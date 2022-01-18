You are here

EgyptAir 'Green Service Flights' to cut single-use plastics 

A new “Green Service Flight” logo will mark all sustainable flights and EgyptAir is offering a 40 percent discount on the Cairo to Paris flight. (Reuters/File Photo)
A new “Green Service Flight” logo will mark all sustainable flights and EgyptAir is offering a 40 percent discount on the Cairo to Paris flight. (Reuters/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

EgyptAir ‘Green Service Flights’ to cut single-use plastics 

A new “Green Service Flight” logo will mark all sustainable flights and EgyptAir is offering a 40 percent discount on the Cairo to Paris flight. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Saturday's flight, from Cairo, Egypt to Paris, France, will be the first of its kind for an African airline
CAIRO: EgyptAir will operate a new environmentally friendly service on Saturday as part ‘Green Service Flights,’ a new program to combat climate change and pollution.

The new flight category aims to eliminate single-use plastics and pollution. Saturday’s flight, from Cairo, Egypt to Paris, France, will be the first of its kind for an African airline.

Mohamed Manar, Egyptian minister of civil aviation, said that the Egyptian aviation sector “attaches great importance to confronting the effects of climate change.”

Environmental sustainability will be achieved through an “integrated ecosystem” that applies international legalislation to domestic aviation standards, he added.

According to the minister, EgyptAir’s future plan aims to reduce single-use plastics on flights by 90 percent. The airline has identified 27 single-use plastic products, which have been replaced with sustainable alternatives.

A new “Green Service Flight” logo will mark all sustainable flights.

EgyptAir is offering a 40 percent discount on the Cairo to Paris flight.

International Air Transport Association data shows that a single passenger on a short or long-term flight produces about 1.43 kilograms of waste, much of it single-use plastics, which threatens human health and marine life.

Topics: Egypt EgyptAir single-use plastic environment

James Blunt, Wyclef Jean announced for Diriyah E-Prix concerts

James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend. (Supplied)
James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend. (Supplied)
Updated 59 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

James Blunt, Wyclef Jean announced for Diriyah E-Prix concerts

James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend. (Supplied)
  The Diriyah E-Prix kicks off the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a double header of back-to-back races
Updated 59 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh.

A third artist who will join the performers will be announced soon, organizers said.

Singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer Blunt has a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales. The Grammy Award nominated singer is known for his global smash hits “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.

He is joined at the event by rapper Wyclef Jean, a three-time Grammy Winner who after founding the Fugees, has had a successful solo career for more than two decades. The Fugees monumental album, “The Score,” which hit No. 1 on the US Billboard chart, spawned a trio of smash singles (including their reinvention of Roberta Flack’s 1973 ballad “Killing Me Softly”), and is now certified six times platinum.

The Diriyah E-Prix kicks off the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a double header of back-to-back races across two days. 

In accordance with the latest health and safety protocols, the organizers have said daily attendance will be limited to ensure all fans have a safe experience, and those interested in enjoying the events live are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

General admission tickets start from SR150 and provide access to E-village, while Grandstand tickets grant access to the E-village and the after-race concerts, and can be bought at this link.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music concerts Diriyah E-Prix James Blunt Wyclef Jean

Review: Denzel Washington gives a haunting performance in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Review: Denzel Washington gives a haunting performance in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Denzel Washington stars in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth.’ Supplied
Updated 18 January 2022
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

Review: Denzel Washington gives a haunting performance in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Review: Denzel Washington gives a haunting performance in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Updated 18 January 2022
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

CHENNAI: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” — directed by Joel Coen, who after 18 films has gone solo without his brother Ethan — takes us to the old world cinematic charm of monochrome frames in 1.19:1 aspect ratio, which was popular the end of the silent era with its nearly perfect square frames. 

One of the most distressing tragedies that Shakespeare penned, Coen's version of Macbeth is the latest in a long line of adaptations. But the latest one on Apple TV+ sticks to Shakespearean original, though Coen, who also wrote the screenplay, has trimmed it to a comfortable 103 minutes that has every chance of appealing to even those who may not be among the Bard’s most ardent admirers. 

Coen's version of Macbeth is the latest in a long line of adaptations. Supplied

The brilliant conceptualization — with starkly powerful photography by Bruno Delbonnel and scintillating performances by its leads, Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth — takes the film visually and narratively to an exhilarating high. Mostly shot indoors, the sparse frames are richly engrossing and tell us a classic story that many of us will be familiar with. The imaginative camera placements create an overall experience that is as appealing as it is disturbing and destructive.

he imaginative camera placements create an overall experience that is as appealing as it is disturbing and destructive. Supplied

Unfolding sometimes against white foggy landscapes with the frightening cawing of black birds, we see the movie open with Macbeth returning victorious from war with Ireland and Norway and meeting a witch who prophesies that he will become the Thane of Cawdor and later the King of Scotland, thus planting a foreboding thought in his head. But when King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) proclaims that his son, Malcolm (Harry Melling), will succeed him on the throne, we see a faint but unmistakable trace of disappointment, pain and anger in Macbeth, portrayed with haunting intensity. Lady Macbeth nudges him to murder the king, and as he walks along a never-ending corridor with a sword beckoning him, we know that a tragedy will eventually be their undoing. 

