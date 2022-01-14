What We Are Reading Today: The World Without Us by Alan Weisman

In his timeless piece “The World Without Us,” American author and journalist Alan Weisman presents the reader with a thought experiment set in a post-human planet Earth.
While the notion of Earth without humans has been portrayed in various genres, Weisman grounds the book in environmental and ecological evidence gathered during his research around the world as associate professor of journalism and Latin American studies at the University of Arizona.
The book has two overarching themes of how nature would react to human beings vanishing, leaving behind their thumbprint on the planet, and how the environment would attempt to recover.
Published in 2007, the book is written from a science journalism point of view, with interviews from academics to bolster his hypothesis on a human-free Earth.
