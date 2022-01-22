You are here

  • Home
  • UAE stops drone flying for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts: Interior Ministry

UAE stops drone flying for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts: Interior Ministry

The UAE Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircrafts. (Shutterstock)
The UAE Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircrafts. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgcgw

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

UAE stops drone flying for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts: Interior Ministry

The UAE Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircrafts. (Shutterstock)
  • Interior Ministry did not refer directly to Houthi attack in imposing the ban
  • Said the decision came after finding misuse of permits granted to those who practice drone sports
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: The UAE has grounded most private drones and light sports aircraft used for recreational purposes for a month starting Saturday, the Interior Ministry said, following a deadly attack this week by Yemen's Houthis.

While the Interior Ministry did not refer directly to the attack in imposing the ban, it said the decision came after finding misuse of permits granted to those who practice these sports.

"MOI (Ministry of Interior) is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircrafts," it said in a statement.

Exceptions might be granted by the permit authorities for businesses using drones for filming, the ministry said.

The UAE said the Iran-backed Houthi militia used cruise missiles and ballistic missiles alongside drones in the attack on Monday that killed three civilians.

The Houthi attack hit a fuel depot of state oil firm ADNOC in Musaffah and a construction site near Abu Dhabi airport, the UAE confirmed while adding it intercepted part of the attack.

Topics: Middle East UAE drones

Related

Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security
Middle-East
Downed drones show Hezbollah surveillance: Israel security
World
Australia to buy giant surveillance drones

Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week

Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week

Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
  • An IMF spokesperson also told Reuters on Saturday that a team will start virtual talks with Lebanese authorities next week
  • The Lebanese government has said it hopes to reach an initial agreement with the fund for financial support between January and February
Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese officials will start talks with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, an official government source told Reuters.
An IMF spokesperson also told Reuters on Saturday that a team will start virtual talks with Lebanese authorities next week.
The Lebanese government has said it hopes to reach an initial agreement with the fund for financial support between January and February. Lebanon is in the grip of an unprecedented financial crisis and an IMF deal is widely seen as the only way for it to secure aid.
The fund said in December it was assessing a $69 billion figure announced by Lebanese officials for losses in the country's financial sector.
Disagreements in Lebanon over the size of the losses and how they should be distributed torpedoed IMF talks in 2020. The central bank, banks and political elite rejected figures set out in a government plan that was endorsed by the IMF at the time.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in September that the financial recovery plan to be drawn up by his cabinet will include a fair distribution of losses suffered by the financial system, but the cabinet hasn't convened since October.
It will convene again on Monday to discuss the 2022 budget, but no clear details have been released about the recovery plan.
The Lebanese financial system collapsed in 2019 because of decades of corruption and waste in the state and the unsustainable way it was financed. The trigger was slowing inflows of hard currency into the banking system, which lent heavily to the government.
Several reforms the IMF would likely seek, including cutting subsidies and unifying the numerous exchange rates in Lebanon's chaotic cash economy, are already becoming realities as hard currency dries up, political sources say.

Topics: Lebanon IMF financial crisis

Related

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut
Middle-East
Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut
Lebanon’s 2022 draft budget forecasts 20.8% deficit amid financial crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s 2022 draft budget forecasts 20.8% deficit amid financial crisis

Arab League to hold extraordinary session on Houthi attacks against UAE

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport. (AFP)
The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League to hold extraordinary session on Houthi attacks against UAE

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport. (AFP)
  • There was international condemnation in response to Monday’s attacks
Updated 22 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Arab League will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to discuss the recent terrorist attacks against the UAE by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The session will be chaired by Kuwait’s permanent representative to the organization, and was requested by the UAE on Friday.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly condemned the Houthis’ targeting of civilian areas and facilities in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed the “need for the international community to stand united in the face of this terrorist act that threatens regional peace and stability.”

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks that caused three oil-tank explosions and a fire at Abu Dhabi International Airport, killing three people and wounding six.

There was international condemnation in response, including from the UN Security Council on Friday.

