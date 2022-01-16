You are here

  • Home
  • DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

Subscription television service DirecTV has decided not to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), an ultra-conservative, conspiratorial US channel that backs former US president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
Subscription television service DirecTV has decided not to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), an ultra-conservative, conspiratorial US channel that backs former US president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zpx9

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News

Subscription television service DirecTV has decided not to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), an ultra-conservative, conspiratorial US channel that backs former US president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
  • The right-wing TV channel has been friendly to Donald Trump and widely criticized for spreading misinformation including the former president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

BOSTON: DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network, significantly shrinking the reach of the right-wing TV channel friendly to Donald Trump and widely criticized for spreading misinformation including the former president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election.
The satellite television provider said Saturday that it has informed OAN’s owner, Herring Networks. Inc., that it will no longer carry its two channels when their contract expires. The other, AWA, is a lifestyle channel. The decision is believed to remove OAN from millions of homes.
“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a DirecTV spokesman said in an emailed statement.
The spokesman would not say when the contract expires, but Bloomberg News, which first reported development on Friday, said it expires in early April.
San Diego-based Herring Networks did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Bloomberg said DirecTV is OAN’s largest distributor. On its website, Herring says OAN is carried by Verizon FiOS and several smaller TV providers. It can also be streamed online. Major cable companies including Comcast and Charter do not carry OAN.
AT&T has a 70 percent stake in DirecTV, which has carried OAN since April 2017 after AT&T settled a lawsuit demanding it carry the channels. Herring Networks had claimed AT&T reneged on an agreement to carry OAN on DirecTV, which it acquired in 2015.
OAN became a darling of Trump during his presidency and has continued to report his claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him – a claim directly contradicted by the facts and exhaustive reporting. It has carried Trump live in post-presidency appearances, its reporters declining to challenge his contrafactual claims.
Trump came to OAN’s defense at a rally Saturday night in Arizona, praising the network — “I love One America News,” he said — and threatening to call for a boycott of DirecTV’s parent company, AT&T.
“This is horrible,” Trump said. “This is a great network. These are great people. I watch it all the time and you really get the truth. And they want to cancel them now because of politics — for purely political reasons. It’s a disgrace what’s going on.”
He added, “But I don’t think that people are gonna stand for it” and, noting the company’s founders were in the crowd, said, “Maybe what we should do is not use AT&T.”
Dominion Voting Systems sued OAN and other right-wing broadcasters in August, claiming they damaged the election technology company’s business by trumpeting lies spread by Trump adherents that it was complicit in an election-rigging conspiracy.
DirecTV does not provide a breakdown of its subscribers, but AT&T reported that as of the second quarter of 2021 it had a total of 15.4 million paid premium TV subscribers including DirecTV, AT&T U-verse wireline video and the online service AT&T TV.
The paid TV market has been steadily shrinking as more people abandon it for streaming services.

Topics: DirecTV Donald Trump One America News

Related

One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million
Media
One America News sues Rachel Maddow for $10 million
AT&T aims for TV’s future with $48.5bn DirecTV deal
Business & Economy
AT&T aims for TV’s future with $48.5bn DirecTV deal

Twitter suspends account linked to Iranian supreme leader after Trump video post

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

Twitter suspends account linked to Iranian supreme leader after Trump video post

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
  • The video showed the Trump-like figure being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course
Updated 15 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Twitter account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended on Saturday, days after it carried a video depicting the hypothetical assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

The animation, which shows a golfer resembling Trump being targeted in a drone strike, was also posted on Khamenei’s official website, where it was described as the “winning animation from the people in the ‘Hero’ contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and the murderers of Gen. Soleimani.”

It was tweeted from the Persian-language account with the text: “Revenge is definite.”

The video showed the Trump-like figure being targeted by a robot under the shadow of a large drone on a golf course.

“The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

According to Twitter, the company's top priority is keeping people safe and protecting the health of the conversation on the platform.

The social media giant says it has clear policies around abusive behavior and will take action when violations are identified.

Khamenei and other top Iranian officials have continually vowed retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January, 2020.

A similar account linked to Khamenei was blocked by Twitter last year for sharing a similar image — with a golfer resembling Trump carrying the words: “Vengeance is inevitable.”

