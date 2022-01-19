You are here

UAE's VAT revenues reach $26bn since implementation

UAE’s VAT revenues reach $26bn since implementation
UAE's VAT revenues reach $26bn since implementation

UAE’s VAT revenues reach $26bn since implementation
  He noted that the UAE achieved the strongest sovereign rating in the region by the International credit rating agency Moody's
RIYADH: The total revenue distributed at the state level in the UAE for value-added tax has amounted to over 95.4 billion dirhams ($26 billion), since its implementation in 2018 till October 2021, the Emirates’ undersecretary of the minister of finance said. 

Younis Al Khoury added that the equivalent figure for excise tax amounted to over 8.6 billion dirhams, Emirates News Agency reported. 

He noted that the UAE achieved the strongest sovereign rating in the region by the International credit rating agency Moody’s, with a rating of Aa2 in creditworthiness. 

Additionally, the Gulf state obtained a sovereign credit rating of AA- by the credit rating agency Fitch, indicating a stable outlook from both agencies. 

This ministry currently works with the Central Bank of the UAE and financial authorities to develop the country’s local debt market. 

This in turn facilitates the development of the long-term yield curve of the dirham, Al Khoury said. 

UAE's Masdar City secures $200m to expand its green real estate investment trust portfolio

UAE’s Masdar City secures $200m to expand its green real estate investment trust portfolio
UAE's Masdar City secures $200m to expand its green real estate investment trust portfolio

UAE’s Masdar City secures $200m to expand its green real estate investment trust portfolio
RIYADH: UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar said that its green Real Estate Investment Trust has secured $200 million financing amid efforts to expand on acquisitions and stimulate growth of its sustainable portfolio.

The deal was signed with First Abu Dhabi Bank, known as FAB, which will be the mandated lead arranger of the transaction.

The announcement came during an official signing ceremony at the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week which started on Jan. 15 and will end today.

The new financing will help “develop Masdar’s sustainable real estate assets,” chairman of the REIT, Abdullah Balalaa, said during the event.

A year earlier, Masdar City entered agreements with Emirates NBD Asset Management to provide management services for its sustainable real estate investment trust.

The green REIT launched by Masdar, which is a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Co., was the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates.

Its portfolio currently includes four commercial properties at Abu Dhabi’s Masdar city.

Oil market headed for surplus as omicron impact muted: IEA

Oil market headed for surplus as omicron impact muted: IEA
Updated 19 January 2022
Reuters

Oil market headed for surplus as omicron impact muted: IEA

Oil market headed for surplus as omicron impact muted: IEA
  "Supply disruptions and underperformance by OPEC+ are tempering growth expectations for 2022"
Updated 19 January 2022
Reuters

Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while demand holds up despite the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.


“This time around, the surge is having a more muted impact on oil use,” the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report.


“While the steady rise in supply could see a significant surplus materialize in 1Q22 and going forward, available data suggest that 2022 is starting off with global oil inventories well below pre-pandemic levels,” it said.


The United States, Canada and Brazil are set to pump at all-time highs for the year while Saudi Arabia and Russia could also break their output records.


“World oil supply in 2022 has the potential for a massive Saudi-driven gain of 6.2 million bpd (barrels per day), provided the OPEC+ alliance continues to unwind the remainder of its record 2020 supply cut.”


OPEC and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is unwinding record output cuts put in place last year to counter a fall in demand caused by the pandemic.


Its plan calls for adding back 400,000 bpd of production per month to fully unwind the cuts by the end of September, although some countries are struggling to raise output, with OPEC+ in December falling 790,000 bpd short of its target.


Eased lockdown measures mean mobility remains robust, the IEA added, leading the energy watchdog to increase its oil demand estimate for last year and 2022 by 200,000 barrels per day.


“Supply disruptions and underperformance by OPEC+ are tempering growth expectations for 2022,” it said.


But the IEA warned that with commercial oil and fuel stocks in OECD countries at their lowest levels in seven years, any dents in supply could render the oil market in 2022 volatile.


