Here's what you need to know before opening bell on Tadawul, January 17

Here’s what you need to know before opening bell on Tadawul, January 17
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before opening bell on Tadawul, January 17

Here’s what you need to know before opening bell on Tadawul, January 17
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market concluded six straight sessions in positive territory as optimistic market sentiment overshadowed growing omicron worries.

In the latest session, the main index TASI edged up to 12,110 points after reaching over 12,200 early in the morning, and the parallel Nomu market closed marginally higher at 26,288 points.

The Gulf was led by the Qatari index QSI which added 0.9 percent, followed by Bahrain’s BAX, up 0.6 percent.

Oman’s MSX30 went down by 0.6 percent, while Kuwait’s BKP index ended flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 dropped 1.5 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude crossed $86 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $84.1 per barrel as of 8:43 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • ACWA POWER Co. appointed Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan as board chairman, and Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan as vice chairman for a three-year term
  • Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. has submitted a filing to the Capital Market Authority for capital decrease, followed by capital increase through rights issue of SR1 billion ($266 million)
  • Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., or Spimaco, has signed an agreement with Swiss-based Vifor Pharma to locally manufacture a medicine, namely Ferinject
  • Al Rajhi Bank received the green light on completing an acquisition of Ejada Systems Company Ltd
  • Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co.'s merger with Alahli Takaful has been completed, as set out in the shareholder circular
  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rights issue trading was around 89 percent covered, the rump offering will start on Jan. 18

Calendar

Jan. 17, 2022

  • End of East Pipes Integrated Co.’s initial public offering book-building process
  • Start of Scientific and Medical Equipment House’s IPO book-building process
  • Saudi Automotive Co. will start paying out dividends of SR0.2 per share for the third quarter of 2021

Jan. 18, 2022

  • Alwasail Industrial Co. and AME Co. for Medical Supplies will debut their shares on Nomu
  • Subscription to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s unsubscribed shares starts

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s rump offering ends

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

ACWA Power re-appoints Mohammad Abunayyan as Chairman till 2025

ACWA Power re-appoints Mohammad Abunayyan as Chairman till 2025
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power re-appoints Mohammad Abunayyan as Chairman till 2025

ACWA Power re-appoints Mohammad Abunayyan as Chairman till 2025
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co. re-appointed Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan as Chairman of the board of directors for another three years, according to a bourse filing.

Suntharesan Padmanathan was appointed as Vice Chairman of the board, the company said in a statement to Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.
 

 

Topics: Finance

Alibaba, JD.com investors promote shift to Hong Kong market

Alibaba, JD.com investors promote shift to Hong Kong market
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Alibaba, JD.com investors promote shift to Hong Kong market

Alibaba, JD.com investors promote shift to Hong Kong market
Updated 21 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Some of China's biggest tech firms are seeing investors boost their proportion of Hong Kong-traded shares away from American Depository Receipts (ADR), as tougher US regulatory oversight and elevated bilateral tensions darken the prospects for such firms on Wall Street.

Nine Chinese companies that have a US primary listing, and either secondary or dual primary-listed status in the Asian financial hub have seen an increased proportion of Hong Kong shares in the past year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data available through January 2021.

Alibaba Group and JD.com led the pack, with the conversions doubling, Bloomberg reported.

ADR holders can hand their US shares back to the depository bank to record the transfer, which then exchanges them into Hong Kong-listed shares at a specified ratio.

“In the case of forced ADR liquidation or restrictions for investors to trade ADRs in the US, most foreign investors would still be able to keep their exposure to these stocks via their Hong Kong listings,” said Jessica Tea, investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia.

Topics: Finance

Two new firms to join Saudi Exchange's parallel market on Tuesday

Two new firms to join Saudi Exchange’s parallel market on Tuesday
Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Two new firms to join Saudi Exchange’s parallel market on Tuesday

Two new firms to join Saudi Exchange’s parallel market on Tuesday
Updated 29 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock market is to see two new company listings on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Saudi exchange, Tadawul, announced in a filing.

Alwasail Industrial Co. and AME Co. for Medical Supplies will debut their shares on Nomu, Saudi bourse’s parallel market.

Alwasail Industrial’s final offer price was set at the top of the indicative range, at SR19 ($5.06) per share.

This came in line with the completion of qualified investors’ book-building by FALCOM Financial Services Co., where the offering was 16.2 times covered.

Based in Buraydah, Alwasail manufactures plastic pipes to support irrigation systems, water, gas, communications, and sewage projects.

AME Co. for Medical Supplies’ IPO prospectus was issued in late December last year, financial advisor Aldukheil Financial Group said in a bourse statement. The price guidance per share was set at SR50.

Headquartered in Jeddah, the company belongs to the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Al-Rajhi Bank gets green light to complete acquisition of Ejada Systems

Al-Rajhi Bank gets green light to complete acquisition of Ejada Systems
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Rajhi Bank gets green light to complete acquisition of Ejada Systems

Al-Rajhi Bank gets green light to complete acquisition of Ejada Systems
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Rajhi Bank received the green light on completing an acquisition of Ejada Systems Company Ltd, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition's approval on Sunday.

The completion process came as an extension to the bank of the future strategy, which was launched by Al-Rajhi Bank in 2020.

As a result of the process, the bank has fully acquired the company after obtaining the required approvals from regulatory entities, according to Al-Rajhi Bank’s release.

The bank aims to develop its digital capabilities with the latest technologies that will contribute to its digital transformation, to provide the best financial solutions.

CEO of the Bank, Waleed Al-Mogbel, clarified that the deal will contribute to the development of products and services provided to customers, especially in the digital banking services.

Ejada is an information technology services provider in MENA, providing its clients with the ability to maintain and increase its competitiveness through innovative technical solutions.

 

Topics: Finance

World Bank favorably revises 2022 Saudi growth forecast to 4.9% on oil rebound

World Bank favorably revises 2022 Saudi growth forecast to 4.9% on oil rebound
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

World Bank favorably revises 2022 Saudi growth forecast to 4.9% on oil rebound

World Bank favorably revises 2022 Saudi growth forecast to 4.9% on oil rebound
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy is set to grow by 4.9 percent this year due to a strong rebound in the oil sector which will induce stronger exports, the World Bank said in a report.

In its Global Economic Prospects report, the international organization upwardly revised the expansion rate by 1.6 percent compared to its June forecast.

In addition, non-oil activities are also expected to strengthen from higher vaccination rates and rising investments. However, the Bank trimmed its 2023 growth forecast by 0.9 percent to 2.3 percent.

With oil prices expected to average around $74 per barrel, coupled with a strengthening demand, the Gulf Cooperation Council economies are set to grow by 4.7 percent this year and by 3 percent in 2023.

Looking at the MENA region as a whole, the international lender favorably altered the region’s growth expectation by 0.8 percent to 4.4 percent in 2022, saying that both oil exporters and importers would benefit from a weakening pandemic and a fall in oil production cuts.

Yet, the World Bank said that uncertainties remain high, especially with a falling fiscal support. As for next year, MENA is set to grow by 3.4 percent.

Other risks that face the region include: resurgence in COVID-19 cases, climate disasters and changes to oil prices. 

Topics: economy Saudi economy

