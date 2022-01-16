What We Are Reading Today: Chasing History

Author: Carl Bernstein
In Chasing History, Carl Berstein recalls his first years in the world of newspapers, working for the Washington Evening Star, starting at the age of 16.
It was the early 1960s, and he covered many significant events during his time there.
Bernstein joined the newsroom before reporters took on the role of celebrity or newsmaker. The book is laced with names of Washington notables, national politicians, and Washington stores and restaurants which are long gone.
Bernstein “ignores the bad karma engulfing the newspaper industry to recreate his rookie days at The Washington Evening Star, a robust afternoon paper that ceased publication in 1981,” said Jill Abramson in a review for The New York Times.
Another review on goodreads.com said: “Funny and exhilarating, poignant and frank, Chasing History is an extraordinary memoir of life on the cusp of adulthood for a determined young man with a dogged commitment to the truth.”
In Chasing History, Bernstein recalls the origins of his storied journalistic career as he chronicles the Kennedy era, the swelling civil rights movement, and a slew of grisly crimes.
“It is not only a great biography that tells the story of a high school student who joined the newspaper as a copyboy but also the history of what was happening in Washington during the early 1960s,” said the review.