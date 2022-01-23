What We Are Reading Today: Lost in the Valley of Death 

Author: Harley Rustad
Lost in the Valley of Death is about one man’s search to find himself, in a country where for many Westerners the path to spiritual enlightenment can prove fraught, even treacherous.
“But it is also a story about all of us and the ways, sometimes extreme, we seek fulfillment in life,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Lost in the Valley of Death includes 16 pages of color photographs.
“Expertly investigated and brilliantly written by Canadian magazine editor and writer Harley Rustad, this was without a doubt one of the best works of nonfiction,” said the review.
It is an “utterly fascinating and enthralling mixture of biography, travel memoir, and unsolved mystery,” said the review.
“The writing was really good and engaging. The author presents the story fairly and passionately.”
In August 2016, an experienced American trekker named Justin Alexander Shetler ascended to a high Himalayan lake on a pilgrimage in the Parvati Valley of northern India, never to be heard from again. Rustad tells his story.