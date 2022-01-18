Review: Denzel Washington gives a haunting performance in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

CHENNAI: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — directed by Joel Coen, who after 18 films has gone solo without his brother Ethan — takes us to the old world cinematic charm of monochrome frames in 1.19:1 aspect ratio, which was popular the end of the silent era with its nearly perfect square frames.

One of the most distressing tragedies that Shakespeare penned, Coen's version of Macbeth is the latest in a long line of adaptations. But the latest one on Apple TV+ sticks to Shakespearean original, though Coen, who also wrote the screenplay, has trimmed it to a comfortable 103 minutes that has every chance of appealing to even those who may not be among the Bard’s most ardent admirers.







The brilliant conceptualization — with starkly powerful photography by Bruno Delbonnel and scintillating performances by its leads, Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth — takes the film visually and narratively to an exhilarating high. Mostly shot indoors, the sparse frames are richly engrossing and tell us a classic story that many of us will be familiar with. The imaginative camera placements create an overall experience that is as appealing as it is disturbing and destructive.







Unfolding sometimes against white foggy landscapes with the frightening cawing of black birds, we see the movie open with Macbeth returning victorious from war with Ireland and Norway and meeting a witch who prophesies that he will become the Thane of Cawdor and later the King of Scotland, thus planting a foreboding thought in his head. But when King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) proclaims that his son, Malcolm (Harry Melling), will succeed him on the throne, we see a faint but unmistakable trace of disappointment, pain and anger in Macbeth, portrayed with haunting intensity. Lady Macbeth nudges him to murder the king, and as he walks along a never-ending corridor with a sword beckoning him, we know that a tragedy will eventually be their undoing.

McDormand, while arresting as a woman who drives her husband toward doom and death, was, I felt, not as intense as she was in “Fargo” or “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”