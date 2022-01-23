You are here

Alarming xenophobic trend on the rise in Turkey

Alarming xenophobic trend on the rise in Turkey
Syrian refugees wait to board a bus in Istanbul as they head to the border villages in Edirne province. (AFP/File)
MENEKSE TOKYAY




  • ‘Hate speech’ by public figures from different political parties criticized by migration expert
  • Lack of international protection for refugees creates a precarious situation for them, migration expert tells Arab News
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Amid alarming reports about assassinations of Syrian refugees in Turkey, the trend of violence and the security of foreigners has become a source of concern in the country, where refugees were once welcomed with open arms.
 
The country’s economic woes, with high rates of unemployment and decreased purchasing power due to inflation, have pushed many to blame foreigners.
 
The frequent use of anti-refugee rhetoric by politicians has fanned the flames of racism. A Turkish court recently overturned controversial plans by the mayor of the northwestern city of Bolu, Tanju Ozcan, to increase water bills by tenfold for foreigners, as well as charging 100,000 lira ($7,435) for civil marriage ceremonies for foreigners in Turkey.
 
“They overstayed their welcome. If I had the power, I would use municipal officials to throw them out by force,” Ozcan said. “I know people will talk about human rights and they will call me fascist. I simply do not care.”
 
Anti-immigrant sentiment has hardened, exacerbated by an influx of Afghans after the Taliban takeover of their country in August 2021.
 
Last week, Nail Al-Naif, a 19-year-old Syrian refugee, was killed in Istanbul by a group of men when sleeping in his room. Eight people, including five Turkish nationals and three Afghans, were arrested.
 
Another young Syrian was stabbed walking in a park in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir last week, just a couple of days after a mob attacked a shopping mall frequented by Syrians in Istanbul, allegedly after a Syrian refugee refused to give a cigarette to a Turkish man.
 
In November, three young Syrian workers were burned to death in the western city of Izmir after a fire broke out at their apartment when they were sleeping.

Police detained a Turkish man, who admitted that he caused the fire motivated by xenophobia.
 
Muge Dalkiran, an expert on migration issues and a junior fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, said refugees have been scapegoated in Turkey due to ongoing competition over economic resources, concerns over ethnic or religious balances, and security-related worries.
 
“The tension has also escalated as a result of misinformation in the media, xenophobic discourses and hate speech by public figures from different political parties that represent large and diverse groups in the Turkish society,” she told Arab News.
 
Dalkiran said that negative attitudes, hate speech, and xenophobia against migrant and refugee groups exist in many countries, but in Turkey a major problem is impunity.
 
“Due to the lack of (a) clear legal definition of xenophobia and racial discrimination, as well as the lack of the enforcement of law, this leads to the impunity for crimes motivated by racist and xenophobic attitudes.

“In addition to this, the lack of international protection of refugees also creates a precarious situation for them,” she said.
 
As Turkey has put a geographical limitation on the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it cannot grant its main refugee groups, like Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis, refugee status.
 
“Many times, because of the fear of detention or deportation, migrant and refugee groups in Turkey cannot even access official complaint mechanisms when they face violent acts,” Dalkiran said.
 
The number of Syrian refugees under temporary protection in Turkey is 3.7 million people, most of them living in Istanbul as well as the southeastern province of Gaziantep.
 
Over 2.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey are under the age of 30. Overall, the country is home to about 5.3 million foreigners in total.
 
Metin Corabatir, president of the Research Center on Asylum and Migration in Ankara, said there are many examples of xenophobia that go unreported.
 
“Syrian refugees in Ankara cannot send their children to school for fear that they could be subject to physical violence or hate speech” he told Arab News.

“They cannot guarantee their own security and children pay it back with their declining enrolment rates,” he added.
 
In August 2021, tensions rose in Ankara’s Altindag district, where the Syrian population is concentrated in the capital.

After a knife fight between locals and Syrians, several workplaces and houses of Syrians were targeted.
 
“(Turkish) house owners in Altindag district reportedly began to decline to rent their houses to Syrians,” Corabatir said.