* With AFP

Topics: media social media Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Donald Trump Twitter

Related

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot) video
Middle-East
Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation
Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani’s Instagram account suspended
Middle-East
Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani’s Instagram account suspended

US anti-trust suit says Google, Facebook chiefs approved ‘illegal’ market pact

US anti-trust suit says Google, Facebook chiefs approved ‘illegal’ market pact
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

US anti-trust suit says Google, Facebook chiefs approved ‘illegal’ market pact

US anti-trust suit says Google, Facebook chiefs approved ‘illegal’ market pact
  • The antitrust suit is one of three engaging Google on different fronts
  • Suit says the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, US: Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday.
The records, part of an anti-trust lawsuit by a coalition of US states targeting Google, make serious allegations against Big Tech giants long accused of holding monopolies.
According to the states’ accusations, the online search colossus sought to oust competition by manipulating ad auctions — the ultra-sophisticated system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on the anonymized profiles of Internet users.
The legal documents filed in a New York court clearly refer to Sundar Pichai, chief of Google’s parent firm Alphabet, as well as Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg — even if their names were redacted.
“Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally signed off on the terms of the deal,” the suit said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP file photo)


The documents note that the economic terms were emailed to Facebook’s CEO and he was advised: “’We’re nearly ready to sign and need your approval to move forward.’“
Google did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but has adamantly denied manipulating the digital ad market.
It was the third time the suit was amended, and did not list Facebook or its parent company Meta as defendants.
“Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google and the similar agreements we have with other bidding platforms, have helped to increase competition for ad placements,” a spokesperson said in reply to an AFP inquiry.
“These business relationships enable Meta to deliver more value to advertisers while fairly compensating publishers, resulting in better outcomes for all.”
Google referred to the agreement internally as “Jedi Blue,” the color being a reference to Facebook’s logo, according to the filing.
“No rational developer would choose to have its auctions rigged by the market’s two largest buyers,” the suit said.
“So, Google and Facebook swore themselves to secrecy about the terms of their agreement.”
The antitrust suit is one of three engaging Google on different fronts.
The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an “illegal monopoly” in online search and advertising.
The country’s biggest antitrust case in decades, it opens the door to a potential breakup of the Silicon Valley titan.
While Google ad revenue has continued to grow, its share of the booming US online ad market is ebbing under pressure from competitors such as Facebook, Amazon and others, according to eMarketer.
 

Topics: Facebook Google Sundar Pichai Mark Zuckerberg

Related

US tech giants, including the likes of Apple and Amazon, have come under growing pressure over their businesses practices across Europe. (File/AFP)
Media
France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over ‘cookies’
The lawsuit alleges Facebook made billions of pounds by imposing unfair terms and conditions. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook faces $3.2 billion UK class action over market dominance

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing

Netflix upping US, Canada prices with competition growing
  • The Los Gatos, California, company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan
  • The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases.
The Los Gatos, California, company said Friday that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.
Price increases are becoming more of a regular feature at Netflix, which is facing saturation in the U.S. market. Of Netflix's 213.5 million subscribers, some 74 million are in the U.S. and Canada. It got an influx of global subscribers early in the pandemic, but is investing in video games as it looks beyond movies and TV for growth.
In the U.S., Netflix's most expensive plan is increasing by $2, to $20; its basic plan is up $1, to $10. The plans vary based on variables like the number of screens users can watch Netflix on at the same time and the number of phones or tablets that can have downloads. The company still mails out DVDs in a service that requires a separate plan.
The price increase is effective as of Friday. Netflix will tell customers by email and inside the Netflix app before the new price is applied to them.
Raising prices carries the risk that people will cancel. Netflix remains the dominant U.S. streaming service, but others, such as HBO Max and Disney+, have increased in popularity.
Netflix shares gained in late trading after news of the price increase came out. The stock closed up $6.49, or 1.3%, to $525.69. The company reports its fourth-quarter financial results Thursday.

