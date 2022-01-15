Tomb from Greco-Roman era discovered in Egypt

You are here

A view of a tomb of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Djoser (27th century BC) in the Saqqara Necropolis south of Egypt's capital Cairo.
  Joint Egyptian-Italian archaeological mission made the find
CAIRO: A tomb from the Greco-Roman era containing around 20 mummies has been discovered in Egypt’s western Aswan region. 

A joint Egyptian-Italian archaeological mission working in the vicinity of the Aga Khan Mausoleum made the find.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the tomb had two parts. The first was above the ground and the second was carved into the rock.

Abdel Moneim Saeed, director general of Aswan and Nubia Antiquities and head of the archaeological mission’s Egyptian side, said the first part was a rectangular sandstone and mudbrick building. The tomb’s entrance was surrounded by stone blocks covered with a mudbrick vault.

The second part was carved out of rock and the entrance led to a rectangular courtyard in which four burial chambers were carved, he added. These had 20 mummies, most of which were in good condition.

Preliminary studies have indicated that this mass grave includes the bodies from more than one family.

The head of the mission, professor of Egyptology at the University of Milan Patricia Piacentini, said the mission found many archaeological artifacts inside the tomb, which dated back to the Greco-Roman era, including offering tables, stone panels with hieroglyphic texts, and a copper necklace decorated with Greek writing and the name Nicostratus.

They also found a number of coffins in good condition, some of which were made from sandstone.

Negotiators head home as Iran talks hit critical stage

  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that only "a few weeks" were left to save the 2015 deal
VIENNA: Chief negotiators from Iran and Europe returned home for consultations as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal reached a critical stage, state media in the Islamic republic said Saturday.
“The negotiators will return to Vienna in two days” but expert-level discussions at the eighth round of talks would continue on Saturday and Sunday, IRNA news agency said.
The talks between Tehran and world powers resumed in late November after they were suspended for around five months as Iran elected a new, ultraconservative government.
Iran agreed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
It offered the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
But former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back its commitments.
“We are now at a stage of the negotiations where we are discussing difficult issues and how we can translate the subjects that we agreed upon in principle into words and enter them into a document,” IRNA quoted an anonymous source as saying.
“We are discussing the details,” the source said, adding that “this is one of the most tedious, long and difficult parts of the negotiations, but is absolutely essential for achieving our goal.”
The main aims of the negotiations are to get the US to return to the deal and lift sanctions, and for Iran to resume full compliance with the accord.
Tehran is seeking verification of the sanctions easing, as well as guarantees that Washington will not withdraw from the deal again.
“Regarding the three subjects (lifting of sanctions, nuclear commitments and implementation, sequencing and verification), there are still open issues and some of them are tough,” the source said.
The return of the negotiators to their capitals came as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that a deal with Iran remained “possible,” and that the talks were advancing in a “better atmosphere” than before Christmas.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday said the efforts by “all parties” to revive the nuclear agreement had resulted in “good progress.”
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recently noted progress in the talks, but said it was “too slow.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that only “a few weeks” were left to save the 2015 deal, and that Washington would consider “other options” if the negotiations fail.

Houthis reject UN call to release hijacked UAE-flagged ship

  Houthis seized the vessel carrying medical supplies from Yemeni island of Socotra to Jazan
  Coalition announced killing at least 345 Houthis, destroying 37 militia vehicles in 60 airstrikes in past 24 hours
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis on Saturday criticized the UN Security Council for demanding they release a hijacked UAE-flagged ship.

Militia official Hussein Al-Azzi Houthi rejected the UN’s calls to free the ship and repeated claims it had been carrying weapons for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

“The ship was also not loaded with dates or children's toys, but was loaded with weapons,” he tweeted, accusing the UN of “misleading public opinion.”

The Houthis seized the vessel, which was carrying medical supplies from the remote Yemeni island of Socotra to the Saudi port of Jazan, on Jan. 3. 

Their defiance came as government troops, backed by coalition air support, on Friday and Saturday took control of new mountainous locations south and west of the city of Marib.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry and local media reports said there were intensified attacks on pockets of Houthis fighting in Hareb district, south of Marib.

Troops also pushed almost 10 km into Houthi-controlled territory in Juba district, mainly in the Al-Balaq Al-Sharqi mountain range.

The Houthis have suffered massive setbacks since the start of this year, when troops took control of three districts in the oil-rich province of Shabwa and later advanced into Hareb district.

The coalition on Saturday urged Yemenis not to drive through main roads linking Marib and Al-Bayda with Hareb, Bayhan and Ouselan districts, declaring them “areas of operations” amid fighting on the ground and coalition airstrikes.

The coalition also announced killing at least 345 Houthis and destroying 37 militia vehicles in 60 airstrikes over the past 24 hours in the provinces of Al-Bayda and Marib.