“The municipality abruptly stopped the coal and food assistance to the Syrians in the city without giving any excuse. Opposition politicians began pledging to send Syrians back to their home country,” he added.

“As the date of parliamentary elections is nearing, refugees and foreigners in general have been used for domestic consumption,” said Corabatir.
 
Advocacy groups also underline the alarming trend of hate speech in the country against foreigners more generally. Recently, a taxi driver in Istanbul beat a French woman after he overcharged her and her husband.
 
“We cannot send these refugees back to Syria, which is still unsafe,” Corabatir said. “Several international right groups, like Amnesty International, announced that those who returned home were subjected to torture, disappearance and detention.”
 
In January, a video was posted on social media of a Turkish man in Istanbul breaking the doors and windows of a house he owned because, after he raised the rent of his Syrian tenants by 150 percent and they refused to pay, he wanted to evict them.
 
Dalkiran emphasized the need for adopting a coherent and integrated approach by political parties and their leaders, the media, academia and civil society for the refugee-related issues.
 
“Rather than populist discourses to secure the electoral gains, a human rights-based approach should be prioritized,” she said.

“This needs to be accompanied by social awareness raising efforts to combat against racism and xenophobia together with the migrant and refugee rights.”



Turkey to open $45m hospital for Syrian refugees with help from EU
Middle-East
Turkey to open $45m hospital for Syrian refugees with help from EU
Syrian refugees Lina Moustafa Hassoun and her son Nawras Deeb pose with their expired Syrian passports in a house in Gaza City on December 5, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Syrian refugees stranded in Gaza 'prison' for a decade

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf

Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf
  • Coalition kills 90 Houthi militants in 17 airstrikes on Marib and Al-Bayda in the last 24 hours
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it is preparing a military operation in Al-Jouf, in response to a threat.
“We are monitoring hostile militia activity using drones launched from the Yemeni governorate of Al-Jawf,” Saudi state TV reported on Sunday, citing the coalition.
“We will take operational measures in accordance with international and humanitarian law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.

Coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
Middle-East
Coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
Coalition strikes Houthi positions across Yemen
Middle-East
Coalition strikes Houthi positions across Yemen

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security

Egypt hopes Syria will return to Arab League, support regional security
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country hoped that conditions will be available for Syria to return to the Arab domain and be an element supporting Arab national security
“We will continue to communicate with the Arab countries to achieve this purpose, and we look forward to the Syrian government taking measures that facilitate Syria’s return to the Arab League,” Shoukry said.



Arab League convenes to discuss Houthi aggression on UAE

Arab League convenes to discuss Houthi aggression on UAE
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

Arab League convenes to discuss Houthi aggression on UAE

Arab League convenes to discuss Houthi aggression on UAE
Updated 23 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab League held a meeting Sunday to discuss the Houthi militia’s latest attack on the United Arab Emirates, calling for a decisive stance towards the militia attacks against the emirates and Saudi Arabia.   

The Arab League statement described the Houthi “terrorist attacks” as a flagrant violation” that are aimed at “disrupting regional peace.” 

Last week, drones launched from Yemen struck Abu Dhabi’s airport and three separate fuel tankers, killing three people and wounding seven.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the attack on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE, stressing that the League stands with its member state in the face of these violations, which work to destabilize the security and stability of the region.

The diplomatic adviser to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, stressed that his country will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and national security, and it has the legal and moral right to respond and prevent any aggression on its territory.



US detains Iranian smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

US detains Iranian smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters
Updated 23 January 2022
AFP

US detains Iranian smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

US detains Iranian smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters
  • The interdictions were just the latest in the volatile waters of the Arabian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband during the grinding conflict in Yemen
Updated 23 January 2022
AFP

DUBAI: The US Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.

The interdictions were just the latest in the volatile waters of the Arabian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband during the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region.

The US Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said its guided-missile destroyer USS Cole and patrol ships halted and searched the sailboat, a stateless fishing dhow, that was sailing from Iran on a well-worn maritime arms smuggling route to war-ravaged Yemen last Tuesday. US forces found 40 tons of urea fertilizer, known to be a key ingredient in homemade improvised explosive devices, hidden on board.