The impact could be greater given that the ramp-up in pumping means the effective spare capacity of the group is reduced and now centered in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as some smaller OPEC members face output issues.


OPEC+ producers’ effective spare capacity by the second half of the year, excluding Iranian oil which is blocked by sanctions, could shrink to 2.6 million bpd, the IEA said.

Dubai Aerospace leases 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to customers in Mexico, Iceland

Dubai Aerospace leases 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to customers in Mexico, Iceland
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Dubai Aerospace leases 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to customers in Mexico, Iceland

Dubai Aerospace leases 14 Boeing 737 MAX jets to customers in Mexico, Iceland
  Mexico's Aeroméxico is to receive 12 jets and Iceland's Icelainder will receive two jets
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, or DAE, one of the world’s biggest plane leasing companies, has completed the order of 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts for two of its long-term customers in Mexico and Iceland.

The order was placed with Boeing back in March 2021.

As per DAE’s lease agreements, Mexico’s Aeroméxico is to receive 12 jets and Iceland’s Icelainder will receive two jets before the end of the first half of 2022.

The Dubai-based aviation firm, which is owned by sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, had a total fleet of 153 Boeing aircrafts, with 30 units of Boeing 373 MAX 8 model, as of Dec. 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased to see the pace of recovery in air travel and the associated demand for these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft,” DAE’s chief executive officer Firoz Tarapore said in a statement, commenting on the placement.

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report

Saudi IPO market leads the GCC in 2021: Kamco Invest report
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped the region in terms of intial public offering issuances in 2021, with 15 out of 20 GCC IPOs debuting on Tadawul’s main and parallel markets, according to Kamco Invest report.

The report also highlights the Kingdom’s dominance in terms of IPO proceeds, ranking in almost 62 percent of the offerings at around $4.65 billion in 2021. 

Saudi utility provider ACWA POWER marked the region’s largest IPO in 2021, after its float generated $1.21 billion. 

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange came next, amounting to $2.63 billion. 

The GCC countries have stood out in terms of IPOs during the year 2021, totalling 20, up from 7 in the previous year. 

Proceeds from GCC issuers have seen a five-fold leap in 2021, reaching $7.52 billion, up from $1.64 billion in 2020. 

The improved performance has been supported by secondary market valuations and positive global market signals in terms of performance and liquidity.

Global IPOs have witnessed their highest activity in 20 years during 2021, as COVID-19 vaccinations spurred optimism, and a revival in global economic activity. 

Founded in 1998, Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. is a non-banking financial powerhouse that released the aforementioned findings in its report: GCC IPOs: 2021 - The Year That Was. 

China Three Gorges Power to invest $6.5bn in off-shore wind farms

China Three Gorges Power to invest $6.5bn in off-shore wind farms
China Three Gorges Power to invest $6.5bn in off-shore wind farms

China Three Gorges Power to invest $6.5bn in off-shore wind farms
Chinese state-owned power firm China Three Gorges Corporation is to spend $6.5 billion on three off-shore wind farms in Guangdong province amid schemes to diversify its portfolio.

Combined, the three plants will give the firm a total of 5 million kilowatts wind power capacity, making it the largest offshore operator worldwide, according to the Financial Times.

While the hydropower giant has a current capacity to generate up to 26 gigawatts of electricity from solar panels and wind turbines, it aims to push this figure to 80GW by 2025, it was further reported by Bloomberg.

As a result, the corporation has also scrutinized potential acquisition of green projects in Mexico and agreed a deal for assets in Spain.

Additionally, projections indicate that China expects a 30 percent growth in power generation from solar and wind plants and zero growth from hydroelectric ones.

This is mainly attributed to the fact that hydro developments are impeded by falling costs of competing energy sources and that optimum places are already being utilized.

That said, China - with offshore wind capacity of 9.4GW - is anticipated to overtake the UK - global leader with capacity of 10.4GW - in 2022. 