Yemeni Landmine Records, which documents victims of mines or unexploded ordnances, said Friday that Houthi landmines had killed 38 government fighters and civilians since earlier this month in Shabwa and Marib provinces.

Landmine specialist Musa Abdullah Al-Harethi was killed on Saturday while defusing a device planted by the Houthis in Ouselan district. Two children were killed in a blast caused by a landmine in Al-Khoka, south of Hodeidah province, the organization said.

Tunisia sentences nine militants to death over soldier's murder

  Tunisia hands death sentences to convicts mainly in trials related to national security under a 2015 terror law
TUNIS: A Tunisian court has sentenced to death nine militants accused of having beheaded a soldier in 2016, a murder claimed by the Daesh group, media reported Saturday.
Tunisia hands death sentences to convicts mainly in trials related to national security under a 2015 terror law, despite a moratorium on capital punishment in place since 1991.
Friday’s verdict concerns the murder of army corporal Said Ghozlani in November 2016, in the Mount Mghila area near the border with Algeria.
He was found beheaded in his home in that region, which is considered a hideout for militants.
The Daesh group claimed responsibility for killing the soldier.
The Tunis court on Friday also sentenced to jail 15 people accused of involvement in the murder, with terms ranging from 32 to 44 years in prison.
Tunisia saw a surge in radical Islamist activity following the ouster of autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in the 2011 revolution.
Dozens of members of the security forces have since been killed in militant attacks.
The security situation has greatly improved in recent years, but Tunisian forces continue to track down suspected militants in the Mount Mghila and Mount Chaami regions.
In 2020, President Kais Saied called into question the moratorium on the death penalty, after the murder of a 29-year-old woman sparked outrage in the country.
Her body had been found in a ditch near the highway linking the capital Tunis to the residential suburb of Marsa.
A man was arrested and confessed to strangling her and stealing her phone.
At the time, Saied said: “Anyone who kills a person for no reason deserves the death penalty,” prompting outrage from rights groups.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe hopeful after fellow Briton released from Iranian jail

  British Council employee Aras Amiri has returned to UK after 3 years in prison 
  Husband: 'For Nazanin, it is a bit bittersweet. Whenever anyone gets out, it is a reminder she is still there'
LONDON: The husband of British-Iranian prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said she has more hope for her eventual release after a British Council employee was freed after three years of jail in Iran under spying charges.

The British Council announced that Aras Amiri successfully appealed her case at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. She has since returned to the UK.

Amiri was an artistic affairs officer in Iran, but was arrested in Tehran in 2018 while visiting family. 

The British Council said it has always strongly denied the allegations that she was a spy, adding: “We are very proud of her work in our London office as an arts programme officer supporting a greater understanding and appreciation of Iranian culture in the UK.”

Richard Ratcliffe told The Independent that news of Amiri’s release has given his wife hope. “Nazanin is probably a bit angry about still being stuck there, but she is more positive than I am,” he said.

“I fundamentally am quite bleak at this point. She sees Aras’ release as good news at face value and her coming out as a good thing.”

Amiri had shared a cell with Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whose husband described how he and his wife had their spirits raised by a phone call from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“She got a phone call from Liz Truss on her birthday on Boxing Day which was nice for her. Liz said: ‘You are a priority, we are working on things’,” said Ratcliffe, who has raised the couple’s daughter since his wife was imprisoned in April 2016.

He added that despite the rise in hope, the Foreign Office is still “quite guarded” with him, which he said is an indication that the situation remains “sensitive.” 

Ratcliffe went on hunger strike in London before the Christmas period to campaign for his wife’s case.

Despite the remaining concerns, he said Amiri’s release is “definitely a good sign,” adding: “For Nazanin, it is a bit bittersweet. Whenever anyone gets out, it is a reminder she is still there. Of course, there isn’t a queue in hostage cases, but whenever you see someone else get out who was arrested after you, you are wondering why it isn’t you.”

Yemeni forces inflict heavy losses on Houthis in Marib

  With the advances made on the ground, the coalition's fighter planes launched a series of raids targeting militia fortifications, gatherings and reinforcements in separate locations south of Marib, inflicting heavy losses
DUBAI: Yemen’s army, alongside the Giants Brigade and popular resistance, managed Friday to liberate strategic locations in the northwestern front of Marib, according to state-owned SABA news. 
A military source said they defeated the Iran-supported Houthi militia on various fighting fronts in the south and west of Marib Governorate, with direct air support from the coalition. 
Dozens of Houthi militia members were killed or wounded, while a number of them were arrested, he said. 
With the advances made on the ground, the coalition’s fighter planes launched a series of raids targeting militia fortifications, gatherings and reinforcements in separate locations south of Marib, inflicting heavy losses.

