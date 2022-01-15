You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Australian Open more important than any player: Nadal on Djokovic

Spain's Rafael Nadal attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 15, 2022. (Andy Cheung / AFP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal attends a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 15, 2022. (Andy Cheung / AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

  • Serbian tennis champ faces another night in Australia detention before court hearing
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number one fights deportation from Australia, saying: “The Australian Open is much more important than any player.”
Ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam on Monday, Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park: “Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him.”
Djokovic is still in the draw to defend his title but faces deportation from the country before then after the Australian government canceled his visa for a second time, calling him a threat to public order. 
The long-running saga over whether the unvaccinated Serbian can stay in the country has overshadowed the first Grand Slam of the year, where Djokovic and Nadal would both be trying to become the first man to win 21 majors.
Nadal said he respected Djokovic “as a person, of course, and as an athlete, without a doubt.”
But the Spaniard added: “I really respect him, even if I don’t agree with a lot of the things that he did the last couple of weeks.”
And he said that the controversy had dragged on too long.
“I think the situation have been too far. Honestly I’m a little bit tired of the situation because I just believe that it’s important to talk about our sport, about tennis,” Nadal said.




Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

As  he fights his fights on, Djokovic will spend Saturday night in immigration detention before seeking a court ruling to stop his deportation and keep alive his bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to cancel the Serbian superstar’s visa because his presence could foster opposition to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, court documents released after an initial hearing in the Federal Court on Saturday showed.
It will be a second stint in detention for Djokovic, who spent his first four nights in Australia in hotel , detention before a judge freed him on Monday after finding a decision to cancel his visa on arrival had been unreasonable.
“Although I ... accept that Mr.Djokovic poses a negligible individual risk of transmitting COVID-19 to other persons, I nonetheless consider that his presence may be a risk to the health of the Australian community,” Hawke said in a letter to Djokovic and his legal team.
This explanation in Djokovic’s affidavit is more detailed than the brief statement Hawke released on Friday, which said his decision was based on “health and good order grounds.”
Justice David O’Callaghan set a hearing on Djokovic’s appeal for 9:30 a.m. Sunday (2230 GMT Saturday), with the question of whether it would be held before a single judge or a full court still to be determined.
Djokovic’s lawyers said on Friday they would argue deportation would only further fan anti-vaccine sentiment and would be as much a threat to disorder and public health as letting him stay and exempting him from Australia’s requirement that all visitors be vaccinated.
A court order on Friday night had required the 34-year-old to surrender to immigration officials for an interview on Saturday morning, before he would be taken to his lawyers’ officers for the preliminary hearing. After leaving his lawyers, he is to be taken into immigration detention.
Border Force and the immigration minister’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Djokovic had attended the interview.
The government has said it would not deport Djokovic until his appeal has been heard. Djokovic wants to be able defend his title at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

Djokovic’s medical exemption from vaccine requirements to play the Open prompted enormous anger in Australia, which has undergone some the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdowns and where more than 90 percent of adults are vaccinated, but hospitalization rates continue to hit record highs.
With global scientists and policymakers focused on vaccinating as many people as possible to end the pandemic, the refusal of Djokovic to get the jab has fueled the anti-vaccination movement, especially in his native Serbia and surrounding countries.
The controversy over the tennis player has become a political touchstone for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for an election due by May.
His government has won support at home for its tough stance on border security during the pandemic, but it has faced criticism for its handling of Djokovic’s visa application.
Djokovic, scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovi in the first round of the Open, is hunting a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. But instead of hitting Rod Laver Arena on Monday, he could be deported on a flight out of Melbourne.
He has the option of withdrawing and leaving Australia of his own accord.
“Australian Open is much more important than any player,” said Nadal, whom Djokovic considers his greatest rival on a tennis court.
“If he’s playing finally, OK. If he’s not playing, Australian Open will be great ... with or without him.”

