a condition for restoring aid.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority country, pledged to support capacity-building and educational efforts for Afghan women during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted by Pakistan, on Dec. 19.

Abdul Kadir Jailani, the Indonesian foreign ministry’s director general for Asian, Pacific and African affairs, said during a press briefing in Jakarta that Indonesia’s $2.85 million aid package for Afghanistan will be directed predominantly at this purpose.

“All of those funds will be directed toward capacity building, especially for women, as well as scholarships,” Jailani told reporters, as he highlighted the Indonesian government’s commitment to 
“elevate women’s role.”

Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s previous stint in power from 1996 to 2001. The group banned women from leaving their houses without full face and head coverings and a male relative accompanying them, and barred girls from receiving an education.

The Taliban say they have changed, but many women and rights advocates remain skeptical. In the weeks after the group's takeover, the new government announced a steady stream of policies and regulations that rolled back the advances in women’s rights over the past two decades. 

The 2022 World Report by Human Rights Watch has raised concerns over opportunities for Afghan women under the new regime, as many secondary schools for girls remained closed by the end of the year, and women were prohibited from working in most government jobs and many other areas.

Topics: Indonesia women empowerment Afghan women

Related

‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 
World
‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 

India, UK start talks on free-trade deal

India, UK start talks on free-trade deal
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago

India, UK start talks on free-trade deal

India, UK start talks on free-trade deal
  • Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi for the discussions
  • Deal expected to boost two-way trade by $38.4bn a year by 2035
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday formally launched talks for a free-trade deal expected to double their bilateral trade by 2030.

The UK has made the agreement with India one of its post-Brexit priorities, with London aiming to anchor its trade policy toward the fast-growing economies in the Indo-Pacific region.

India’s Trade and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal started the talks with Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Actual negotiations are scheduled to begin next week.

“The FTA with the UK is expected to provide certainty, predictability and transparency and will create a more liberal, facilitative and competitive services regime,” Goyal said in a joint press conference with Trevelyan.

“The negotiations with the UK are expected to increase our exports in leather, textile, jewelry and processed agriproducts, and register a quantum jump in the export of marine products.”

Trevelyan said the deal, under which the countries would double bilateral trade by 2030, would help strengthen their post-pandemic recovery.

“With the commencement of the first full round of talks this month, the trade deal between the United Kingdom and India will put us in pole position to recover from the pandemic and to strengthen our mutually beneficial ties and to grasp the enormous opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.

“We aim to double trade between our countries by the end of this decade supporting jobs, businesses and communities in both countries.”

The British Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement the agreement would boost two-way trade by $38.4 billion a year by 2035.

Foreign policy expert Harsh V. Pant of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation told Arab News the deal would give “new momentum” to India’s trade relations with the UK, with both countries seeking to reposition themselves for a post-pandemic world order.

“This is important for both sides, as Britain looks to diversify and it looks to engage with the post-Brexit economic order, and India looks at a post-COVID global economic environment,” he said.

“There is a recognition that at the time of global economic fragmentation and the supply chain restructuring, India has to get its economic act in order.”

He added that for India, signing free-trade agreements would be important in its goal to be a part of the “global economic map,” while for the UK, the Indo-Pacific push was part of its post-Brexit economic.

“India, with such a big market, is one of the largest economies of the world. It is in Britain’s interests to see that this this deal is signed,” Pant said.

“Even with limited tariff reduction, it will lead to a significant increase in trade volumes.”

Topics: India United Kingdom trade deals

Related

Special Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth  video
Business & Economy
Indian miner Vedanta Resources to explore Saudi Arabia’s Zinc wealth 
UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
World
UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
  • UK’s MI5 found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of” China
  • Britain’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: A woman suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has been attempting to improperly influence members of parliament, the speaker of the House of Commons said in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service had found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament.”
She “has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China,” the letter added.
Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party who has been sanctioned by China for highlighting alleged human right abuses in Xinjiang, told parliament: “This is a matter of grave concern.”
Britain’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Last year MI5 urged British citizens to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism.
British spies say China and Russia have each sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in domestic politics and sow misinformation.

Topics: UK Parliament Members of Parliament Chinese spy

Related

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million
World
China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million
Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
Media
Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
  • 62% of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus
  • Almost 10% were only partially vaccinated while 28% of ICU patients were fully inoculated
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

BERLIN: Most COVID-19 patients in intensive care in German hospitals aren’t vaccinated, data published on Thursday indicates.
The data from Germany’s intensive care association DIVI showed that 62 percent of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated people make up about a quarter of the German population.
Almost 10 percent were only partially vaccinated while 28 percent of ICU patients were fully inoculated, it said.
About 72.3  percent of the German population has received at least two jabs, while 45.1 percent have also had a booster shot.
Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel on Thursday endorsed booster shots for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17.
The expert committee said children in that age range should receive the mRNA shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech at least three months after their last vaccination.
Germany has seen a steady rise in cases in recent weeks as the omicron variant has started spreading throughout the country.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, 81,417 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, and 316 deaths.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told lawmakers on Thursday that he believes compulsory vaccination for everyone is “the fastest and safest way out of the pandemic.”

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Health

Related

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
World
Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine
World
Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

Latest updates

Film stars back Emma Watson in ‘antisemitism’ row
Emma Watson showed support for Palestine on her Instagram profile by posting a picture to her 65 million followers. (Reuters/Instagram: @emmawatson)
Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP
Free trade negotiations between UK, UAE nearing agreement, says British MP
Yemeni troops push to liberate Houthi-controlled Hareb
Yemeni troops push to liberate Houthi-controlled Hareb
Alabama woman who joined Daesh stuck in refugee camp
The US Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal of Hoda Muthana, who left home in Alabama to join Daesh and is now in a Syrian camp, but has decided she wants to return to the US. (AP/Reuters/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal orders
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal orders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.