Topics: Netflix USA Canada Streaming

Related

Netflix releases trailer for star-studded Arab remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’
Lifestyle
Netflix releases trailer for star-studded Arab remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’
Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 
Lifestyle
Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 

‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice at viral ad for Riyadh Season 2022

The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice at viral ad for Riyadh Season 2022

The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
  • Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media promoting Riyadh Season 2022
  • Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media on Friday, promoting the launch of Riyadh Season 2022, an entertainment festival in Riyadh. 

The advert, a remake of certain scenes from the popular hit HBO show, was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. 

Saudi royal court advisor Turki Alalshikh stars as the Night King, alongside a cast of other talented Saudi Arabian actors and actresses. 

 

 

“I would like to thank all the participants in this advert for the #Riyadh_Season. You have been creative. The young Saudi men and women are incredibly creative and have so much potential,” said Alalshikh in a tweet, “and to our inspiring leader and patron of vision, with your ambition and dreams, the sky’s the limit.”

Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert, and was applauded for his creative work which reached over 3.8 million views.

One Twitter user, Majed said: “As usual, Almulla is creative in his directing.” 

 

 

Fadila Al-Jaffa, a Saudi commentator on international and domestic affairs, tweeted: “What we couldn’t even imagine in a day dream is a reality in the modern version of the country, a notable Saudi cleric is heading the cast in a promotional film for Riyadh entertainment season!”

 

 

Another Twitter user expressed his admiration saying: “(I) am genuinely impressed. This is truly AMAZING!”  

 

 

Despite the raving reviews, however, other people found the advert “cringe-worthy” and critiqued the director for a perceived lack of originality.  

Twitter user Yaz said: “Surely this is illegal? Unless he got the rights from HBO for mimicking GOT. He has no rights to publish anything that resembles the show.”

 

 

Topics: Game of Thrones Riyadh season

Related

Special ‘Game of Thrones’ topped the lists of most illegally viewed shows online, as many fans couldn’t afford or gain access to HBO’s streaming services.
Lifestyle
In the Iron Throne’s shadow: Arabs reflect on ‘Game of Thrones’ 10 years on
Game of Thrones star Thor Bjornsson draws Dubai boxing match
Sport
Game of Thrones star Thor Bjornsson draws Dubai boxing match

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO

OSN extends licensing agreement with HBO
  • Line-up includes complete boxsets of shows such “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos”
Updated 14 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: OSN has announced that it is strengthening its partnership with HBO by extending its exclusive licensing agreement, which cements the media platform’s position as the exclusive home for HBO programming across the Middle East and North Africa region.

As part of the deal, complete boxsets of HBO series such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Sex and the City,” “The Wire,” and more will be exclusively available on OSN Streaming.

Other shows such as “Euphoria,” “Westworld,” “Barry” and “His Dark Materials,” which have new seasons coming out this year, will be available on OSN in the MENA region at the same time as their global premieres.

The deal will also see OSN mark the 20th anniversary of the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by making all eight “Harry Potter” films available to subscribers in 2022.

“HBO is the most respected name in global television, and we couldn’t be more pleased to extend and expand our longstanding partnership. Together with the addition of an incredible line-up of Warner Bros. movies and series to our customers, this deal continues to demonstrate OSN’s commitment to bringing more of the world’s very best TV to OSN’s customers” said Nick Forward, managing director of streaming and chief content officer at OSN.

Topics: OSN HBO licensing agreement

Related

OSN to launch first Moonbug Kids channel in MENA
Media
OSN to launch first Moonbug Kids channel in MENA
OSN top-watched content includes Grey's Anatomy, Succession, Yellowstone and Tufah Al-Haram. (Supplied)
Media
OSN marks UAE’s 50th National Day by revealing top-watched content

Latest updates

Government deposits with SAMA in biggest monthly drop since 2016  
Government deposits with SAMA in biggest monthly drop since 2016  
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Subscription television service DirecTV has decided not to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), an ultra-conservative, conspiratorial US channel that backs former US president Donald Trump. (Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
Lebanon faces Internet service interruption amid fuel crisis
Lebanon faces Internet service interruption amid fuel crisis
Sixth Street Partners in final talks to buy stake in Eni's power unit: sources
Sixth Street Partners in final talks to buy stake in Eni's power unit: sources
El-Sisi calls for African counterterror strategy
El-Sisi calls for African counterterror strategy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.