Topics: Coronavirus Australian Open Novak Djokovic Rafa nadal

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally, Saudi Yazeed Al Rajhi takes third

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally, Saudi Yazeed Al Rajhi takes third
Updated 14 January 2022
AFP

  • British rider Sam Sunderland won his second Dakar motorbike title
JEDDAH: Nasser Al-Attiyah clinched his fourth Dakar Rally title on Friday in Jeddah after leading from the first stage on New Year’s Day.
Al-Attiyah could afford to let nearest rival Sebastien Loeb, the former nine-time rally world champion, beat him by more than five minutes on the 12th and last sandy stage from Bisha and still cruise to overall victory by more than 27 minutes. The Qatari previously won in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
British rider Sam Sunderland won his second Dakar motorbike title after beating stage winner Pablo Quintanilla of Chile by 3 1/2 minutes, the closest margin since 1994.
But the rally’s end was overshadowed by the road crash death of a support staff member from the PH Sport team on a liaison route.
Quentin Lavalée, aged 20 of France, was killed when the car he was driving collided with a local truck, police told Dakar Rally organizers. A passenger with Lavalée, Maxime Frere of Belgium, was injured and taken to a Jeddah hospital. Lavalee was a chief mechanic.
Al-Attiyah was runner-up in the last two Dakars in Saudi Arabia, and focused on rallying in the past year without sharing time with sport shooting or powerboating. Plagued by punctures on the Dakar, he fine-tuned a Toyota with bigger tires and suspension and came to Saudi having won seven rallies.
His biggest rivals struck trouble early. Defending champion Stephane Peterhansel lost a rear wheel and three-time champ Carlos Sainz made a bad navigation error. Loeb’s drive shaft broke and by the rest day a week ago, Al-Attiyah had a 50-minute lead.
Loeb desperately chipped at the gap in search of his first Dakar title but Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel expertly avoided trouble.
“It was an incredible Dakar for us. The whole race went without a hitch,” Al-Attiyah said. “We opened up a gap on the first day and have since managed our lead. We’re really happy, and I reckon we’ll start thinking of the next Dakar in a week or 10 days.”
Al-Attiyah’s fourth Dakar tied him for second most with Ari Vatanen. Peterhansel leads with eight.
Loeb’s second place matched his 2017 result in Argentina.
“We never stopped attacking, so we have no regrets,” Loeb said. “Nasser has tons of experience and a co-driver who only makes mistakes once in a blue moon, so he controlled the race to perfection. I still had a blast, though, because every time we gained time on him, it felt great.”
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was third for his first Dakar podium at his eighth attempt.
Sunderland’s preparation wasn’t ideal. Riding for his new team GasGas, he had a bad crash at the Rally Kazakhstan and retired ill from the Morocco Rally. Yet, he led throughout the first week of the Dakar and when he was challenged in the second week, timed his winning run to perfection.
“I had a pretty rough season, but when you win the Dakar, it’s all worth it,” Sunderland said.
Quintanilla was runner-up for the second time in three Dakars.
“It was physically and mentally exhausting. But I’m really pleased with my performance,” Quintanilla said.
Austrian rider Matthias Walkner, the 2018 champion and twice runner-up, was nearly seven minutes back in third overall which, he said, “almost feels like a victory.”
Sunderland’s brother-in-law, Adrien van Beveren of France, was fourth, and Joan Barreda of Spain fifth while carrying a shoulder injury.
Mason Klein, the 20-year-old American on debut, was ninth, 13 seconds ahead of two-time winner Toby Price of Australia.

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar 2022 Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022 Qatar Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement
Updated 14 January 2022
AFP

  • Martin Odegaard missed Thursday's goalless League Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19
  • Arsenal were already without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their AFCON commitments
LONDON: Arsenal said on Friday they had asked the Premier League to postpone their north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend due to a combination of coronavirus cases, injuries and players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Martin Odegaard missed Thursday’s goalless League Cup semifinal first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out through injury.
Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka suffered injuries at Anfield in a match where Granit Xhaka was sent off.
Arsenal were already without Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their AFCON commitments.
“We can confirm we have made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur,” said an Arsenal statement.
“We have reluctantly taken this step but we have many players currently unavailable across our squad as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking earlier on Friday, was uncertain about whether the match would go ahead.
“I don’t know, it’s difficult to say that with total honesty without assessing our players,” he said when asked if he would like the game to be called off.
“What is today very unlikely, tomorrow is likely to happen. It’s gone the other way for us when we were ready to play a match and it was canceled twice because the other team had issues so it can go both ways. But our intention is always to play.”
Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points ahead of Tottenham, but Spurs have two games in hand.
Burnley’s match against Leicester on Saturday had already been postponed, with the Clarets lacking sufficient players due to Covid cases and injuries.