Authorities said the vessel had been previously seized off the coast of Somalia and found last year to be loaded with thousands of assault rifles and rocket launchers, among other weapons. UN experts say weapons with such technical characteristics likely come from Iran to support the Houthi rebels. The Navy turned over the vessel, cargo and Yemeni crew to Yemen’s coast guard earlier this week.

Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into the country's poorly controlled ports over years of conflict. Since 2015, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition for control of the nation. Iran says it politically supports the rebels but denies arming them, despite evidence to the contrary.

The smuggled weapons have helped the Houthis gain an edge against the Saudi-led coalition in the seven-year war. Violence has drastically escalated over the past week amid stalled international attempts at brokering peace. Following a deadly drone attack claimed by the rebels on Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials also revealed Sunday that a British royal navy vessel had seized a large quantity of illegal drugs valued at some $26 million from a boat sailing through the Gulf of Oman on Jan. 15.

The HMS Montrose confiscated 663 kilograms (1,461 pounds) of heroin, 87 kilograms (191 pounds) of methamphetamine and 291 kilograms (641 pounds) of hashish and marijuana, the joint maritime task force said in a statement.



Seoul says it paid Iran's delinquent UN dues to restore vote

Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote
Updated 23 January 2022
AP

Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote

Seoul says it paid Iran’s delinquent UN dues to restore vote
  • Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • The ministry said it expected Iran’s voting rights to be restored immediately after their suspension earlier this month for delinquent dues
Updated 23 January 2022
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Using Iranian bank funds freed from American sanctions, South Korea has paid Iran’s $18 million in delinquent dues owed to the United Nations, Seoul said Sunday. The step was apparently approved by Washington to restore Tehran’s suspended voting rights at the world body.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Seoul had paid the sum using Iranian assets frozen in the country after consulting with the United States Treasury — a potential signal of flexibility amid floundering nuclear negotiations.
The ministry said it expected Iran’s voting rights to be restored immediately after their suspension earlier this month for delinquent dues.
The funds had been impounded at a Korean bank under sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump after he withdrew the US from Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control must grant a license for these transactions under the American banking sanctions imposed on Iran. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unfrozen funds.
The Biden administration wants to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Diplomats are now engaged in delicate negotiations to revive the accord in Vienna, although a breakthrough remains elusive as Iran abandons every limitation the deal imposed on its nuclear enrichment. The country now enriches a small amount of to 60 percent purity — a short, technical step away from weapons grade levels — and spins far more advanced centrifuges than allowed.
Under the United Nations Charter, a nation that owes the previous two full years’ worth of dues loses its voting rights at the General Assembly.
A letter from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated earlier this month revealed that Iran was among several delinquent countries on that list, which also includes Venezuela and Sudan. The General Assembly can make exceptions to the rule, determining that some countries face circumstances “beyond the control of the member.”
According to the secretary-general’s letter, Iran needed to pay a minimum of $18.4 million to restore its voting rights.
Iran also lost its voting rights in January of last year, prompting Tehran to lash out at the US for imposing crushing sanctions that froze billions of dollars in Iranian funds in banks around the world. Tehran regained voting rights last June after making the minimum payment on its dues.
Iran over the past few years has pressured Seoul to release about $7 billion in revenues from oil sales that remain frozen in South Korean banks since the Trump administration tightened sanctions on Iran.
The frozen funds hang in the balance as diplomats struggle to revive the nuclear deal. Senior South Korean diplomats including Choi Jong Kun, the first vice foreign minister, flew to Vienna this month to discuss the fate of the assets with their Iranian counterparts.



Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and South Korea sign intellectual property partnership

Alarming xenophobic trend on the rise in Turkey
Alarming xenophobic trend on the rise in Turkey
Saudi foreign minister meets former German chancellor in Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's king honors former OIC chief
Saudi Arabia's king honors former OIC chief
Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
Saudi Arabia spends $991m on water projects in Jazan area
Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf
Coalition in Yemen prepares military operation in Al-Jouf