Topics: Middle East Arab League Houthis Yemen Iran UAE

Related

Update Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE in call with Saudi FM
Saudi Arabia
Blinken condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE in call with Saudi FM

Lebanese bank staff want security beefed up after hostage standoff

Lebanese bank staff want security beefed up after hostage standoff
Updated 22 January 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanese bank staff want security beefed up after hostage standoff

Lebanese bank staff want security beefed up after hostage standoff
  • Employees are holding banks responsible for angry customers’ occasionally criminal behavior
  • Family scared for daughter’s life ask her to quit banking job or work remotely
Updated 22 January 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: Bank staff in Lebanon have called for extra security measures after a man took hostages and threatened to blow up a branch in Bekaa Valley this week.
Lebanese security forces arrested Abdullah Al-Saii on Tuesday after the incident at the Bank of Beirut and Arab Countries branch in Jeb Jannine as he attempted to withdraw $50,000 of his own money.
Armed with a gun, a grenade and bottles of benzene when he stormed into the bank, Al-Saii said the bank staff had rejected his requests to withdraw his money on previous occasions, blaming it on the economic crisis in the country.
Al-Saii held more than 10 of the bank’s staff and customers hostage for several hours, demanding he be allowed to withdraw the money. He said he would blow up the branch if his demands were not met. The building was cordoned off and the standoff was resolved following negotiations.
The incident has triggered fear among banking staff in Lebanon, who have called for beefed-up safety.
Lebanese bank clerk Hana Saleem was asked by her parents to quit her banking job or work remotely following the incident.
“After bank staff and clients were taken hostage at a bank in Bekaa Valley, my folks felt scared for my life, so they’ve begged me to quit,” she told Arab News.
Another bank employee, Dalia Hassan, believes the BBAC incident is just one in a litany of similar situations, which have put banking employees’ lives at risk.
“Since the financial crisis started over two years ago, banks have been subject to numerous attacks by armed clients, bulldozers and even angry customers carrying Molotov bombs,” she said, confirming that she feels scared whenever an agitated client yells inside her workplace.
“Whenever an angry client shouts, my co-workers and I hide under our desks or inside washrooms fearing the client might be armed and shoot at us,” said Hassan, who confirmed that the Hamra branch where she works has only employed two private security guards.
Extra policemen and security guards must be stationed inside and outside banks for “protection and safety,” she added.
Wael Imad, a branch manager, told Arab News that when banks cannot fulfill a request for a withdrawal from a customer, it is the staff and not management who are at the forefront facing angry clients.
He blamed the banks for the often reckless actions carried out by irate clients and said: “Banks are responsible when clients resort to illegal methods in, what I believe to be, a rightful bid to access their deposits.”
He said banks are supposed to protect their staff who feel unsafe in their work environments.
“Last year, I was beaten by a group of angry clients. Police arrived late to our branch before the assailants were held off,” recalled Imad.

Topics: Lebanon Banks Security

Related

Lebanese man Abdullah Al-Saii was arrested Tuesday for taking people hostage and threatening to blow up a bank up as he attempted to withdraw his $50,000, began a hunger strike on Wednesday. (Social Media/Twitter)
Offbeat
Lebanese man who threatened to blow up bank that withheld his money begins hunger strike
Special The fury targeting Dalia Ahmad came after she described the country’s long-reigning party officials as crocodiles. (Twitter)
Media
Lebanon: Hezbollah trolls harass critical Black news anchor with racist tweets

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut

Lebanon’s PM to meet Kuwaiti foreign minister in Beirut
  • In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats following a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen
Updated 22 January 2022
Reuters

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati will meet Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Saturday in Beirut, Mikati’s office said in a statement.
In October, Kuwait, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, expelled Lebanese diplomats and recalled their own envoys following a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati

Related

Lebanon’s 2022 draft budget forecasts 20.8% deficit amid financial crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon’s 2022 draft budget forecasts 20.8% deficit amid financial crisis
Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity: energy minister
Business & Economy
Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity: energy minister

US bombing run over Syrian dam risked tens of thousands of deaths: Report

US bombing run over Syrian dam risked tens of thousands of deaths: Report
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

US bombing run over Syrian dam risked tens of thousands of deaths: Report

US bombing run over Syrian dam risked tens of thousands of deaths: Report
  • Special forces used ‘emergency’ protocol to launch strike, ignoring Pentagon warning
  • Attack shocked US Air Force personnel, military planners: New York Times
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A covert US task force came close to decimating a major area in Syria by bombing a dam that the Pentagon had put on a “no-strike list,” a new report claims.