Topics: Arsenal Tottenham Premier league COVID-19

Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup

Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup
Updated 14 January 2022
AP

  • Morocco's goals came from Selim Amallah early in the first half and substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal a minute before the end of the game
  • Morocco has two wins from two to lead Group C ahead of Friday's late game between Gabon and Ghana
YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Morocco qualified for the knockout stages at the African Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros on Friday, joining host Cameroon as the first two teams through.
Morocco’s goals came from Selim Amallah early in the first half and substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal a minute before the end of the game, ensuring one of the most impressive teams in qualifying will be in the last 16 in Cameroon.
Aboukhlal’s goal was vindication for him after he won a penalty for Morocco in the 81st only to see Youssef En-Nesyri’s effort saved from the spot.
Morocco has two wins from two to lead Group C ahead of Friday’s late game between Gabon and Ghana. Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return for Gabon after testing positive for the coronavirus at an airport on arrival in Cameroon and missing the win over Comoros.
Senegal’s struggle to get going continued as it was held by Guinea to 0-0 in Group B, although the result left both teams in good shape to qualify.
The battle of Liverpool stars Sadio Mané of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea never really materialized at Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam.
Keita did get yellow-carded for a foul on Mané, though.
Mané set up a good chance for Senegal with an attacking run that opened the way for Bouna Sarr to cut inside a defender and have a clear sight at goal. He pulled his shot wide.
Senegal opened its tournament with a very late 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, with Mané converting a penalty in the 97th minute. Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in its first group game.
It leaves Senegal and Guinea level on four points at the top of the group.
Malawi beat Zimbabwe 2-1 later Friday, coming from 1-0 down with a brace by Gabadinho Mhango. Malawi is playing in its first African Cup since 2010 and only its third ever, and gave itself a chance of reaching the second round.
The top two teams in each of the six groups qualify automatically for the round of 16 as well as the four best third-place teams.

Topics: Moroccoo comoros African Cup of Nations

Eddie Howe says Newcastle transfer situation is ‘complex’ in January window

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) and his assistant Jason Tindall gesture on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United. (AFP)
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) and his assistant Jason Tindall gesture on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Magpies 19th in table but can climb out of drop zone with a win
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has described the transfer situation at Newcastle United as complex, as he looks to recruit in the January window.

The Magpies head into Saturday's crucial Premier League clash with Watford with two new faces expected to make their top flight debut for the club, having signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood for a collective $50 million so far this month.

And while the central defender that Howe wants through the door did not materialize before Friday's registration deadline, the head coach is hopeful he will get the man he needs before the end of the window. And he is far from critical of the club's hierarchy, who he says has been working “tirelessly” to secure deals.

Howe understands though that the perilous position occupied by the Magpies - they sit 19th in the table but can climb out of the top flight drop zone with a win - does not make transfer negotiations easy. Nor does the fact that United are targeting high quality players who clubs do not want to sell.

Providing a transfer update on Friday, Howe told the media: “We are not close to anyone else currently. We are looking, we have got time left in the window. We can move quickly if we need to try for more players. We are still active in the market.”

While pockets are deep - United are backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - convincing players of the ‘project’ has not always been easy.

On the perils of the window so far, Howe said: “It is a very unique position but what you have to understand is that while people on the outside think it is quite an easy situation to be in, it's not.

“It's a very complex situation because you have to agree deals with clubs that do not want to sell in January. That’s well renowned in world football. Clubs are very reluctant to lose assets at this time of year and the players have got to want to join your battle and your fight to stay in the league.

“If they're at the top of their profession, it's not an easy sell. Newcastle has a huge pull in many different ways, but I believe that our league position is not one of them so it is a very delicate mix.

“Also, the most important thing for me is bringing the right characters into the group,” he added. “Character and attitude in the player - they have got to want to play and fight for Newcastle United now and in the future. Put all that into the mix and it is quite a difficult situation.”

United remain locked in transfer talks with Sevilla for the signing of Brazilian central defender Diego Carlos although - like their pursuit of Lille's Sven Botman - the La Liga outfit look to be less than keen sellers at such an early stage in the window.

When asked about Carlos specifically, Howe replied: "We are not going to play this game, are we? Going through individuals? I would never talk about other club's players whether you are factually correct or incorrect out of respect for them and their clubs. I'll never do that.”