McDormand, while arresting as a woman who drives her husband toward doom and death, was, I felt, not as   intense as she was in “Fargo” or “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Topics: review

Bella Hadid dons statement ‘Palestine’ jewelry

Bella Hadid dons statement ‘Palestine’ jewelry
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Bella Hadid dons statement ‘Palestine’ jewelry

Bella Hadid dons statement ‘Palestine’ jewelry
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Bella Hadid is proud to be Palestinian — the part-Arab model, who was born to US-Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid, often declares her love for her heritage. When she is not using her platform to raise awareness about pressing humanitarian issues in Palestine, the 25-year-old can be found rolling grape leaves and stuffing whole vegetables to make dolma with her father and older sisters on Instagram Stories. This week the catwalker decided to sartorially embrace her roots and let her jewelry do all the talking by stepping out wearing a Chvker Jewelry necklace bearing the text “Palestine,” custom made by the brand’s designer Nazlia Yunus.

Hadid stepped out in West Hollywood for media artist Alana O'Herlihy’s birthday celebrations at The Nice Guy restaurant. For the occasion, the model wore a brown, backless halter dress with an asymmetrical hemline and a pair of white knee-high leather boots. She accessorized the look, which features a plunging neckline, with a gold Palestine necklace, which she paired with a nameplate “Isabella” chain, also from Chvker Jewelry.

The designer revealed that Hadid has asked her to create about eight customized necklaces for her, including “Pizza Queen,” “Libra Angel,” “Hellz Bellz,” “Baby Bellz,” “Bella Hadid” and “Khair,” which is her middle name.

Uzbekistan-born Yunus immigrated to Texas, where she went on to study psychology at Blinn College. Keen to escape the mundaneness of exams and papers, the 25-year-old decided to pursue her first passion, jewelry making. Yunus began by making chokers on online marketplace Etsy, before opening a store on Shopify, where she sold necklaces and earrings.

The jewelry was an instant hit. It wasn’t long before influencers and It-Girls on Instagram took to the photo-sharing platform to showcase Chvker’s playful gold vermeil-plated sterling silver jewelry in the form of heart-shaped hoop earrings, butterfly-emblazoned chokers and evil eye anklets.

Hadid is the latest celebrity to don Chvker’s pieces. Everyone from British actress Millie Bobby Brown and “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and her three-year-old daughter Stormi have been spotted wearing Yunus’s delicate, handmade designs.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Marvel releases trailer for Mohamed Diab-directed series ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel releases trailer for Mohamed Diab-directed series ‘Moon Knight’
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

Marvel releases trailer for Mohamed Diab-directed series ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel releases trailer for Mohamed Diab-directed series ‘Moon Knight’
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Marvel unveiled this week the trailer and release date for its upcoming series “Moon Knight,” directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab. 

The show, in which actor Oscar Isaac stars as a superhero, will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

Isaac plays the role of an ex-soldier, Marc Spector, who suffers from sleeping disorder. 

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and my dreams,” says the character in the trailer. 

The teaser shows that Spector also has an identity disorder, where at times he thinks he is another man named Steven.

After visiting a museum on ancient Egypt, he sees a vision of the Egyptian moon deity Khonshu and becomes his conduit. Spector then meets the villain, played by actor Ethan Hawke, who encourages him to embrace the darkness within himself.

Diab gave us gripping works like “Cairo 678,” “Clash” and most recently “Amira,” which screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, the El Gouna Film Festival and the MedFilm Festival in Rome, where it scooped up multiple prizes. 

“Moon Knight” also stars Bahrain-born actress May Calamawy, who acts in “Ramy,” the award-winning comedy series who’s lead character is Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef. 

Topics: Moon Knight Mohamed Diab

Record-breaking 555.55 carat black diamond unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai

Record-breaking 555.55 carat black diamond unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai
Updated 17 January 2022
Arab News

Record-breaking 555.55 carat black diamond unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai

Record-breaking 555.55 carat black diamond unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai
Updated 17 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Gemstone collectors now have the chance to own the largest cut diamond in the world. Titled the “The Enigma,” the Guinness World Record-breaking rare black diamond made its public debut at Sotheby’s Dubai on Jan. 17, where it will remain on show until Jan. 20. Weighing in at a whopping 555.55 carats, the unique jewel will be on view at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, before making its way to Los Angeles and London, where it will be opened to bidding online from Feb. 3-9.

The carbonado black diamond is an extremely rare natural occurrence. Dating back to 2.6 to 3.8 billion years ago, they are said to have been formed from a meteoric impact or from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth. It contains traces of nitrogen and hydrogen abundant in space, as well as osbornite, a mineral uniquely present in meteors.

In addition to its record-breaking size, the jewel is imbued with numerical significance. It’s shape is inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol, the Hamsa – a symbol of protection from the “evil eye.” The Hamsa is associated with the number five, and the diamond is not only 555.55 carats in size, but it also contains exactly 55 facets.

“We are honored that Dubai has been chosen as the first stop for this exceptional rarity and are thrilled to play a part in its journey, which began so many millions of years ago,” said Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s UAE, in a released statement.

The diamond will be available to purchase with cryptocurrency, a first in the UAE.

“This is the first time we are introducing our cryptocurrency offering in the UAE, a move that is in line with the government’s own commitment to exploring new digital, technological and scientific advances. Unveiling this one-of-a-kind stone - both in our DIFC gallery and at the unparalleled Dubai Diamond Exchange - is a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,” added Boueiz.

“The Enigma” is previously unseen on the market and has never been exhibited to the public before.

Topics: Sotheby's Dubai