In 2017, the American unit bombed the Tabqa dam on the Euphrates in eastern Syria, upstream of Raqqa, where Daesh fighters were occupying the control towers.

When the attack was originally reported, the US and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces claimed that limited munitions were used to seize the location, with the head of the anti-Daesh coalition describing rumors that it was bombed as “crazy reporting.”

But new analysis by the New York Times, which has uncovered and reviewed a slurry of bombing incidents from the war against Daesh, claimed that three 2,000-lb bombs were deployed.

The attack risked tens of thousands of lives, destroying the dam’s machinery and requiring emergency intervention to prevent the reservoir from flooding. The dam was only saved due to a “bunker-buster” bomb failing to explode.

On March 26, 2017, as the SDF closed in on Raqqa, the US launched the strike with support from its Kurdish allies on the ground, with whom it had established a close relationship for calling in high-powered attacks.

The SDF called for a B-52 — the long-range strategic bomber that has been in continual service since the 1950s — as the fighting party was being blocked from advancing by Daesh fighters further ahead up the reservoir.

Spotting the Islamists in fortified positions in the control towers, a bombing run was requested.

Task Force 9 — the US Special Operations force working alongside the SDF on the Raqqa advance — was warned that the dam should not be bombed when it asked the Pentagon’s Defence Intelligence Agency to determine which munitions could be used.

But the unit ignored this advice, using an emergency protocol that allowed it to call in airstrikes beyond the ordinary chain of command during sudden life-threatening moments, such as the battle with Daesh at the reservoir.

However, crew logs from the B-52 flight that undertook the bombing run said it had been required for “terrain denial,” with no reference to lives being at risk from Daesh fighters.

The bombing run was devastating. Fifty feet of water quickly rose as the machinery was bust, with dams on the Euphrates in Turkey further upstream rushing to slow the flow.

A one-day ceasefire was called to allow a group of 16 engineers from all sides of the conflict to lift the floodgates and prevent further damage.

Three of those engineers were killed after they had successfully used a crane to lift the gates, bombed by a drone while driving home.

The dam strike reportedly shocked US Air Force personnel and military planners. Scott Murray, a retired USAF colonel, was quoted by the NYT as saying: “Using a 2,000 lb bomb against a restricted target like a dam is extremely difficult and should have never been done on the fly. Worst case, those munitions could have absolutely caused the dam to fail.”

The Pentagon defended the strike, saying it had targeted the dam’s control towers, not its structure.

“Analysis had confirmed that strikes on the towers attached to the dam were not considered likely to cause structural damage to the Tabqa dam itself,” said Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, adding that the dam had not collapsed. “That analysis has proved accurate.”

Topics: Syria

Related

US-backed forces repel Daesh assault near Syrian dam
Middle-East
US-backed forces repel Daesh assault near Syrian dam
Fighters pause action near Syria dam held by Daesh
Middle-East
Fighters pause action near Syria dam held by Daesh

Latest updates

UAE stops drone flying for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts: Interior Ministry
The UAE Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircrafts. (Shutterstock)
Turkish court orders imprisonment of journalist Sadaf Kabas for ‘insulting’ Erdogan
Kabas, who was taken into custody as part of an investigation launched against her on the charge of insulting the President, was referred to the court for processing. (Anadolu)
Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
Lebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
Newcastle United beat Leeds for second win of Premier League season
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road. (AFP)
Saudi diplomat murder: Pakistan seeks Tehran assistance to arrest suspects from Iran
A police officer examines a bullet hole on the car of the Saudi consulate employee who was shot dead in Karachi on May 16, 2011. (AP/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.