And when links to out-of-favor Manchester United and Netherlands international midfielder Donny van de Beek were put to the United boss, he reiterated: “I'm not going to comment on other people's players. I've never done that in my career and I won't start now.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Egypt and Liverpool fans hope for their own Mo Salah happy resolutions

If there is to be a chance of adding to the record seven African Cup of Nations titles, then Egypt need to get the best out of red-hot Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. (AFP)
If there is to be a chance of adding to the record seven African Cup of Nations titles, then Egypt need to get the best out of red-hot Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2022
John Duerden

  • The 29-year-old star was peripheral in his country’s 1-0 loss to Nigeria, while his absence was felt by his club in 0-0 draw with Arsenal
There are fears in Egypt of another disappointing international tournament for Mohamed Salah, and given how important he is for his country, that would mean failure for the Pharaohs.

If there is to be a chance of adding to the record seven African Cup of Nations titles, then the national team need to get the best out of the red-hot Liverpool star.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Egypt’s appearance in the competition was overshadowed by the shoulder injury that Salah picked up in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid just weeks earlier. The question as to how fit he was followed the team all around the tournament.

I attended a St. Petersburg pre-match press conference and the Russian players grew increasingly exasperated before their clash with the North Africans as they had to field question after question on Salah. Egypt fans will be hoping that his contract negotiation with Liverpool does not turn into another cloud.

It is becoming a bigger and bigger story, though it is unlikely to have been the reason for Egypt losing 1-0 to Nigeria in the opening game of AFCON 2021 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was a peripheral figure and could do little given the service, or the lack of it, he received from his teammates. Nigeria worked to cut off the supply from midfield and it was an effective tactic, as the Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen explained after the game. “I’d like to congratulate my players. We had respect for Egypt and we just played our game,” he said. “Egypt only played on giving Salah spaces to run. It’s their only play, so we just had to keep the ball away from him.”

They did just that, and it now presents a headache for Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz. A win against Guinea-Bissau on Saturday is now not only necessary to get some points on the board, but a good performance is also needed to help fans forget the display against Nigeria in Garoua. Queiroz also needs to get his star shining. There is not yet a crisis — with the top two from each of the six-team groups going through as well as the four best-performing third-placed teams — but there has to be improvement.

The ideal situation would see Salah banging in a couple of goals and breaking a barren run for his country that has now reached six games.

That would be huge news back in Liverpool, where Salah’s contract situation has become the talk of the city. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023. It means that the player will be able to start talking to other teams next January and move for nothing a few months later. But Salah has indicated that he wants to stay at the six-time champions and has put the ball in the club’s court.

“I know Mo wants to stay. We want Mo to stay,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday. “These things take time, but I think all of it is in a good place. I’m very positive about it. But as long as it is not done, we can’t say anything about it. Good conversations — that’s what I can say.”

A day later, Liverpool’s resolve to keep Salah surely strengthened as they looked short of firepower in a 0-0 draw against a 10-man Arsenal. The English papers were quick to point out the problem.

“Liverpool receive warning over life without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in Arsenal draw,” was the Daily Mirror’s headline — just one of many pointing out that the Reds need the Egyptian.

Not only has he been consistently excellent since arriving in 2017, Salah has climbed to even greater heights in England this season, with 23 goals in 26 games.

After the stalemate, leading UK pundit and former Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told the club to hasten the signing of a new contract for the Egyptian star. “I would love this deal to be done as quickly as possible,” he said on television, adding that Salah has provided incredible value for money in his five years so far.

“I don’t think they (the club and owners) would be forgiven if Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months’ time. He’s a Liverpool legend and one of the greatest players the club has ever had. Salah wants to be paid as well as any top player in the Premier League or world football, and why shouldn’t he? He deserves that — we’re talking about one of the best players in the world.”

Few Reds would disagree. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then fans at Anfield woke up on Friday morning even more in love with Salah than before. That love only extends so far, however, as supporters would be delighted if Egypt exit at the earliest stage so that Salah can return to England.

For the player himself, it may not be a bad thing for his club to be reminded of just how much he brings, but his imminent concern is Egypt recovering from a poor start and living up to their record as the most successful team in the tournament’s history. To do that, coach Queiroz and the rest of the Egyptian team need to get the best out of their talisman, starting on Saturday against Guinea-Bissau.

Both club and country have their own Salah questions to answer, and while Egypt’s is more pressing, Liverpool cannot afford to wait too much longer.

Topics: football soccer Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool Afcon Premier league

